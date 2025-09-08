2025-09-09 Tuesday

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks

Right before trade talks between the U.S. and China kicked off in Sweden last July, a fake email shook things up in D.C. Staff working on the House committee dealing with U.S. competition with China started getting weird questions. The confusion started after law firms, lobby groups, and U.S. agencies got an email that looked […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 00:40
Fresh OPEC+ Output Hike Marks Return Of 1.66 Million Oil Barrels A Day

The post Fresh OPEC+ Output Hike Marks Return Of 1.66 Million Oil Barrels A Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A tanker carrying crude oil at Qingdao Port in Shandong Province, China, on August 3, 2025. (Photo: Costfoto) NurPhoto via Getty Images A fresh oil production hike by OPEC+ has sent yet another clear signal to the international crude market that its focus remains firmly on a higher market share. At their meeting on Sunday, eight members of OPEC+, a select group of Russia-led oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, opted to raise their collective production levels for October by another 137,000 barrels per day. The latest hike marks the return of 1.66 million bpd of OPEC+ barrels. It is part of an attempt by the group to unwind previously agreed cuts between April and November 2023. Prior to Sunday’s deal, OPEC+ had two declared strands of cuts – a 1.65 million bpd cut by the eight members, and further 2 million bpd cut by the entire group in place until the fourth quarter of 2026. Last month, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production by 547,000 bpd for September. That’s after a larger-than-expected increase of 548,000 bpd for August and 411,000 bpd in May, June and July, as it continues to push ahead with putting more barrels onto the market. In a statement issued by OPEC, producers Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman cited “current healthy market fundamentals” as the reason for the latest hike. “In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, the eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 barrels per day from the 1.65 million bpd additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023,” the statement said. ForbesEU’s $250 Billion-A-Year U.S. Energy Buying Pledge Doesn’t Stack UpBy Gaurav Sharma ForbesCan Elon Musk’s Tesla Shake…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:40
Ethereum Price Signals Suggest A Drop Below $4,000 Is Imminent But Memes Like Layer Brett Will Surge

The post Ethereum Price Signals Suggest A Drop Below $4,000 Is Imminent But Memes Like Layer Brett Will Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has once again become the focal point of market chatter as traders brace for a potential dip below $4,000. Analysts note persistent selling pressure around key resistance zones with liquidity clusters forming in the $4,200 to $4,300 range. Technical analysis points to weakening momentum. If Ethereum prices fail to hold $4,000, a slide all the way to $3,600 could play out. While this outlook tempers short-term optimism, the narrative remains intact—Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance, and its long-term adoption is accelerating. Whales and retail traders alike are diversifying. Attention is flowing into Layer Brett, a meme-driven Ethereum Layer 2 project that’s already approaching a major milestone of $3 million raised in presale funding, with tokens still available at just $0.0055. For many, it represents the asymmetric upside that Ethereum can no longer provide. Ethereum price faces near-term downside Current technical indicators suggest ETH may not escape further downside before a rebound. The token is locked in a horizontal range, with buyers defending the $4,000 support but unable to mount a decisive move above $4,300. Analysts point out that a break below $4,000 would activate stop-loss clusters, intensifying liquidations in leveraged futures markets. Despite these bearish near-term signals, macro projections for Ethereum remain constructive. Consensus forecasts place ETH within the $7,000 to $8,000 range by 2026 assuming institutional flows from ETFs continue. Bolder predictions even stretch toward $10,000 or higher in euphoric scenarios. But for the everyday investor, those gains are solid yet limited—far from the life-changing multiples many crypto traders chase. Why Layer Brett could surge while ETH consolidates This is where Layer Brett enters the conversation. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, it merges viral meme energy with real blockchain scalability — instant transactions, low fees, and staking rewards that dwarf anything…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:38
What Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To Watch

The post What Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage) WireImage The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards celebration is Sunday night, which is preceded by a red carpet pre-show from UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y. The 2025 MTV VMAs will be hosted by rap icon and NCIS franchise star LL Cool J and will feature live performances by this year’s top MTV VMA nominee Lady Gaga, as well as several other artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll and Busta Rhymes. Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers Before the MTV VMAs get underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on free TV on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Premium, the action begins with the event’s red carpet pre-show. The 2025 MTV VMA red carpet pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on cable and dish satellite and will air on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. The MTV VMA red carpet pre-show will be hosted by Kevan Kenny and singer-songwriter Nessa. The pre-show will also feature KATSEYE performing their songs “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” from the hit girl group’s new EP Beautiful Chaos. Which Artists Are Vying For The Top Award At The MTV VMAs? The MTV Video Music Awards are voted on by fans. This year’s nominees for the evening’s top award, Video of the Year are: “Brighter Days Ahead” – Ariana Grande “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar “Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “Manchild” –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:37
educe Truth Bias and Speed Up Unfolding with Moment‑Conditioned Diffusion

This article presents a cDDPM that conditions on detector data to sample P(x|y), enabling multidimensional unfolding and generalization.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 00:35
Ethereum Rally Hides a Dark Reality, Researcher Warns

Traders are celebrating, and the asset’s momentum has reignited speculation about new highs. Yet beneath the surface, one analyst argues […] The post Ethereum Rally Hides a Dark Reality, Researcher Warns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 00:30
Shiba Inu Struggles To Maintain Momentum As Speculators Shift Toward A Viral Altcoin Poised For 20x Gains

Meanwhile, investors are increasingly shifting their focus to newer projects with greater utility and growth potential. One such project is […] The post Shiba Inu Struggles To Maintain Momentum As Speculators Shift Toward A Viral Altcoin Poised For 20x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 00:29
SHIB 0% Surge Raises Questions: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu market signals currently mixed
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:28
Cardano Price Prediction For 2025: Layer Brett Lures Whales Eyeing A 40x Predicted Returns This Month

The post Cardano Price Prediction For 2025: Layer Brett Lures Whales Eyeing A 40x Predicted Returns This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The newest Cardano price prediction for 2025 points to growth, but nothing explosive. ADA’s ecosystem is still expanding and its community is as loyal as ever, but the slow pace of development has worn on investors. The foundation is strong, yet the lack of urgency leaves Cardano (ADA) struggling to excite traders chasing faster-moving opportunities. At the same time, capital is rotating into newer plays. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is now pulling in whales who see the potential for 40x returns this month. Why Cardano’s upside looks capped Cardano (ADA) built its identity on being methodical and research-driven. That gave it credibility early on, but the crypto market doesn’t reward slow movers. While Solana, Ethereum Layer 2s, and even meme-driven tokens are shipping updates and grabbing attention, Cardano still feels like it’s behind the curve. That’s why most Cardano price predictions for 2025 remain cautious. ADA may rise with the broader market, but analysts don’t see the explosive upside traders expect from newer, faster tokens. For many, ADA has shifted from being a high-growth bet to more of a slow-and-steady long-term hold. The new magnet for whale money This is why bigger investors are eyeing Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Still in presale, Brett has become one of the most talked-about tokens in trading circles. Whales see a combination they like: meme culture, Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, and massive staking rewards that could fuel exponential returns. Where Cardano feels like a long-term research project, Brett offers the high-risk, high-reward setup that can deliver results quickly. Why whales are rotating capital Whales aren’t moving blindly. They’re spotting clear advantages in Layer Brett: Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure: instant transactions with minimal fees Meme-first energy: branding designed for viral speculation Early staking rewards: 895% available for first movers Perfect timing: launching…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:25
A Conditional Diffusion Approach to Multidimensional Unfolding Across Physics Processes

Towards a universal unfolder: cDDPMs learn P(x|y) conditioned on detector stats, enabling multidimensional, non-iterative unfolding that reduces truth bias.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 00:24
