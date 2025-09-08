MEXC-tőzsde
/
Kriptovaluta-hírek
/
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/08 02:00
Join the MAGAX Presale Stage 2 Today, Unlock Meme-to-Earn Rewards Before the Next Price Band
Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead, But a New Presale Steals the Show The crypto market is heating up. Bitcoin is close to $100K, and Ethereum is leading DeFi. But the real buzz is around Moonshot MAGAX. Stage 1 sold out fast, and Stage 2 is now live at only $0.00027 per token. This is your chance
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:00
Részesedés
Ethereum Price Holds Steady As Foundation Transfer Sparks Market Attention
Ethereum is holding steady with a slight upward move as attention shifts to a recent transfer by the Ethereum Foundation, along with key technical signals. Analysts suggest the market remains in a corrective phase, with critical support levels being closely monitored to determine the asset’s next direction. At the time of writing, ETH is trading […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/08 02:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin Price Outlook: Why Dogecoin Is Unlikely To Hit $1 As Investors Favour New Trending Memes
And as this reality sets in, a smart money migration is underway, with investors pivoting their focus toward new trending […] The post Dogecoin Price Outlook: Why Dogecoin Is Unlikely To Hit $1 As Investors Favour New Trending Memes appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/08 01:59
Is The U.S. Headed For A Power Grid Crisis?
The post Is The U.S. Headed For A Power Grid Crisis? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – MAY 16: High voltage power lines run along the electrical power grid on May 16, 2024, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The grid is strained by increasing demand from electricity-hungry data centers and electric vehicles, disruptions due to severe weather events, and more. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently issued a sweeping reform to transmission grid planning in an effort to improve the nation’s aging power grid. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images America’s power grid is straining under the weight of a fast-changing energy landscape. Beyond the usual summer hum of air conditioners, power demand is surging from electric vehicle chargers and sprawling new data centers. At the same time, the infrastructure built to deliver reliable electricity is aging and showing its limits. From Texas heatwaves to California blackouts, the warning signs are impossible to ignore. This isn’t a technical challenge—it’s an economic and political reckoning. If the grid fails, it won’t be because we lacked solutions. It will be because we didn’t act quickly enough. A Demand Surge Few Anticipated For nearly two decades, U.S. electricity demand was flat. Now, consumption is climbing, driven by technologies that arrived faster than planners expected. Artificial intelligence has unleashed a wave of data center construction. These facilities, dense with high-performance servers and cooling systems, are among the most power-hungry assets in the country. In 2023, AI data centers consumed about 4.4% of U.S. electricity, and that share could triple by 2028, according to Penn State’s Institute of Energy and the Environment. Northern Virginia—“Data Center Alley”—now handles 70% of global internet traffic, pushing utilities like Dominion Energy to scramble for capacity. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Google warn that a shortage of skilled electricians could delay expansion, with estimates that the U.S. will need 500,000 more electricians in the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:58
3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Poised for Maximum Upside
The post 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Poised for Maximum Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News What if the choice you make today determined whether you settle for average returns or unlock life-changing financial growth tomorrow? That’s the reality every crypto investor faces. Meme coins, once brushed off as passing internet jokes, have proven they can rewrite wealth stories. Time and again, the projects that started small ended up dominating headlines – leaving those who hesitated wishing they had moved sooner. In today’s climate of rapid opportunities, the spotlight is shifting toward tokens that fuse humor, community strength, and real blockchain utility. MoonBull, Snek, and Gigachad are leading this wave, each with its own unique appeal for investors scouting the best cryptos to join in 2025. Yet, it’s MoonBull that’s stealing the show – its exclusive whitelist is already becoming one of the most in-demand early access opportunities, giving participants a head start before the broader market piles in. MoonBull is more than a meme coin; it is a calculated fusion of entertainment, exclusivity, and blockchain power. Its design rewards early believers with a combination of elite staking rewards and secret token drops reserved solely for whitelist participants. By aligning itself with Ethereum, it inherits strong infrastructure reliability while maintaining the playful energy that meme coins thrive on. The whitelist is live, but only for a limited time. Unlike public presales that anyone can join once the doors open, whitelisted members secure special privileges: Access to the lowest entry price Secret staking rewards Bonus token allocations Private hints about roadmap updates Exclusive early notification of launch timing Because spots run on a first-come, first-served basis, missing out means paying a premium once the presale opens to the public. That’s why savvy investors are racing to lock in their place on the MoonBull whitelist – it’s the same early-mover advantage that fueled massive gains in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:55
Oklo Stock: Jumps as Nuclear Company Announces $1.68 Billion Nuclear Fuel Facility
TLDR Oklo (OKLO) stock rose 1.4% after-hours following announcement of a $1.68 billion nuclear fuel recycling facility in Tennessee The facility at Oak Ridge will produce metal fuel for Aurora nuclear reactors, beginning operations in the early 2030s Company is focusing on AI applications with partnerships for data center cooling solutions alongside nuclear power plants [...] The post Oklo Stock: Jumps as Nuclear Company Announces $1.68 Billion Nuclear Fuel Facility appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/08 01:54
Bitmain is hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of hosting agreement
The post Bitmain is hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of hosting agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const. Old Const alleges that Bitmain Technologies Georgia Limited, a US affiliate of the company, terminated their hosting contract without an appropriate reason. It claims that Bitmain fabricated breaches of their agreement to terminate the partnership. In the lawsuit filings, Old Const wrote that Bitmain “fabricated purported breaches in order to terminate the agreement immediately.” The notice of termination, issued on August 22, is described by Old Const as a material and anticipatory breach of the parties’ contracts. Old Const seeks injunction against Bitmain Old Const signed a Hosting Services Agreement (HSA) with Bitmain in November 2024 to provide data center hosting for Bitmain’s HASH Super Computing Servers. The lawsuit also references additional agreements, including a Collaboration Agreement, a Sales Agreement, and an OnRack Sales & Purchase Agreement. All of which include clauses requiring disputes to be resolved in Texas courts or through arbitration in Houston. Old Const alleges that Bitmain went beyond simply ending the partnership and actually threatened to seek a court order, known as a “writ of replevin,” to seize its mining equipment. According to the complaint, Bitmain wants to obtain the order from a court outside of Texas. Since the HSA contract clearly requires that all legal disputes be handled in Texas, Old Const states that this move would violate the terms of their contract. The lawsuit filings say, “Despite the mandatory forum selection provisions, Bitmain has threatened to seek a writ of replevin or possession from a court outside of Texas, in violation of the HSA and the other agreements’ exclusive forum selection clauses.” To stop Bitmain from bypassing the agreed dispute process, Old Const is asking the court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order and an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:52
Erased Gensler Texts Ignite Crypto Backlash as SEC Watchdog Faults ‘Avoidable Errors’
The post Erased Gensler Texts Ignite Crypto Backlash as SEC Watchdog Faults ‘Avoidable Errors’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is denouncing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency’s inspector general said nearly a year of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler’s government phone were irretrievably lost because of “avoidable errors.” SEC Agrees to Fixes After Gensler Text Loss; Crypto Sector Sees Double Standard The SEC’s Office of Inspector […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/erased-gensler-texts-ignite-crypto-backlash-as-sec-watchdog-faults-avoidable-errors/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:50
The Pilot Of That Famous Plane Wreck In Iceland Returns After 50 Years
The post The Pilot Of That Famous Plane Wreck In Iceland Returns After 50 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOLHEIMASANDUR, ICELAND – APRIL 16: The crashed Airplane Wreck Dakota Douglas Super DC-3 of United States Navy on April 16, 2023 in Solheimasandur, Iceland. The plane crashed on a beach on the south coast of Iceland in 1973. The remains of the aircraft has become a tourist destination. The wreck has accumulated superficial damage from graffiti, gunfire, and tourists over the years. (Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images) Getty Images U.S. Navy pilot Greg Fletcher, who flew the aircraft that became an iconic tourist attraction on Sólheimasandur beach in Iceland, is returning the now-famous wreck for the first time in 50 years. I spoke with Greg Fletcher ahead of his trip, to learn more about how that eery, Insta-worthy fuselage wound up on the beach. A Sudden Frost SOLHEIMASANDUR, ICELAND – MARCH 27: A tourist looks at United States Navy DC plane which crashed on a beach on the south coast of Iceland in 1973 on March 27, 2017 at Solheimasandur, Iceland. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) Getty Images On a bitter November day in 1973, Fletcher fought for his life and the lives of those flying with him over the skies of Iceland. Severe icing struck his C-117D during a resupply mission. Within seconds, both engines quit. “We went from doing power transport to an overweight glider,” Fletcher recalls. As other crew members onboard struggled to get the engines to restart, Fletcher worked to keep the aircraft steady and navigate a safe landing. Glaciers loomed beneath the cloud cover, and the North Atlantic lay ahead. “I realized that we were right over about a 5,000-foot glacier, and we were at 10,000 feet, coming down at about 800 feet per minute. I suggested to the aircraft commander that we turn south and ditch. Our chances were better in the North…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:46
