MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
A Strategic Blueprint for Crypto Success: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Poised for Maximum Upside
That’s the reality every crypto investor faces. Meme coins, once brushed off as passing internet jokes, have proven they can […] The post A Strategic Blueprint for Crypto Success: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Poised for Maximum Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
MEME
$0.002602
-0.72%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/08 01:45
Részesedés
Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line
The post Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Projects that come at the right time with the right idea have always defined the crypto industry. Ethereum changed blockchain with the introduction of smart contracts. Aave introduced a new era of yield creation and experimentation in DeFi by enabling the decentralized lending process to become accessible. They both became staples of their time, and those who jump early made enormous fortunes. According to analysts, the focus has changed to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a project that is more affordable but includes highly sophisticated DeFi mechanics. Mutuum Finance is taking the lead in the next round, just like Ethereum and Aave set the terms of the previous levels of crypto. First Era: Ethereum, The Smart Contract Revolution In 2015, Ethereum introduced the concept of making blockchain a programmable ecosystem as opposed to a payments-only network. With the implementation of smart contracts, Ethereum made it possible to build decentralized applications (dApps), tokenized assets, and later on an entire industry such as DeFi and NFTs. Such a breakthrough made Ethereum the foundation of the Web3, with thousands of projects being built on its base. It had an important technological price story. At the beginning ETH was sold at only a couple of dollars, but in 2021 it was approaching over $4,000. People who had seen the potential of Ethereum early on were left with a life-changing fortune. However, nowadays with ETH having a market cap in the hundreds of billions, parabolic growth is much less probable. Ethereum is on the list of blue-chip crypto, but its size and maturity restrict its upward potential relative to smaller, newer projects. Second Era: Aave, The Lending Pioneer Provided the foundation was Ethereum, Aave was one of the first to create some of its most significant applications: decentralized lending. Founded in 2017 as ETHLend and…
MORE
$0.10117
+0.01%
CAP
$0.126
-13.37%
DEFI
$0.001709
+6.08%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:43
Részesedés
Little Pepe presale nears $24m as investors eye big gains
The post Little Pepe presale nears $24m as investors eye big gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe presale buyers eye massive upside before launch as memecoin gains momentum. Summary Little Pepe presale is nearly full at $0.0021 with 42% upside before launch at $0.003. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Little Pepe offers faster and cheaper trades with strong bot protection The coin has zero tax open liquidity, a CertiK audit, and a CoinMarketCap listing for trust and growth There is always that sinking feeling of watching a coin explode while people are left on the sidelines. Dogecoin’s 18400% pump created stories of life-changing wealth, but most people only witnessed it from afar. For anyone who promised themselves never to miss that kind of chance again, the ongoing presale of Little Pepe may be the moment to act. Early buyers at stage 1 are already sitting on 110% gains, and with the presale price now at $0.0021 and the listing planned at $0.003, investors who enter at stage 12 still stand to capture about 42% upside before launch. Stage 12 presale nearing completion Momentum for Little Pepe has been nothing short of impressive. Stage 11 sold out faster than expected, and the presale has already raised more than $23.8 million out of a targeted $25.4 million. Over 14.9 billion tokens have been purchased out of 15.7 billion, and stage 12 is more than 95% filled at the time of writing. The token trades at $0.0021 during presale and will list at $0.003 when it reaches stage 19. This steady climb suggests real confidence among retail buyers and larger players alike. Built on its own layer 2 The biggest difference between Little Pepe and other memecoins is that they are not just viral logos. It is…
BOT
$0.05256
+1.56%
REAL
$0.06088
-0.09%
TRUST
$0.0004859
+2.96%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:42
Részesedés
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock: Falls 4% on Weak Jobs Data, Insider Selling, and Tariff Worries
TLDR Palantir stock fell 4% on Friday, dropping as much as 5.2% earlier in the trading session Weak August jobs report showed only 22,000 jobs added versus 75,000 expected by economists President Trump announced plans for “fairly substantial” tariffs on semiconductors for companies not shifting production to the U.S. Three company insiders recently sold stock, [...] The post Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock: Falls 4% on Weak Jobs Data, Insider Selling, and Tariff Worries appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.01004
-9.38%
TRUMP
$8.594
+1.18%
NOT
$0.002008
+2.34%
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/08 01:41
Részesedés
Chainlink Takes Bold Steps in Blockchain Forum
The post Chainlink Takes Bold Steps in Blockchain Forum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink is strengthening its hold in the blockchain ecosystem by focusing on real-world assets (RWA) through its oracle services. As a key player in the cryptocurrency arena, Chainlink is addressing the tokenization demands of substantial financial institutions, leveraging its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) among other innovations. Continue Reading:Chainlink Takes Bold Steps in Blockchain Forum Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/chainlink-takes-bold-steps-in-blockchain-forum
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:41
Részesedés
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute
Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 01:40
Részesedés
Chainlink Drives Blockchain Dialogue for a Tokenized Future
Chainlink focuses on real-world assets for financial tokenization through blockchain. The SEC and Chainlink discuss integrating smart contracts with traditional finance. Continue Reading:Chainlink Drives Blockchain Dialogue for a Tokenized Future The post Chainlink Drives Blockchain Dialogue for a Tokenized Future appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
REAL
$0.06088
-0.09%
SMART
$0.005065
-2.38%
FUTURE
$0.15106
+11.18%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/08 01:36
Részesedés
A New Niche is Born: XYZVerse Combines Memes and Sports. Is It 2025’s Best Presale Investment?
The post A New Niche is Born: XYZVerse Combines Memes and Sports. Is It 2025’s Best Presale Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post A New Niche is Born: XYZVerse Combines Memes and Sports. Is It 2025’s Best Presale Investment? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin market evolves quickly, with each cycle bringing new projects that capture attention. In 2025, one of those projects is XYZVerse (XYZ)—a token that combines sports culture with crypto engagement. With a presale already attracting significant participation, XYZVerse is positioning itself as a sports-focused meme coin that emphasizes community building, staking, and gamified interaction. Understanding XYZVerse – The First All-Sports Meme Token Coin name: XYZVerse ($XYZ)Current Stage: Presale Funds Raised: $15M+Community: 21K+ followers on X, 12K+ members on TelegramContract Safety: Audited by Pessimistic Audit and SolidProof XYZVerse.io is designed around sports betting, gamified staking, and meme coin culture. Its positioning as the “first all-sports meme coin” aims to connect with fans who follow both digital assets and athletic competition. One of the early partnerships is with bookmaker.XYZ, a decentralized sportsbook and casino. This collaboration gives token holders access to sports-related features and benefits within the bookmaker’s ecosystem. Looking forward, the team has outlined plans for Telegram-based mini games, airdrop events, and decentralized applications (dApps) focused on staking and community rewards. Presale Structure and Growth XYZVerse launched its presale using a tiered model where the token price increased step by step. Early on, the token rose from an initial $0.0001 to $0.0054 by the time of the latest stage. Instead of fixed stages, the token price adjusts incrementally with every $100,000 raised. This dynamic approach is intended to keep the process continuous and transparent, with the goal of reaching a cap of $30 million. To support visibility, the team set up a dedicated Telegram channel where participants can track presale contributions in real time. So far, the presale has raised over $15 million, showing sustained…
REAL
$0.06088
-0.09%
CAP
$0.126
-13.37%
TOKEN
$0.01303
+1.95%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:35
Részesedés
Altseason in zicht? Deze 10 altcoins staan op de radar van toptrader
De Nederlandse trader CryptoAmsterdam heeft weer een nieuwe lijst met altcoin setups gedeeld. In zijn nieuwste post bespreekt hij tien coins die momenteel technisch interessant zijn, waarbij hij zich richt op duidelijke range structuren, herwonnen levels en sectoren die op dit moment hot zijn zoals memes, AI en stablecoins. PUMP... Het bericht Altseason in zicht? Deze 10 altcoins staan op de radar van toptrader verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006476
+7.57%
PUMP
$0.004702
-3.86%
AI
$0.1472
+17.10%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/08 01:35
Részesedés
Over 1 Million in Bitcoin Locked in Treasuries as Institutions Pour In $1 Billion
The post Over 1 Million in Bitcoin Locked in Treasuries as Institutions Pour In $1 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over 1 Million in Bitcoin Locked in Treasuries as Institutions Pour In $1 Billion Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/over-1-million-in-bitcoin-locked-in-treasuries-as-institutions-pour-in-1-billion/
COM
$0.01749
+7.14%
SIGN
$0.07792
+2.45%
COOK
$0.010653
-1.56%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:26
Részesedés
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket