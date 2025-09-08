2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
The post XRP Accepted for Airport Transfers and Car Rentals via Air China Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Air China’s frequent flyer members will soon have a new way to pay for select travel services abroad. Wetour, a company linked to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, has rolled out support for XRP payments on its international platforms. The new option will allow customers to use XRP for add-on services such as airport transfers and private car rentals in overseas markets. Wetour positioned the rollout as a limited step, framing it as an experiment with digital asset payments in specific international settings rather than a full embrace of crypto. China’s Ban Shapes the Rollout Mainland China maintains one of the strictest bans on cryptocurrency usage, prohibiting all digital asset payments and steering consumers toward the state-backed digital yuan (e-CNY). For that reason, XRP payments will only be available to Air China’s 60 million PhoenixMiles members when traveling or living abroad. Air China itself is controlled by China National Aviation Holdings, a central government-owned conglomerate, making the development more notable as one of the few crypto-adjacent pilots tied to a state enterprise — even if implemented outside the mainland. Testing Blockchain on Global Ground Industry watchers see the announcement as part of a broader pattern: Chinese state-linked firms quietly experimenting with blockchain-based solutions in overseas environments while avoiding friction with domestic rules. By offering crypto payments abroad, companies like Wetour can study digital asset adoption and remain competitive with global travel players — all without crossing Beijing’s red lines at home. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:07
The cryptocurrency bull market is potentially coming to an end after two years of spectacular growth. Technical and cyclical indicators suggest a peak between August and October 2025. Should you sell your cryptos before it's too late? L’article Sell Everything: A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/08 01:05
The post Nvidia stock bearish signal emerges as drop below $150 on the horizon  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock’s ongoing near-term bearish sentiment is likely to persist in the coming days, with technical indicators suggesting a potential drop below $150 may be on the horizon. Notably, the stock closed the last session at $167, down 2.7% on the day, and has fallen over 6% on the weekly timeframe, though it remains up 20% year-to-date. NVDA stock one-week chart. Source: Finbold Now, according to analysis by pseudonymous trader SmartReversals, the August candle formed a shooting star pattern, a technical signal often associated with market tops.  Historically, similar setups in Nvidia’s price trajectory have preceded steep declines of -22.7%, -34.9%, and -43.4% in previous cycles. NVDA stock analysis chart. Source: SmartReversals Adding to the bearish case, the Stochastic oscillator has turned lower with a bearish crossover, reinforcing the view that upward momentum is fading. Each of Nvidia’s past downturns began with this same shift, leading to double-digit losses. Nvidia’s next low target  At current levels, Nvidia continues to hold above its five-month moving average (MA), which has acted as support in past pullbacks. However, SmartReversals warned that if this level breaks, potentially in September or October, the next logical target lies near $145, around the upper edge of a key volume shelf. It’s worth noting that while previous declines have not unfolded in a straight line, any rebound should be treated with caution, as the broader technical picture suggests further weakness. Despite the technical warnings, Nvidia continues to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, bolstered by strong financial performance.  In its latest quarter, the semiconductor company reported a 56% year-over-year increase in revenue to $46.7 billion, driven largely by sales in the data center sector. Management guided Q3 revenue at $54 billion, above expectations. On the other hand, Wall Street remains largely optimistic. Most analysts still rate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:04
The post Are crypto treasury companies a marvel of financial engineering or a ticking time bomb? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Robert Schmitt, Founder of Cork Protocol. Many people view crypto treasury strategy companies as a form of leveraged crypto exposure to digital assets. In many ways, this thinking is correct, as these companies seek to deliver amplified returns by strategically accumulating and managing digital assets on their balance sheets. But given the leverage involved, a downturn could severely impact prices and cause significant contagion in broader markets, similar to the blowups experienced last crypto winter. So, what exactly are these companies? Marvels of financial engineering, or ticking time bombs ready to crash the market? To understand the risks, we first need to understand what a treasury strategy entails. There is not one singular approach, but a series of financial tools with different trade-offs, each carrying its own risks and considerations. The core objective of these strategies is to increase crypto holdings per share, effectively producing a “yield” for shareholders as each share accumulates more tokens backing it through the firm’s financial engineering efforts. The playbook has been largely popularized by companies like Strategy, which has accumulated over 600,000 BTC on its balance sheet, according to Strategy Investor Relations. Looking Under the Hood When the stock is trading above its Net Asset Value (NAV)—which is the per-share market value of the underlying crypto assets—it can issue new shares and sell via At-The-Market (ATM) offerings. This generates proceeds that are used to purchase more crypto. Holding other factors constant, this increases the crypto holdings per share depending on the stock premium to NAV. To raise cash from fixed-income investors, a company can issue preferred stock. For example, Strategy has issued preferred shares, raising over $6 billion, which pay dividends in the 8–10% annual range, according to Strategy SEC Filings. Treasury companies can also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:03
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers beweegt net boven een belangrijk steunniveau van ongeveer $197. Blockchaindata laat zien dat hier meer dan 32,8 miljoen tokens zijn gekocht en verkocht. Dat is ongeveer 5,5% van het totale aanbod. Dit maakt $197 tot een van de sterkste zones in de handelsgeschiedenis van Solana. Kan de Solana koers deze steun behouden en ruimte maken voor een herstel richting hogere niveaus? Solana koers bevindt zich op sterk verhandeld niveau Uit cijfers van Glassnode blijkt dat rond $197 een grote hoeveelheid tokens van eigenaar wisselde. Dit maakt het prijsniveau bijzonder relevant. Hoe meer volume op één plek is gekocht, hoe groter de kans dat het gebied later als steun of weerstand functioneert. Bij Solana zien we dat dit niveau het zwaartepunt vormt van gerealiseerd volume. Dat betekent dat veel marktpartijen hier hun positie hebben geopend. Wanneer de koers opnieuw in deze zone terechtkomt, reageren zowel bulls als bears vaak extra fel. Analist Ali Martinez deelde gegevens waaruit blijkt dat exact 32,8 miljoen tokens in dit gebied gekocht zijn. Het gaat om bijna één twintigste van het totale aanbod van Solana. Zulke concentraties bepalen meestal de richting voor de korte termijn. $197.64 is the most important support level for Solana $SOL! pic.twitter.com/k7RULfglNT — Ali (@ali_charts) September 6, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische zones voor de Solana koers De belangrijkste steun ligt dus rond $197. Daarboven bevindt zich weerstand in de bandbreedte $210 tot $235. Wanneer de koers deze zone kan doorbreken, komt een verdere stijging richting $250 in beeld. Dit niveau fungeert als eerste grotere target. Aan de onderkant zien handelaren een mogelijk vangnet tussen $165 en $180. Mocht de koers toch onder de $197 zakken, dan is dit het eerstvolgende gebied waar kopers actief kunnen worden. On-chain data bevestigt vraag naar Solana De gerealiseerde volumeprofielen laten zien waar in het verleden de meeste tokens gekocht zijn. Bij Solana is dit duidelijk te zien op $197. Dit wijst op een sterke belangstelling van marktpartijen op precies dat punt. Wanneer zoveel tokens daar gekocht zijn, ontstaat een psychologische grens. Holders die eerder in deze regio ingestapt zijn, letten scherp op hoe de koers zich nu ontwikkelt. Als de prijs eronder komt, kan dat leiden tot extra verkopen. Blijft de koers erboven, dan is dat juist een bevestiging dat de vraag sterk genoeg is. Dit soort data wordt vaak gecombineerd met klassieke technische analyse. In dit geval versterken beide elkaar. De grafiek toont $197 als belangrijke steun, terwijl de blockchaincijfers hetzelfde aangeven. Mogelijke scenario’s voor de komende weken Als de Solana koers zich weet te herstellen boven $210 en vervolgens $235 doorbreekt, komt een stijging richting $250 in beeld. Boven dat punt zouden de bulls opnieuw de controle kunnen nemen. Zakt de koers daarentegen onder $197, dan neemt de kans toe dat de prijs richting de bandbreedte $165 tot $180 beweegt. Daar ligt de volgende zone met eerdere handelsactiviteit. Het samenvallen van technische en on-chain signalen geeft dit moment extra betekenis. De komende weken zal blijken of Solana de steun kan vasthouden en de weg naar $250 kan openen, of dat de bears de koers terugduwen richting lagere niveaus. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/08 01:02
TLDR Paxos has proposed the launch of USDH, a stablecoin designed for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. USDH will comply fully with the GENIUS Act and the MiCA regulatory framework. Paxos Labs will lead the initiative following its acquisition of Molecular Labs. The stablecoin will be deployed across both HyperEVM and HyperCore chains. Paxos will use 95% [...] The post Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Boost Hyperliquid Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 01:00
With reserves plunging and longs piling up, is Ethereum building strength getting ready for a sharp reversal?
Coinstats2025/09/08 01:00
The post Fake email from Rep. Moolenaar circulated as Trump-China trade talks began in Sweden appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Right before trade talks between the U.S. and China kicked off in Sweden last July, a fake email shook things up in D.C. Staff working on the House committee dealing with U.S. competition with China started getting weird questions. The confusion started after law firms, lobby groups, and U.S. agencies got an email that looked like it came from Rep. John Moolenaar. It asked for ideas on sanctions that lawmakers might use against Beijing. The problem is, Moolenaar never sent it. The email was totally bogus. But it landed at a tense moment, right as the Trump team was gearing up for another round of dead-end negotiations with China. According to the Journal, staffers couldn’t figure out who was behind the fake message, but the timing made everyone nervous. Someone clearly wanted to throw sand in the gears just as the U.S. and China tried, yet again, to fix their mess. Li Chenggang visits but dodges top U.S. officials While the fake Moolenaar email was bouncing around Washington, China was doing its own quiet thing. Li Chenggang, a top official under Vice Premier He Lifeng, flew into D.C. at the end of August. But his trip wasn’t set up by the White House. It wasn’t even cleared with top-level folks. He didn’t meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent or Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer. Instead, he met with lower-ranking people at the Treasury, Commerce Department, and USTR. “The meetings were not productive,” one person close to the talks said. Li stuck to China’s usual script, cut the tariffs, and lift export bans on U.S. tech. But he didn’t offer anything new. The visit didn’t push negotiations forward. It showed that Xi Jinping was sticking to a playbook: stay in the room, keep the optics good, but give up nothing. Xi’s message was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:58
The post Super Pepe, Solargy, or Little Pepe? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What once seemed like playful experiments—meme coins, eco-focused tokens, and culture-driven projects—are now shaping the direction of mainstream adoption. Both newcomers and experienced investors are asking the same question: what is the best crypto to buy right now? In 2025, the universe of cryptocurrencies has transformed optimistically in the first 3 monts compared to just a few years back, then we saw a little downtrend, but still the superstar could keep 100.000+ worth (BTC). Among the choices making waves are Super Pepe, Solargy, and Little Pepe. Each comes with a distinct vision, different mechanics, and unique appeal. Two of these—Super Pepe and Solargy—are currently in presale, giving early entrants a chance to position themselves before wider markets catch on. But how do you decide which coin deserves your attention, and what crypto to buy now if you want both growth and long-term relevance? Let’s unpack each project. Super Pepe: The Meme Coin with Serious Ambitions Super Pepe is more than just a riff on an internet meme, it’s a carefully planned ecosystem built to ride the wave of Pepe’s popularity as long as it does, and overcome the hype cycles that other meme coins have fallen to. Key Strengths 1. Ethereum-native: Largest available pool of developers, integrations and DeFi infrastructure. 2. Scarcity and Utility: We will use a combination of presales and increase of the price for tokens to justify the faith of the early backers. Token burns and staking create scarcity, while NFT tie-ins provide long-term utility. 3. Cultural Identity: Pepe is no longer his own. Unlike those meme coins that recede almost as soon as they pop, Super Pepe draws on a meme with powerful viral longevity. Why It Matters A strong community of supporters is already assembling around the initiative, as evidenced by the Super…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 00:55
