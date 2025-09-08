MEXC-tőzsde
Why Ozak AI Is Forecasted to Be the Best 2025 Investment Ahead of SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE
The post Why Ozak AI Is Forecasted to Be the Best 2025 Investment Ahead of SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI’s growing momentum in the blockchain and artificial intelligence space has drawn significant attention, positioning the project as a leading investment opportunity for 2025. With over $2.76 million raised in its ongoing $OZ token presale and more than 856 million tokens sold at $0.01, analysts and investors are closely monitoring its trajectory. The fact that the presale quickly moves to Phase 5 demonstrates the increasing interest in projects involving AI and secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure. Ozak AI is a powerful predictive modelling and decentralized processing platform that stands apart among meme-based tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pepe (PEPE), which still crucially experience shrinking trade volumes and declining interest among investors. Advanced AI Capabilities and Secure Infrastructure The essence of the AI product developed by Ozak AI is that the predictive AI agents are implemented based on statistical and machine learning models, such as ARIMA, linear regression, and neural networks. These agents generate real-time crypto, equity, and forex market forecasts to assist in their decision-making. Investors can also customize these models to meet their strategies to support retail and institutional needs. It is built upon the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a decentralized network on which the financial data is processed in a decentralized and safe way. OSN addresses the risk of centralized failure, improving real-time data handling using a node-based system. This is in stark contrast to the simpler and single-chain models of tokens such as DOGE and PEPE that lack decentralized data pipelines and prediction capabilities. Technology Utility and Stack. Ozak AI integrates the most recent aspects of blockchain, including EigenLayer’s Actively Validated Services (AVS) and Arbitrum Orbit. The systems enhance security, scalability, and efficiency. EigenLayer is used to do decentralized validation, as opposed to Arbitrum, which does low-cost, high-performance execution of smart contracts,…
REAL
$0.06091
-0.04%
STREAM
$0.05165
-4.89%
SHIB
$0.00001279
+2.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:24
Best Crypto to Buy as Banking Giants Now Predict at Least Two Rate Cuts in 2025
The post Best Crypto to Buy as Banking Giants Now Predict at Least Two Rate Cuts in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto to Buy as Banking Giants Now Predict at Least Two Rate Cuts in 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-bankng-giants-predict-two-rate-cuts-2025/
T
$0.01629
+0.74%
MORE
$0.10123
+0.07%
READY
$0.003281
-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:23
Ripple (XRP) Delivered 100x Gains, Could Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Be the Next Breakout Token Under $1?
The post Ripple (XRP) Delivered 100x Gains, Could Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Be the Next Breakout Token Under $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) can be regarded as one of the most popular breakout stories in crypto. Before its dramatic rallies, holdings of XRP by early investors had multiplied by well over 100 times, turning modest investments into massive fortunes. Although XRP continues to remain among the largest market participants in the digital asset market today, its massive market capitalization renders such phenomenal growth nearly impossible. Because of this fact, investors are seeking the next utility-based, fairly inexpensive initiative that can replicate the original gains of XRP. One competitor that has already been attracting attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol that started its presale in early 2025 and already shows impressive traction. The question many people are asking is; is MUTM the next token to drop below $1? XRP’s Growth Story To see why investors are now considering newer tokens such as MUTM, it is useful to discuss the history of XRP. The introduction of the XRP allowed Ripple Labs to place itself between blockchain technology and traditional finance, allowing cross-border transactions to be completed in seconds at very low costs. During the peak of the bull run in 2017, XRP shot up to over $3 and provided founders with unbelievable rewards. Once again in 2020-2021, XRP became especially sharp, even in the face of regulatory obstacles, which is a reminder that projects that are clearly useful do not die in a crisis and emerge in new cycles. Early entrants to its waves enjoyed massive returns that established XRP as one of the only tokens to provide 100x returns. However, we can jump to 2025, and because of its sheer size, XRP has no upside. Its market value is tens of billions, so multiples in the triple digits are likely quite exaggerated. Although XRP continues to be a powerful…
WAVES
$1.1193
+1.47%
CROSS
$0.23384
+0.02%
XRP
$2.9511
+2.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:22
Polygon developer calls World Liberty Financial the ‘scam of all scams”
The post Polygon developer calls World Liberty Financial the ‘scam of all scams” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon developer Bruno Skvorc lashed out at World Liberty Financial (WLF) on Saturday, accusing the company of stealing his funds. In a post on X, Skvorc wrote: “…they stole my money, and because it’s the @POTUS family, I can’t do anything about it.” Skvorc was one of the hundreds of users, including Tron founder and WLF investor Justin Sun, whose tokens were frozen by WLF. The decentralized finance (DeFi) firm is closely linked to the U.S. President Donald Trump and his family. A Trump entity owns 60% of WLF and earns 75% of revenue from token sale. Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are part of the firm’s management. According to an estimate published by The New Yorker in August, the Trump family earned about $412.5 million from WLF. Skvorc attached the email response he received from WLF to his X post, which noted that the firm would “not be able to unlock” his tokens. The firm justified the freezing of the tokens “due to the high risk blockchain exposure associated with” Skvorc’s wallet. Polygon developer likened WLF to ‘new age mafia’ Since WLF started trading on Sept. 1, the protocol has blocked at least 272 wallets. Denouncing the protocol as “the scam of all scams,” Skvorc noted: “This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue. It just… is.” Skvorc is far from being the only one to criticize WLF’s freezing of assets. In a long X post on Friday, Sun, who invested $45 million in WLF last year, stated that his assets were “unreasonably frozen.” Additionally, Sun noted that a great financial brand must be rooted in “fairness, transparency, and trust.” And not “on unilateral actions that freeze investor assets,” he wrote, adding: “Such…
