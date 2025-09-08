While Bitcoin Price Struggles, Here’s What To Expect Next

Bitcoin price drop from its all-time high may not be as simple as it looks, according to expert trader Luca, who predicts bears could be on the losing end in the weeks ahead. He states that the current Bitcoin (BTC) price could trick bears, trapping them in the next big short squeeze. According to Luca, it's only a matter of weeks for this to happen. He also mentioned that the current setup mirrors a fractal that occurred last year ahead of the 2024 BTC price breakout. Bitcoin Makers Are Laying Down the Bear Trap Luca continued to explain that the key to understanding the direction of BTC price over the next few weeks lies in the Bitcoin exchange order books. One of the signs that the largest cryptocurrency is yet to reach a new all time high is the absence of new higher highs. Interestingly, he pointed out this is not a bearish signal. He observed that since BTC topped in mid-August, no highs had been taken out, and this was because short positions were being protected in the short term. The idea is that market makers hold the market within a range to make short sellers believe their trades will work out. The post explained that a similar setup happened in 2024, during a long consolidation phase when highs stayed untouched until the November breakout. Luca said that the longer this setup lasts, the more complacent bears become, creating the perfect conditions for a short squeeze. He added that this could trigger the next major squeeze in the coming weeks, and although it may seem counterintuitive, the protection of shorts and the lack of higher highs was a positive sign for the market. Remember my thesis from early-April around liquidity traps and the untapped lows that were forming? I…