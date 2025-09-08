Bitmain is hit with a lawsuit alleging breach of hosting agreement

Bitmain, the world's largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const. Old Const alleges that Bitmain Technologies Georgia Limited, a US affiliate of the company, terminated their hosting contract without an appropriate reason. It claims that Bitmain fabricated breaches of their agreement to terminate the partnership. In the lawsuit filings, Old Const wrote that Bitmain "fabricated purported breaches in order to terminate the agreement immediately." The notice of termination, issued on August 22, is described by Old Const as a material and anticipatory breach of the parties' contracts. Old Const seeks injunction against Bitmain Old Const signed a Hosting Services Agreement (HSA) with Bitmain in November 2024 to provide data center hosting for Bitmain's HASH Super Computing Servers. The lawsuit also references additional agreements, including a Collaboration Agreement, a Sales Agreement, and an OnRack Sales & Purchase Agreement. All of which include clauses requiring disputes to be resolved in Texas courts or through arbitration in Houston. Old Const alleges that Bitmain went beyond simply ending the partnership and actually threatened to seek a court order, known as a "writ of replevin," to seize its mining equipment. According to the complaint, Bitmain wants to obtain the order from a court outside of Texas. Since the HSA contract clearly requires that all legal disputes be handled in Texas, Old Const states that this move would violate the terms of their contract. The lawsuit filings say, "Despite the mandatory forum selection provisions, Bitmain has threatened to seek a writ of replevin or possession from a court outside of Texas, in violation of the HSA and the other agreements' exclusive forum selection clauses." To stop Bitmain from bypassing the agreed dispute process, Old Const is asking the court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order and an…