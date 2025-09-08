2025-09-09 Tuesday

BlackRock dumped over $300 million Ethereum this week; Incoming sell-off?

BlackRock dumped over $300 million Ethereum this week; Incoming sell-off?

The post BlackRock dumped over $300 million Ethereum this week; Incoming sell-off? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, faced heavy selling pressure this week, coinciding with a period of heightened volatility in the asset. Data indicates that the ETF recorded net outflows of $312.5 million. The only positive session came on September 4, when $148.8 million flowed into the fund.  This gain was immediately offset by three consecutive redemption days, including $151.4 million on September 3, $309.9 million on September 5, and smaller drawdowns on other days, resulting in a deeply negative week. Ethereum ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass The outflows come as U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs, which saw strong inflows in August, are now under broad pressure. By contrast, Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock’s IBIT, recorded net inflows, suggesting institutions are rotating toward the more established asset. While large redemptions from spot ETFs signal waning institutional demand, retail and offshore buyers have helped cushion ETH from steeper losses. Even so, the second-largest cryptocurrency is now testing the $4,000 support. ETH price analysis  At press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,281, up 0.11% over the past 24 hours but down 4% on the week. ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold On the technical front, analysis by Ali Martinez highlighted that ETH is approaching a decisive level near $4,260, which has repeatedly acted as a key pivot in recent sessions. Failure to hold this threshold could trigger a sharper decline toward the $4,000 psychological mark. ETH price analysis chart. Source: TradingView Notably, ETH has struggled to build momentum above the $4,380 and $4,500 resistance zone, with repeated rejections underscoring persistent selling pressure. On the downside, $4,260 remains the critical barrier between relative stability and a deeper retracement. With volatility elevated and upcoming macro events set to influence risk assets, Ethereum’s reaction around the $4,260 level will likely determine its next major directional move. Featured image…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:52
Dikkat: Yeni Haftada 15 Altcoinde Yüklü Miktarda Token Kilit Açılışı Var! İşte Gün Gün, Saat Saat Listesi

Dikkat: Yeni Haftada 15 Altcoinde Yüklü Miktarda Token Kilit Açılışı Var! İşte Gün Gün, Saat Saat Listesi

The post Dikkat: Yeni Haftada 15 Altcoinde Yüklü Miktarda Token Kilit Açılışı Var! İşte Gün Gün, Saat Saat Listesi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been quite volatile over the past week, periodically falling below $108,000 and at the time of writing it is trading around $111,000. While the overall picture for altcoins remains in the green, gains haven’t reached double digits for most altcoins. Ethereum is also poised to close the week with a loss of approximately 4%. Additionally, numerous altcoins will see significant token unlocks this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Space and Time (SXT) Market Value: $110.19 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $1.90 million (based on 1.73% market capitalization) Date: September 8, 2025, 03:00 Movement (MOVE) Market Value: $317.52 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $5.96 million (based on 1.88% market capitalization) Date: September 9, 2025, 03:00 Xai (XAI) Market Value: $80.45 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $1.78 million (based on 2.21% market capitalization) Date: September 9, 2025, 09:00 Cheelee (CHEEL) Market Value: $154.06 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $22.52 million (based on 14.63% market capitalization) Date: September 10, 2025, 12:00 io.net (IO) Market Value: $106.57 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $5.39 million (based on 5.08% market capitalization) Date: September 11, 2025, 03:00 Nereus Token (NRS) Market Value: $5.36 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.45 million (based on 45.78% market capitalization) Date: September 11, 2025, 03:00 Banana Gun (BANANA) Market Value: $77.04 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $3.51 million (based on 4.57% market capitalization) Date: September 11, 2025, 09:00 Moca Network (MOCA) Market Value: $243.92 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $13.83 million (based on 5.68% market capitalization) Date: September 11, 2025, 17:00 Aptos (APT) Market Value: $2.94 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $48.17 million (based on 1.64% market capitalization) Date: September 12,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:47
XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

TLDR The media wrongly identified Bill Morgan as a Coinbase lawyer. He strongly denied any professional link with Coinbase and called the label an insult. The misidentification happened after he commented on XRP price manipulation claims. Coinbase reportedly reduced its XRP holdings by about 69 percent recently. The reduction in XRP led to speculation that [...] The post XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/08 03:45
Kevin Hassett accuses the Fed of losing independence and overstepping its mandate

Kevin Hassett accuses the Fed of losing independence and overstepping its mandate

Kevin Hassett, a top contender to lead the Federal Reserve, says the U.S. central bank has “put its independence and credibility in jeopardy” by doing more than it’s supposed to. On CBS’ Face the Nation, Kevin said flat out, “The question is, has the current central bank been as independent as we would like, as […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/08 03:43
Is Real Estate About To Unlock XRP’s Next Sky-High Rally?

Is Real Estate About To Unlock XRP's Next Sky-High Rally?

The post Is Real Estate About To Unlock XRP’s Next Sky-High Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is Real Estate About To Unlock XRP’s Next Sky-High Rally? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/is-real-estate-about-to-unlock-xrps-next-sky-high-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:41
What’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?

What's Next For 'Dexter: Resurrection' After Season 1?

The post What’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael C. Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.” Paramount+ Premium/Showtime Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall as vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, returned in a big way with a successful first season with viewers and critics. Does that mean, however, that the show will be resurrected for a Dexter: Resurrection Season 2? Dexter: Resurrection is set not long after the events of Dexter’s first sequel series, 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, which primarily focused on Dexter Morgan and the grown-up version of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Four years later, Dexter: Resurrection premiered on Paramount+ with two episodes on July 11 and debuted on Showtime on cable and satellite TV two days later. ForbesWhat Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To WatchBy Tim Lammers Over the course of the season, Dexter reunites with Harrison in New York City and inadvertently finds his way into the company of other infamous serial killers secretly assembled for meetings at the estate of billionaire philanthropist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). However, a recent serial killing using the same methods as Dexter’s Bay Harbor Butcher raises the suspicions of Dexter’s former Miami Metro PD colleague, Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a pair of NYC detectives (Kadia Saraf and Dominic Fumusa). The 10th episode of Dexter: Resurrection — which is the season one finale — began streaming on Paramount+ Premium on Friday and begins airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT. ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers Created by longtime Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 got off to a bang with viewership, attracting 3.1 million global cross-platform viewers — which counts Paramount+ Premium and Showtime audiences — in its first three days. According to TV Line, the Dexter: Resurrection premiere audience was 46% higher than the Dexter prequel…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:40
The List of the Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed – XRP, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Not in the Top Five

The List of the Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed – XRP, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Not in the Top Five

The post The List of the Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed – XRP, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Not in the Top Five appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared a list of the most searched altcoins on the platform in recent hours. Crypto assets attracting significant investor interest include both established projects and emerging tokens. Here are the top cryptocurrencies and their current market values on CoinGecko: MYX Finance (MYX) – $360.5 million World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – $6.17 billion Somnia (SOMI) – $175 million Sapien (SAPIEN) – $70.1 million Worldcoin (WLD) – $2.12 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $57.1 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $934.7 million XRP (XRP) – $172.7 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.21 trillion Ethereum (ETH) – $519.2 billion Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.82 billion Collector Crypt (CARDS) – $98.5 million VOLT (XVM) – $55.7 million Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.88 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) – $33.84 billion Looking at the list, while the market’s largest assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) take their place again, projects with relatively small market capitalizations such as MYX Finance and VOLT also attract attention. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-list-of-the-most-searched-altcoins-in-recent-hours-has-been-revealed-xrp-ethereum-and-dogecoin-are-not-in-the-top-five/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:38
ATT Global And Hashrate Asset Group To Pioneer Decentralized RWA Infrastructure

ATT Global And Hashrate Asset Group To Pioneer Decentralized RWA Infrastructure

The post ATT Global And Hashrate Asset Group To Pioneer Decentralized RWA Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATT Global, a popular blockchain RWA entity, has partnered with Hashrate Asset Group, the earliest SEC-filed security token for Bitcoin ($BTC) mining. The partnership aims to merge the expertise of ATT Global in Web3 and RWA development with the mining-baked, compliant financial solutions of Hashrate Asset Group. As the platform disclosed in its official social media announcement, the collaboration is poised to set a new standard for blockchain-led value creation and transparency. Hence, the development focuses on expediting decentralized infrastructure growth while also benefiting individuals and enterprises. 🤝Powering the Future Together: ATT Global Partners with @HashrateAsset (HAG)! ATT Global is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Hashrate Asset Group (HAG), the first SEC-filed Bitcoin hashrate asset provider offering monthly WBTC dividends.🖊️ This collaboration… pic.twitter.com/0HwBVUdyDf — ATT (@aiwayworld) September 7, 2025 ATT Global and Hashrate Asset Group Partner to Bolster RWA Sector The partnership between ATT Global and Hashrate Asset Group (HAG) denotes a noteworthy step toward bridging the gap between the real-world value dissemination and decentralized infrastructure. With the integration of the yield-generating and transparent hashrate model of HAG, ATT Global intends to bolster its growing digital advertising as well as RWA ecosystem. Hence, the move builds trust in a regulatory-compliant setting with Bitcoin-linked rewards every month. What Can Developers Expect from This Partnership? According to ATT Global, the collaboration offers developers access to unique opportunities when it comes to the development of yield-focused and compliant blockchain apps. Builders can utilize the Web3 ecosystem of ATT Global, enhanced by the hashrate-supported financial model of HAG. This permits them to design next-gen solutions with the integration of real-world assets, sustainable revenue creation, and decentralized advertising. Overall, this drives innovation and guarantees long-term benefits via consistent rewards, compliance, and transparency. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:35
Rosé’s Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio

Rosé's Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio

The post Rosé’s Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosé’s collaboration with Alex Warren, “On My Mind,” hits new peaks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay (No. 18) and Adult Pop Airplay (No. 14) charts this week. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Rosé of Blackpink is seen in the Upper East Side on July 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) GC Images Rosé dropped her debut solo album Rosie in late 2024, and she promoted the full-length with multiple singles, all of which came out in the same year. The biggest of the bunch was “Apt.,” which is still charting in America. In 2025, Rosé has delivered two additional singles (not from Rosie) and reunited with Blackpink. As she continues to promote the latest from the girl group that made her a star, her most recent collaboration — and most recent single as a soloist — reaches new peaks on several Billboard charts in America. Rosé’s Alex Warren Collaboration “On My Mind,” fronted by Alex Warren and crediting Rosé as a featured artist, appears on two charts this week and rises to new highs on both lists. The cut is up one space to No. 14 on the Adult Pop Airplay list, and it ascends three spots to No. 18 on the Pop Airplay tally. The duet has now spent nine weeks on both rankings. Alex Warren’s Growing Success Warren dropped “On My Mind” as the third single from his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid. The track arrived on June 27, a few weeks before the full-length dropped on July 18. “On My Mind” followed his breakout smash “Ordinary,” which conquered the Hot 100 for months, and “Bloodline” with multi-genre star Jelly Roll. He followed it up with “Eternity,” the fourth single from the album, which arrived the same day as the project. Rosé…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:34
Bitcoin, gold, Swiss franc vie for safe haven status as US dollar falters

Bitcoin, gold, Swiss franc vie for safe haven status as US dollar falters

The post Bitcoin, gold, Swiss franc vie for safe haven status as US dollar falters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions have fueled demand for safe-haven assets, with Bitcoin, gold, and the Swiss franc being in the driver’s seat.  While Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has pulled back recently, it remains much higher than the year-to-date low. Also, Bitcoin ETFs continue to add assets this year, with their cumulative inflows rising by $54 billion since January last year.  Summary Bitcoin, gold, and the Swiss franc have jumped this year. The US dollar index has plunged by over 10% from the year-to-date high. The three assets have become safe-haven assets amid heightened risks. Geopolitical and economic risks are high The U.S. economy shows signs of stagflation as consumer and producer inflation continue rising. The year-over-year U.S. consumer inflation rate (CPI) grew from 2.4% in June to 2.7% in July. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, accelerated to 3.1%. U.S. job growth is also slowing, according to data released on Friday. The economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate moved to 4.3% — the highest level since the pandemic.  Economists expect that the upcoming inflation report will show that the headline consumer price index rose to 3% in August, continuing a trend that has been going on for months. Therefore, economists expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.25% in the upcoming meeting. Cutting rates in a stagflation risks pushing inflation higher in the coming months. Demand for safe-haven assets has also jumped as trade relations between the U.S. and other countries worsen. For example, India is reportedly aligning itself with China due to the Trump administration’s tariffs. The other significant risk has been the threat to Federal Reserve independence. Trump has considered firing Fed chair Jerome Powell, and has recently fired Lisa Cook in his bid to achieve lower interest rates. Bitcoin, Swiss…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 03:33
