How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield

The post How Jimmie Johnson Is Redefining Sponsorship Inside NASCAR’s Infield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 25: Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on track prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 25, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images There was a time when NASCAR hospitality meant a folding chair in the infield, a cooler full of light beer, and maybe—if you knew the right people—a perch atop a pit box. If you were really living large, you got a suite stocked with Budweiser and bowls of pretzels. Luxury, it was not. Those days are long gone. Today, the infield is where corporate money meets corporate networking, a mashup of racing and buzzwords like “brand activation” and “synergy.” It’s less about whether your driver finishes third or thirteenth and more about how many deals get signed over sliders and a glass of Pinot. Perhaps no one is embracing this more than Jimmie Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup series champion who won 83 Cup races in a storied career that made his NASCAR Hall of Fame entry a forgone inclusion. When he stepped away from fulltime NASCAR racing as a driver at the end of 2020 he wasn’t done. Far from it. In fact, some would say he was just getting started. In a move straight out of the “now for something completely different” playbook, Johnson swapped the thunderous roar of stock cars of NASCAR for the knife-edge precision of IndyCar, racing part-time in that series in 2021 and 2022 and even throwing himself into the deep end with the Indianapolis 500. The results weren’t exactly headline-grabbing, but that wasn’t the point. He’d stepped outside his comfort zone— and that willingness set the stage for his latest reinvention: not just co-owner, but now majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR…
CMOs Need To Think Like Data Architects To Win With AI

Marketing leaders are making investments towards AI to maximize marketing performance and enhance efficiency. But driving ROI at scale via AI requires more than deploying plug-and-play tools; CMOs need to fundamentally change how they lead.
What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free

The post What Time Is The 2025 US Open Men’s Final? How To Watch Sinner Vs. Alcaraz For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain together at the net before the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images With Aryna Sabalenka capturing the 2025 US Open Women’s Singles title on Saturday, Sept. 6, all eyes are now on the Men’s Final as New York’s Grand Slam tournament comes to a close. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the US Open Men’s Singles Championship on Sunday, Sept. 7. This is their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting this year, with Alcaraz winning at the French Open and Sinner claiming victory at Wimbledon. Sunday’s match will be the 15th head-to-head meeting between the two tennis stars. Alcaraz currently holds a 9-5 advantage overall and has won 7 of their 10 most recent encounters, according to CBS Sports. Sinner, however, enters as the reigning US Open champion after defeating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5) last year and has reached an impressive five consecutive Grand Slam finals. ForbesJannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Injury Update Ahead Of US Open FinalBy Adam Zagoria “We are two different players now,” Sinner said in his post-match interview after defeating Félix Auger-Aliassime on Sept. 5. “Different confidence, too. So let’s see what’s coming. We’ve played quite a lot this year, so we know each other very well. Let’s see who’s preparing in the best possible way.” The winner will receive $5,000,000, while the runner-up will take home $2,500,000, according to the US Open’s website. Here’s everything you need to know about watching today’s 2025 US Open Men’s Final, including the start time, how…
Businesses Buy 1,755 Bitcoin Daily, Adding $1.3 Trillion in 20 Months – BTC Above $125K Next?

Businesses across major industries have purchased 1,755 Bitcoin daily worth $195.2 million, contributing over $1.3 trillion to Bitcoin's market cap during the past 20 months as corporate reserves surged from 510K BTC to 1.3 million BTC with publicly traded companies expanding from 39 to 158 entities, targeting BTC above $125K.
Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council: The Federal Reserve's monetary policy is not affected by Trump

PANews reported on September 7 that according to Jinshi, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy must be completely independent of political influences, including from Trump, and there are currently no plans to reform the Federal Reserve.
Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Reaffirms BTC, Gold, and Land Strate

