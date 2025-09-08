2025-09-09 Tuesday

SHIB 0% Surge Raises Questions: What’s Going On?

The post SHIB 0% Surge Raises Questions: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has seen a 0% surge in one of its closely watched ecosystem metrics, sparking questions in the crypto community. According to Shibburn, Shiba Inu has seen a surprising 0% surge in its daily burn rate as only 69,613 tokens were burned in the past day. Contributing to this figure is a single transaction of 69,420 SHIB tokens burned. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001231 (1hr 0.31% ▲ | 24hr -0.85% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,254,604,904 (-0.86% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,711,761,922 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 69,613 (0.00% ▼)Past 7 Days: 20,241,091 (81.32% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 7, 2025 The 69,613 SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours bear same with the figure tallied the day before. On Sept. 6, only 69,808 SHIB tokens were burned, hence the 0% surge. You Might Also Like However, in the last seven days, 20,241,091 SHIB tokens were burned, representing an 81.32% surge in weekly burn rate. Out of an initial total supply of 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens, over 41% have been burned, leaving Shiba Inu’s total supply at 589,247,711,692,117 SHIB. SHIB price action At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000124 as price continues to consolidate near $0.000012. In the last 24 hours, 9.17 trillion SHIB or $113.74 million in SHIB has been traded, marking a 21.92% drop in trading volume as traders await the next move on the market. You Might Also Like Shiba Inu recently completed a death cross on its daily chart, a flip following a golden cross that emerged on its chart in late August. With the current signals being mixed for Shiba Inu, traders will turn to the broader market to adjudge the sentiment and thus predict Shiba Inu’s next major move. September remains a mixed month in terms of price performance…
What Crypto to Buy Now: Super Pepe, Solargy, or Little Pepe?

Both newcomers and experienced investors are asking the same question: what is the best crypto to buy right now? In […] The post What Crypto to Buy Now: Super Pepe, Solargy, or Little Pepe? appeared first on Coindoo.
Will Sanctions Impact Crypto Markets?

Recent global tensions involving Russia have become a significant concern for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Although Russia has not been in the limelight for about ten days, it continues to be a primary influencer in market downturns, a factor often overlooked by investors.Continue Reading:Will Sanctions Impact Crypto Markets?
Who’s Performing At The 2025 MTV VMAs? Here’s The Full Lineup Of Artists

The post Who’s Performing At The 2025 MTV VMAs? Here’s The Full Lineup Of Artists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards takes place tonight at New York’s UBS Arena, bringing together the industry’s biggest stars to celebrate the year’s best music and videos. Read on to see the full lineup of artists slated to take the stage. Grammy-winning rapper LL Cool J is returning to host the MTV VMAs after first co-hosting in 2022. This year, the ceremony will air live on CBS for the first time, as well as simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+. ForbesHow To Watch The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards On Cable, Streaming And For FreeBy Monica Mercuri Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year, Best Album for Mayhem, and Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography for her Abracadabra music video. Her Die With a Smile duet partner, Bruno Mars, follows closely with 11 nominations. Other top artists include Kendrick Lamar, with 10 nods, ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, with eight each, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, with seven nominations each. Three music icons will also be honored for their achievements and perform their chart-topping hits. Mariah Carey will receive the Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin will be presented with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively. Who’s Performing At The 2025 MTV VMAs? LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording…
Trump Pushes Global Tensions with New Russian Sanction Threats

Russia remains a critical market factor, often underestimated by cryptocurrency investors. Trump continues to pursue diplomatic mediation between Russia and Ukraine with limited progress. Continue Reading:Trump Pushes Global Tensions with New Russian Sanction Threats The post Trump Pushes Global Tensions with New Russian Sanction Threats appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SPAC FutureCrest Aims $250M IPO, Led by Tom Lee

The post SPAC FutureCrest Aims $250M IPO, Led by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The blank check company FutureCrest Acquisition, led by Tom Lee, plans a $250 million IPO. FutureCrest intends to list on NASDAQ with a focus on digital assets. Tom Lee is renowned for his optimistic Bitcoin price forecasts. FutureCrest Acquisition, a SPAC led by BitMine’s Tom Lee, aims to raise formatNumber(250000000, 2) dollars through a NASDAQ IPO, priced at 10 dollars per unit. The IPO highlights growing investor interest in sectors like digital assets and fintech, signaling potential increased funding for blockchain-related technologies. FutureCrest Seeks NASDAQ Listing with Digital Focus The company highlights opportunities in AI, digital assets, and fintech domains, leveraging its management team’s expertise. Aiming for a NASDAQ listing under ‘FCRSU’, the focus includes productivity software and digital health innovations. While excitement brews, official statements from Tom Lee remain absent. “As of the date of your query, no primary sources or verified quotes exist.” FutureCrest’s target sectors are set to attract significant attention, despite missing confirmed regulatory filings from primary sources. Industry experts, including Renaissance Capital, express optimism about the firm’s strategic goals. SEC and CFTC announce regulatory harmonization roundtable on Sept 29 SPAC Trends and Crypto Market Context Did you know? SPACs like FutureCrest have navigated an evolving landscape, marked by shifting regulatory expectations and investor focus on cryptocurrency integration, providing context to potential IPO impacts. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is valued at $111,213.64, with a market cap of formatNumber(value=2215096496307, 2). Presently, it holds a 57.82% market share. Over the last 24 hours, trading volume saw a decline of 15.09%, tallied at formatNumber(value=2392999054, 2). Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:39 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research delves into market ramifications, advising stakeholders to monitor regulatory adaptions. Historical trends suggest blockchain’s integration in traditional markets warrants scrutiny. Past SPAC endeavors showed varied…
Strategy aandelen stijgen 12%, Saylor nu $7,37 miljard waard

Michael Saylor maakt zijn debuut op de Bloomberg Billionaires Index. De medeoprichter en uitvoerend voorzitter van Strategy (voorheen MicroStrategy) heeft in 2025 zijn vermogen met $1 miljard zien groeien, waarmee hij nu een nettowaarde van $7,37 miljard heeft. Daarmee claimt hij plek 491 op de lijst van rijkste mensen ter... Het bericht Strategy aandelen stijgen 12%, Saylor nu $7,37 miljard waard verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Trump’s Department of War Post Directed At Chicago ‘Taken Out of Context,’ Border Czar Says

The post Trump’s Department of War Post Directed At Chicago ‘Taken Out of Context,’ Border Czar Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said the president’s controversial “Apocalypse Now” post on Truth Social Saturday was “taken out of context,” telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that the administration was only going to war with “criminal cartels” and “illegal aliens” in Chicago, adding that “most sanctuary cities across the country” could expect to see immigration enforcement actions. The Trump administration plans to target ‘criminal cartels’ in Chicago, Tom Homan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/07/tom-homan-says-trumps-apocalypse-now-post-directed-at-chicago-was-taken-out-of-context/
Best Altcoins to Buy After US Senate Confirms Tokenized Stocks Are Still Securities

Complicated rules and regulations have long been the tightest noose around crypto’s neck – but that’s now changing rapidly with Donald Trump back in the president’s seat for a second term. The latest sign of the US government’s pro-crypto stance is the Senate’s new bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025. Most notably, the […]
MARA Bitcoin Treasury Grows as Firm Mines 705 BTC in August

TLDR MARA now holds 52,477 BTC which brings the value of its Bitcoin treasury to $5.9 billion. The company remains the second-largest public Bitcoin holder after Strategy. MARA produced 705 BTC in August and maintained a steady average of 22.7 BTC mined per day. The firm increased its Bitcoin holdings during a market dip instead [...] The post MARA Bitcoin Treasury Grows as Firm Mines 705 BTC in August appeared first on CoinCentral.
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket