Dogecoin’s $1 Price Prediction Gains Buzz, But Ozak AI’s 100x Path Looks Bigger

The post Dogecoin’s $1 Price Prediction Gains Buzz, But Ozak AI’s 100x Path Looks Bigger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has once again captured attention in the crypto market, with buyers humming about whether it could sooner or later attain the much-expected $1 mark. Currently trading around $0.2138, DOGE remains a favorite amongst meme coin enthusiasts and continues to benefit from its strong community support. However, even as Dogecoin’s journey closer to $1 is producing excitement, a brand-new AI-powered project referred to as Ozak AI is quickly gaining momentum, with analysts predicting a potential of a 100x surge that could without problems outshine DOGE’s growth trajectory in 2025. Dogecoin’s Road to $1 As one of the unique meme coins, Dogecoin has always been driven more by network hype and celeb endorsements than fundamental utility. Its recognition surged in 2021 while social media developments and influential backers helped push its price near $0.70. Today, Dogecoin is still a top-ranked cryptocurrency; however, reaching $1 remains a psychological milestone that relies heavily upon investor sentiment. At its current price of $0.2138, Dogecoin would need to rally nearly five times to achieve this target. While such growth is possible in a strong bull market, DOGE’s unlimited supply and limited real-world utility make sustained price appreciation challenging. For many investors, the upside is capped compared to newer projects entering the space with unique utility and more attractive tokenomics.   Ozak AI: The Rising 100× Project In contrast to Dogecoin’s meme-driven narrative, Ozak AI is building a foundation rooted in utility and innovation. The project combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to deliver predictive insights across markets, offering traders and businesses a powerful tool for decision-making. This AI-driven model gives Ozak AI a significant edge in attracting long-term adoption beyond just speculation. Currently in its fifth presale stage, Ozak AI is priced at just $0.01 per token. The project has already raised more than $2.7…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:29
Fidelity Rolls Out Blockchain Treasury Fund With $200M in Assets

TLDR Fidelity has launched a tokenized Treasury fund called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token on the Ethereum blockchain. The token represents one share of the Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund which U.S. Treasuries and cash fully back. Fidelity has not made a public announcement about the launch of this digital fund. The fund has already surpassed [...] The post Fidelity Rolls Out Blockchain Treasury Fund With $200M in Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 03:26
Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August

The post Despite All-Time High ETH Prices, Network Revenue Drops 44% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum revenue, the share of network fees that accrue to Ether (ETH) holders as a result of token burns, dropped by about 44% in August, even amid all-time high ETH prices. Revenue for August totaled over $14.1 million, down from July’s $25.6 million, according to Token Terminal. The drop occurred amid ETH rallying by 240% since April and ETH hitting an all-time high of $4,957 on August 24. Network fees also dropped by about 20% month-over-month, falling from about $49.6 million in July to about $39.7 million in August. Ethereum monthly revenue figures. Source: Token Terminal Monthly Ethereum network fees fell by an order of magnitude following the Dencun upgrade in March 2024, which significantly lowered transaction fees for layer-2 scaling networks using Ethereum as a base layer to post transactions. The network’s dwindling fees and revenues have sparked debate about the viability of Ethereum, with critics saying that the layer-1 smart contract platform has unsustainable fundamentals and proponents arguing that it is the backbone of the future financial system. ETH prices hit all-time highs in August 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Related: Ether ETFs post straight week of outflows amid slight price dip Ethereum courts institutional interest in 2025 The Ethereum network has had an eventful 2025, as the community pitches the blockchain platform to Wall Street firms and ETH public treasury companies emerge, driving up ETH prices to all-time highs.  Etherealize, an advocacy and public relations firm that markets the Ethereum network to publicly traded companies, announced that it completed a $40 million capital raise in September. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer (CIO) at investment firm Bitwise, told Cointelegraph that institutional and traditional financial investors are drawn to Ether’s yield-bearing features. “If you take $1 billion of ETH and you put it into a company and you stake it,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:26
Top New Meme Coins For 100x Gains BullZilla Presale Surges As Stellar Expands And Peanut The Squirrel Rises

The post Top New Meme Coins For 100x Gains BullZilla Presale Surges As Stellar Expands And Peanut The Squirrel Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every bull market cycle crowns a new generation of tokens that redefine what is possible in crypto. Some projects build on solid infrastructure, others rise from memes, and a select few fuse both approaches. In 2025, investors chasing the top new meme coins for 100x gains are watching three names: BullZilla, Stellar, and Peanut the Squirrel. BullZilla is rewriting the script of presale dynamics with its Zilla DNA and furnace-style staking. Stellar is cementing itself as a trusted blockchain for cross-border finance while attracting new waves of liquidity. Peanut the Squirrel emerges from the heart of meme culture, rallying investors with viral appeal. Together, they represent the fusion of culture, technology, and ROI potential that drives this market forward. BullZilla: Zilla DNA, HODL Furnace, and the Presale Engine of 1000x BullZilla ($BZIL) has entered its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241. Unlike typical launches, this presale operates on an automatic progressive engine. Prices increase either every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, creating a system where early entry captures the most tokens while later buyers pay more. This approach fosters scarcity by design and rewards timing. BullZilla’s presale is heating up as it enters the 2nd Stage, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, with the 1st Phase priced at just $0.00003241. So far, the project has already raised over $200,000 and attracted more than 700 token holders. Early investors are sitting on a projected 16,164.76% ROI from the Stage 2A entry to the listing price of $0.0052. The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s defining innovations. Holders who lock their tokens earn 70% APY, among the highest yields in the market. Rewards are not instantaneous giveaways. Instead, vesting ensures that long-term believers see increasing returns while those who exit early miss out. The system is designed to turn what crypto slang…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:20
BullZilla Presale Booms Past $180K as Ripple and Cat in a Dog’s World Join the Race for the Next 100x Meme Coin

The post BullZilla Presale Booms Past $180K as Ripple and Cat in a Dog’s World Join the Race for the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The hunt for the next 100x meme coin is heating up in September 2025. BullZilla Presale explodes past $180K while Ripple and Cat in a Dog’s World bring fresh momentum to the crypto market. The crypto world entered another frenzy in September 2025, with investors asking the million-dollar question: what is the next 100x meme coin? Meme coins and altcoins continue to dominate headlines, not just as jokes, but as tokens capable of delivering life-changing returns.  Three names are making waves right now: BullZilla, Ripple, and Cat in a Dog’s World (MEW), each offering something unique for investors searching for momentum. But one project, powered by an explosive presale model, is rapidly becoming the most talked-about 100x meme coin. BullZilla: The Presale Beast Targeting 100x Meme Coin Status BullZilla has quickly risen to prominence as a 100x meme coin candidate thanks to its high-octane presale model. Now in Stage 2A, priced at $0.00003241, Bull Zilla has already raised over $200K, with more than 700 holders and billions of tokens sold. Its progressive Mutation Engine ensures the presale price increases every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised, rewarding conviction while punishing hesitation. The projected listing price of $0.00527 translates to a staggering 20,000%+ ROI potential, positioning BullZilla as not only the best crypto to buy today but also a strong candidate for the next 100x meme coin. With its lore-driven Roar Burn mechanism, 70% APY staking furnace, and community-powered ecosystem, investors who buy BullZilla $BZIL at this stage could lock into a rare early opportunity that few meme coins ever offer. Ripple: Utility Meets Growing Institutional Demand While Bull Zilla fuels the hype-driven 100x meme coin narrative, Ripple (XRP) is making its mark with institutional utility. Ripple has seen renewed optimism following legal clarity in the U.S. and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:19
XRP Price Advances As SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Regulatory Plan

The post XRP Price Advances As SEC and CFTC Announce Joint Regulatory Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price has been on the move toward higher levels after US regulators announced a rare cooperative plan. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a joint statement outlining efforts to harmonize oversight of digital asset derivatives, including perpetual futures contracts. Could regulatory alignment finally unlock broader participation in US crypto markets? Regulators Outlined a Joint Derivatives Framework The SEC and CFTC said they would work together to modernize oversight of derivatives tied to digital assets. The statement marked a shift after years of jurisdictional conflict between the agencies. Officials targeted three areas for alignment. First, they sought consistent capital and margin requirements to prevent arbitrage between rule sets. Second, they aimed to simplify reporting standards to reduce compliance burdens. Third, they planned to introduce faster approvals for new products, including futures based on tokens such as XRP. Source: X The regulators said the changes could reduce complexity for market participants. By creating predictable rules, they aimed to encourage both institutional and retail involvement in regulated products. As per analyst observations, the plan could reduce legal uncertainty that had discouraged firms from offering crypto-linked derivatives in the United States. XRP Price Gained on Regulatory Momentum The XRP price moved higher as traders considered the potential impact of the announcement. The token had long faced regulatory challenges, including high-profile litigation against the SEC. The new cooperative tone from regulators offered a contrast. Traders said the possibility of onshore, regulated perpetual futures could boost liquidity and attract new participants. Such contracts allow investors to speculate on prices without holding the underlying token. The timing coincided with technical levels closely watched by analysts. Some noted that XRP price was testing resistance, with momentum building as positive policy news entered the market. At the time of writing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:16
BullZilla Presale Surges to Stage 2A at $0.00003241 as Ripple and MEW Join the 100x Meme Coin Race

The crypto world entered another frenzy in September 2025, with investors asking the million-dollar question: what is the next 100x […] The post BullZilla Presale Surges to Stage 2A at $0.00003241 as Ripple and MEW Join the 100x Meme Coin Race appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 03:15
Tether Invests Bitcoin Reserves in XXI Amidst Stability Focus

The post Tether Invests Bitcoin Reserves in XXI Amidst Stability Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CEO Paolo Ardoino announces Tether’s Bitcoin reserve investment shift. Tether focuses on stable assets amid global uncertainties. Community remains divided on asset reallocation strategies. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on September 7, 2025, that the company has invested a portion of its Bitcoin reserves into an entity named XXI. This move underscores Tether’s strategy to diversify investments amid global uncertainties, involving assets like Bitcoin, gold, and land, though specific market impacts remain uncertain. Tether’s XXI Investment Aims to Secure Bitcoin Stability Paolo Ardoino stated that Tether invested part of its Bitcoin reserves into XXI. This move reflects the company’s ongoing effort to redirect profits toward stable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and land. As Ardoino emphasized, the intent is to safeguard against economic uncertainties. “Tether did not sell any Bitcoin, but instead invested part of its Bitcoin reserves into XXI. As the world becomes increasingly darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits in safe assets such as Bitcoin, gold, and land. Tether is a stable company.” — Paolo Ardoino, Source Community and industry reactions to Ardoino’s announcement are varied. Some view this as a prudent financial strategy, while others voice concerns over transparency in Tether’s financial maneuvers. Nonetheless, the absence of significant market disruptions suggests a steady state for Bitcoin and Tether’s trading assets. Bitcoin Market Data and Strategic Insights Did you know? Tether’s recent moves echo its previous investments in gold, which align with traditional perceptions of gold as a “safe haven” asset amidst global economic uncertainties. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s market cap stands at 2.21 trillion USD, with the current price reaching 111,145.56 USD. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 12.28%, reflecting tempered market activity. Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently at 57.84%, with minor positive price changes over the past 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:15
Top New Meme Coins for 100x Gains Featuring BullZilla’s Record Breaking Presale with Stellar and PNUT’s Market Surge

Explore top new meme coins for 100x gains with BullZilla, Stellar, and Peanut the Squirrel leading the 2025 surge.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 03:15
Are the Claims That Tether Sold Bitcoin and Bought Gold True? An Official Statement Has Been Released

The official response came after Tether allegedly sold Bitcoin, according to the latest report where it shared its assets. Continue Reading: Are the Claims That Tether Sold Bitcoin and Bought Gold True? An Official Statement Has Been Released
Coinstats2025/09/08 03:13
