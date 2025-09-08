2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Saylor and El Salvador’s Bukele Mark Bitcoin Day With Bold Bets

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, marked Bitcoin Day with a symbolic gesture, igniting speculation about the pioneer crypto's trajectory. His remark comes at a time when historical patterns suggest turbulence may be ahead. Bukele's Bitcoin Day Gesture Meets Market Seasonality Warnings On September 7, Bukele indicated on X (Twitter) that he was buying 21 BTC for Bitcoin Day. At present rates, with BTC trading for $111,175 as of this writing, this meant a purchase worth $2.334 million. In hindsight, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021. The move cemented the small Central American nation's reputation as a global crypto pioneer. "El Salvador Celebrates Bitcoin Day! The Bitcoin Office is proud to have been building Bitcoin country for three of the four years since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender," the Bitcoin Office shared. Therefore, the timing is deliberate, and comes at a time when the gold versus Bitcoin conversation is boiling over. Beyond players such as Tether, El Salvador also made headlines in the same narrative only recently, with gold rising in the Central American country as the Bitcoin strategy progressively faces a global test. However, this year's commemoration comes amid growing scrutiny of Bitcoin in El Salvador, with the IMF questioning the authenticity of the nation's claims.  Against this backdrop, users remain skeptical about Bukele's claims. Strategy's Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Purchases Beyond President Bukele, MicroStrategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, the world's most visible corporate Bitcoin bull, hinted at plans to buy more BTC. The comment was widely interpreted as a hint at the business intelligence company's further accumulation of Bitcoin. Data on Bitcoin Treasuries shows Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) already holds more than 636,000 BTC. Investors closely track Saylor's moves because…
XRP Price Eyeing $3 Again But Investors Favour This Trending Meme Coin To 20x Before October

But while XRP slowly grinds upward, another project is generating the kind of excitement that retail traders love. Layer Brett, […]
Crypto Endorsements Get A Makeover As Athletes Avoid Scandal Traps

