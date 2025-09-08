Fake email from Rep. Moolenaar circulated as Trump-China trade talks began in Sweden

Right before trade talks between the U.S. and China kicked off in Sweden last July, a fake email shook things up in D.C. Staff working on the House committee dealing with U.S. competition with China started getting weird questions. The confusion started after law firms, lobby groups, and U.S. agencies got an email that looked like it came from Rep. John Moolenaar. It asked for ideas on sanctions that lawmakers might use against Beijing. The problem is, Moolenaar never sent it. The email was totally bogus. But it landed at a tense moment, right as the Trump team was gearing up for another round of dead-end negotiations with China. According to the Journal, staffers couldn't figure out who was behind the fake message, but the timing made everyone nervous. Someone clearly wanted to throw sand in the gears just as the U.S. and China tried, yet again, to fix their mess. Li Chenggang visits but dodges top U.S. officials While the fake Moolenaar email was bouncing around Washington, China was doing its own quiet thing. Li Chenggang, a top official under Vice Premier He Lifeng, flew into D.C. at the end of August. But his trip wasn't set up by the White House. It wasn't even cleared with top-level folks. He didn't meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent or Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer. Instead, he met with lower-ranking people at the Treasury, Commerce Department, and USTR. "The meetings were not productive," one person close to the talks said. Li stuck to China's usual script, cut the tariffs, and lift export bans on U.S. tech. But he didn't offer anything new. The visit didn't push negotiations forward. It showed that Xi Jinping was sticking to a playbook: stay in the room, keep the optics good, but give up nothing. Xi's message was…