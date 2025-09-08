Why Third-Party Testing And Acceptance Is The Way

When you purchase a new car, you expect the miles-per-gallon rating to be fairly close to what you'll experience on the road. When you buy an appliance, you assume the Energy Star label is accurate. But when it comes to buildings—our homes, offices, and schools—the performance gap is much wider. The reality is that buildings rarely operate at their listed efficiency. A system might be designed to achieve a certain SEER rating, a specific airflow target, or a defined energy-use intensity (EUI), but the gap between "on paper" performance and "real world" results is often significant. Research has shown that actual energy use in homes can be up to 2.5 times higher than design estimates, and as much as 3.8 times higher in non-domestic buildings (Wikipedia, Performance Gap).1 This disconnect costs consumers money, reduces comfort, and erodes trust in contractors and manufacturers, alike. One of the most effective solutions is independent, third-party testing and acceptance. Third-party testing and acceptance is not about pointing fingers—it is about creating transparency. Shutterstock Connor Dillon, a quality management expert for the residential construction industry, specifically in energy code and above-code programs, owns a family business that uses the mantra, "Build a house you'd be proud to have your mother live in." When asked how he sees that value translating into today's residential construction industry, where speed and cost often outweigh craftsmanship, he said: "I don't think it's an option to skip over craftsmanship for one big reason: risk. I would ask the people pushing for speed and reduced costs: do you think that will lower your risk of a lawsuit from multiple owners, or government intervention? Predatory business practices have historically reached points that the government gets involved and that means fines or potential criminal charges. Every building owner wants efficiency, comfort and safety.…