T
$0.01629
+0.74%
U
$0.01005
-9.29%
TRUMP
$8.6
+1.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:21
Fidelity Launches Tokenized Treasury Backed By BlackRock’s Fund
The post Fidelity Launches Tokenized Treasury Backed By BlackRock’s Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity Asset Management has introduced a blockchain-based version of its Treasury money market fund, extending its digital finance presence. The new product, called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT), mirrors one share of the Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYOXX) and is issued directly on the Ethereum network. What is Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT)? According to RWA.xyz, the fund began operating in August with a portfolio that consists entirely of US Treasury securities and cash. Fidelity applies a 0.20% management fee, and Bank of New York Mellon is responsible for custody. Sponsored Sponsored As of press time, its assets have already climbed to more than $200 million, though participation remains limited. Current records show the fund has just two holders—one with roughly $1 million in tokens and another managing the balance. Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) AUM. Source: RWA.xyz Fidelity has yet to comment on the fund publicly. However, the fund’s launch builds on Fidelity’s earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where it sought approval to add an on-chain share class to its digital Treasury fund. That step signaled its commitment to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, a trend gaining momentum across traditional finance. Over the past year, global asset managers have been experimenting with blockchain rails to make markets more efficient, cut settlement times, and reduce costs. This has drawn interest from traditional financial giants like BlackRock, the largest asset management firm in the world, already making significant progress in this market. Over the past year, BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) has become the largest tokenized Treasury product, with a value of over $2 billion. Notably, similar offerings from Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree have helped the broader market for tokenized Treasuries above $7 billion, according to RWA.xyz. US Tokenized Treasuries. Source: RWA.xyz Considering the pace…
REAL
$0.06091
-0.04%
MORE
$0.10123
+0.07%
TOKEN
$0.01305
+2.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:18
Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Confirms Buying BTC, Gold, and Land
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino denied rumors that the company sold part of its Bitcoin holdings. In a statement on X, he said Tether “didn’t sell any Bitcoin” and continues to allocate profits into Bitcoin, gold, and land. The response followed claims from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who cited BDO’s Q1 and Q2 2025 attestation reports. Thompson […] The post Tether Denies Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Confirms Buying BTC, Gold, and Land appeared first on CoinChapter.
T
$0.01629
+0.74%
BTC
$111,430.33
+0.09%
LAND
$0.000594
+2.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 00:18
Cardano vs TRON: Which Layer-1 Reaches $5 First While Solana Gains Market Focus?
The post Cardano vs TRON: Which Layer-1 Reaches $5 First While Solana Gains Market Focus? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race between Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) to hit the $5 mark is heating up, while Solana (SOL) continues to capture wider market attention. Alongside these top players, analysts are also watching MAGACOIN FINANCE, an undervalued altcoin with fresh fundamentals, audited for security and priced under $0.005. Cardano Price Outlook: Can ADA Reach $5? Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.84 today but price forecasts suggest higher levels ahead. CoinMarketCap expects ADA to peak at $4.47 by December 2025, while PricePredictions.com forecasts $3.12. Meanwhile, in the longer term, Ali Martinez projects ADA could climb to $10 by 2026. Founder Charles Hoskinson has gone further, saying ADA could surge 1,000x from here, claiming Bitcoin has limited upside compared to Cardano’s wider utility. He argued that ADA can be the backbone of DeFi activity, even supporting Bitcoin yield systems in the future. While that projection is bold, it underscores confidence in ADA’s long-term role as a top altcoin to buy. With ADA trading far below its all-time highs, investors who believe in Cardano’s roadmap are closely watching if 2025 will bring a breakout move toward the $5 milestone. TRON Bold Target: Founder Predicts $20 TRON (TRX) trades at $0.34 today but has caught attention with eye-popping forecasts. PricePrediction.net expects TRX to hit $1.66 by 2030, while Coinfomania projects $2.95. Founder Justin Sun has been even more ambitious, previously stating that TRX could reach $20, a massive jump from its current levels. An analyst on X also noted that TRX has been compressed for seven years below its all-time high of $0.30 and could be ready for a breakout cycle. If the predicted surge occurs, TRX could finally move from a long period of stagnation to becoming a serious Layer-1 competitor. For buyers seeking the best crypto to buy in this bull cycle, TRX’s…
SOL
$212.78
+2.46%
SUN
$0.021019
--%
MORE
$0.10123
+0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:17
WLFI Drama Continues: Is ‘This Is the Scam of All Scams’?
