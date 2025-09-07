2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Tether CEO reveals the company's main Bitcoin holdings: Most BTC is held directly

PANews reported on September 7th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the company's main Bitcoin holdings on the X platform and posted: "The vast majority of our Bitcoin is held directly: bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
PANews2025/09/07 23:35
Federal Reserve’s Independence Reaffirmed Amid Nomination Hearings

The post Federal Reserve’s Independence Reaffirmed Amid Nomination Hearings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trump’s Fed nominee emphasizes monetary policy independence during Senate hearings. No immediate impact on crypto markets tied to these proceedings. Historical precedents suggest potential market volatility following administrative pressure. Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, emphasized the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy should remain free from political pressure and confirmed no current reform plans exist. The emphasis on maintaining Federal Reserve independence reassures investors and markets, underlining the Fed’s role in stable macroeconomic policy amidst political uncertainties. Crypto Markets Unaffected as Fed Policy Independence Reinforced Reaffirmation of the Federal Reserve’s independence has no immediate effects on cryptocurrency markets or macroeconomic allocations. Historical precedents indicate potential market volatility due to perceived pressures but maintain long-term operational independence. Investors and economists anticipate a possible 0.25% rate adjustment in the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting. This expectation is grounded in macroeconomic indicators rather than political influences. In light of recent discussions, the Fed’s commitment to independence remains a cornerstone of its policy framework, which is crucial for maintaining market stability and investor confidence. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,181.26, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. It holds a market dominance of 57.80%. Recent price movements saw a 0.32% increase over 24 hours, with a 2.41% rise over a week. January 7, 2025, stats show a circulating supply of 19,917,446 BTC (source: CoinMarketCap). Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? In the past, presidential attempts to influence the Federal Reserve have occasionally spurred brief market volatility. However, the Reserve’s commitment to independence has largely managed to stabilize these reactions over the long term. Coincu research insights suggest that the emphasized independence of the Federal Reserve could result in predictable regulatory trends, bolstering investor confidence in agency-driven economic strategies. This independence historically stabilizes market reactions and supports…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004273-0.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.6+1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of $137 million, both long and short

PANews reported on September 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $137 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $69.5618 million in long positions and $67.4996 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $11.9925 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $27.6877 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
67COIN
67$0.012413-13.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.5-0.21%
PANews2025/09/07 23:30
Ethereum Staking Demand Hits Record High

Ethereum’s corporate footprint expanded this week as Ether Machine confirmed a $654 million private financing round ahead of its planned Nasdaq debut. The firm, created through the merger of Ether Reserve and the blank-check company Dynamix Corporation, has rapidly built a balance sheet that now holds more than 495,362 ETH alongside $367.1 million in liquid […] The post Ethereum Staking Demand Hits Record High appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10123+0.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.5-0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.19%
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:28
Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout

The post Dogecoin Sentiment Splits: Layer Brett Gains Traction As The Next PEPE Targeting A 50x Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debate around Dogecoin (DOGE) is heating up again. Once the undisputed leader of meme coins, DOGE now faces divided sentiment among its holders. Some remain loyal to its cultural legacy, while others are quietly moving their capital into newer projects with bigger upside. At the front of that rotation is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a viral Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that analysts believe could follow in Pepe coin’s footsteps and deliver a 50x breakout in 2025. Dogecoin’s reputation keeps it alive No matter how the market shifts, Dogecoin will always have history on its side. It was the first meme coin to go mainstream, boosted by Elon Musk’s tweets and its quirky branding. DOGE’s community remains one of the most active in crypto, and its liquidity ensures it stays a top-10 coin by market cap. But here’s the problem: cultural relevance doesn’t always equal explosive growth. With a market cap already in the tens of billions, the upside for Dogecoin (DOGE)looks capped. Analysts see room for moderate price increases, but nothing close to the exponential multiples retail traders now expect from meme coin speculation. Traders chase volatility, not comfort Retail investors aren’t in the game for 20 percent moves. They want asymmetric bets where small positions can turn into massive returns. That is why attention is shifting away from older tokens like DOGE toward new entries that carry viral momentum. This isn’t about abandoning Dogecoin, but about recognizing that its growth trajectory now appeals more to conservative holders than to traders chasing the next big win. Enter Layer Brett: the meme coin built for 2025 This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the story. It is not just another meme coin, it is a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2. That means instant transactions, pennies for gas fees, and…
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014553+0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10123+0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:28
$6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

