2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Bitcoin faces tougher mining conditions: Will BTC’s selling trend reverse?

Bitcoin faces tougher mining conditions: Will BTC’s selling trend reverse?

Increasing hash rates are good for the security of the network but also increase operational cost for miners.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,356.42+0.27%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 05:00
Részesedés
Stray Kids Score The Second-Largest Sales Week Of 2025 In America

Stray Kids Score The Second-Largest Sales Week Of 2025 In America

The post Stray Kids Score The Second-Largest Sales Week Of 2025 In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids’ Karma debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 313,000 units, including 296,000 pure sales — the second-largest first-week sales total of 2025. In this image released on December 12, 2024, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by JYP Entertainment/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images Stray Kids’ new release Karma is easily the biggest album in America right now. The South Korean boy band conquers multiple tallies with the recently-dropped project, and it doesn’t just sneak in — Karma beats every other title by a huge margin. Karma manages one of the largest launches of 2025 in the biggest music market in the world, and Stray Kids come in behind only one other famous musical figure. Karma Opens With Huge First-Week Sales Karma arrives with 296,000 pure purchases in its first week. That’s the second-largest opening-week sales sum of 2025 in America. The Weeknd Still Owns The Year’s Top Sales Launch No. 1 for opening-week sales still belongs to The Weeknd’s latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow. That set launched with 359,000 sales, and a much more impressive total sum. Stray Kids Hit No. 1 On The Billboard 200 Karma opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — which lists the most-consumed albums and EPs in the U.S. — with 313,000 equivalent units. Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem leads 2025 releases, as it started with 493,000 equivalent units, while Hurry Up Tomorrow kicked off its time in first place on the same roster with 495,000 equivalent copies. Taylor Swift May Top Them All Soon These records will likely be beaten in just a few weeks when Taylor Swift drops her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.…
MemeCore
M$1.93151+5.82%
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.99%
Union
U$0.01006-9.20%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:58
Részesedés
Before Venezuela Incident, U.S.-Made Fighters Faced Off In Middle East

Before Venezuela Incident, U.S.-Made Fighters Faced Off In Middle East

The post Before Venezuela Incident, U.S.-Made Fighters Faced Off In Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venezuelan Air Force F16 aircraft take part in a military ceremony in the capital, Caracas, March 5, 2014. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have raised the possibility that the U.S. could end up fighting a military armed with American-made F-16 fighter jets. If that does ultimately occur, it wouldn’t mark the first time that U.S.-made fighter jets have faced off against each other, as several past incidents from the Middle East aptly demonstrate. Two American-made F-16 fighter jets belonging to Venezuela’s air force, officially named the Bolivarian Military Aviation of Venezuela, flew over the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham on Thursday. Defense Department officials cited by CBS News noted that both the Dunham and the Venezuelan F-16s were within weapons range of each other. The overflights occurred two days after the U.S. Navy sank a small speedboat allegedly moving drugs from Venezuela in the south Caribbean, killing all 11 crew. The Trump administration has ordered the deployment of 10 fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II stealth strike fighters to Puerto Rico to support the military buildup in the region. President Trump warned Friday that if Venezuelan fighters overfly U.S. warships again and “put us in a dangerous position, they’ll be shot down.” Trump also clarified that the U.S. isn’t “talking about” regime change against the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro. While probably unlikely, one cannot completely rule out a scenario in which premier U.S. jets, such as those F-35s, may end up shooting down much older Venezuelan F-16s, which are of the early Block 15 vintage acquired in the early 1980s. Even though Caracas doubtlessly only has a small number of operational F-16s, the fact that it has already scrambled some, in what the Pentagon described as…
SynFutures
F$0.006559+0.84%
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.99%
Union
U$0.01006-9.20%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:55
Részesedés
Why Third-Party Testing And Acceptance Is The Way

Why Third-Party Testing And Acceptance Is The Way

The post Why Third-Party Testing And Acceptance Is The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When you purchase a new car, you expect the miles-per-gallon rating to be fairly close to what you’ll experience on the road. When you buy an appliance, you assume the Energy Star label is accurate. But when it comes to buildings—our homes, offices, and schools—the performance gap is much wider. The reality is that buildings rarely operate at their listed efficiency. A system might be designed to achieve a certain SEER rating, a specific airflow target, or a defined energy-use intensity (EUI), but the gap between “on paper” performance and “real world” results is often significant. Research has shown that actual energy use in homes can be up to 2.5 times higher than design estimates, and as much as 3.8 times higher in non-domestic buildings (Wikipedia, Performance Gap).1 This disconnect costs consumers money, reduces comfort, and erodes trust in contractors and manufacturers, alike. One of the most effective solutions is independent, third-party testing and acceptance. Third-party testing and acceptance is not about pointing fingers—it is about creating transparency. Shutterstock Connor Dillon, a quality management expert for the residential construction industry, specifically in energy code and above-code programs, owns a family business that uses the mantra, “Build a house you’d be proud to have your mother live in.” When asked how he sees that value translating into today’s residential construction industry, where speed and cost often outweigh craftsmanship, he said: “I don’t think it’s an option to skip over craftsmanship for one big reason: risk. I would ask the people pushing for speed and reduced costs: do you think that will lower your risk of a lawsuit from multiple owners, or government intervention? Predatory business practices have historically reached points that the government gets involved and that means fines or potential criminal charges. Every building owner wants efficiency, comfort and safety.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03231+1.66%
Threshold
T$0.01628+0.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.06083+0.26%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:49
Részesedés
Will Ethereum Prices Soar With Reduced Supply?

Will Ethereum Prices Soar With Reduced Supply?

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing speculative movements, with Ethereum taking center stage in recent discussions. Investors have mixed feelings, especially following previous disappointments with altcoin investments.Continue Reading:Will Ethereum Prices Soar With Reduced Supply?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006488+7.48%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000357-8.69%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:48
Részesedés
Jupiter’s Liquidity Pool TVL Exceeds $2 Billion

Jupiter’s Liquidity Pool TVL Exceeds $2 Billion

The post Jupiter’s Liquidity Pool TVL Exceeds $2 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Total Value Locked (TVL) for Jupiter surpasses $2 billion. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) at 17.58% for JLP Liquidity Pool. Significant interest from both institutional and retail investors. Jupiter’s JLP Liquidity Pool hit a milestone as its Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassed $2.00 billion on September 7, 2025, with an APY of 17.58%. This landmark indicates robust liquidity inflow, enhancing trading efficiency within the Solana ecosystem and spotlighting Jupiter’s role in decentralized finance. Jupiter’s $2B TVL Milestone Boosts Solana DeFi The announcement generated interest among the DeFi community, marking a milestone for the protocol’s growth. While no major industry leaders or institutions have commented officially, the community on X has shown substantial enthusiasm with positive feedback. No dissenting opinions or critical statements have emerged in community forums regarding this achievement. Did you know? In 2021, similar TVL milestones on Solana, like those by Raydium, markedly increased DeFi protocol activity and trading volumes, evidencing the potential for growth in this sector. As of September 7, 2025, Jupiter Perps LP (JLP) has a reported market cap of $2.01 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $19.15 million, according to CoinMarketCap. JLP’s price has seen a 20.37% increase over 90 days, highlighting strong upward momentum. Jupiter Perps LP Sees 20.37% Price Increase in 90 Days Did you know? In 2021, similar TVL milestones on Solana, like those by Raydium, markedly increased DeFi protocol activity and trading volumes, evidencing the potential for growth in this sector. As of September 7, 2025, Jupiter Perps LP (JLP) has a reported market cap of $2.01 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $19.15 million, according to CoinMarketCap. JLP’s price has seen a 20.37% increase over 90 days, highlighting strong upward momentum. Jupiter Perps LP(JLP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:39 UTC on September 7, 2025.…
Capverse
CAP$0.126-13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001693+5.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017497+7.13%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:45
Részesedés
Did Tether Sell Bitcoin for Gold? Paolo Ardoino Shuts Down the Rumors

Did Tether Sell Bitcoin for Gold? Paolo Ardoino Shuts Down the Rumors

Tether is back action, but not for the reasons many expected. Over the past few days, speculation has been swirling that the world’s largest stablecoin issuer sold part of its Bitcoin stash in exchange for gold. The rumor gained traction after analyst Clive Thompson claimed that Tether’s BTC holdings dropped between Q1 and Q2 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$111,356.42+0.27%
Particl
PART$0.2007+1.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002008+2.71%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:45
Részesedés
Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card

Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card

The post Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts prior to fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images The UFC presents the Noche UFC 2025 fight card on Saturday, September 13, from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event, recent UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes faces the surging Jean Silva, who is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2024. The Noche UFC event streams on ESPN+. ForbesUFC Paris Main Event Odds, Picks, Predictions: Imavov Vs. BorralhoBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Main Card Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Rob Font vs. David Martinez Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le Noche UFC 2025 Preliminary Card Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko ForbesUFC 321 Main Event: Tom Aspinall Vs. Ciryl Gane Opening Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith The Noche UFC main card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET following prelims on the same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET. The card should not interfere with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing matchup scheduled for the same night in Las Vegas on Netflix. Noche UFC 2025 Main Event: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images Diego Lopes (26-7) is…
MemeCore
M$1.93151+5.82%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3051-6.10%
Terra
LUNA$0.1505+1.48%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:43
Részesedés
Ethereum Revenue Falls 44% in August Despite Record ETH Price Surge

Ethereum Revenue Falls 44% in August Despite Record ETH Price Surge

The post Ethereum Revenue Falls 44% in August Despite Record ETH Price Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR Ethereum revenue fell by 44 percent in August compared to the previous month. The network earned $14.1 million in August which was down from $25.6 million in July. ETH reached an all-time high price of $4,957 on August 24 despite the revenue drop. Monthly network fees decreased by 20% falling from $49.6 million to $39.7 million. The Dencun upgrade in March 2024 led to significantly lower transaction costs on layer-2 networks. Ethereum’s revenue dropped sharply in August, falling 44% compared to July. Despite this, ETH reached a new all-time high. Network fees and token burns both declined, raising questions around Ethereum’s economic model. ETH Hits Record Price as Revenue Declines Ethereum’s price surged to $4,957 on August 24, setting a new all-time high. Yet the network’s revenue dropped to $14.1 million, down from $25.6 million in July. This contrast highlights a major shift in Ethereum’s fee economy. ETH rallied by over 240% since April, supported by strong institutional demand and public market activity. However, network fee revenue did not follow this growth, falling alongside usage. These declines occurred as investors increased focus on Ethereum’s staking and yield features. Network activity slowed despite ETH’s high price, reducing overall transaction volumes. As a result, fewer tokens were burned, impacting Ethereum revenue. Transaction costs also dropped, further affecting income generation on the network. Ethereum Network Fees Drop Post-Dencun Upgrade Ethereum’s network fees fell from $49.6 million in July to $39.7 million in August. The 20% decline came after the Dencun upgrade earlier in March 2024. This upgrade significantly lowered costs for layer-2 networks. The reduction in fees has decreased the amount of ETH burned monthly. Lower burns result in smaller rewards for ETH holders. This shift limits Ethereum revenue despite high trading interest. The Dencun upgrade made layer-2 usage more efficient and…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10121-0.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01303+2.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017497+7.13%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 04:38
Részesedés
Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating?

The exchange supply of Ethereum is steadily contracting, indicating accumulation. Although ETH ETFs face significant outflows, gains from August are retained. Continue Reading:Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? The post Ethereum Surges as Exchange Supply Shrinks: Are Whales Accumulating? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0279+2.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.05-0.16%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:35
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket