Lacking A Case Against Google, The Courts Saved Antitrust From Itself
The post Lacking A Case Against Google, The Courts Saved Antitrust From Itself appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: The exterior of the new headquarters of Google is seen at 550 Washington Street in Hudson Square on January 09, 2024 in New York City. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, the 1.3-million-square-foot project involved the restoration and expansion of the St. John’s Terminal building along the Hudson River waterfront. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images What a disaster if Google had been forced by the courts to sell Chrome…for antitrust. Evidence supporting the above claim can be found all around us, and in the myriad ways that we’re able to access endless amounts of information on the internet. But to keep things current, all one need do is to Bing, DuckDuckGo, Grok, Co-Pilot, Perplexity, ChatGPT, or – yes – Google the word “Anthropic.” While the dictionary definition of anthropic is “involving or concerning the existence of human life, especially as a constraint on theories of the universe,” a search of Anthropic starting with capital A leads us to yet another business working feverishly to discover an Artificial Intelligence (AI) future that as you’re reading this is almost certainly in the earliest of early stages. Anthropic’s “Claude” is described as “a conversational AI designed to be helpful, honest, and harmless.” Think of it as even more competition for our time in the present and future, future the operative descriptor in consideration of Anthropic’s $185 billion private valuation. Anthropic opened its doors just four years ago. Which is the point, and also the answer to former assistant attorney general Jonathan Kanter’s lament in the New York Times that “Washington had a wide-open shot to hold Google accountable for sweeping antitrust violations. Instead of taking the shot, the court banked the puck off the boards, hoping for a lucky bounce.” In a quieter moment, Kanter…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:49
Részesedés
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As ‘Golden’ Joins BTS And ‘Baby Shark’
The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As ‘Golden’ Joins BTS And ‘Baby Shark’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Huntr/x’s “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters spends a third week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming only the second K-pop girl group hit to last at least 10 weeks on the chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, REI AMI, Arden Cho and Kevin Woo hop on the KPop Demon Hunters-Sing Along Experience at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Lead KPop Demon Hunters smash “Golden” holds at No. 1 on the Hot 100 again, leading the charge for a third frame, which remains a true rarity among K-pop tunes in America. The cut has now spent double-digit stays on the Hot 100 — the list of the most-consumed songs in America — and it makes history as it reaches that landmark number. “Golden” Joins “Cupid” “Golden” is just the second song by a K-pop girl group to rack up double-digit frames on the Hot 100. The only other tune to do so is “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty. That cut spent 25 weeks on the list, but only peaked at No. 17. “Golden” is credited to Huntr/x, a fictional all-female vocal outfit created for KPop Demon Hunters, as well as the three individual singers – the humans – Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna. BTS, Saja Boys and Pinkfong Looking at all K-pop groups, “Golden” is the eighth song to spend at least 10 weeks somewhere on the Hot 100. Half of all the hits are by BTS, and the band’s roundup includes “Dynamite” (32 weeks), “Butter” (20), “My Universe” with Coldplay (17), and “Mic Drop” with Desiigner (10). Also included in this special grouping are the viral “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong (20 weeks) and another KPop Demon Hunters…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:46
Részesedés
Significant Token Unlocks Set for Cryptocurrencies Next Week
The post Significant Token Unlocks Set for Cryptocurrencies Next Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Major token unlocks include CHEEL, APT, and S next week. Unlocks valued from $5.6M to $56M. Potential implications for short-term market dynamics. Several major cryptocurrency projects, including Cheelee and Aptos, are set to unlock tokens worth millions of dollars next week, potentially impacting the market significantly. These large-scale token unlocks could influence supply dynamics, liquidity, and market volatility, offering insights into long-term project strategies and immediate market responses. $56 Million in CHEEL Tokens to Enter Market by September 13th Token Unlocks Scheduled for Key Cryptocurrencies: Multiple cryptocurrencies are set to experience notable token unlocks, including Cheelee (CHEEL), Aptos (APT), and Sonic (S). Each will release substantial tokens from September 9th to 13th. Cheelee, for instance, will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens on September 13th, accounting for 3.13% of its supply and valued at $56 million. Expected Market Shifts: The influx of tokens could introduce new market dynamics. Unlocks typically bring liquidity changes as they influence trading volumes. Market participants may anticipate price adjustments as circulation increases. Cheelee’s mission to drive SocialFi through an attention economy model will see renewed focus due to increased trading activity. Industry and Community Reactions: Industry leaders have yet to officially comment on these events, although past instances suggest market volatility may follow. Mo Shaikh, CEO of Aptos Labs previously noted: “Token unlocks are part of our long-term vision for decentralized ecosystem growth and team empowerment.” The community may react with a surge in governance activities and liquidity rebalancing. Historical Patterns Highlight Price Drops During Token Releases Did you know? Token unlock events like these historically coincide with increased market activity and governance participation. In past instances, such as the CHEEL token release, communities experienced transient price drops, stabilization, and subsequent engagement increases. Cheelee (CHEEL) Current Data: As reported by CoinMarketCap, Cheelee’s current price…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:45
