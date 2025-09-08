Top New Meme Coins For 100x Gains BullZilla Presale Surges As Stellar Expands And Peanut The Squirrel Rises

The post Top New Meme Coins For 100x Gains BullZilla Presale Surges As Stellar Expands And Peanut The Squirrel Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every bull market cycle crowns a new generation of tokens that redefine what is possible in crypto. Some projects build on solid infrastructure, others rise from memes, and a select few fuse both approaches. In 2025, investors chasing the top new meme coins for 100x gains are watching three names: BullZilla, Stellar, and Peanut the Squirrel. BullZilla is rewriting the script of presale dynamics with its Zilla DNA and furnace-style staking. Stellar is cementing itself as a trusted blockchain for cross-border finance while attracting new waves of liquidity. Peanut the Squirrel emerges from the heart of meme culture, rallying investors with viral appeal. Together, they represent the fusion of culture, technology, and ROI potential that drives this market forward. BullZilla: Zilla DNA, HODL Furnace, and the Presale Engine of 1000x BullZilla ($BZIL) has entered its 2nd Stage, Phase 1, priced at $0.00003241. Unlike typical launches, this presale operates on an automatic progressive engine. Prices increase either every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, creating a system where early entry captures the most tokens while later buyers pay more. This approach fosters scarcity by design and rewards timing. BullZilla’s presale is heating up as it enters the 2nd Stage, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, with the 1st Phase priced at just $0.00003241. So far, the project has already raised over $200,000 and attracted more than 700 token holders. Early investors are sitting on a projected 16,164.76% ROI from the Stage 2A entry to the listing price of $0.0052. The HODL Furnace is one of BullZilla’s defining innovations. Holders who lock their tokens earn 70% APY, among the highest yields in the market. Rewards are not instantaneous giveaways. Instead, vesting ensures that long-term believers see increasing returns while those who exit early miss out. The system is designed to turn what crypto slang…