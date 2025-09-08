If selling $2 billion crashes the BTC price, why doesn’t buying $83B send it to space?
In the spirit of no stupid questions, Bitcoin influencer Crypto Tea released a post on X that many people are wondering but haven't said out loud. If previously dormant whales can crash the BTC price by selling $2 billion in BTC, why doesn't a year of relentless buying pressure to the tune of over $80 billion from Saylor and ETFs send it to the moon? The Bitcoin Therapist picked it up: "Explain how this is possible," he pondered. Sudden trades vs algo buying Creator of The Bitcoin Quantile Model, Plan C, quickly came to the rescue to explain the phenomenon. A big fat-finger sale of $2 billion in BTC can send the market down faster than a piano from a 10-storey building. Yet the $83 billion gobbled up in 2025 by Michael Saylor and the ETF brigade? Well, that seems to leave the BTC price making slow, steady tracks rather than moonshots. What gives? The logic is almost boringly simple, Plan C explains: "Easy. To compare the impact of trades, you need to consider the rate of trading by dividing the total dollars by the time over which they occurred." In other words: price moves at the edges, not the averages. Sudden, massive sell orders, especially in thin liquidity, can wipe out order books and cause sharp price drops. Algobot buying, on the other hand, is precisely designed to blend in, spread out, and avoid crashing the party. Buy $83 billion in a year, and you build a floor, not a rocket, unless the pace picks up. 'Paper' Bitcoin: The X Factor But wait. What about paper Bitcoin? The Bitcoin…