Részesedés
An Addictive Mix Of Teen Angst
The post An Addictive Mix Of Teen Angst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ashby Gentry, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde at Netflix’s “My Life with the Walter Boys” Photo Call held at the Netflix New York Office on August 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images Given the success of Virgin River, it’s no surprise Netflix went searching for another picturesque sudser. Only this time, instead of targeting older-skewing women, why not go for a teen melodrama in the spirit of Fox’s once-youth-drenched Party of Five? Enter My Life with the Walter Boys. Though it launched back in December 2023 and is based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same name, I only recently discovered its first 10-episode season — and now I can’t get enough of the first two seasons. And for the record, I don’t exactly fit either of the target demographics — but that hasn’t stopped me from falling hard for this fictional family. My Life with the Walter Boys isn’t just for teens — it’s for anyone who’s ever had to start over. Anyone who’s felt like the outsider. Anyone who’s been blindsided by grief and still found a way to move forward. Perhaps Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys shouldn’t work as well as it does. It’s full of well-worn tropes: the fish-out-of-water teen, a sprawling family with too many names to remember, a will-they-won’t-they love triangle, and a whole lot of “Why didn’t you just text him back?” moments. And yet… it’s completely addictive. The Scoop: Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old girl uprooted from her privileged life in Manhattan after her parents and sister tragically die in a freak accident. She’s sent to live in rural Silver Falls, Colorado, with the Walter family — a boisterous “party of ten” that includes Will (Johnny…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:43
Részesedés
According to an Expert Analyst, Tomorrow is a Special Day for Bitcoin: He Warned to Be Very Careful
The post According to an Expert Analyst, Tomorrow is a Special Day for Bitcoin: He Warned to Be Very Careful appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson offered a compelling assessment of Bitcoin’s performance on September 8. According to Peterson, historical data suggests that September 8 was one of the worst days for Bitcoin. The analyst stated, “Bitcoin has an average 53% chance of rising on any given day, with a typical gain of around 0.10%. However, the situation is different on September 8th. That day closed down 72% of the time, with an average loss of 1.30%. This makes September 8th the seventh worst day of the year.” Peterson also argued that September 8th is a key indicator not only for daily performance but also for the entire month of September. He noted that historical data shows that a positive close on September 8th means there’s a 75% chance Bitcoin will close the month higher, while a negative close means there’s a 90% chance the month will end lower. Experts remind investors that these statistics can offer clues in understanding short-term market direction, but they should not be considered investment advice alone. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/according-to-an-expert-analyst-tomorrow-is-a-special-day-for-bitcoin-he-warned-to-be-very-careful/
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:41
Részesedés
Next Big Crypto After Solana and Aave? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Predictions Point to Explosive Upside Potential
The post Next Big Crypto After Solana and Aave? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Predictions Point to Explosive Upside Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Each market cycle generates breakout tokens, the defining feature of whole cryptocurrency eras, and a way to give early adopters an exponential payout. Previously, such names as Solana (SOL) and Aave (AAVE) were hardly recognized but soon became multibillion-dollar giants. Their achievements have evolved into case studies of how adoption, utility and timing interact to produce revolutionary outcomes. The same question is being raised by investors however the tokens are growing older and their growth is slow because of the massive market caps: what comes next? What is the next protocol that integrates innovation, scalability, and utility in a manner that will be able to grab the market and generate the same level of upside that Solana and Aave did? Due to that search, analysts and traders are currently examining fresh projects that blend price with practical tasks; these undertakings can be the next center of focus of decentralized financing. Solana & Aave Solana (SOL) is one of the primary, low-cost, high-speed blockchain players. SOL is at a price of approximately $207, an increase of approximately 65 percent annually, but still a long way off its all-time high of $293 reached in January 2025. In 2021-2022, SOL early holders were rewarded handsomely, 50-100x returns were frequent. But that type of upside is incredibly remote with Solana having a market capitalization of more than $110 billion. Aave (AAVE), the pioneer in DeFi lending, is a good example of the same trend. AAVE is now trading at an all-time low of around $308, which is over 50 percent lower than the high but it continues to make a big difference in the lending business. Those who jumped in at the very beginning made a lot of money in its breakout, however, the growth ceiling has since reduced drastically. The key conclusion is…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:40