The post WLFI Drama Continues: Is ‘This Is the Scam of All Scams’? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What a week. If you thought crypto was wild before, the latest drama swirling around World Liberty Financial (WLFI) only takes it to the next level. The token project with the Trump brand, Eric Trump’s personal touch, and hundreds of millions seemingly caught in limbo saw much drama this week. WLFI ‘Stole My Money’: From Polygon to POTUS Bruno Skvorc, a known Polygon developer, didn’t mince words when he shared his experience on X. He even tagged US President, Donald Trump, stating: “TLDR is, they stole my money, and because it’s the @POTUS family, I can’t do anything about it… This is the new age mafia. There is no one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to sue. It just… is. THIS is the scam of all scams.” With his closing accusation, Bruno tagged Paradigm advisor and on-chain sleuth ZachXBT to help with his predicament. He further summarized what feels for many like déjà vu in a crypto space still wrangling with centralization and trust issues. The problem? Bruno’s wallet was flagged for alleged high-risk exposure due to 40 ETH via Tornado Cash, indirect ties to sanctioned Russian exchanges Garantex and Netex24, and a “wusd-dashboard which was marked as scam by CA.” Not exactly the smoking gun you’d expect for such a freeze. However, in the age of compliance automation, flags stick and assets freeze. Sometimes it’s for reasons as tenuous as being “eight hops away” from suspicious activity. ZachXBT, ever the pragmatist, weighed in: “The issue is majority of the time ‘high risk’ exposure is incorrect so you cannot become reliant on compliance tools as a team.” He detailed how manual reviews of flagged addresses often reveal compliance tools catching more false positives than actual bad actors. This is a real risk when blanket bans…
D
$0.03235
+1.60%
T
$0.01629
+0.74%
REAL
$0.06091
-0.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:16
Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund FDIT Surpasses $200 Million AUM
The post Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund FDIT Surpasses $200 Million AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fidelity’s FDIT reaches $203 million, rivaling BlackRock’s BUIDL in tokenized funds. Deployed on Ethereum, backed by U.S. Treasury bonds. No regulatory issues reported; Fidelity maintains compliance controls. Fidelity’s on-chain tokenized fund, Fidelity Digital Interest Token, has surpassed $203.7 million in assets, highlighting growing institutional investment in digital assets on Ethereum. This advancement underscores a significant shift toward blockchain-based finance, marking Fidelity’s strategic presence in the digital asset landscape alongside competitors like BlackRock. FDIT’s Growth Sparks Blockchain Tokenization Race Fidelity’s Digital Interest Token (FDIT) has successfully amassed an AUM of over $200 million, marking its emergence as a formidable presence in the field of digital finance. Deployed on the Ethereum blockchain, FDIT offers institutional-grade redemption, backed by U.S. Treasury bonds. Fidelity’s expansion into on-chain funds indicates a strategic pivot towards digital assets. The launch of FDIT creates a competitive landscape, challenging BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenization efforts on similar blockchain infrastructure. This signals the growing interest and migration of traditional asset managers towards exploring blockchain technologies and bridging them with more conventional financial systems. Financial analysts and industry insiders point to this as an indicator of broader institutional adoption. Notably, Fidelity’s CEO, Abigail P. Johnson, emphasizes their commitment to innovation based on evolving client needs and digital asset integration. “Every product and service we build…is rooted in listening to our customers and anticipating their evolving needs.” Ethereum Hosts Fidelity’s $203 Million Tokenized Fund Did you know? The launch of Fidelity’s FDIT and BlackRock’s BUIDL showcases traditional finance’s increasing trend to tap into on-chain asset management, setting a precedent for future financial innovations. Ethereum (ETH), hosting FDIT, maintains a current market price of $4,300.30, according to CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency has a market cap of $519.07 billion, capturing 13.52% market dominance. In the last 24 hours, ETH’s trading volume reached $19.06 billion, with…
U
$0.01005
-9.29%
MORE
$0.10123
+0.07%
TAP
$0.383
-0.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:15
APC’s Shiver Me Bags Stage Sets ROI Records While Dogecoin and Fartcoin Scramble for Space in Top Meme Coins for Instant Gains
Are you ready for a meme coin that isn’t just about hype, but real potential? Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is turning heads in 2025, capturing the imagination of crypto enthusiasts while delivering tangible growth opportunities. With its 39th presale stage now live, APC is offering a 300% bonus using code BAGS300, effectively tripling token allocations for early […]
T
$0.01629
+0.74%
REAL
$0.06091
-0.04%
HYPE
$51.11
+6.79%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 00:15
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket