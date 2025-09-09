2025-09-09 Tuesday

Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages

The post Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages Skip to content Home AI News Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search with Five New Languages Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-ai-mode-multilingual/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:45
BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Two Surprise Altcoins – One of Them Is Highly Controversial

The post BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Two Surprise Altcoins – One of Them Is Highly Controversial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is listing SPX6900 (SPX) and Flock (FLOCK). SPX is an altcoin frequently promoted by memecoin influencer Murad (@MustStopMurad). Murad, a controversial figure, recently claimed that SPX’s total market capitalization would reach $1 trillion. This would represent a 1000x increase for the token, which has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion, but since SPX is a memecoin, it has no intrinsic value. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-coinbase-lists-two-surprise-altcoins-one-of-them-is-highly-controversial/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:44
Coinbase to Enable SPX6900 and Flock Trading by September 9, 2025

The post Coinbase to Enable SPX6900 and Flock Trading by September 9, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase plans to list SPX6900 and Flock on September 9, 2025. Trading initiation depends on sufficient liquidity conditions. Prices of both tokens surged following the announcement. Coinbase plans to launch trading support for SPX6900 on Ethereum and FLOCK on the Base network starting September 9, 2025, contingent on liquidity conditions. The addition aims to expand trading diversity on Coinbase, affecting market dynamics for both assets. Initial reactions suggest optimistic market sentiment, influenced by asset-specific price volatility. Coinbase to List SPX6900 and Flock: What to Expect Coinbase’s decision to list SPX6900 and Flock on its platform is expected to commence trading at 9:00 AM PT on September 9, 2025. The announcement comes from Coinbase’s official communication channels, indicating phases based on meeting liquidity conditions. The trading debut includes SPX on the Ethereum network and FLOCK on the Base network. The trading event is pivotal as it signifies a growing inclusion of diversified crypto assets by major exchanges. Initial reactions included significant price increases for both tokens, with Flock showing a notable 36.84% spike in value. These movements reflect speculative trading and a positive market outlook. Investor confidence also surged, driven by Coinbase’s reputation as a market leader. “Market reactions have been swift, particularly following the announcement, with FLOCK experiencing a substantial price increase and active engagement in staking contracts. According to the Coinbase Assets channel, this trading opportunity will expand altcoin accessibility, highlighting the role of exchanges in asset liquidity and market dynamics.” SPX6900 and Flock: Price Surge and Expert Insights Did you know? Historically, Coinbase listings often trigger immediate price surges. SPX6900 (SPX) currently trades at $1.34 with a market cap of $1.25 billion, showing a 15.57% price increase in the past 24 hours. The trading volume soared by 333.04%, a reflection of growing investor interest ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:42
S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set For Release

The post S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, several blockchain projects are engaging in important token unlocks, according to data reported today by market analyst CryptoDep. In the virtual currency landscape, token unlock is one of the significant events that draws the attention of traders and market observers. This process refers to the release of a certain quantity of coins that were, in the past, locked away from the public market. These coins are often locked by early investors, project teams, market makers, or other participants. Token unlock plays a vital role in adjusting market dynamics and the valuation of cryptocurrency platforms. Following these events is therefore crucial for people who are active in the crypto landscape. 9 Crypto Token Unlocks To Watch This Week Sonic (S) At the top of the list is Sonic (S). The Layer-1 blockchain network scheduled to unlock significant amounts of tokens tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9. According to the data, the project will release 150 million S tokens worth $46.3 million, equivalent to 4.66% of the total supply. Movement (MOVE) Second on the list is Movement (MOVE). The Layer-2 blockchain solution also planned for an important token unlock tomorrow. The platform will release a total of 50 million MOVE tokens (0.50% of total supply) into on-chain circulation, amounting to $6.03 million. Moca Network (MOCA)   Moca Network (MOCA), a decentralized identity network owned by Web3 gaming firm Animoca Brands, plans to conduct its upcoming token release this Thursday, September 11. The decentralized project will unlock massive 205 million MOCA tokens (2.31% of total supply) valued at $14 million. Io.net (IO) Io.net (IO), a decentralized computing network, also scheduled for a vital token release this Thursday, September 11. During that day, the DePIN project will unlock 13.3 million IO tokens, which are equivalent to 1.66% of the circulating supply, worth $7.13 million.   Aptos…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:41
AquaBot Rug Pull Drains $4.65M in Solana Presale Funds

The post AquaBot Rug Pull Drains $4.65M in Solana Presale Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain investigator @zachxbt has flagged Solana’s latest major rug pull. Trading bot project AquaBot (@Aquabot_io) raised 21,770 SOL ($4.65M) in its presale before vanishing with investor funds. Blockchain data shows that the project’s main presale wallet, 4Ea23VxEGAgfbtauQZz11aKNtzHJwb84ppsg3Cz14u6q, quickly split the funds across multiple addresses. Those assets were later routed through instant exchanges, making recovery nearly impossible. The move has left thousands of retail investors burned, just hours before Aqua’s scheduled token launch.  AQUA Launch Hype Ends in Chaos The Aqua team had hyped up today’s launch for weeks. The AQUA token was set to go live via a Meteora DLMM pool on Monday at 5:00 PM UTC. A few hours before the rug, Aqua posted a thread on X: “AQUA just launched. But we know the path won’t be easy. What follows is the real story for those who want to understand what we’ve built, what changed, and what’s next.” AQUA just launched. But we know the path won’t be easy. What follows is the real story for those who want to understand what we’ve built, what changed, and what’s next.🧵 Read this carefully: — Aqua | 8th Sept (@Aquabot_io) September 8, 2025 But instead of a “real story,” investors got a vanishing act. Shortly after the presale rug, Aqua disabled replies on all their X posts. Presale: Gamified Gamble AquaBot’s presale model was unusual. Users were told to send SOL into a contract with a gamified “multiplier” system. The smart contract randomly boosted allocations, creating a lottery-like effect. Funds Raised: 21,770 SOL (~$4.67M) Promise: 0 vesting, 100% token unlock at TGE Reality: Minutes before launch, vesting was suddenly imposed This last-minute switch set off alarm bells across X. Community members accused Aqua of orchestrating a classic bait-and-switch scam. A new rug just happened in Solana and it was promoted…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:40
Tether Launches Keet QVAC AI to Advance Decentralized Communication

TLDR: Tether introduced Keet QVAC AI, a decentralized communication protocol. The project builds on Tether’s focus on peer-to-peer and censorship-resistant technologies. Keet QVAC AI supports private messaging and collaboration without centralized servers. Tether presented it as a tool for privacy and user empowerment. Tether, best known for issuing the USDT stablecoin, has announced the launch [...] The post Tether Launches Keet QVAC AI to Advance Decentralized Communication appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 05:39
OpenSea Launches NFT Reserve, Buys CryptoPunk as First Item

OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces, has announced the addition of a reserve feature, allowing sellers to set aside specific NFTs for particular buyers or purposes. This new functionality aims to enhance user control and streamline transactions within the rapidly growing NFT ecosystem, which continues to attract attention from collectors, artists, and investors worldwide. [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/09 05:37
Turn $750 into $75,000 in Less Than 100 Days: This Coin is Poised for Similar Growth to XRP in Its Prime

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a meme-focused Ethereum Layer-2 with low fees, bot protection, and a launchpad, drawing XRP-like growth comparisons.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/09 05:36
USA Today: The probability of achieving the 1.8 billion jackpot number is almost zero. Choose RMC MINING (XRP cloud mining) to earn $6,666 a day.

The post USA Today: The probability of achieving the 1.8 billion jackpot number is almost zero. Choose RMC MINING (XRP cloud mining) to earn $6,666 a day. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The main advantage of the digital currency in 2025 is that it allows instant transfers to each other anywhere in the world. This makes XRP extremely attractive to banks that rely on real-time settlement systems. As a decentralized platform, XRP can trade without any intermediary. XRP’s maximum circulation is 100 billion, and this number will never change. In addition, banks can easily affect exchange rates. Large institutions can influence XRP through the “pull up shipment” strategy and significantly “inject” a large amount of funds through the exchange to devalue XRP. So how can investors deal with the depreciation of XRP and obtain more returns? According to the latest XPR trend data analysis in the past three years, most XRP users choose to leave early when the XRP price is the highest in 2024 and choose to invest in RMC MINING, the world’s top cloud mining platform. RMC MINING uses AI precision computing power to one-click mining + renewable energy power generation to prevent users from depreciating XRP. As cryptocurrencies continue to push up, the considerable passive income brought by RMC MINING cloud mining doubles users’ monthly investment and easily earns US$6,666 per day. The charm of RMC MINING cloud mining machine Cloud mining has long been favored by cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to its ease of use and convenience. Unlike traditional mining, it does not require expensive hardware, expertise or continuous monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process so that anyone (regardless of experience) can participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Users do not need to invest in expensive mining equipment and manage complex settings, but simply rent mining algorithms from remote data centers to obtain high returns. RMC MINING: The Collision of Laziness and Profit RMC MNING brings the ease of cloud mining to the extreme, making it an ideal choice for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 05:36
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's ETH stash surpasses $9 billion amid ETF outflow pressure

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,300 on Monday following mixed sentiment from corporate treasuries and investors in ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While the former continued its ETH buying spree with BitMine leading the charge, the latter recorded five consecutive days of net outflows.
Fxstreet 2025/09/09 05:35
