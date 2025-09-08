Rosé’s Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio

The post Rosé’s Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosé’s collaboration with Alex Warren, “On My Mind,” hits new peaks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay (No. 18) and Adult Pop Airplay (No. 14) charts this week. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Rosé of Blackpink is seen in the Upper East Side on July 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) GC Images Rosé dropped her debut solo album Rosie in late 2024, and she promoted the full-length with multiple singles, all of which came out in the same year. The biggest of the bunch was “Apt.,” which is still charting in America. In 2025, Rosé has delivered two additional singles (not from Rosie) and reunited with Blackpink. As she continues to promote the latest from the girl group that made her a star, her most recent collaboration — and most recent single as a soloist — reaches new peaks on several Billboard charts in America. Rosé’s Alex Warren Collaboration “On My Mind,” fronted by Alex Warren and crediting Rosé as a featured artist, appears on two charts this week and rises to new highs on both lists. The cut is up one space to No. 14 on the Adult Pop Airplay list, and it ascends three spots to No. 18 on the Pop Airplay tally. The duet has now spent nine weeks on both rankings. Alex Warren’s Growing Success Warren dropped “On My Mind” as the third single from his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid. The track arrived on June 27, a few weeks before the full-length dropped on July 18. “On My Mind” followed his breakout smash “Ordinary,” which conquered the Hot 100 for months, and “Bloodline” with multi-genre star Jelly Roll. He followed it up with “Eternity,” the fourth single from the album, which arrived the same day as the project. Rosé…