Crypto Endorsements Get A Makeover As Athletes Avoid Scandal Traps
Gaat de Bitcoin koers dalen en dit belangrijke Fibonacci-niveau testen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers beweegt momenteel rond de $111.000. Sommige analisten volgen nu vooral het 38,2% Fibonacci niveau, dat eerder vaak als steun heeft gewerkt. Dit niveau ligt in de buurt van $102.000 en valt samen met eerdere steun in de markt. Gaat de Bitcoin koers dit niveau testen om vervolgens weer te stijgen? Bitcoin koers en vorige Fibonacci niveaus Fibonacci retracements worden gebruikt om mogelijke correcties en steunpunten in een trend te bepalen. Het 38,2% niveau is een veelgebruikte zone, omdat hier vaak kopers actief worden. In 2024 corrigeerde de Bitcoin koers eerst tot ongeveer $48.000 en later tot $76.000. Beide correcties vielen samen met het 38,2% Fibonacci niveau en leidden tot nieuwe koopmomenten. Dat patroon lijkt zich nu opnieuw te herhalen. De huidige steun rond $102.000 past binnen deze structuur. Historisch gezien zorgden dit soort correcties voor een uiteindelijke doorzetting van de opwaartse trend. Analisten zien daardoor dit niveau als technisch belangrijk, omdat het in meerdere cycli zijn rol heeft bewezen. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Gaat de Bitcoin koers dalen en dit belangrijke Fibonacci-niveau testen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Marktdata bevestigen stabiele activiteit voor Bitcoin koers Naast de technische signalen geeft on-chain data extra inzicht. Uit cijfers blijkt dat er meer dan 811.000 actieve adressen per dag zijn. Dat laat zien dat het netwerk breed gebruikt blijft, ook tijdens correcties. Verder is er ruim $7,8 miljard vergrendeld in Bitcoin DeFi protocollen. Dit bedrag, bekend als Total Value Locked (TVL), geeft aan hoeveel kapitaal in gedecentraliseerde toepassingen rond Bitcoin vaststaat. De stabiliteit van deze waarde wijst op vertrouwen en continuïteit in het gebruik van DeFi. De marktkapitalisatie van Bitcoin ligt momenteel boven $2.200 miljard. Dat maakt het verreweg de grootste token in de markt. Ook de handelsvolumes blijven hoog, wat wijst op voldoende liquiditeit en deelname van zowel retail investeerders als grotere partijen zoals whales. Historische voorbeelden van steunzones De herhaling van steun bij Fibonacci niveaus valt vaker op in de geschiedenis van Bitcoin. Tijdens eerdere bull runs waren tijdelijke dalingen richting deze zones vaak signalen voor een volgende beweging binnen het kanaal omhoog. Volgens analyse van Titan of Crypto lagen de correcties in 2024 precies op deze niveaus. Daarna bracht de Bitcoin koers nieuwe all-time highs. Het huidige patroon lijkt sterk op die eerdere fases, waardoor veel analisten het 38,2% niveau nu opnieuw in de gaten houden. #Bitcoin Retracement Scenario If the pullback extends, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could be the next strong bounce zone for #BTC pic.twitter.com/jikcQehUi3 — Titan of Crypto (@Washigorira) September 6, 2025 BitBull wees erop dat het hertesten van steun tijdens een opwaartse trend niet negatief hoeft te zijn. Het bevestigt juist dat er kopers blijven instappen bij vaste niveaus. In april 2024 gebeurde dat ook, waarna de koers verder omhoog ging. Support retest during bull run is always a good thing.$BTC did that in April, before hitting a new ATH. The same has happened this time, and I don’t know why people are bearish. Until $BTC closes a 3D candle below $98K, the bull run will continue. pic.twitter.com/iu30UOPRjl — BitBull (@AkaBull_) September 6, 2025 Technisch beeld richting komende maanden Op de grafieken blijft Bitcoin zich bewegen binnen een stijgend kanaal. De bovenkant van dit kanaal ligt rond $124.000, wat overeenkomt met de all-time high. Zolang de koers boven de $102.000 blijft, is de structuur van hogere bodems intact. Dit ondersteunt de mogelijkheid dat de huidige correctie slechts een normale terugval binnen een grotere opwaartse trend is. Mocht dit steunpunt niet houden, dan zouden lagere niveaus getest kunnen worden. Toch ligt de nadruk op het feit dat het patroon van Fibonacci retracements tot nu toe telkens functioneerde als betrouwbare indicator. De belangrijkste aandachtspunten zijn duidelijk: het 38,2% Fibonacci niveau rond $102.000 en de all-time high bij $124.000. Het netwerkgebruik blijft hoog met meer dan 800.000 actieve adressen en een TVL van bijna $8 miljard. De combinatie van sterke liquiditeit, actieve holders en herkenbare patronen in de grafiek wijst erop dat de technische structuur voorlopig overeind blijft. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Gaat de Bitcoin koers dalen en dit belangrijke Fibonacci-niveau testen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Koah Secures Crucial $5M To Power A New Era Of AI App Advertising

The post Koah Secures Crucial $5M To Power A New Era Of AI App Advertising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Monetization: Koah Secures Crucial $5M To Power A New Era Of AI App Advertising Skip to content Home AI News AI Monetization: Koah Secures Crucial $5M to Power a New Era of AI App Advertising Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/koah-ai-monetization-ads/
El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Marks Bitcoin Day With a Bold Bet Ahead of September 8 Woes

