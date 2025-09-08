2025-09-09 Tuesday

Nigeria EFCC Admits Risks Associated With Crypto, Calls For Regulation

The body responsible for regulating financial crimes and all matters relating to finance in Nigeria (EFCC) has come out to share its concern about the dangers of leaving cryptocurrency trading and other related activities unchecked in Nigeria. According to the post shared by the local news, the Executive Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission […]
Bitcoin Price Stable Between $108,000 – $113,000, What’s Next For BTC

While BTC consolidates, another name is quickly gaining traction: Layer Brett. Better known as $LBRETT, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme […] The post Bitcoin Price Stable Between $108,000 – $113,000, What’s Next For BTC appeared first on Coindoo.
Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

The post Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity Investments has quietly launched an onchain tokenized share class of a U.S. Treasuries money-market fund on Ethereum, introducing the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) for institutional clients. Fidelity Takes Treasury Exposure Onchain With FDIT FDIT is structured as an ERC20 token that records ownership, transfers, and settlement onchain, offering 24/7 transferability and operational features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stealth-landing-fidelity-quietly-debuts-ethereum-based-tokenized-treasury-fund/
El Salvador Celebrates Four-Year Bitcoin Anniversary, but Results Are Mixed

The post El Salvador Celebrates Four-Year Bitcoin Anniversary, but Results Are Mixed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender law taking effect in September 2021. The Bitcoin Office highlighted the country’s Bitcoin strategic reserve, which now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million, and the new banking law, which allows BTC investment banks to serve sophisticated investors, in a Sunday X post. The government BTC agency also said 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, and added that El Salvador now hosts several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs. The Bitcoin held by the government of El Salvador in its national Bitcoin reserve. Source: El Salvador Bitcoin Office Despite El Salvador being the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and establish a strategic reserve, the government pulled back its Bitcoin policies to comply with a loan deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a supranational financial institution. The country’s four-year-long Bitcoin experiment has yielded mixed results, leaving the Bitcoin community divided on the outcome of the first example of nation-state-level Bitcoin adoption. Related: El Salvador splits $678M Bitcoin across 14 wallets to reduce quantum risk El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment four years on yields mixed results El Salvador’s legislature repealed the Bitcoin legal tender law and agreed not to purchase additional Bitcoin using public funds as part of a $1.4 billion loan deal with the IMF in January. The government also agreed to pare back support for its Chivo Bitcoin wallet, which saw limited use among residents of the country. The IMF published a report in July revealing that El Salvador has not purchased any new Bitcoin since signing the $1.4 billion loan agreement in December 2024, sending shockwaves through the crypto community. Included in the IMF report was a letter of intent…
Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card

The post Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, returns to the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the full Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev boxing fight card. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 04: Undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue (L) greets Ramon Cardenas after their title fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inoue retained his titles with an eighth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images Naoya Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) won his first major title in April 2014 when he knocked out Adrián Hernández to claim the WBC light flyweight title. Since then, the 32-year-old has only stepped into the boxing…
Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Hits Record High Amid Price Volatility

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-illiquid-supply-all-time-high/
Trump Receives Boos At U.S. Open Men’s Final

The post Trump Receives Boos At U.S. Open Men’s Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump received boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Sunday as he watched the U.S. Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, after organizers reportedly asked broadcasters to “refrain” from showing “disruptions or reactions” from the crowd. President Donald Trump arrives before the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final match between between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Getty Images Key Facts The president got a mix of cheers and boos from spectators when he was shown on the jumbotron, according to videos posted on social media. Journalist Ben Rothenberg posted on X: “Ooh, #USOpen just showed Trump on screen again during this set break and there was loud, clear booing this time.” After delays, Alcaraz took the lead first on Sunday afternoon, winning the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes. Sinner, 24, is defending his 2024 U.S. Open win against rival Alcaraz, 22, in a repeat of this year’s final matches of the French Open and Wimbledon—Alcaraz won their French Open match in June, while Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon in July. Trump is attending as a guest of luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex—a company facing a steep 39% tariff the Trump administration levied on imports from the European nation earlier this year. The USTA asked broadcasters of the tournament to avoid showing “disruptions or reactions” to the president’s visit on Sunday, according to a memo first reported by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberger and later confirmed by The Athletic. Trump disembarked at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday afternoon before the match—in a post on Truth Social, the president said he was doing a “flyover” above the Tennis Center before landing. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to attend the US Open men’s singles final. AFP via Getty Images Air Force One carrying…
Ethereum Layer 2 Kinto shuts down in wake of $1.6 million July exploit

Kinto's founder pledged $55,000 of personal funds to reimburse victims of the hack in Morpho lending pools, he said in the shutdown announcement.
Layer Brett Backed As The New Dogecoin & Shiba Inu In The Latest September Memecoin Rally

The post Layer Brett Backed As The New Dogecoin & Shiba Inu In The Latest September Memecoin Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The September memecoin rally is a defining moment, forcing traders to choose between old guards like Dogecoin and new challengers built for this cycle. As the market searches for the best meme coin to buy, Layer Brett is emerging as the definitive successor, launching its crypto presale at $0.0055 and fusing meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 technology. What defines a leader in the current rally This rally is a mix of high-risk speculation and a hunt for genuine alpha. The Dogecoin market is heating up, driven by external factors like massive options bets and a potential DOGE ETF. This creates volatility and tethers its fate to factors outside its own ecosystem. While DOGE relies on speculative catalysts, a new token must generate its own momentum. Layer Brett’s value proposition is built on intrinsic features like high-speed transactions and low gas fees, attracting investors looking for fundamental strength over a gamble on market news. Why legacy giants are missing the explosive upside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are titans, but their massive market caps are a double-edged sword. While adding new mining rigs signals maturity for DOGE, it also suggests its phase of explosive, 100x growth is over. These coins have become battleships—powerful but slow to turn. In a fast-moving rally, agility is key. Layer Brett offers the nimble, low-cap profile for parabolic growth. Having raised over $2.9 million, its journey has just begun, presenting a growth ceiling that Dogecoin can no longer offer. For traders chasing the life-changing gains that define a memecoin rally, this makes it a compelling choice. The engine built to outperform Dogecoin Layer Brett isn’t just another memecoin; it’s an ecosystem engineered to sustain momentum. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it solves the network congestion and high fees plaguing older tokens. This technological backbone provides…
Tether Shoots Down Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Doubles Down on BTC, Gold, and Land

The post Tether Shoots Down Bitcoin Sell-Off Rumors, Doubles Down on BTC, Gold, and Land appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The internet loves a good conspiracy theory, especially when it involves Tether — the perpetual boogeyman of crypto Twitter. This week, rumors swirled that the world’s largest stablecoin issuer was dumping its Bitcoin bags to chase shiny metal. But Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino wasn’t having it. In a Sunday post on X, Ardoino flatly denied the speculation, stating the company “didn’t sell any Bitcoin.” Instead, he reaffirmed Tether’s strategy of taking excess profits and parking them in hard assets: Bitcoin, gold, and — in a move that would make any prepper proud — land. Ardoino flatly denied the speculation, Source: X Where the Rumor Came From The drama kicked off when YouTuber Clive Thompson claimed that Tether’s quarterly attestations showed a Bitcoin sell-off. According to his math, Tether’s BTC stash shrank from 92,650 BTC in Q1 to 83,274 BTC in Q2 of 2025. Cue the Twitter panic: was Tether secretly offloading coins while everyone else was stacking sats? Not quite. Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3 and longtime Bitcoin evangelist, stepped in with a reality check. He explained that Tether had simply shifted 19,800 BTC to Twenty One Capital (XXI) — a new Bitcoin-native financial platform run by Strike’s Jack Mallers. That included 14,000 BTC in June and another 5,800 in July. Translation: coins moved, not dumped. Mow even pointed out that, if you account for the transfer, Tether actually increased its net holdings. Ardoino backed this up, calling the rumors FUD and reiterating that Tether remains one of the biggest institutional Bitcoin whales on the planet. The Bigger Picture: Tether’s War Chest As of now, Tether controls more than 100,521 BTC, worth around $11.17 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net. That puts it in the same league as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and even some sovereign nations. Tether’s balance sheet has become less…
