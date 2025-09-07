2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin’s ‘dismal performance’ against gold: ‘Just 2% above…’

Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin’s ‘dismal performance’ against gold: ‘Just 2% above…’

The post Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin’s ‘dismal performance’ against gold: ‘Just 2% above…’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s recent pullback has sparked renewed criticism from Peter Schiff, although supporters point to long-term gains and a sharp rise in the BTC-to-gold ratio.  Bitcoin [BTC]’s recent pullback from its all-time high has reignited familiar criticism from long-time skeptic Peter Schiff. After peaking at $124,500, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has slipped below the $120,000 threshold, prompting Schiff to highlight its underperformance compared to gold. His remarks came as the precious metal notched a new record above $3,586.  In fact, as per data from CoinMarketCap, gold has soared over 36% since the start of the year and 42% in the past twelve months, while Bitcoin has shed more than 5% over the last month.  Peter Schiff weighs in Utilizing this opportunity, Schiff took to X and noted,  “Priced in gold, since hitting a high of about 37.2 ounces on Aug. 12, Bitcoin is down 18%, just 2% above official bear market territory.” Adding further intrigue, he said,  “In fact, priced in gold, Bitcoin is currently almost 16% below its Nov. 2021 high. How do you square this dismal performance with all the hype?” Schiff argued that Bitcoin’s decline further proves its inability to rival gold as a dependable store of value. However, not everyone agreed with his stance.  Community dismisses Schiff’s remarks Responding on X, a user named Adam Well challenged Schiff’s view, pushing back against the notion that gold’s rise automatically undermines Bitcoin’s long-term potential.  “Gold is yesterday’s hedge. Bitcoin is tomorrow’s system. Short-term volatility doesn’t erase a generational shift.” Echoing similar sentiments, another X user, Brandon, added,  “You’re right- this cycle’s bull market has barely even begun.” Some users even went a step further, attempting to shift Schiff’s perspective and pointed out,  Source: Yohann/X Bitcoin’s performance Now, while Schiff’s criticism has fueled debate, Bitcoin’s broader performance metrics…
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,428.97+0.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.07+6.61%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:02
Részesedés
XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14621-0.31%
MemeCore
M$1.91206+4.61%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09746+1.80%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Részesedés
AI Is on the Verge of Its Biggest Upgrade Yet: Emotional Intelligence

AI Is on the Verge of Its Biggest Upgrade Yet: Emotional Intelligence

Two new research papers reveal agents that can hold consistent personalities and adapt their emotional tone in negotiations, fueling both hopes for more natural interaction and fears of manipulation.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10128+0.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1472+17.10%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Részesedés
Popular Lawyer Explains Why CFTC’s New Plan for Crypto Is Doomed to Fail

Popular Lawyer Explains Why CFTC’s New Plan for Crypto Is Doomed to Fail

Part of that agenda includes a regulatory “crypto sprint,” where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Securities and Exchange […] The post Popular Lawyer Explains Why CFTC’s New Plan for Crypto Is Doomed to Fail appeared first on Coindoo.
Particl
PART$0.2007+1.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715+0.89%
Részesedés
Coindoo2025/09/07 23:00
Részesedés
XRP Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favour Rollblock Over Ripple In September

XRP Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favour Rollblock Over Ripple In September

XRP price today shows resilience, but new crypto investors are turning their attention elsewhere. Ripple’s token continues to benefit from regulatory clarity and global payment adoption, yet its growth outlook feels steady rather than explosive. In contrast, Rollblock is capturing September’s spotlight with its live crypto gaming platform, $11.5 million raised in presale, and deflationary [...] The post XRP Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favour Rollblock Over Ripple In September appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.952+2.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01911+5.23%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/07 23:00
Részesedés
US Ethereum ETFs Surpass Weekly Record With $787M Outflow — Details

US Ethereum ETFs Surpass Weekly Record With $787M Outflow — Details

There is no question as to how impressive the performance of the US-based Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds) has been in the past quarter. However, the crypto-linked investment products have had a nightmare start to the month of September. As seen with the sluggish price action of ETH, the cryptocurrency market seems to be witnessing a […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.85-0.21%
Részesedés
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 23:00
Részesedés
Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breaks Out – Here’s How High It Can Go This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breaks Out – Here’s How High It Can Go This Week

