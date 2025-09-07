Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin’s ‘dismal performance’ against gold: ‘Just 2% above…’
The post Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin’s ‘dismal performance’ against gold: ‘Just 2% above…’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s recent pullback has sparked renewed criticism from Peter Schiff, although supporters point to long-term gains and a sharp rise in the BTC-to-gold ratio. Bitcoin [BTC]’s recent pullback from its all-time high has reignited familiar criticism from long-time skeptic Peter Schiff. After peaking at $124,500, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has slipped below the $120,000 threshold, prompting Schiff to highlight its underperformance compared to gold. His remarks came as the precious metal notched a new record above $3,586. In fact, as per data from CoinMarketCap, gold has soared over 36% since the start of the year and 42% in the past twelve months, while Bitcoin has shed more than 5% over the last month. Peter Schiff weighs in Utilizing this opportunity, Schiff took to X and noted, “Priced in gold, since hitting a high of about 37.2 ounces on Aug. 12, Bitcoin is down 18%, just 2% above official bear market territory.” Adding further intrigue, he said, “In fact, priced in gold, Bitcoin is currently almost 16% below its Nov. 2021 high. How do you square this dismal performance with all the hype?” Schiff argued that Bitcoin’s decline further proves its inability to rival gold as a dependable store of value. However, not everyone agreed with his stance. Community dismisses Schiff’s remarks Responding on X, a user named Adam Well challenged Schiff’s view, pushing back against the notion that gold’s rise automatically undermines Bitcoin’s long-term potential. “Gold is yesterday’s hedge. Bitcoin is tomorrow’s system. Short-term volatility doesn’t erase a generational shift.” Echoing similar sentiments, another X user, Brandon, added, “You’re right- this cycle’s bull market has barely even begun.” Some users even went a step further, attempting to shift Schiff’s perspective and pointed out, Source: Yohann/X Bitcoin’s performance Now, while Schiff’s criticism has fueled debate, Bitcoin’s broader performance metrics…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:02