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, marked Bitcoin Day with a symbolic gesture, igniting speculation about the pioneer crypto's trajectory. His remark comes at a time when historical patterns suggest turbulence may be ahead. Bukele's Bitcoin Day Gesture Meets Market Seasonality Warnings On September 7, Bukele indicated on X (Twitter) that he was buying 21 BTC for Bitcoin Day. At present rates, with BTC trading for $111,175 as of this writing, this meant a purchase worth $2.334 million. In hindsight, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021. The move cemented the small Central American nation's reputation as a global crypto pioneer. "El Salvador Celebrates Bitcoin Day! The Bitcoin Office is proud to have been building Bitcoin country for three of the four years since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender," the Bitcoin Office shared. Therefore, the timing is deliberate, and comes at a time when the gold versus Bitcoin conversation is boiling over. Beyond players such as Tether, El Salvador also made headlines in the same narrative only recently, with gold rising in the Central American country as the Bitcoin strategy progressively faces a global test. However, this year's commemoration comes amid growing scrutiny of Bitcoin in El Salvador, with the IMF questioning the authenticity of the nation's claims.  Against this backdrop, users remain skeptical about Bukele's claims. Strategy's Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Purchases Beyond President Bukele, MicroStrategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, the world's most visible corporate Bitcoin bull, hinted at plans to buy more BTC. The comment was widely interpreted as a hint at the business intelligence company's further accumulation of Bitcoin. Data on Bitcoin Treasuries shows Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) already holds more than 636,000 BTC. Investors closely track Saylor's moves because MicroStrategy has become a proxy for Bitcoin exposure on Wall Street. However, they also attract criticism. Hedge fund veteran Fred Krueger pushed back against claims that MicroStrategy's debt-fueled strategy resembles a Ponzi scheme. Is September 8 A Bearish Calendar Marker? While Bukele and Saylor project confidence, some analysts warn that the calendar itself could be a headwind. Timothy Peterson, author of Metcalfe's Law as a Model for Bitcoin's Value, pointed out that September 8 is historically one of the weakest trading days for Bitcoin. "On any given day, Bitcoin is up 53% of the time for a typical gain of +0.10%. September 8 is down 72% of the time for a typical loss of -1.30%. This makes it the 7th worst day of the year," Peterson explained. More importantly, he added, the day often predicts the entire month: when September 8 closes negative, Bitcoin posts a monthly loss 90% of the time. Such data highlights the tension between Bitcoin's symbolic milestones and its often-brutal market realities. Whale Insider highlighted an equally brutal reality, that $10 billion BTC shorts could be wiped out if Bitcoin prices reach $117,000. Despite short-term risks, long-term believers remain undeterred. Billy Boone reminded followers that Bitcoin's market is dominated by just two million coins in active circulation. "When those dry up, it's not gradual," he wrote. The user argues that adoption fears are misplaced and supply constraints could accelerate price discovery. This perspective resonates with El Salvador's strategy. Bukele's government has positioned Bitcoin as a foundation of national reserves alongside gold. They wager that scarcity and digital adoption will shield the country from fiat instability. The anniversary of Bitcoin's legal tender experiment coincides with one of its historically weakest trading days, and the contrast is stark. Bukele's 21 BTC gesture and Saylor's "More Orange" hint suggest unwavering conviction, but market data points to caution.
The Orange Era
AI Monetization: Koah Secures Crucial $5M to Power a New Era of AI App Advertising

BitcoinWorld AI Monetization: Koah Secures Crucial $5M to Power a New Era of AI App Advertising In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where the lines between cutting-edge AI and blockchain innovation blur, the question of sustainable profitability for new technologies remains paramount. For those invested in the future of decentralized finance and groundbreaking tech, understanding how emerging AI platforms plan to monetize is crucial. This is where AI monetization steps into the spotlight, particularly with a recent development that could reshape how we interact with artificial intelligence. Koah Funding Ignites a New Era for AI App Profitability A fresh wave of capital is set to redefine the financial models for artificial intelligence applications. Koah, an innovative startup, recently announced a significant Koah funding round, securing $5 million in seed capital. This investment, led by Forerunner with key participation from South Park Commons and AppLovin co-founder Andrew Karam, signals a strong belief in their vision: integrating advertisements directly into AI apps. For years, developers building powerful AI apps have grappled with the challenge of converting groundbreaking technology into sustainable revenue streams, often relying solely on subscriptions. Koah’s approach suggests a different path, one that acknowledges the global user base and varied economic realities. The Urgent Need for Diverse AI Monetization Strategies The current landscape for AI product monetization often presents a stark choice: either attract high-paying ‘prosumer’ users for subscriptions or face immense operational costs without a clear revenue path. Nic Baird, Koah’s co-founder and CEO, highlights a critical gap. While unsightly AI-generated ads are common online, their presence within interactive AI chatbots is almost non-existent. Baird believes this will change. He argues that once AI technologies move beyond affluent tech hubs, a global scale demands a different economic model. Consider AI apps reaching millions in regions where a $20 monthly subscription is simply not feasible. These developers still face significant inference costs, creating a financial dilemma. The traditional subscription model, while effective for a niche, often leads to ‘fatigue and churn,’ as noted by Forerunner partner Nicole Johnson. Pioneering Effective AI Advertising Within Conversational Interfaces Koah is not aiming to place ads within large language models like ChatGPT, a task likely reserved for their creators. Instead, their focus is on the ‘long tail’ of applications built upon these foundational models. This strategy involves embedding AI advertising directly into conversational interfaces in a way that is both relevant and non-intrusive. Koah is already demonstrating success with various platforms, including: AI assistant Luzia Parenting app Heal Student research tool Liner Creative platform DeepAI Their roster of advertisers includes prominent names like UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These advertisements are clearly marked as sponsored content and are designed to appear at contextually relevant moments. For instance, a user seeking advice about startup business strategies might encounter an ad from UpWork connecting them with freelancers. This intelligent placement is key to their impressive performance metrics. Driving Startup Success Through Superior Ad Performance Many publishers initially doubt the effectiveness of ads in AI chats, or have seen limited success with older adtech solutions. However, Koah is challenging these perceptions with compelling results. Baird reports that Koah is four to five times more effective than traditional methods, achieving an impressive clickthrough rate of 7.5%. Early partners are seeing significant returns, earning up to $10,000 in their first 30 days on the platform. This level of performance is crucial for startup success in the competitive AI market. What’s more, Koah aims for these ads to not just be unobtrusive, but to actually enhance user engagement by providing genuinely useful and timely information. This innovative approach to AI monetization positions ads not as interruptions, but as valuable resources. Unlocking Commercial Intent and The Future of AI Monetization Forerunner partner Nicole Johnson perfectly encapsulated the industry’s challenge, calling monetization ‘the elephant in the room amongst builders and investors’ in the AI space. She emphasizes that ‘multiple revenue models in Consumer AI are inevitable, and if the past decades of internet services are any indicator, ads will play a major role.’ Koah views AI chats as occupying the middle of the purchase funnel. Users might ask for recommendations or product details from a chatbot, but they typically move to platforms like Google for the actual purchase. The core challenge for Koah is effectively capturing this ‘commercial intent.’ Baird states his goal is not simply to display ads, but to understand ‘What is the user looking for and how do we give that to them?’ This deeper understanding will drive the next generation of AI monetization, making AI apps not just intelligent, but also economically viable on a massive scale. Koah’s recent $5 million Koah funding round marks a pivotal moment for the future of AI. By pioneering a sophisticated approach to AI advertising within conversational interfaces, Koah is addressing the critical need for diverse AI monetization strategies. Their focus on relevant, contextually-placed ads is proving highly effective, enabling AI apps to achieve sustainable profitability, especially in global markets where subscriptions are not viable. This innovative model promises to unlock greater potential for creative and impactful AI solutions, fostering widespread startup success across the industry. As AI continues its rapid expansion, Koah’s strategy could become the blueprint for how intelligent applications thrive financially, making AI accessible and profitable for developers worldwide. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post AI Monetization: Koah Secures Crucial $5M to Power a New Era of AI App Advertising first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, but it has since scaled back its Bitcoin laws and public sector involvement. El Salvador's Bitcoin Office is celebrating "Bitcoin Day," the anniversary of the Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender law taking effect in September 2021.The Bitcoin Office highlighted the country's Bitcoin strategic reserve, which now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million, and the new banking law, which allows BTC investment banks to serve sophisticated investors, in a Sunday X post.The government BTC agency also said 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, and added that El Salvador now hosts several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs.
These Altcoins Must Be Tracked in the New Week

Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor has shared the altcoins to watch closely this week. The analyst noted that significant developments between September 9th and 10th could increase market activity. Here's the analyst's weekly watchlist: Solana (SOL): SOL Strategies will become the first Solana treasury company to list on Nasdaq on September 9. Resolv (RESOLV): The Resolv S2 points program will end on September 9th. Ethena (ENA): StablecoinX will begin purchasing $5-10 million worth of ENA every day. Linea (LINEA): Linea's token generation event (TGE) will take place on September 10. Home (HOME): DeFi App will announce the "1000 HOME bonus for everyone" campaign next week. Polkadot (DOT): A major product launch is scheduled for September 8th (details not yet released). Falcon Finance (Falcon): A major joint announcement with WorldLibertyFi is planned. Dogecoin (DOGE): It is said that the first Dogecoin ETF fund in the US may be launched next week. Sonic (S): 5.02% of Sonic's S token supply will unlock on September 9th.