Worldcoin price has finally shown some life after weeks of sideways action. The token jumped almost 12% in the past 24 hours, climbing back above $1 and catching the attention of traders.  With adoption numbers on the rise and technicals looking stronger, the big question now is: how high can WLD actually go this week?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.74+53.43%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009328-7.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.11%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:00
Részesedés
Ethereum Startup Etherealize Secures $40M, But Traders Are Turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

Ethereum Startup Etherealize Secures $40M, But Traders Are Turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

There are two distinct fronts of crypto space, which evolves at the moment. On the one hand, institutions are reinventing the foundations of Ethereum by investing in it on a massive scale, laying the groundwork to be adopted in the long term. Retail traders and crypto whales, on the other hand, are seeking opportunities early […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.013013+7.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0279+2.91%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1494--%
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 23:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing

Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing

The post Bitcoin Could Deliver 25x ROI by 2026 as VET and WLD Gain Analyst Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets remain in focus as analysts predict a new supercycle for digital assets. Bitcoin leads the way, VeChain and Worldcoin gain fresh support, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is now seen as one of the strongest new altcoin opportunities. Bitcoin Path Toward $200,000 Analysts at Bernstein believe Bitcoin could trade between $150,000 and $200,000 within the next year. They expect this run to extend into 2027, which would be longer than previous four-year cycles. The forecast comes after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $124,457 in August before slipping back to around $107,000. While this correction worried some, analysts argue that price swings are common in long market uptrends. Institutional adoption is a big driver of this forecast. Policy shifts in the U.S. under the Trump administration have added to the outlook, including allowing cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans. This opens the door to millions of new participants. At the same time, regulatory clarity is being introduced. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has launched “Project Crypto” to simplify rules for digital assets, while the new GENIUS Act sets a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. These changes could help sustain growth in the market, making Bitcoin one of the best crypto to buy heading into 2026. VeChain VET Upgrade Sparks Analyst Optimism VeChain (VET) is gaining attention following its Hayabusa upgrade, which passed with a 98% approval vote from the community. This update reshapes the project’s staking model, making rewards more sustainable and aligning long-term holders with network growth. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe has called VeChain “on his radar,” hinting at a breakout as the next move. VET currently trades near $0.024 after a large correction, but analysts see room for gains toward $0.12 in the next cycle. With VeChain’s focus on supply chain innovation and recent upgrades, analysts argue it…
NEAR
NEAR$2.621+5.77%
Worldcoin
WLD$1.74+53.43%
Sidekick
K$0.1656+4.02%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:59
Részesedés
Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications

Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications

The post Blockchain-Based Identity Can Help HR Navigate AI-Generated Applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Ignacio Palomera, co-founder and CEO of Bondex The global hiring landscape is changing rapidly. Today’s job seekers are increasingly turning to generative AI to draft cover letters, tailor resumes and even simulate interview prep.  Agentic AI is auto-applying, generative AI is drafting personalized applications at scale, and AI auto-apply tools enable candidates to apply to thousands of roles in minutes. Employers are inundated with applications that look polished, persuasive and tailored — but often lack any real signal of effort, capability or authenticity. When anyone can crank out a polished, high-quality application with just a few AI prompts, the traditional cover letter — once seen as a chance to stand out and show real intent — becomes a commodity. It stops signaling effort or enthusiasm and starts looking more like standardized output.  Hiring managers are now staring at inboxes filled with slick, personalized applications that all feel strangely similar. And that’s where the real problem kicks in: If everyone sounds qualified on paper, how can you tell who has the skills and knows how to game a prompt? It’s not about who writes best but about who can prove they can deliver in the real world. A fragile trust system gets worse with AI Traditional hiring has long relied on trust-based signals such as resumes, references and degrees, but these have always been weak proxies. Titles can be inflated, education overstated and past work exaggerated. AI blurs things even more, cloaking unverifiable claims in artificial eloquence. For fast-paced, remote-native industries like crypto or decentralized autonomous organization ecosystems, the stakes are even higher, as there’s rarely time for deep due diligence. Trust is extended quickly and often informally — risky in a pseudonymous, global environment. More HR tooling or AI detection won’t solve this. What’s needed is a stronger…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1716+0.29%
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.0609+0.14%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 22:56
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket