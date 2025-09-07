2025-09-09 Tuesday

Fidelity Quietly Launches Tokenized Treasury Fund on Ethereum

Fidelity Quietly Launches Tokenized Treasury Fund on Ethereum

Fidelity Asset Management has introduced a blockchain-based version of its Treasury money market fund, extending its digital finance presence. The new product, called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), mirrors one share of the Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYOXX) and is issued directly on the Ethereum network. What is Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT)? According to RWA.xyz, the fund began operating in August with a portfolio that consists entirely of US Treasury securities and cash. Fidelity applies a 0.20% management fee, and Bank of New York Mellon is responsible for custody. As of press time, its assets have already climbed to more than $200 million, though participation remains limited. Current records show the fund has just two holders—one with roughly $1 million in tokens and another managing the balance. Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) AUM. Source: RWA.xyz Fidelity has yet to comment on the fund publicly. However, the fund’s launch builds on Fidelity’s earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where it sought approval to add an on-chain share class to its digital Treasury fund. That step signaled its commitment to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, a trend gaining momentum across traditional finance. Over the past year, global asset managers have been experimenting with blockchain rails to make markets more efficient, cut settlement times, and reduce costs. This has drawn interest from traditional financial giants like BlackRock, the largest asset management firm in the world, already making significant progress in this market. Over the past year, BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) has become the largest tokenized Treasury product, with a value of over $2 billion. Notably, similar offerings from Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree have helped the broader market for tokenized Treasuries above $7 billion, according to RWA.xyz. US Tokenized Treasuries. Source: RWA.xyz Considering the pace of this growth, analysts at McKinsey have estimated that tokenized securities could reach a market value of $2 trillion before the end of the decade.
Chainlink CEO Sees Tokenization as Sector’s Rising Future After Meeting SEC’s Atkins

Chainlink CEO Sees Tokenization as Sector’s Rising Future After Meeting SEC’s Atkins

The post Chainlink CEO Sees Tokenization as Sector’s Rising Future After Meeting SEC’s Atkins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov met with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, who Nazarov said was keenly interested in how best to bring on-chain assets into compliance with securities laws. The chief executive of Chainlink, a network specializing in authenticating real-world data for smart contracts, said he was impressed with how much the agency has shifted away from whether the U.S. should permit blockchain tokenization innovations into the financial system and instead is looking at how this can be conducted with maximum efficiency and market safety. “While cryptocurrencies define the majority of our industry’s value today, I personally feel very strongly that the real-world asset trend and digital-asset tokenization in the institutional world will grow to be the majority of the market cap in our industry,” Nazarov told CoinDesk in an interview after his Friday meeting. He said Atkins “has very clear ideas and goals with getting the traditional financial system operating correctly on-chain.” Nazarov, who also met with the White House’s new crypto liaison, Patrick Witt, on Friday, said he’s very hopeful “based on the urgency and speed” the SEC and the White House are demonstrating. He said he thinks blockchain infrastructure will manage to find a place within broker-dealer and transfer agent rules, allowing full-in tokenization “maybe by the middle of next year.” The Chainlink co-founder said one central task is getting blockchains to fully meet the standards for a “legally binding transfer” of assets. “That’s a class of problems that’s now getting worked through with us,” he said, adding that Atkins understands it well and noted the chairman’s recent address in which he announced his “Project Crypto” initiative. An SEC spokesman declined to comment on the meeting, though the agency has been building momentum with crypto-friendly statements, remarks and policy maneuvers. Just last week, the…
Is MAGACOIN FINANCE Legit? Analysts Call It One Of The Best Crypto Presales Of 2025

Is MAGACOIN FINANCE Legit? Analysts Call It One Of The Best Crypto Presales Of 2025

The post Is MAGACOIN FINANCE Legit? Analysts Call It One Of The Best Crypto Presales Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is MAGACOIN FINANCE Legit? The Answer is Yes In every bull market, investors face the same dilemma: finding the best crypto presale that offers real upside without the risks of fraudulent projects. With presales attracting millions in early capital, it’s natural for newcomers to ask: “Is MAGACOIN FINANCE a scam?” The short answer is no — MAGACOIN FINANCE is not a scam. Instead, it’s shaping up to be one of the most closely watched and high-conviction opportunities of 2025, backed by strong investor demand, a transparent presale structure, and audited smart contracts. Audited and Verified — Building Investor Trust One of the first questions serious investors ask is whether a project has been independently audited. MAGACOIN FINANCE has undergone a full smart contract audit, ensuring its presale code is safe, transparent, and resistant to manipulation. This is a critical differentiator from low-effort meme tokens or unverified contracts that leave investors exposed to rug pulls. Additionally, MAGACOIN FINANCE does not hide its presale details. The project has published a clear tokenomics roadmap, outlining allocation, presale stages, and launch pricing. This level of transparency is what sets legitimate presales apart from scams. Early Success: Over $13.5 Million Raised Investor participation is one of the best indicators of a presale’s credibility. MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised more than $13.5 million from over 13,500 investors worldwide. That level of commitment is not possible without trust, community traction, and growing analyst attention. The presale recently crossed $1 million in a matter of days, highlighting both retail and whale-level interest. This surge demonstrates that smart investors view MAGACOIN FINANCE as a real opportunity, not a short-lived scam. Why Smart Money Is Rotating Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE Crypto insiders and whales often move ahead of the retail crowd. Many have already been rotating into MAGACOIN FINANCE because of…
Tether Confirms $8.61 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings

Tether Confirms $8.61 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings

The post Tether Confirms $8.61 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether maintains significant Bitcoin reserves, reinforcing its market strategy. Tether holds 77,447 BTC, worth $8.61 billion. Tether’s actions support Bitcoin’s value as a corporate store of value. Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed via social media that most of its Bitcoin holdings, totaling 77,447 BTC worth $8.61 billion, are directly stored at a specific address. This demonstrates Tether’s continued Bitcoin-first strategy, influencing investor confidence and potentially stabilizing the cryptocurrency market during volatile periods. Tether’s $8.61 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Strategy Confirmed Tether’s confirmation of its significant Bitcoin holdings comes as CEO Paolo Ardoino reiterated the firm’s Bitcoin-first strategy. Ardoino has previously highlighted the company’s focus on maintaining Bitcoin reserves as part of its treasury strategy. Tether’s Bitcoin address, bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4, contains 77,447 BTC, amounting to $8.61 billion. The move emphasizes Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset for institutional investment. Ardoino had asserted that Tether would continue allocating profits into Bitcoin and other assets like gold, maintaining its diversifying stance amidst market fluctuations. “We’re building our business with a Bitcoin-first ethos, investing in mining, leveraging Lightning, and using Bitcoin as a store of value for our balance sheet.” — Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether Market reactions to Tether’s disclosure have remained closely monitored. Cryptocurrency analyst Samson Mow noted that Tether’s transparent allocation strategy could enhance Bitcoin’s value perception, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively. Bitcoin Price Analysis Amid Tether’s Holdings Disclosure Did you know? Tether’s strategic shift towards direct Bitcoin holdings mirrors its historical tactics of leveraging blockchain technology to fortify liquidity and asset diversification. This long-standing approach has consistently influenced broader market engagement with Bitcoin. The latest data from CoinMarketCap lists Bitcoin’s price at $111,324.94, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume reached $26.55 billion, reflecting an 8.37% decrease. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has increased by 3.25%,…
Best Crypto to Invest in Right Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Tipped to Outperform ADA and AVAX

Best Crypto to Invest in Right Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Tipped to Outperform ADA and AVAX

The post Best Crypto to Invest in Right Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Tipped to Outperform ADA and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are two of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency space, both having established themselves as leading platforms for smart contracts and decentralized applications. Their achievements are undeniable, but as large-cap assets, their explosive growth phases are behind them. While they may continue to deliver steady returns, many investors are …
Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line

Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line

The post Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why XRP and ADA ETFs Could Be Next In Line appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The conversation around crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is no longer about if they will expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, but when. Analysts say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to broaden the playing field, and if that happens, Wall Street could soon see a rush of new altcoin ETFs. Which Tokens Are Ready? According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, several tokens appear ready to fit within the SEC’s developing framework. These include well-established names such as Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Ripple’s XRP and Cardano’s ADA also look like strong candidates, thanks to their futures markets and relatively deep liquidity. Bitcoin and Ethereum, already ETF staples, would of course remain at the center of this ecosystem. Seyffart explained that many of these tokens already meet what are known as “generic listing standards,” meaning they could be fast-tracked once approval is granted. Lessons From Ethereum’s Slow Start Still, there are lessons to be learned from the Ethereum ETF rollout. After the overwhelming success of Bitcoin ETFs, expectations for Ethereum products were sky-high. Instead, the Ethereum ETFs launched into a sluggish market last July and failed to generate significant inflows. Part of the problem was timing. Wall Street advisers barely had time to understand Bitcoin ETFs before Ethereum was added to the mix. In addition, staking, a key feature of Ethereum, was not available in a traditional ETF wrapper. Seyffart says that once staking becomes formally allowed, demand could pick up sharply. The analyst then said that if the SEC truly opens the ETF floodgates, Wall Street could see a quick…
