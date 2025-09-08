Tether Shoots Down Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Doubles Down on BTC, Gold, and Land

The post Tether Shoots Down Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Doubles Down on BTC, Gold, and Land appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The internet loves a good conspiracy theory, especially when it involves Tether — the perpetual boogeyman of crypto Twitter. This week, rumors swirled that the world’s largest stablecoin issuer was dumping its Bitcoin bags to chase shiny metal. But Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino wasn’t having it. In a Sunday post on X, Ardoino flatly denied the speculation, stating the company “didn’t sell any Bitcoin.” Instead, he reaffirmed Tether’s strategy of taking excess profits and parking them in hard assets: Bitcoin, gold, and — in a move that would make any prepper proud — land. Ardoino flatly denied the speculation, Source: X Where the Rumor Came From The drama kicked off when YouTuber Clive Thompson claimed that Tether’s quarterly attestations showed a Bitcoin sell-off. According to his math, Tether’s BTC stash shrank from 92,650 BTC in Q1 to 83,274 BTC in Q2 of 2025. Cue the Twitter panic: was Tether secretly offloading coins while everyone else was stacking sats? Not quite. Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3 and longtime Bitcoin evangelist, stepped in with a reality check. He explained that Tether had simply shifted 19,800 BTC to Twenty One Capital (XXI) — a new Bitcoin-native financial platform run by Strike’s Jack Mallers. That included 14,000 BTC in June and another 5,800 in July. Translation: coins moved, not dumped. Mow even pointed out that, if you account for the transfer, Tether actually increased its net holdings. Ardoino backed this up, calling the rumors FUD and reiterating that Tether remains one of the biggest institutional Bitcoin whales on the planet. The Bigger Picture: Tether’s War Chest As of now, Tether controls more than 100,521 BTC, worth around $11.17 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. That puts it in the same league as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and even some sovereign nations. Tether’s balance sheet has become less…