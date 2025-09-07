2025-09-09 Tuesday

Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution

Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution

The post Dubai is leading the real-world asset revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Real-world assets entered the mainstream around 2020, though the idea traces back further. As the name suggests, RWAs are traditional or physical assets that have been tokenized and brought onto the blockchain. The foundation was first laid with Ethereum’s (ETH) introduction of smart contracts in 2015, and the sector has since accelerated rapidly, with some forecasts projecting that by 2030, more than $10 trillion worth of assets could be tokenized on-chain. Summary Why RWAs matter: Tokenization unlocks liquidity through fractional ownership, broadens access to global investors, and replaces costly intermediaries with transparent, efficient smart contracts. Why Dubai leads: Backed by VARA’s clear framework and booming property market, Dubai turned tokenization into policy — with $399M already tokenized in May and projections of $16B by 2033. Real traction: Platforms like Prypco Mint are selling out projects in minutes, including a $3B MAG deal, signaling tokenization’s shift from pilot projects to mainstream adoption. Challenges ahead: Secondary-market liquidity, registry integration, and rising global competition remain hurdles, but Dubai’s regulatory clarity and momentum give it a strong edge. Why are real-world assets important? At a high level, RWAs bring many benefits to the market, although there are three key ones: Liquidity: Real estate and other illiquid assets typically demand large, single transactions, making buying and selling slow and cumbersome. Tokenization enables fractional ownership and 24/7 trading, transforming how these assets are exchanged. Access and inclusion: Tokenization lets anyone with a wallet invest, unlocking deep global liquidity and enabling participation at any transaction size previously impossible. Efficiency and transparency: many layers of expensive intermediaries and cumbersome transaction processes are exchanged for simple, clear contracts, lowering costs, reducing settlement times, and providing auditability.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 23:15
Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/07 23:13
China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August

China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August

The post China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM) rose from previous $3.292T to $3.322T in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 23:13
From skyscrapers to smart contracts: Dubai is leading the RWA revolution | Opinion

From skyscrapers to smart contracts: Dubai is leading the RWA revolution | Opinion

A clear regulatory framework, government backing, and global demand for high-yield property are fueling the rapid growth of RWA in Dubai
Crypto.news 2025/09/07 23:13
Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

The post Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger Skip to content Home AI News Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mistral-ai-openai-challenger/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 23:12
Bitcoin STH-SOPR Metric Reclaims Critical Level — More Pain For Short-Term Holders?

Bitcoin STH-SOPR Metric Reclaims Critical Level — More Pain For Short-Term Holders?

The post Bitcoin STH-SOPR Metric Reclaims Critical Level — More Pain For Short-Term Holders? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Bitcoin has shown signs of resilience and strength over this weekend after facing significant bearish pressure heading into it. On Friday, August 5, the flagship cryptocurrency suffered a mild correction following the release of weaker-than-expected employment data in the United States. While the Bitcoin price has struggled to break out of its current choppy state, its sustained hold above the psychological $110,000 level displays the current resolution of investors. The latest on-chain data suggests that the market might have absorbed excess selling pressure and could be regaining momentum. Is BTC Ready For A Sustained Move Higher?  In a September 6 post on the X platform, pseudonymous crypto analyst Frank revealed a shift in the activity of a key group of Bitcoin investors over the past few weeks. According to the market quant, BTC’s short-term holders (STH) (with coin holdings less than 155 days old) are beginning to lock in some of their profits. This on-chain observation is based on the Short-Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR) metric, which assesses the profitability ratio of spent outputs (held for more than 1 hour but less than 155 days). This indicator provides insight into whether STHs are selling at a profit or at a loss. When the Bitcoin STH-SOPR metric has a value greater than 1, it implies that the short-term investors are selling at a profit. On the other hand, an STH-SOPR value less than 1 suggests that the short-term holders are capitulating and selling at a loss. Frank shared that the Bitcoin STH-SOPR metric has returned above the critical 1 threshold level for the first time in 20 days. This means that the short-term investors, who were busy selling at a loss the past three weeks, are now back realizing profits. Typically, when the STH-SOPR metric is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 23:11
Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger

BitcoinWorld Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation often dictates market leadership, a new contender has emerged from Europe, captivating the attention of tech enthusiasts and challenging established giants like OpenAI. For those deeply entrenched in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, the rise of a powerful, independent AI lab like Mistral AI signifies more than just technological advancement; it hints at a future where decentralized and open-source principles could redefine how we interact with artificial intelligence. This French startup is quickly becoming a beacon of European technological prowess, proving that the continent can foster world-class AI innovation. What is Mistral AI? Unveiling Europe’s Tech Prodigy Mistral AI, founded in 2023, has rapidly ascended to become one of France’s most promising tech startups, positioning itself as a formidable OpenAI competitor. With a bold mission to “put frontier AI in the hands of everyone,” Mistral AI differentiates itself by offering a mix of open-source and proprietary AI models, a philosophy that contrasts sharply with the typically closed approach of its biggest rivals. The company describes itself as “the world’s greenest and leading independent AI lab,” emphasizing sustainability alongside innovation. The company’s rapid growth and strategic importance are underscored by its valuation, which reportedly jumped from approximately $6 billion in June 2024 to a projected $14 billion in early 2025. This meteoric rise has even caught the attention of political leaders, with French president Emmanuel Macron publicly endorsing Le Chat, Mistral AI’s conversational assistant, as a preferred alternative to ChatGPT. This strong backing highlights the ambition for European AI to lead on the global stage, fostering homegrown talent and technology. Mistral AI’s Arsenal: A Deep Dive into its Advanced AI Models At the heart of Mistral AI’s challenge to the status quo lies its impressive suite of AI models, designed for diverse applications and user needs. These models represent a significant investment in research and development, aiming to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous release of new and updated models, each tailored for specific tasks and performance requirements: Mistral Large 2: The company’s flagship large language model, replacing its predecessor, Mistral Large, and offering enhanced capabilities for complex reasoning and understanding. Pixtral Large: Unveiled in 2024, this model expands the Pixtral family, focusing on multimodal applications that integrate various data types, such as text and images. Magistral: Launched in June 2025, this is Mistral AI’s first family of reasoning models, designed to tackle intricate logical problems and enhance decision-making processes. Mistral Medium 3: Released in May 2025, it promises efficiency without compromising performance, making it ideal for demanding coding and STEM-related tasks. Voxtral: Mistral AI’s inaugural open-source AI audio model, introduced in July 2025, paving the way for advanced audio processing and generation. Devstral: An AI model specifically engineered for coding, available under an Apache 2.0 license. This open-source approach allows for commercial use without restriction, fostering a collaborative development environment. In July 2025, Mistral AI introduced Devstral Medium and an upgrade to Devstral Small, emphasizing agentic coding capabilities in collaboration with All Hands AI. Devstral also powers Mistral Code, a leading coding assistant. Codestral: An earlier generative AI model for code, though its initial license restricted commercial applications. “Les Ministraux”: A family of highly optimized models designed for edge devices, enabling powerful AI capabilities directly on phones and other portable hardware. Mistral Saba: Focused specifically on the Arabic language, demonstrating Mistral AI’s commitment to linguistic diversity and regional markets. Mistral OCR: Introduced in March 2025, this optical character recognition API efficiently converts PDFs into text files, streamlining data ingestion for other AI models. These diverse offerings underscore Mistral AI‘s ambition to cater to a broad spectrum of users, from developers and enterprises to everyday consumers, solidifying its position as a serious OpenAI competitor in the global AI landscape. Le Chat: The European AI Chatbot Challenging OpenAI Perhaps the most visible manifestation of Mistral AI‘s ambition to compete directly with OpenAI is Le Chat, its conversational AI assistant. Positioned as a direct alternative to ChatGPT, Le Chat quickly gained traction upon its mobile release, reaching 1 million downloads within two weeks and even topping France’s iOS App Store for free downloads. This rapid adoption signals a strong appetite for a robust, user-friendly European AI chatbot. Le Chat has been continuously updated with advanced features to rival full-stack AI chatbots. In July 2025, it introduced a new “deep research” mode for comprehensive information gathering, native multilingual reasoning, and advanced image editing capabilities. The update also included “Projects,” allowing users to organize chats, documents, and ideas into focused workspaces. By September 2025, Le Chat further enhanced user experience with the introduction of “Memories,” enabling it to recall previous conversations and provide more personalized interactions. While many of Mistral AI‘s offerings are free or include free tiers, Le Chat also features paid tiers, with its Pro plan priced at $14.99 a month, introduced in February 2025, providing advanced functionalities for power users. The Brains Behind the Brilliance: Mistral AI’s Founders and Vision The formidable ascent of Mistral AI is largely attributable to its visionary founders, who bring a wealth of experience from leading global tech companies. CEO Arthur Mensch previously honed his expertise at Google’s DeepMind, a powerhouse in AI research. CTO Timothée Lacroix and chief scientist officer Guillaume Lample are both former Meta staffers, contributing their deep knowledge of large-scale AI systems and foundational model development. This trio’s combined experience from major U.S. tech giants, coupled with their shared ambition, provides a strong foundation for Mistral AI to thrive as a leading OpenAI competitor. The company also benefits from a distinguished group of co-founding advisers, including Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve and Charles Gorintin from the health insurance startup Alan, as well as former digital minister Cédric O. While the involvement of Cédric O has sparked some controversy due to his prior governmental role, it also highlights the strong political and industry support for fostering a robust European AI ecosystem. Funding and Monetization: How Mistral AI is Powering its Growth Mistral AI’s journey has been marked by extraordinary fundraising success, accumulating approximately €1 billion (around $1.04 billion) in capital to date by February 2025. This financial backing is crucial for an OpenAI competitor aiming to develop cutting-edge AI models and scale its operations globally. The funding rounds illustrate investor confidence in Mistral AI’s potential: Seed Round (June 2023): A record-breaking $112 million, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, valuing the then one-month-old startup at $260 million. Investors included Bpifrance, Eric Schmidt, Exor Ventures, and others. Series A (Six months later): Closed at €385 million ($415 million), pushing the valuation to a reported $2 billion. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led this round, with participation from Lightspeed, BNP Paribas, CMA-CGM, and Salesforce. Series A Extension (February 2024): Microsoft made a $16.3 million convertible investment as part of a strategic partnership, maintaining the Series A valuation. Later Round (June 2024): Raised €600 million (around $640 million) in a mix of equity and debt, led by General Catalyst, at a $6 billion valuation. Notable investors included Cisco, IBM, Nvidia, and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation. Current Developments: As of late 2024/early 2025, Mistral AI is reportedly finalizing a €2 billion investment, which would push its post-money valuation to an impressive $14 billion, signaling immense investor confidence in its future as a leader in European AI. On the monetization front, beyond Le Chat’s paid tiers, Mistral AI primarily generates revenue through B2B channels. This includes usage-based pricing for its premier AI models via APIs, enterprise licensing agreements, and significant contributions from its growing portfolio of strategic partnerships. While revenue is reportedly still in the eight-digit range, the company’s valuation reflects its perceived long-term growth potential and strategic importance. Strategic Alliances: Expanding Mistral AI’s Global Footprint Mistral AI has been highly proactive in forging strategic partnerships, crucial for distributing its AI models, expanding its reach, and securing computational resources. These alliances are vital for any OpenAI competitor seeking to build a robust ecosystem and accelerate innovation. Key partnerships include: Microsoft (2024): A significant deal for distributing Mistral AI’s models through Microsoft’s Azure platform, accompanied by a €15 million investment. This partnership, while raising some EU criticism, was deemed too small for investigation by the U.K.’s CMA, yet it firmly places Mistral AI on a global distribution network. Agence France-Presse (AFP) (January 2025): A landmark deal allowing Le Chat to query AFP’s extensive text archive dating back to 1983, enhancing its knowledge base and research capabilities. Public Sector and Industry: Strategic partnerships with France’s army and job agency, Luxembourg, shipping giant CMA, German defense tech startup Helsing, IBM, Orange, and Stellantis, demonstrating broad applicability of its AI models across various sectors. AI Campus (May 2025): Participation in a joint venture with UAE-investment firm MGX, NVIDIA, and France’s state-owned investment bank Bpifrance to create an AI Campus in the Paris region, fostering collaborative innovation in European AI. Mistral Compute (June 2025): An initiative, hailed as ‘historic’ by President Macron, to launch a European platform dedicated to AI and powered by Nvidia processors, starting in 2026. This further cements Mistral AI’s role in building critical AI infrastructure. AI for Citizens (July 2025): A collaborative initiative aimed at helping states and public institutions harness AI strategically to transform public services, catalyze innovation, and ensure competitiveness for their people. These partnerships not only provide financial backing and distribution channels but also validate Mistral AI‘s technology and vision, solidifying its role as a key player in the global AI race and a significant OpenAI competitor. Enterprise Innovations: Practical AI Solutions from Mistral AI Beyond foundational AI models and consumer-facing applications like Le Chat, Mistral AI is also heavily invested in developing enterprise-grade solutions designed to empower businesses. These innovations are critical for driving adoption and demonstrating the practical value of their technology. In May 2025, the company released the Mistral Agents API, designed to help enterprises utilize AI in more practical and impactful ways, as stated by its Head of Developer Relations, Sophia Yang. This API enables businesses to build sophisticated AI agents for various tasks, streamlining operations and fostering efficiency. Further enhancing its enterprise offerings, Mistral AI unveiled a revamped Connectors directory in September 2025. This directory showcases Le Chat’s integrations with approximately 20 enterprise tools, including popular platforms like Asana, Atlassian, Box, Google Drive, Notion, and Zapier, as well as email and calendar services. Future integrations with Databricks and Snowflake are also in the pipeline, demonstrating a clear focus on seamless integration into existing business workflows. Additionally, in June 2025, Mistral AI released Mistral Code, a vibe coding client designed to compete with established incumbents like Windsurf, Anysphere’s Cursor, and GitHub Copilot, providing developers with powerful, AI-assisted coding capabilities. These enterprise features are crucial for Mistral AI to secure its market share and distinguish itself as a comprehensive OpenAI competitor. Navigating the Future: Regulation and Mistral AI’s IPO Ambitions As a prominent player in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, Mistral AI is not immune to the discussions surrounding AI regulation. CEO Arthur Mensch was part of a group of European CEOs who signed an open letter in July 2025, advocating for a two-year delay before key obligations of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act came into force. This stance reflects a common industry concern about the potential for stifling innovation with overly prescriptive regulations, although the European Commission has maintained its original timeline for implementation. This engagement in policy discussions underscores Mistral AI’s influence and its commitment to shaping the future of European AI. Regarding its long-term trajectory, Mensch has been unequivocal about Mistral AI‘s future, stating in January 2025 at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the company is “not for sale” and that an IPO is “the plan.” This strategic direction makes sense given the substantial capital raised; a public offering would provide the necessary liquidity and returns for its numerous investors, many of whom are seeking significant multiples on their investments. Furthermore, an IPO would help address sovereignty concerns, particularly for a prominent European AI champion, by maintaining its independence rather than being acquired by a foreign entity. While acquisition rumors persist, including recent speculation about Apple, scaling its revenue to levels that justify its soaring valuation will be key to definitively cementing its path toward an independent future. The journey of Mistral AI is one to watch closely as it continues to redefine the boundaries of AI innovation and competition. Mistral AI has rapidly established itself as a formidable force in the global AI arena, challenging the dominance of established players like OpenAI with its innovative AI models, open-source philosophy, and ambitious vision. From its rapid fundraising success and strategic partnerships to the development of groundbreaking tools like Le Chat and its enterprise solutions, Mistral AI embodies the potential of European AI to lead technological advancement. As it navigates regulatory landscapes and sets its sights on an IPO, Mistral AI’s journey is a compelling narrative of innovation, competition, and the relentless pursuit of putting frontier AI into everyone’s hands. Its impact will undoubtedly resonate across the tech world, influencing how we develop, deploy, and interact with artificial intelligence for years to come. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and their institutional adoption. This post Mistral AI: Unveiling Europe’s Revolutionary OpenAI Challenger first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/07 23:10
Goldman Sachs is buying a $1 billion, 3.5% stake in T. Rowe Price to push private assets into retirement accounts

Goldman Sachs is buying a $1 billion, 3.5% stake in T. Rowe Price to push private assets into retirement accounts

Goldman Sachs is putting down up to $1 billion for a 3.5% stake in asset manager T. Rowe Price, the firm confirmed Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance. The goal is to flood the retirement market with access to private assets (stuff like real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity) things that were once only offered to institutional investors. Now the plan is to make them available to everyday Americans, especially those saving for retirement. The partnership wants to build a system that lets these alternative assets flow directly into the hands of retirees, account sponsors, and financial advisers. Goldman CEO David Solomon said this collaboration “represent[s] our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors.” He also said that with Goldman’s “decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets” and T. Rowe’s “expertise in active investing,” clients can expect better access to new ways of saving for retirement and building wealth. T. Rowe Price saw its stock jump by as much as 9% on Friday after the announcement. Goldman shares also ticked up, but by a smaller margin. T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said: “As a leader in retirement, we have a proven track record of using our expertise to drive solutions that help our clients confidently prepare for, save for, and live in retirement.” Goldman and T. Rowe prep co-branded portfolios Part of the joint plan includes launching target-date funds that mix public stocks, bonds, and private assets. These hybrid funds are set to roll out by the middle of next year. This would bring private investments straight into retirement portfolios in a way that hasn’t really existed before. The two companies also want to launch co-branded portfolios and offer financial advice, targeting both mass affluent and high-net-worth investors. Meanwhile, just this Thursday, Citigroup said its wealth unit would begin working with BlackRock under a new agreement. That deal will give BlackRock control over $80 billion in Citi’s wealth client assets. Over time, those funds will also include private market strategies. Citi said the rollout would begin in the fourth quarter. This wave of Wall Street-private asset pairings comes after President Trump signed an executive order last month. The order directs the Securities and Exchange Commission to let cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets into 401(k)s and retirement accounts. That’s opened the door for big players like Goldman to go all-in on pushing these products through. Before this, private assets were largely out of reach. These investments are harder to sell, come with more fees, and usually require long lockups. They were built for institutional investors, not school teachers, engineers, or small business owners. But the potential for profit has outweighed the challenge. With the rule changes in place, asset managers are rushing in. Apollo Global Management, Partners Group, and KKR have each partnered with more traditional asset managers too. These include State Street, BlackRock, and Capital Group. The goal across the board is clear: pull retail money into alternative investments while the iron is hot. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 23:06
Ether ETFs Face $952M Outflows as Bitcoin Funds Gain Flows

Ether ETFs Face $952M Outflows as Bitcoin Funds Gain Flows

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $952 million in outflows over five trading days, raising concerns across digital asset markets. Investors reduced exposure to Ether products managed by major firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity, while capital shifted toward bitcoin ETFs. The withdrawals came during a period of rising recession fears and increased expectations of monetary policy easing in the United States. L’article Ether ETFs Face $952M Outflows as Bitcoin Funds Gain Flows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/09/07 23:05
Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire

The post Even a Small $200 in This Meme Coin Following Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Path Could Make You a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New opportunities are sweeping the crypto space, and soon Little Pepe (LILPEPE) will be making an explosion as the next take-off meme coin. Its Stage 12 presale is almost sold out, and its new Layer-2 blockchain is set to make LILPEPE a formidable competitor to tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors who get in early could see substantial returns, possibly turning a small investment of $200 into a fortune by 2026. SHIB Price Analysis: Testing Support at $0.000012 Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001204, showing a modest 0.24% increase over the last month. With a market cap of $7.09 billion and 24-hour trading volume at $154.6 million, SHIB has continued to see a 23.29% increase in volume despite recent price fluctuations. Recently, the token has been testing a critical support level of about $0.000012, which has been very strong in the past and may assist the token in a price rebound. During SHIB’s early rise, returns reached a staggering 23,000%, as the meme coin gained popularity. With the market being less active, the skyrocketing increase of Shiba Inu serves as a reminder that meme coins can still bring enormous returns, particularly when an investor opts to become an early adopter. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin With Real Utility Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is stirring up the meme coin market fast. It is rocketing to prominence thanks to its proprietary Layer-2 blockchain, low charges, and solid presale results. The LILPEPE presale Stage 12 has sold 96.08% of the 15.475 billion tokens, raising $24,184,107 out of a $25,475,000 target, leaving just $1,290,893 left to raise. The current Stage 12 price is $0.0021 per token, which marks a 110% increase from the initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Once Stage 12 closes, the presale will advance to Stage 13, where…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/07 23:04
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket