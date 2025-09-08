2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Hyperlabs Redistributes 25.4 Million HYPE to Enhance Network Decentralization

Hyperlabs Redistributes 25.4 Million HYPE to Enhance Network Decentralization

Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/hyperlabs-redistribution-hype-security/
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:13
Top Stories Driving The Crypto Market This Week, According to Santiment

Top Stories Driving The Crypto Market This Week, According to Santiment

Santiment spotlighted the week’s biggest crypto drivers: U.S. revenue policy debates, institutional Bitcoin buys, and speculation on a Federal Reserve rate cut.
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 04:13
Részesedés
Ishiba exit triggers debt panic and leadership scramble

Ishiba exit triggers debt panic and leadership scramble

Japan’s bond market is cracking, and stocks are swinging after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba finally stepped down on Sunday. The country’s financial nerves were already frayed, but this just lit the fuse. With Ishiba gone, investors are bracing for a chaotic week ahead. Yields on super-long government bonds were already climbing. Now, they’re exploding. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 04:12
Részesedés
Analyst Caps Ripple's XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?

Altcoins like XRP appear to be in the good books of market players, predicting that XRP could increase its price value by more than 7 fold.
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:10
Részesedés
Pro-Ripple Attorney Outlines the Disadvantages of RLUSD and USDT Against XRP ⋆ ZyCrypto

Pro-Ripple Attorney Outlines the Disadvantages of RLUSD and USDT Against XRP ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Pro-Ripple Attorney Outlines the Disadvantages of RLUSD and USDT Against XRP ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A notable lawyer in the crypto community has outlined the benefits of Ripple’s native token (XRP), comparing it against two leading Stablecoins. Per the attorney’s notation, RLUSD and USDT are severely behind in fundamental value offerings when put up against XRP.  In an X post, Pro-Ripple attorney Bill Morgan highlighted the upsides of the XRP token—when compared to leading stablecoins RLUSD and USDT, the lawyer lists up to 6 disadvantages of the latter. “Stablecoins such as RLUSD and USDT have several disadvantages compared to a bridge currency such as XRP.” The attorney wrote.  The attorney first observes that, unlike XRP, there is a counterparty affiliated with this stablecoin and proceeds to assert that these stablecoins are not finite. “Tether, for example, is minted at will. They are tied to fiat, such as the USD. That is hardly a positive. Fiat currencies are being steadily debased.” He wrote. Advertisement &nbsp Morgan went on to explain that Stablecoins are not universal as they are not pegged to a national currency, which fails to position the asset as a global currency due to the competitive nature of countries.  Bill Morgan maintains that stablecoins are inferior to traditional treasury assets and that they fail to hedge against inflation effectively.  As his post reads;  “They are an inferior treasury asset. They are not a hedge against inflation. Ultimately, there needs to be a neutral bridge currency or currencies without those limitations.” Notably, stablecoins are less volatile due to their 1:1 peg to a national currency. In the case of RLUSD and USDT, both of which are pegged to the U.S. dollar and are at risk of losing value along with the U.S. dollar if it declines in value as a result of inflation.  It is worth noting that Ripple’s XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:05
Részesedés
If selling $2 billion crashes the BTC price, why doesn't buying $83B send it to space?

If selling $2 billion crashes the BTC price, why doesn’t buying $83B send it to space?

The post If selling $2 billion crashes the BTC price, why doesn’t buying $83B send it to space? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the spirit of no stupid questions, Bitcoin influencer Crypto Tea released a post on X that many people are wondering but haven’t said out loud. If previously dormant whales can crash the BTC price by selling $2 billion in BTC, why doesn’t a year of relentless buying pressure to the tune of over $80 billion from Saylor and ETFs send it to the moon? The Bitcoin Therapist picked it up: “Explain how this is possible,” he pondered. Sudden trades vs algo buying Creator of The Bitcoin Quantile Model, Plan C, quickly came to the rescue to explain the phenomenon. A big fat-finger sale of $2 billion in BTC can send the market down faster than a piano from a 10-storey building. Yet the $83 billion gobbled up in 2025 by Michael Saylor and the ETF brigade? Well, that seems to leave the BTC price making slow, steady tracks rather than moonshots. What gives? The logic is almost boringly simple, Plan C explains: “Easy. To compare the impact of trades, you need to consider the rate of trading by dividing the total dollars by the time over which they occurred.” In other words: price moves at the edges, not the averages. Sudden, massive sell orders, especially in thin liquidity, can wipe out order books and cause sharp price drops. Algobot buying, on the other hand, is precisely designed to blend in, spread out, and avoid crashing the party. Buy $83 billion in a year, and you build a floor, not a rocket, unless the pace picks up. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. ‘Paper’ Bitcoin: The X Factor But wait. What about paper Bitcoin? The Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:03
Részesedés
Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Részesedés
How DeFi Platforms Handle Future Security Incidents

How DeFi Platforms Handle Future Security Incidents

The post How DeFi Platforms Handle Future Security Incidents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a remarkable first for decentralized finance (DeFi), the Venus Protocol successfully recovered $13.5 million stolen by North Korea’s Lazarus hackers. The recovery was executed through an emergency on-chain governance vote, showcasing a new and powerful aspect of decentralized decision-making. The attacker’s wallet was frozen and liquidated within just 12 hours of the hack, a speed that often surpasses traditional centralized finance (CeFi) systems in responding to security breaches. Venus Protocol recovers in the on-chain hack recovery The incident began when hackers exploited a vulnerability, though the platform itself was not breached. The stolen funds were quickly identified, and the Venus community and development team mobilized to propose an emergency measure. Token holders, through a rapid on-chain vote, approved the forcible liquidation of the hacker’s positions and the freezing of the stolen assets, allowing the funds to be transferred to a secure recovery wallet. This event has sparked a debate on the trade-offs between decentralization and security. While some argue that a truly decentralized system shouldn’t have the ability to reverse transactions, proponents of the Venus Protocol’s action point to the swift and effective mitigation of losses as proof that a community-governed approach can be a powerful tool for protecting users. This phishing scare shows just how advanced attackers are these days. We encourage everyone to read @KuanSun1990‘s story to learn how to better protect yourself. The key is to always verify. Whether it’s transactions, people, or dApps. https://t.co/gzvRqGcSkr pic.twitter.com/YlSltYoloL — Venus Protocol (@VenusProtocol) September 7, 2025 This successful recovery could set a precedent for how DeFi platforms handle future security incidents, highlighting the potential for decentralized communities to act decisively in a crisis. Source: https://coinidol.com/venus-protocol-recovers/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:02
Részesedés
Trader Who Predicted Solana's $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Részesedés
Fed chair contender Hassett slams central bank for mission creep and fading independence

Fed chair contender Hassett slams central bank for mission creep and fading independence

The post Fed chair contender Hassett slams central bank for mission creep and fading independence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kevin Hassett, a top contender to lead the Federal Reserve, says the U.S. central bank has “put its independence and credibility in jeopardy” by doing more than it’s supposed to. On CBS’ Face the Nation, Kevin said flat out, “The question is, has the current central bank been as independent as we would like, as transparent as we would like? And I think there’s some dispute about that.” This guy is the Director of the National Economic Council and one of Trump’s longest-serving economic advisers. And he’s telling you that the Fed is drifting into dangerous waters. He’s backing calls for a full, nonpartisan review of the Fed’s current role in regulation, monetary policy, and even research. And yeah, he fully agrees with the Wall Street Journal piece by Treasury Secretary Bessent that accused the central bank of serious “mission creep.” Kevin questions labor data and inflation expectations Before he even got to the Fed, Kevin slammed the current jobs data as unreliable garbage. “They had the biggest revisions in 50 years over the summer,” he said, pointing to the 22,000 new jobs reported for August. But that’s just the payroll survey. The household survey for the same month showed 288,000. “They should have the same answer,” Kevin said. “What’s wrong with the data is that people aren’t filling out the forms and sending in the surveys.” He said the way jobs data is collected is outdated and misleading. “We’ve got to modernize the way we do the labor data,” he argued. He mentioned private firms like Homebase, which reported 150,000 jobs in August, again showing a major disconnect. And it’s not just the jobs numbers. Kevin said he’s skeptical of all the labor-related data right now. Asked if he believes the models and revisions, he said, “No. The point…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:55