Részesedés
CryptoAppsy Simplifies Your Crypto Journey
In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market, remaining informed is crucial. CryptoAppsy, a smart assistant application available on iOS and Android platforms, emerges as a vital tool for investors.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Simplifies Your Crypto Journey
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/08 02:38
Részesedés
Bitcoin Breaks Historical Record, Holds Strong Above $100k For 122 Consecutive Days, Signals New Market Phase
The post Bitcoin Breaks Historical Record, Holds Strong Above $100k For 122 Consecutive Days, Signals New Market Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new record by staying above the $100,000 level for 122 consecutive days, according to a new revelation made today by market analyst Crypto Patel. This is the first time this has occurred since the establishment of the virtual currency. The last time the crypto achieved such a feat was on June 11, 2025, when it remained above the $100k mark for 30 straight days. This refresh movement began on June 23rd, 2025, when the cryptocurrency traded at $103,182. Since then, Bitcoin has been experiencing consolidations that stabilize its price actions and uptrends that led the asset to reach a new ATH of $123,000 noted on August 23rd. Bitcoin Milestone Alert $BTC has now stayed above the $100K level for 122 consecutive days. That’s over 4 months of holding six-figure territory, proving that $100K isn’t just a breakout, it’s becoming a new market baseline. The question isn’t if Bitcoin can hold, but what’s… pic.twitter.com/UbasbZZOGQ — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) September 7, 2025 Bitcoin Staying Above $100k: What It Means The cryptocurrency has been trading in a tight range between $103,182 and $123,364 for more than the past three months. Maintaining its market value above this zone for those months as of September 7, 2025, is a new, groundbreaking record. This breakthrough disproves a 2019 projection by Bitcoin pessimist Peter Schiff, who stated that the token would never climb to such a level. The sustained level highlights the coin’s substantial advancement and customer confidence in its capability. This remarkable achievement shows more than just price action – it indicates that the market continues its maturity with rising investor enthusiasm and robust demand across the world. Staying above the $100k mark for such an extended period of time signifies that the asset could be transitioning into a new chapter of…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:38
Részesedés
Ripple Challenges SWIFT Payment Network After SEC Legal Settlement
TLDR Ripple completed its SEC legal battle in August 2025, gaining regulatory clarity for XRP BlackRock joined Ripple’s Swell 2025 conference as a featured speaker, boosting institutional interest Saudi Arabia’s central bank piloted Ripple’s xCurrent technology for cross-border payments SWIFT processes 53 million daily messages but faces criticism for slow speeds and high failure rates [...] The post Ripple Challenges SWIFT Payment Network After SEC Legal Settlement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Részesedés
Coincentral
2025/09/08 02:34
Részesedés
Sentiment signals could spark the next rally
The post Sentiment signals could spark the next rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Santiment’s latest analysis shows that on-chain metrics and social sentiment are successfully flagging crypto turning points, from XRP’s peak to Cardano’s bottom. Summary Santiment reports crypto sentiment has flipped to fear across the market. Whale activity signaled XRP’s top, while fear marked Cardano’s price bottom. Weak U.S. data fueled Fed rate cut bets, driving risk-off trading behavior. Bitcoin diverges from traditional markets On-chain data is proving effective at identifying market turning points. Whale activity successfully pinpointed XRP’s recent peak, and extreme crowd fear correctly signaled Cardano’s price bottom. As Fed rate cut speculation drives investor behavior, Bitcoin (BTC) and traditional markets have diverged in an unusual pattern: stocks edge higher while BTC lags. This has created an unusual gap between the assets that historically move together. This divergence could present an opportunity if historical patterns hold. When such gaps appear, Bitcoin often catches up to stock market performance. This suggests potential upside if the traditional correlation reasserts itself. Bitcoin’s Network Realized Profit/Loss metric recently spiked during the price decline. This shows healthy capitulation and profit-taking behavior. Meanwhile, social media sentiment hit extreme negativity just as tokens like DANO began rallying—a textbook contrarian signal. With traders abandoning smaller altcoins for established cryptocurrencies, the current environment may be setting the stage for strategic buying opportunities among the assets most feared by the crowd. Bitcoin’s divergence from S&P 500: Santiment Contrarian signals emerge in altcoin markets Cardano provided a textbook example of contrarian sentiment signaling. The token’s price began rallying precisely when social media sentiment hit extreme negative levels. Santiment analysis of social narratives shows that the crypto community is focused on large-cap crypto. They also concluded that traders are less interested in obscure altcoins. Santimeny analysis of social narratives This pattern shows the market situation where extreme fear creates buying opportunities for…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:30
Részesedés
