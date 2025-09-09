new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz
The post new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and a more accommodative monetary stance has supported the rally. In this context, the rapid and collective movement is capturing the attention of global markets. According to the data collected by our team of analysts in real-time and compared with market quotes, the intraday peak was recorded around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD) in today’s session; analysts also report net inflows into gold ETFs in recent weeks, consistent with the buying pressure observed during European hours. Record intraday: around 2.075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently recorded according to Trading Economics) +10% over 12 months (annual spot change, data updated as of September 8, 2025) Weak Dollar and expectations of Fed easing as key drivers Silver around 24 USD/oz, estimated annual performance at approximately +12% (verified with market data and weekly reports) 12-month trend of gold (spot XAU/USD). Source: Trading Economics. Gold price today, the levels: sources and formats The intraday detection highlights a value around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently measured). That said, comparable quotations indicate slightly lower values, while the reference benchmark, the London fix, can be consulted at LBMA. For the futures market, see CME Group (COMEX). What is Driving the Rally Weak Dollar: the decline of the Dollar Index reduces the cost of gold for non-U.S. buyers, encouraging purchases. References: DXY. Decline in real yields: the lower opportunity cost supports non-yielding assets, as is customary in these phases. Inflation above target: the persistence of prices keeps the demand for real hedges high. Geopolitical uncertainty: in turbulent times,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:51