The post $6 Billion Ripple’s XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple & XRP: $6 billion transfers, ETF hype and record market activity Ripple and XRP had a busy week marked by big on-chain movements, XRP ETF speculations and fresh activity on the ledger. This kept the third biggest cryptocurrency in the headlines as one of the most active assets in the market. Key points: A total of $6.08 billion in escrow unlocks with an epic $830 million released. XRP ETF approval odds hit 94%, with seven filings pending an October deadline. XRP futures hit $1 billion in record open interest. Cryptocurrency spikes 44% to $6.57 billion in daily volume with the price at $2.84. Ripple’s September escrow unlock was massive, with more than $6.08 billion worth of XRP moving across wallets. In a series of unlocks, 500 million XRP ($1.38 billion), 300 million XRP ($830 million) and 200 million XRP ($553 million) were shuffled on-chain. Ultimately, 700 million tokens were sent back to escrow, resulting in a net release of 300 million XRP, worth around $830 million at the beginning of the week. In the meantime, XRP ETF speculation is back to center stage. Data from Polymarket puts the odds of approval at nearly 94%, and filings for seven different XRP-linked funds are now in the SEC’s pipeline. For Nate Geraci, an ETF veteran who predicted the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, expectations for demand are too low as institutional traction is already visible on CME. Just in August, futures linked to XRP hit an unprecedented milestone, becoming the fastest contracts ever to cross $1 billion in open interest. However, skeptics point out that major players like BlackRock and Fidelity have avoided the XRP market, focusing instead on Bitcoin, Ethereum and most recently Solana. Market activity has supported the overall buzz around the altcoin. In early September, XRP’s daily volume surged…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001278+2.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.08+6.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:26
Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash

The post Goldman and T. Rowe sign $1 billion partnership as Wall Street targets retirement cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Goldman Sachs is putting down up to $1 billion for a 3.5% stake in asset manager T. Rowe Price, the firm confirmed Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance. The goal is to flood the retirement market with access to private assets (stuff like real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity) things that were once only offered to institutional investors. Now the plan is to make them available to everyday Americans, especially those saving for retirement. The partnership wants to build a system that lets these alternative assets flow directly into the hands of retirees, account sponsors, and financial advisers. Goldman CEO David Solomon said this collaboration “represent[s] our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors.” He also said that with Goldman’s “decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets” and T. Rowe’s “expertise in active investing,” clients can expect better access to new ways of saving for retirement and building wealth. T. Rowe Price saw its stock jump by as much as 9% on Friday after the announcement. Goldman shares also ticked up, but by a smaller margin. T. Rowe CEO Rob Sharps said: “As a leader in retirement, we have a proven track record of using our expertise to drive solutions that help our clients confidently prepare for, save for, and live in retirement.” Goldman and T. Rowe prep co-branded portfolios Part of the joint plan includes launching target-date funds that mix public stocks, bonds, and private assets. These hybrid funds are set to roll out by the middle of next year. This would bring private investments straight into retirement portfolios in a way that hasn’t really existed before. The two companies also want to launch co-branded portfolios and offer financial advice, targeting both mass affluent and high-net-worth investors. Meanwhile, just this Thursday, Citigroup said…
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00403+3.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.06088+0.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:25
How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free

The post How To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Post Malone and Taylor Swift accept the Best Collaboration award for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, one of music’s most anticipated nights, airs tonight, Sept. 7, from New York’s UBS Arena. The show will feature exciting performances by Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Tate McRae and many others. The MTV VMAs celebrate the year’s biggest artists and music videos with performances, honors and numerous awards. LL Cool J returns to the VMAs, this time as a solo host, having previously co-emceed in 2022 with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. “I enjoy hosting because it’s a chance to get close to new fans (and) a chance to see fans that have been along for the journey,” the rapper told USA Today ahead of the ceremony. “I get to see new artists, new acts.” The ceremony will also honor several music icons tonight. Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Ricky Martin will be recognized with the Latin Icon Award. Here’s how to watch the star-studded ceremony live, including on cable, streaming and for free. When Are The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards? ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT…
MemeCore
M$1.91199+4.60%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.915+6.39%
Bellscoin
BELLS$0.191+1.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 23:22
Glassnode: Bitcoin's illiquid supply rose to a record high, exceeding 14.3 million at the end of August

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin's illiquid supply (the amount of Bitcoin held by entities with little to no spending history) has reached a new all-time high, exceeding 14.3 million BTC in late August. Over the past 30 days, the net increase in illiquid supply has reached 20,000 BTC. Of the 19.9 million BTC currently in circulation, approximately 72% of the total supply is illiquid, held by long-term holders and cold storage investors. This increase highlights the continued accumulation trend even during recent market volatility. In mid-August, Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,000 before retracing approximately 15%. Despite the price correction, the illiquid supply has continued to rise, indicating that holders are not selling in response to short-term adjustments.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009328-7.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02583+5.25%
PANews2025/09/07 23:18
$6 Billion Ripple's XRP Transfers and ETF Hype, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces $100,000 Crash Debate, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepares for September Rally — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week in crypto market: Ripple shifts $6 billion XRP through escrow as ETF approval odds hit 94%; Bitcoin warned of $100,000 drop after ETFs bleed $400 million in 2 days; SHIB coin eyes breakout with community fueling 'Sparktember' rally hype
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001278+2.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,405.7+0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.08+6.63%
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:17
Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket