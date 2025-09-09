S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set For Release
The post S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, several blockchain projects are engaging in important token unlocks, according to data reported today by market analyst CryptoDep. In the virtual currency landscape, token unlock is one of the significant events that draws the attention of traders and market observers. This process refers to the release of a certain quantity of coins that were, in the past, locked away from the public market. These coins are often locked by early investors, project teams, market makers, or other participants. Token unlock plays a vital role in adjusting market dynamics and the valuation of cryptocurrency platforms. Following these events is therefore crucial for people who are active in the crypto landscape. 9 Crypto Token Unlocks To Watch This Week Sonic (S) At the top of the list is Sonic (S). The Layer-1 blockchain network scheduled to unlock significant amounts of tokens tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9. According to the data, the project will release 150 million S tokens worth $46.3 million, equivalent to 4.66% of the total supply. Movement (MOVE) Second on the list is Movement (MOVE). The Layer-2 blockchain solution also planned for an important token unlock tomorrow. The platform will release a total of 50 million MOVE tokens (0.50% of total supply) into on-chain circulation, amounting to $6.03 million. Moca Network (MOCA) Moca Network (MOCA), a decentralized identity network owned by Web3 gaming firm Animoca Brands, plans to conduct its upcoming token release this Thursday, September 11. The decentralized project will unlock massive 205 million MOCA tokens (2.31% of total supply) valued at $14 million. Io.net (IO) Io.net (IO), a decentralized computing network, also scheduled for a vital token release this Thursday, September 11. During that day, the DePIN project will unlock 13.3 million IO tokens, which are equivalent to 1.66% of the circulating supply, worth $7.13 million. Aptos…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:41