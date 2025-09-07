Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout

The post Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debate around Dogecoin (DOGE) is heating up again. Once the undisputed leader of meme coins, DOGE now faces divided sentiment among its holders. Some remain loyal to its cultural legacy, while others are quietly moving their capital into newer projects with bigger upside. At the front of that rotation is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that analysts believe could follow in Pepe coin’s footsteps and deliver a 50x breakout in 2025. Dogecoin’s reputation keeps it alive No matter how the market shifts, Dogecoin will always have history on its side. It was the first meme coin to go mainstream, boosted by Elon Musk’s tweets and its quirky branding. DOGE’s community remains one of the most active in crypto, and its liquidity ensures it stays a top-10 coin by market cap. But here’s the problem: cultural relevance doesn’t always equal explosive growth. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, the upside for Dogecoin (DOGE)looks capped. Analysts see room for moderate price increases, but nothing close to the exponential multiples retail traders now expect from meme coin speculation. Traders chase volatility, not comfort Retail investors aren’t in the game for 20 percent moves. They want asymmetric bets where small positions can turn into massive returns. That is why attention is shifting away from older tokens like DOGE toward new entries that carry viral momentum. This isn’t about abandoning Dogecoin, but about recognizing that its growth trajectory now appeals more to conservative holders than to traders chasing the next big win. Enter Layer Brett: the meme coin built for 2025 This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the story. It is not just another meme coin, it is a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2. That means instant transactions, pennies for gas fees, and…