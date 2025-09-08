MEXC-tőzsde
5 Best Cryptos to Buy Now With 1000x Potential to Turn Small Investments Into Millions
Every bull cycle reveals a handful of tokens that go from obscurity to life-changing wealth. In 2025, several names are already capturing investor attention: BlockchainFX, Ripple (XRP), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Avalanche (AVAX). Each brings something unique to the table, but only one stands out as the frontrunner for massive early-stage gains. That
BCH
$585.3
-3.30%
HYPE
$51.1
+6.88%
XRP
$2.9483
+2.49%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:30
Crypto sentiment moves to fear as appetite for smaller altcoins dwindles
Santiment data shows that on-chain metrics are successfully flagging crypto turning points, from XRP’s peak to Cardano’s bottom.
XRP
$2.9483
+2.49%
FEAR
$0.01309
-14.16%
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 02:30
CryptoAppsy Propels You Swiftly into the Dynamic Crypto Market
CryptoAppsy simplifies crypto tracking without the need for account setup. The app provides real-time data from global exchanges efficiently. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Propels You Swiftly into the Dynamic Crypto Market The post CryptoAppsy Propels You Swiftly into the Dynamic Crypto Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
REAL
$0.06087
+0.34%
APP
$0.002493
-0.28%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:26
Best Crypto to Buy Now as XRP ETF Approval Odds Are Closer to 100% While ARB and PEPE Ride Rotation
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as XRP ETF Approval Odds Are Closer to 100% While ARB and PEPE Ride Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race for the best crypto to buy now is heating up as XRP ETF approval odds surge closer to 100%. While XRP leads the headlines, tokens like ARB, PEPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are also drawing attention as traders look for new opportunities. XRP ETF Odds Keep Rising in 2025 XRP is once again at the center of the crypto spotlight. Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store and NovaDius Wealth, pointed to new data showing confidence in the approval of a spot XRP ETF is at an all-time high. According to prediction platform Polymarket, odds now stand at 87%, reflecting a steady climb over the past year. At one point in June, traders’ confidence even hit 98.2%, showing how widely expected the ETF approval has become. Geraci went further, saying approval is “almost certain” this year, giving it 100% odds personally. He also reminded that similar sentiment was seen before both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs went live, and both were eventually approved. The excitement has spilled into forecasts too. Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg said XRP ETFs could attract $5 billion in inflows in their first month, a figure that would outpace Ethereum ETFs and rival Bitcoin’s debut. He argued that XRP has a unique edge thanks to its popularity on Wall Street, its strong community, and its role in payments. With the U.S. SEC expected to issue a final decision by October 2025, many traders see XRP as one of the best cryptos to buy now, with ETF approval acting as a major trigger for future price action. ARB and PEPE See Renewed Interest While XRP dominates headlines, rotation into other altcoins has given ARB and PEPE new attention. Both tokens have seen active trading as buyers look for quick-turn opportunities during the broader market reshuffle. Arbitrum is currently…
U
$0.01004
-9.46%
RIDE
$0.000976
+3.06%
XRP
$2.9483
+2.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:26
Key Reason Why XRP Price Is Suddenly Surging
XRP bulls are seemingly poised to reclaim the $3 level amid strong buying pressure
XRP
$2.9483
+2.49%
BULLS
$533.81
-2.02%
WHY
$0.00000002715
+0.89%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:23
Crypto Presale That Lets You Earn Three Ways: PEPENODE’s Multi-Revenue System
Pepenode has decided to change the presale model. Instead of leaving participants idle, it gives them ways to earn right away. From the very first day of the presale, you can start generating rewards. Mining, staking, and rising presale prices all work together to create activity before the project is even live. This makes this.. The post Crypto Presale That Lets You Earn Three Ways: PEPENODE’s Multi-Revenue System appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
CHANGE
$0.0019634
-0.68%
LIVE
$0.01908
+4.83%
MULTI
$0.05552
-6.18%
99Bitcoins
2025/09/08 02:23
BullZilla’s Roar Burn Leads The Top New Meme Coins To Invest In Now With Solana And Turbo
The post BullZilla’s Roar Burn Leads The Top New Meme Coins To Invest In Now With Solana And Turbo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle births legends. Bitcoin once shocked the world. Dogecoin turned jokes into billions. Shiba Inu rewrote the rules of community-driven tokens. Today, the stage belongs to BullZilla, Solana, and Turbo, three very different beasts roaring across the 2025 crypto landscape. Each has a unique path. Solana thrives on speed and institutional integration. Turbo thrives on hype and meme culture. But BullZilla fuses both mechanics and myth, offering a structure where scarcity is coded into its DNA. At the center of this design sits the Roar Burn Mechanism, a supply-crushing force that makes $BZIL one of the top new meme coins to invest in now. The question is not whether these tokens will rise, it’s how high they will roar. BullZilla: Forged in Fire, Driven by Roar Burn BullZilla isn’t simply a meme coin. It’s a carefully engineered system that turns narrative into scarcity, scarcity into conviction, and conviction into exponential ROI. Presale Momentum That Commands Attention BullZilla’s presale has already shocked early investors: Stage: 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase: 1st Current Price: $0.00003241 Presale Raised: Over $200k Token Holders: More than 700 ROI from Stage 1D to Listing ($0.0052): 16,164.76% ROI for Early Joiners into Stage 2A: 25.86% From the very first stage, the presale price, just $0.00000575, positioned investors to secure life-changing returns. Each $100,000 milestone or 48-hour cycle triggers an automatic price increase, ensuring momentum never stalls. Zilla DNA: Tokenomics Designed to Last BullZilla’s strength lies in Zilla DNA, a blueprint balancing short-term firepower with long-term sustainability. Presale Engine (50%): 80 billion tokens fuel the launch, creating urgency as prices climb automatically with time and demand. HODL Furnace (20%): 32 billion tokens locked into a staking furnace, generating up to 70% APY for long-term holders. Treasury & Ecosystem (20%): Sustains future growth, marketing, and development. Burn…
T
$0.01628
+0.92%
TURBO
$0.004189
+7.02%
HYPE
$51.1
+6.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:23
Ethereum revenue dropped 44% in August amid ETH all-time high
Ethereum revenue and network fees continue to dwindle, prompting debate about the layer-1 blockchain network’s financial fundamentals. Ethereum revenue, the share of network fees that accrue to Ether (ETH) holders as a result of token burns, dropped by about 44% in August, even amid all-time high ETH prices.Revenue for August totaled over $14.1 million, down from July’s $25.6 million, according to Token Terminal. The drop occurred amid ETH rallying by 240% since April and ETH hitting an all-time high of $4,957 on August 24. Network fees also dropped by about 20% month-over-month, falling from about $49.6 million in July to about $39.7 million in August.Read more
MORE
$0.10117
-0.03%
TOKEN
$0.01303
+2.11%
LAYER
$0.5368
+3.25%
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:22
Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Stock: Analyst Predicts 100% Upside as AI Demand Accelerates
TLDR Nvidia stock could potentially double according to analyst Beth Kindig, who sees Wall Street underestimating future data center revenue Broadcom’s strong Q3 results with 63% AI revenue growth and $110 billion backlog confirm continued AI demand acceleration Nvidia’s networking revenue surge expected to continue in Q3, separating current GPU generation from next-generation systems Analyst [...] The post Nvidia Corp (NVDA) Stock: Analyst Predicts 100% Upside as AI Demand Accelerates appeared first on CoinCentral.
GPU
$0.2279
-4.80%
AI
$0.1472
+17.19%
FUTURE
$0.15106
+11.17%
Coincentral
2025/09/08 02:21
Bitmain Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Breach of Hosting Contract
TLDR Bitmain is facing a lawsuit from its former hosting partner Old Const. Old Const alleges that Bitmain wrongfully terminated their hosting agreement. The complaint states that Bitmain fabricated contract breaches to end the deal. Old Const claims Bitmain threatened to seize mining equipment outside Texas. The hosting agreement requires all disputes to be resolved [...] The post Bitmain Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Breach of Hosting Contract appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/08 02:20
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket