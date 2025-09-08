2025-09-09 Tuesday

Bitcoin Miners Hit Record Difficulty Amid Low Transaction Levels

Bitcoin Miners Hit Record Difficulty Amid Low Transaction Levels

Bitcoin's network difficulty has surged to a record high above 136 trillion, creating tougher conditions for miners already dealing with shrinking revenues. The adjustment, logged at block height 913,248, marked a 4% rise from 129.6 trillion and extended a run of five consecutive increases since June, according to figures from Mempool. Bitcoin Miners Face Tight Margins With Record Difficulty And Weakening Income This mechanism is central to Bitcoin's design. Difficulty levels are recalibrated every 2,016 blocks—roughly once every two weeks—to keep block production close to the ten-minute target. A rise signals that more computing power has joined the network, while a drop reflects miner exits. In both cases, the adjustment ensures stability in the pace of new block creation. Meanwhile, the rising threshold comes at a challenging time for Bitcoin miners. Data from Hashrate Index shows that hashprice—the benchmark for miner revenue per unit of computing power—has slipped to around $51. That level is the weakest since June, underscoring how revenue pressure is building even as competition intensifies. According to Hashrate Index, August's numbers highlighted this squeeze. During the month, Bitcoin's hashprice average across the period settled at $56.44, about 5% lower than July. At the same time, the firm noted that BTC's transaction fees offered little to no support during the period. Hashrate Index pointed out that BTC miners collected just 0.025 BTC per block on average—a 19.6% slide from July and the weakest performance since late 2011. In dollar terms, that translated to $2,904 in average daily fee income, down nearly 20% month-on-month and the lowest since early 2013. Considering the above, Bitcoin miners are in a bind as the combination of record difficulty levels and weaker revenue streams leaves their operations on tight margins.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:24
ETH Buyers Add Based Eggman $GGs Best Crypto Presale, is Ethereum Dead?

ETH Buyers Add Based Eggman $GGs Best Crypto Presale, is Ethereum Dead?

Ethereum ( ETH) remains the second-largest cryptocurrency, but every cycle raises the same question: is Ethereum running out of steam? Critics point to rising competition, slower upgrades, and questions about scalability. At the same time, Ethereum is entering a new phase, one where institutional adoption and
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:23
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says Claims Of Coinbase Manipulating XRP Price Are ‘Highly Unlikely’

Pro-XRP Lawyer Says Claims Of Coinbase Manipulating XRP Price Are 'Highly Unlikely'

Data from multiple blockchain trackers shows that Coinbase has drastically cut its XRP holdings, a move that has taken many crypto investors by surprise. Analysts say such a huge reduction points to large outflows from institutional investors, but others have gone further by alleging manipulation. However, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan has poured cold water on these claims. Rumors Of Coinbase Manipulation Swirl On X US-based exchange Coinbase recently reduced its stash from more than 780 million XRP to just under 200 million in a matter of weeks. This translates to a 69% reduction in the exchange's holdings since the second quarter of 2025, including a 57% plunge over the last month alone. The scale of the drawdown has also shifted Coinbase's ranking among exchange holders of XRP, sliding it from the fifth largest to barely in the top 10. An account on the social media platform X, known as Stern Drew, suggested that Coinbase's sell-offs go with a deliberate strategy to suppress XRP's price. In a detailed thread, the commentator claimed that nearly 40% of the outflows were routed through OTC desks tied to New York institutions and that the timing of the sales coincided with XRP price dips in August.  According to the thread, more than 70% of the volume was unloaded during low-liquidity trading hours, while fragmented routing across wallets masked the scale of the sales. The thread even suggested that some of the XRP ended up with BlackRock-linked custodial wallets, a move that further points to theories about institutional involvement. Bill Morgan Pushes Back On Manipulation Claims Bill Morgan was quick to reject the idea that Coinbase is actively manipulating XRP's price. In his view, the theory overlooks the fact that XRP has exhibited the same behavior throughout its history, including during the long stretch when Coinbase
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:17
On-Chain Data Shows Solana Whales Turning To This Viral Memecoin For Maximum Gains In 2025

On-Chain Data Shows Solana Whales Turning To This Viral Memecoin For Maximum Gains In 2025

The crypto market always throws up surprises, but recent on-chain data reveals something truly intriguing: A noticeable shift among some high-net-worth investors, including those with significant holdings in Solana, toward a groundbreaking new meme coin. This isn't just another flavor-of-the-month token; Layer Brett's presale has already rocketed past $2.8 million, showing immense early momentum as it prepares to fuse viral meme culture with real Layer 2 utility. Analysts are whispering that $LBRETT could deliver 100x gains, positioning it as a potent challenger to established players like Solana in the upcoming bull run. Layer Brett – The future Why are savvy investors, who typically ride the waves of giants like Solana (SOL), suddenly eyeing this fresh face? It boils down to potential and purpose. While Solana boasts impressive speed, its enormous market cap, currently over $109 billion, means exponential gains are harder to come by. Layer Brett, however, offers a disruptive blend: the undeniable energy of a meme coin combined with the high-speed, low-cost advantages of an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. Its innovative staking mechanism alone promises an eye-popping 895% APY for early participants, a reward structure designed to lure in serious long-term holders. Imagine the gains compared to the incremental movements of Solana now. What is Layer Brett? Layer Brett isn't merely a character; it's a revolution. Born from the internet's favorite frog meme, this project transcends its origins on Base by establishing its own dedicated Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum. This means it offers a true escape from the slow, expensive transactions that plague many meme coins, and even some Layer 1 chains. It's a community-first, tech-backed meme token, promising a future of scalability, lightning-fast transactions, and genuinely low gas fees. What is Solana? Solana burst onto the scene as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, often called an "Ethereum
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:16
Analysts Rank BullZilla Among the Top Meme Coins to Invest as Monero Pushes Privacy and Apecoin Fuels Community Hype

Analysts Rank BullZilla Among the Top Meme Coins to Invest as Monero Pushes Privacy and Apecoin Fuels Community Hype

The cryptocurrency market thrives on momentum. Each cycle brings fresh contenders that fuse narrative with technology, creating stories strong enough to move billions. Investors are now hunting for the top meme coins to invest, projects that blend cultural energy with technical depth. Analysts are zeroing in on three standouts: BullZilla ($BZIL), Monero, and Apecoin. Together, [...]
Blockonomi 2025/09/08 01:15
Cathie Wood Urges Rate Cuts Amid High Unemployment

Cathie Wood Urges Rate Cuts Amid High Unemployment

Key Points: Cathie Wood urges interest rate cuts due to high unemployment. U.S. unemployment exceeds past cycle peaks, pre-2008 levels. Potential impact on equity and crypto markets observed. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, called for reduced interest rates on September 7, 2025, citing U.S. unemployment rates surpassing pre-2008-09 crisis cycle peaks via Twitter. Wood's statement highlights potential impacts on the equity and crypto markets, stressing macroeconomic challenges and the need for monetary policy adjustments. Cathie Wood on Unemployment and Interest Rates Cathie Wood's statement addressed the U.S. unemployment rate, noting it exceeds historical cycle peaks prior to the 2008-09 crisis. She cited the need for a reduction in interest rates on her Twitter account, linking macroeconomic challenges to potential market influences. Implications of Wood's statement are significant for financial markets. Her insights suggest that high unemployment might pressure policymakers to consider interest rate cuts. These cuts could potentially stimulate the economy and indirectly benefit risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Invest, commented, "We expect the productivity-driven prosperity we anticipate to shorten the duration of unemployment, but the current unemployment rate is higher than the peak of each cycle before 2008-2009 (crisis). This once again underscores the call for a reduction in interest rates." Cryptocurrency Markets and Potential Rate Cut Effects Did you know? Cathie Wood's call for interest rate cuts aligns with trends seen during pre-2008 financial challenges, where similar actions were aimed at stimulating economic recovery. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,188.27 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. The cryptocurrency's market dominance is 57.80%, and its 24-hour trading volume is $24.23 billion, down 18.31%. Prices have shown a modest increase of 0.85% over the past 24 hours, amid ongoing market volatility.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:15
Why BullZilla’s Roar Burn Mechanism Makes it the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with Solana’s Surge and Turbo’s Hype

Why BullZilla's Roar Burn Mechanism Makes it the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now with Solana's Surge and Turbo's Hype

BullZilla's Roar Burn, Solana's surge, and Turbo's hype make them the top new meme coins to invest in now for 2025.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/08 01:15
Google (GOOGL) Stock: EU Slaps $3.45 Billion Fine on Tech Giant Over Ad Practices

Google (GOOGL) Stock: EU Slaps $3.45 Billion Fine on Tech Giant Over Ad Practices

TLDR European Commission fines Google $3.45 billion for anti-competitive practices in advertising technology Google accused of unfairly favoring its own ad services over competitors in the adtech market Company has 60 days to respond and must implement measures to end conflicts of interest Google plans to appeal the decision, calling it "wrong" and "unjustified" Trump [...]
Coincentral 2025/09/08 01:14
What’s the Latest on the Altcoin Season Index? Has the Altcoin Bull Run Begun?

What's the Latest on the Altcoin Season Index? Has the Altcoin Bull Run Begun?

In the cryptocurrency market, attention has turned to altcoins again. According to current data, the Altcoin Season Index has risen to 53/100, indicating that an altcoin-heavy period may have begun in the market. This level is considered an indicator of a shift from Bitcoin season to altcoin season. The index is calculated by comparing the performance of the top 100 altcoins against Bitcoin over the past 90 days. If more than 75% of these altcoins outperform Bitcoin, the market is defined as "Altcoin Season." Historical data on the index was as follows: Yesterday: 52 Last Week: 58 Last Month: 36 Annual Peak: 87 (Altcoin Season – December 4, 2024) Annual Bottom: 12 (Bitcoin Season – April 26, 2025) The performance chart of the last 90 days clearly demonstrates the rise of altcoins. Altcoins like M (2576.38%), OKB (279.51%), and PENGU (180.28%) showed remarkable gains. Major projects like Ethereum (68.68%), Solana (30.09%), and XRP (22.70%) also showed positive performance, supporting the altcoin rally. Bitcoin, on the other hand, only gained 3.64% during the same period.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 01:14
Tether’s New Project Promises Fully Private AI on Your Device

Tether's New Project Promises Fully Private AI on Your Device

Fintech Tether, the company behind USDT, is quietly reshaping itself into a diversified tech player. After pushing into Bitcoin mining and digital education, it is now fusing artificial intelligence with secure messaging — a move that signals ambitions far beyond finance. A New Kind of Messenger The experiment centers on Keet, a peer-to-peer communication app that bypasses cloud servers. Soon, Keet will be powered by QVAC AI, a platform built to run directly on phones and laptops rather than in data centers. The upgrade is expected to add features like real-time translation, meeting summaries, and voice transcription, while keeping data locked to users' devices. But Keet isn't just another messaging app. Integrated payment rails will allow transfers in Bitcoin, USDT, Tether Gold (XAUT), and Lightning, turning chats into an all-in-one hub for conversation and settlement. Privacy as a Selling Point Most messaging services offer AI by streaming user data through remote servers. Tether
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:13
