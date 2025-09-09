Tua Tagovailoa On The Defensive After Dolphins’ Rough Opener

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images The Miami Dolphins 33-8 season-opening loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a collective failure. From the offense to defense to coaching decisions, it was a perfect storm of disappointment for a team that's aiming to prove that they aren't as bad as many expect them to be. But amid everything that went wrong on Sunday afternoon for the Dolphins, it was the play of—and the comments from—quarterback (QB) Tua Tagovailoa that has everyone talking. From their first drive, the Dolphins' offense struggled. Tua Tagovailoa opened with a simple four-yard completion, but when he tried to push the ball downfield, an overthrow to Tyreek Hill was intercepted by safety Cam Bynum, setting the tone for the troubles that would follow. Two more Tagovailoa turnovers later, and the Dolphins would find themselves down 23-0 early in the third quarter. Tagovailoa finished the game with just 114 yards on 14-of-23 passing with three turnovers, and a lot more questions than answers. And when it actually came time to answer those questions, the sixth-year QB went on the defensive. A Weird Way To Show Accountability During the post game press conference, Tagovailoa was asked about his tendency to commit turnovers "in bunches" and whether or not he was pressing in his play. Immediately, he seemed to take offense to the notion that it's a regular occurrence. "I wouldn't say I am pressing," Tagovailoa said. "It's a part of the game. Like, you obviously don't want to turn it over. I thought that was a wild comment. That I turn the…