The post Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Reaffirms BTC, Gold, and Land Strate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has denied recent rumors that the stablecoin issuer is offloading its Bitcoin holdings to buy gold. In a Sunday post on X, Ardoino said the company “didn’t sell any Bitcoin,” and reaffirmed its strategy of allocating profits into assets like “Bitcoin, gold, and land.” The comments came in response to speculation from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who cited Tether’s Q1 and Q2 2025 attestation data from BDO to claim the firm had reduced its Bitcoin (BTC) position. Thompson pointed to a drop from 92,650 BTC in Q1 to 83,274 BTC in Q2 as evidence of a sell-off. However, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow debunked the claim, noting that Tether transferred 19,800 BTC to a separate initiative called Twenty One Capital (XXI) during the same period. That included 14,000 BTC sent in June and another 5,800 BTC in July. Tether CEO denies Bitcoin sell-off rumors. Source: Paolo Ardoino Related: Tether holds talks to invest across gold supply chain: Report Tether moves $3.9 billion in BTC to XXI In early June, Tether moved over 37,000 BTC, worth approximately $3.9 billion, across numerous transactions to support XXI, a Bitcoin-native financial platform led by Strike CEO Jack Mallers. “Tether would have had 4,624 BTC more than at the end of Q1 if the transfer is accounted for,” Mow explained, adding that the firm actually increased its net holdings. Ardoino echoed the explanation, saying the Bitcoin was moved, not sold. “While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets,” he wrote. Tether, the issuer of the USDt (USDT) stablecoin, holds over 100,521 BTC, worth around $11.17 billion, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET. Tether holds over 100,000 BTC. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET Related: Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains El Salvador buys $50…
Bitcoin Faces Quantum Threat: Potential Nakamoto Return Discussed

The post Bitcoin Faces Quantum Threat: Potential Nakamoto Return Discussed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Quantum computing poses challenges to Bitcoin’s security. Joseph Chalom speculates Satoshi Nakamoto might return. 25% of Bitcoin at risk due to vulnerable addresses. Joseph Chalom of SharpLink Gaming suggests Satoshi Nakamoto may reappear if Bitcoin’s security is threatened by quantum computing, discussed at the Quantum Bitcoin Summit in San Francisco. The threat of quantum computing highlights potential vulnerabilities in Bitcoin’s core cryptography, prompting urgent discussions about its future security measures and the role of dormant funds. Quantum Advances Threaten 25% of Bitcoin Holdings Bitcoin’s cryptographic infrastructure is at risk due to advancements in quantum computing. Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, posits that if a threat materializes, Satoshi Nakamoto might emerge to guide protocol decisions. Jameson Lopp and Daniel Bruno Corvelo Costa are key figures in forging quantum-resistant frameworks, given the looming threat. A hard fork may be necessary to protect Bitcoin, while freezing vulnerable, inactive wallets is also under consideration. This includes those linked to Satoshi Nakamoto, which currently comprise about 25% of Bitcoin’s supply, leaving substantial value exposed. Jameson Lopp, CTO, Casa, “Bitcoin’s current signatures (ECDSA/Schnorr) will be a tantalizing target: any UTXO that has ever exposed its public key on-chain (roughly 25% of all bitcoin) could be stolen by a cryptographically relevant quantum computer.” The cryptocurrency community is engaged in rigorous debate. Key figures propose varied solutions, with no official consensus yet. Jameson Lopp stresses the threat to Bitcoin’s current cryptography, urging the need for migration to safeguard these dormant assets. Regulatory Shifts and Solutions Urged by Top Experts Did you know? In 2018, a vulnerability in Bitcoin’s inflation bug (CVE-2018-17144) posed a similar unprecedented cryptographic risk, marked by rapid community response — though never at the scale of a quantum threat. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of $formatNumber(2214195308872, 2) with a trading volume…
Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record 14.3M as Long-Term Holders Continue to Accumulate

The post Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record 14.3M as Long-Term Holders Continue to Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s illiquid supply—the portion of coins held by entities with little history of spending—has climbed to a new record high, surpassing 14.3 million BTC in late August, according to Glassnode. With 19.9 million BTC currently in circulation, around 72% of the total supply is now illiquid, held by entities such as long-term holders and cold storage investors. This growth highlights a sustained accumulation trend, even during recent market volatility. In mid-August, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,000 before retreating roughly 15%. Despite the price pullback, the illiquid supply continued to rise, showing that holders remain undeterred by short-term corrections. Over the past 30 days alone, the net change in illiquid supply has increased by 20,000 BTC, underscoring persistent investor conviction. The ongoing increase in this category suggests tightening supply dynamics that could set the stage for renewed momentum once sentiment recovers. For now, the trend reflects growing confidence in bitcoin as a long-term store of value. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/07/bitcoin-illiquid-supply-hits-record-14-3m-as-long-term-holders-continue-to-accumulate
Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling

The post Coinbase Lawyer? Bill Morgan Shuts Down False Media Labeling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just a day after addressing growing speculations that the U.S. leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase may be manipulating XRP’s price movement, Bill Morgan now has to restate his true identity after being wrongly identified by the media. On Sunday, Sept. 7, Bill Morgan was spotted on X issuing a fierce reaction to a trendy media post that appears to have mistakenly identified the pro-crypto lawyer as “Coinbase lawyer.” Bill Morgan dismisses buzz on XRP manipulation While Bill Morgan’s mislabeling as “Coinbase lawyer” might have not been intentional, the lawyer has frowned seriously at the media post, pushing strongly against the false title as he considers it a formidable insult that cannot be overlooked. Nonetheless, it is important to note that Morgan’s mislabeling as a Coinbase lawyer came amid rising debates in the crypto community that Coinbase could have been manipulating the price of XRP, which led to the recent drawdown. The claims had appeared convincing after reports about Coinbase reducing its XRP holdings surfaced. The unusual move saw Coinbase XRP holdings being slashed massively by about 69%, dropping from a massive 780 million XRP to 199 million XRP. The move saw the crypto community form the narrative that the significant reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings was allegedly a sell-off in an attempt to intentionally push the price of XRP down. You Might Also Like Bill Morgan had taken to the media space to address the speculation while disputing the XRP manipulation claims. In his statement, Bill Morgan had argued that the price of XRP was only forming its regular pattern, which it had also formed at the time when Coinbase did not engage in any market activity but only delisted the token from its trading platform. While Morgan further acknowledged Coinbase’s unwelcoming stance on XRP, he confirmed that the reduction in Coinbase’s XRP holdings is…
The Fed As A Source Of Economic Growth Is A Monstrous Delusion

The post The Fed As A Source Of Economic Growth Is A Monstrous Delusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to deliver remarks to the The Federal Reserve’s Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference on November 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. Market watchers and policy makers are listening carefully to Powell for indications of whether the Fed would need to hike rates further to bring down inflation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images “I trust that you will never lose sight of the fact that millions of Americans are dependent on the Fed continuing to support the economy’s recovery.” Those are the words of Democratic Rep. James Clyburn to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a 2021 hearing. The quote comes care of the Wall Street Journal’s Allysia Finley. Finley is making a point about how situational the Democrats are regarding the Fed’s so-called “independence.” Suddenly it becomes meaningful to them when it’s not them badgering the central bank for whatever economic sustenance they think the Fed can provide. Which is a long way of saying that while there was logically no outcry from the Democrats when Clyburn leaned on Powell in 2021, the noise about the importance of Fed independence at times has deafening qualities in 2025 as President Trump and his partisans lean on the Fed to allegedly make things better. Let’s just say that both sides are hopeless. Really, how soon we forget, Republicans in particular, that government has no resources. And that it only has resources insofar as actual producers have less. Which calls for a rethink of Clyburn’s veiled demand directed at Powell in 2021 relative to what Republicans are saying now. Even before Friday’s limp employment report, Republicans inside and outside the administration, and all the way up to the U.S. Treasury and the White House, were demanding rate cuts from the Fed.…
