10 Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume on South Korean Exchanges Revealed

In South Korea, one of the regions with a large cryptocurrency holding population, some altcoins see high trading volume. Continue Reading: 10 Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume on South Korean Exchanges Revealed
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:34
50% Of Holders Think Pi Coin Could Collapse In 2026 & Here’s Why

The post 50% Of Holders Think Pi Coin Could Collapse In 2026 & Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The latest Pi Network news today has left many holders uneasy. Concerns around liquidity and token unlocks have sparked debate about whether PI can hold its ground or face a collapse by 2026. At the same time, investors are quietly shifting toward an entirely different narrative: Layer Brett. Better known as $LBRETT, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme project has raised more than $2.9 million in its presale and is being positioned as one of the top breakout tokens of 2025. Why Layer Brett is winning attention while PI stalls Pi Network has scale but little certainty. Millions of users mine PI daily, yet exchange access remains limited, leaving many frustrated. In contrast, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, offering 10,000 transactions per second and gas fees as low as $0.0001. It merges meme appeal with actual blockchain efficiency. Where PI struggles with price volatility and market access, $LBRETT is presenting clear utility, massive staking rewards, and real momentum. What makes Layer Brett different from other meme projects Most memes thrive briefly, then fade. Layer Brett is designed to avoid that fate. $LBRETT isn’t just a viral coin—it’s engineered for scalability and community engagement. Its roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integrations, and a $1 million giveaway program. Early investors can lock in up to 892% APY through staking, though rates will adjust as adoption grows. This combination of fun branding and tangible features sets it apart from older meme tokens. How $LBRETT’s technology actually works Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, avoiding Ethereum Layer 1 congestion. That makes staking, transfers, and dApp use nearly instant. To buy, just connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, use ETH, BNB, or USDT, and stake right away. The experience is built to be straightforward and rewarding, unlike PI’s walled-garden model. For many, $LBRETT’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:31
REVOX Rolls Out Kuro-chan, 1st AI POD Companion on BNB

The purpose of Kuro-chan is to work in the personal space of a consumer with constant interaction to offer seamless, rapid payments apart from securing creativity.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 04:30
Pi Network News Today: 50% Of Holders Think Pi Coin Could Collapse In 2026 & Here’s Why

At the same time, investors are quietly shifting toward an entirely different narrative: Layer Brett. Better known as $LBRETT, this […] The post Pi Network News Today: 50% Of Holders Think Pi Coin Could Collapse In 2026 & Here’s Why appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 04:29
Paxos, Frax, and Agora fight for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin contract, with more bids likely incoming

Hyperliquid is currently heavily reliant on USDC, with $5.5 billion worth of Circle's stablecoin held on the platform.
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:29
Whales Anticipate Bitcoin Boost to $190,000 This December—but Analyst Warns of Looming Danger ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Whales Anticipate Bitcoin Boost to $190,000 This December—but Analyst Warns of Looming Danger ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Big Bitcoin whales are anticipating a rally that could send the asset to $190,000—a never-before-seen price level, but a handful of barriers remain ahead, as one market player highlights. Crypto trader and analyst Adrian Zduńczyk took to X to share that on August 29th and 30th, the crypto market witnessed some major changes, including the expiration of $15B options. 17% of Solana ripped, Mantle treasury hitting $4 billion, ETH developers shipping new upgrades, and whales targeting $160,000 to $190,000 are attainable prices for Bitcoin (BTC). However, as the analyst observed, Bitcoin dipped near the $108,000 price mark last week. Should selling pressure continue to increase, the asset could drop to the $100,000 price level, the analyst asserts. As the analyst noted, fear and greed sit at 51, which reads as neutral, with neither euphoria nor panic, as miners remain in a profitable zone. However, this season is “ugly.”  As he further explained, August marked a -3.66% month-to-date decline. Additionally, September has historically been Bitcoin’s worst month with a major -55% in annual return. While ETF inflows could stabilize the market, the market analyst maintains that Bitcoin may be preparing to enter troubled waters. Advertisement &nbsp “Institutions loading BTC calls, $15B expiry, ETH dev momentum, SOL strong, Mantle’s $4B treasury, NFT traction on Base & Pudgy – all moved the adoption needle big. But turbulence ahead – be ready for the worst.” At the time of this report, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $111,249, with gains over the last 24 hours reaching 0.23%. The asset could continue to head lower if bulls fail to hold above the $105,000 price level. Source: https://zycrypto.com/whales-anticipate-bitcoin-boost-to-190000-this-december-but-analyst-warns-of-looming-danger/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:20
Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Walrus Airdrop has entered its first phase. Early users already received $WAL tokens, but the program still has a long way to go. Only 4% of the 10% allocation has been distributed, leaving most of the pool untouched. The rollout connects token rewards with native staking, liquid staking options, liquidity pools, and an access pass tied […] The post Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:18
Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market is preparing for several important economic developments and altcoin events this week. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:15
Top 5 Viral Cryptos on the Rise Right Now, Featuring MoonBull as the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025

MoonBull ($MOBU) tops the list of viral cryptos for 2025 with whitelist perks, staking rewards, and secret drops, followed by Test, Coq Inu, Cheems, and Sudeng.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 04:15
Messari Researcher Warns Ethereum Is “Dying” Despite Recently Touching New All-Time Highs — Here’s Why

Despite the altcoin king’s latest parabolic upsurge, a researcher at the crypto analytics firm Messari has suggested that Ethereum is actually dying.
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:14
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket