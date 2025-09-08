Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

The post Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Projects that come at the right time with the right idea have always defined the crypto industry. Ethereum changed blockchain with the introduction of smart contracts. Aave introduced a new era of yield creation and experimentation in DeFi by enabling the decentralized lending process to become accessible. They both became staples of their time, and those who jump early made enormous fortunes. According to analysts, the focus has changed to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is a project that is more affordable but includes highly sophisticated DeFi mechanics. Mutuum Finance is taking the lead in the next round, just like Ethereum and Aave set the terms of the previous levels of crypto. First Era: Ethereum, The Smart Contract Revolution In 2015, Ethereum introduced the concept of making blockchain a programmable ecosystem as opposed to a payments-only network. With the implementation of smart contracts, Ethereum made it possible to build decentralized applications (dApps), tokenized assets, and later on an entire industry such as DeFi and NFTs. Such a breakthrough made Ethereum the foundation of the Web3, with thousands of projects being built on its base. It had an important technological price story. At the beginning ETH was sold at only a couple of dollars, but in 2021 it was approaching over $4,000. People who had seen the potential of Ethereum early on were left with a life-changing fortune. However, nowadays with ETH having a market cap in the hundreds of billions, parabolic growth is much less probable. Ethereum is on the list of blue-chip crypto, but its size and maturity restrict its upward potential relative to smaller, newer projects. Second Era: Aave, The Lending Pioneer Provided the foundation was Ethereum, Aave was one of the first to create some of its most significant applications: decentralized lending. Founded in 2017 as ETHLend and…