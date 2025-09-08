2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Public And Private Blockchain Solutions

Public And Private Blockchain Solutions

The post Public And Private Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XEM is the native utility token of the NEM (New Economy Movement) blockchain platform. NEM is a blockchain platform that offers both public and private blockchain solutions. It aims to provide a versatile platform that can cater to various industries and use cases. NEM uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of Importance (PoI) to validate transactions and secure the network. PoI takes into account factors like the user’s balance and transaction history, rewarding active participants. Customizable assets and smart contracts NEM allows users to create and manage custom digital tokens on its platform, enabling various applications, including ICOs, loyalty programs, and asset tracking. Also, NEM introduces the smart assets, which are assets that can carry specific rules and behaviors, allowing for more complex and dynamic asset management. XEM serves as a means of value transfer within the NEM ecosystem and allows users to participate in the network’s functionalities. It may have various use cases within the platform, including paying for transaction fees, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange. In the NEM network, harvesting is akin to mining in traditional blockchain networks. Users who hold a certain amount of XEM can participate in harvesting to help validate transactions and secure the network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/nem-xem-token/
While Bitcoin Price Struggles, Here's What To Expect Next

While Bitcoin Price Struggles, Here’s What To Expect Next

The post While Bitcoin Price Struggles, Here’s What To Expect Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price drop from its all-time high may not be as simple as it looks, according to expert trader Luca, who predicts bears could be on the losing end in the weeks ahead. He states that the current Bitcoin (BTC) price could trick bears, trapping them in the next big short squeeze. According to Luca, it’s only a matter of weeks for this to happen. He also mentioned that the current setup mirrors a fractal that occurred last year ahead of the 2024 BTC price breakout. Bitcoin Makers Are Laying Down the Bear Trap Luca continued to explain that the key to understanding the direction of BTC price over the next few weeks lies in the Bitcoin exchange order books. One of the signs that the largest cryptocurrency is yet to reach a new all time high is the absence of new higher highs. Interestingly, he pointed out this is not a bearish signal. He observed that since BTC topped in mid-August, no highs had been taken out, and this was because short positions were being protected in the short term. The idea is that market makers hold the market within a range to make short sellers believe their trades will work out. The post explained that a similar setup happened in 2024, during a long consolidation phase when highs stayed untouched until the November breakout. Luca said that the longer this setup lasts, the more complacent bears become, creating the perfect conditions for a short squeeze. He added that this could trigger the next major squeeze in the coming weeks, and although it may seem counterintuitive, the protection of shorts and the lack of higher highs was a positive sign for the market. Remember my thesis from early-April around liquidity traps and the untapped lows that were forming? I…
Arctic Pablo Coin Stage 39 Adds 300% Bonus While SEI Price Rises and Dogwifhat, ApeCoin Maintain Buzz

Arctic Pablo Coin Stage 39 Adds 300% Bonus While SEI Price Rises and Dogwifhat, ApeCoin Maintain Buzz

Are you searching for the next big opportunity in the world of meme coins? The crypto market is buzzing with new projects that promise exponential returns, but few combine excitement, storytelling, and high potential upside like Arctic Pablo Coin (APC). With Stage 39 of its presale now live, participants can claim a 300% bonus using […]
WLFI Investigates Potential Price Manipulation, Blacklists 272 Addresses

WLFI Investigates Potential Price Manipulation, Blacklists 272 Addresses

The post WLFI Investigates Potential Price Manipulation, Blacklists 272 Addresses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI team investigates potential price manipulation by large token holders. 272 addresses blacklisted; significant asset impact observed. Market volatility prompts community concern and ongoing investigative efforts. Ryan Fang of WLFI disclosed possible price manipulation by large token holders, citing community reports, on September 7, 2025, without providing definitive evidence. This raises concerns over centralized exchange vulnerabilities, affecting WLFI and TRX markets, amid heightened volatility and asset freezes. 272 Addresses Blacklisted Amid Price Manipulation Probe Ryan Fang highlighted suspicious transactions, suggesting manipulation by large token holders. The WLFI team initiated an investigation after reports from the community and preliminary findings pointed towards potential misconduct. This has led to asset freezes and further scrutiny. Immediate impacts include blacklisting addresses and freezing Justin Sun’s associated wallets. Market volatility followed these steps, with WLFI’s value fluctuating significantly. The community’s response has been active, with many participating in discussions on platforms like Discord and Telegram. The WLFI team has vowed to continue their investigation. No conclusive evidence has yet confirmed unlawful actions, but initial community feedback emphasizes the need for transparency and thorough analysis. “We believe that some very large token holders may have manipulated the price, essentially to lock in profits… We emphasize that we are still exploring and discovering this. But the possibility … is certain … Some community members … believe that the scenario … may have occurred. That would be a huge systemic manipulation. We will investigate this, and it may have caused huge losses in the past few days. But again, there is no hard evidence for this information at present, but we believe that something has indeed occurred in the past few days.” — Ryan Fang, Head of Growth, WLFI Market Trends: Volatility and Community Demand Transparency Did you know? The use of blacklisting in the cryptocurrency…
Solana Price Forecast: $300 in Sight With ETF Catalyst and Retail Flow

Solana Price Forecast: $300 in Sight With ETF Catalyst and Retail Flow

The post Solana Price Forecast: $300 in Sight With ETF Catalyst and Retail Flow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Solana’s resurgence in 2025 has taken even skeptics by surprise. Once criticized for outages and technical bottlenecks, the network has rebuilt its reputation through upgrades and institutional recognition. The approval of Solana ETFs in Europe and Asia has attracted significant inflows, with more than $3 billion now allocated to SOL-based products. This structural demand is pushing Solana into the same conversation as Ethereum and Bitcoin among institutional investors. Analysts suggest that with strong ETF support and expanding retail participation, Solana could be on track to hit $300 before year’s end. Alongside these institutional moves, traders are also watching presale markets like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are gaining momentum through cultural narratives and scarcity models. Retail momentum drives inflows Retail participation has surged, with Solana recording record daily active wallets and NFT activity rebounding sharply. DeFi protocols on Solana have doubled total value locked since January, while stablecoin transfers on the network are approaching $40 billion monthly. This resurgence has helped restore confidence in Solana as a reliable and scalable Layer 1. Analysts highlight that retail demand combined with ETF flows creates a powerful dual driver for price appreciation. Solana’s momentum toward $300 is a testament to infrastructure adoption, but traders chasing higher multiples are widening their scope. Projections of a 58x run-up have crypto hunters racing to secure allocations in MAGACOIN FINANCE, with many calling it a once-in-a-cycle opportunity. Unlike meme coins driven solely by hype, MAGACOIN FINANCE has cleared dual audits, giving it a…
Bitcoin, Ethereum and WLFI Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027

Bitcoin, Ethereum and WLFI Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum and WLFI Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hype-fueled WLFI are emerging as top contenders to outpace FAANG stocks by 2027. FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) have dominated discussions about long-term wealth creation for years. However, a new question is arising as the cryptocurrency market develops: can digital assets beat even the most well-known tech companies? The answer might be yes, according to analysts, given that Bitcoin and Ethereum have hit all-time highs and that newcomers like WLFI are gaining ground under $1. These tokens are positioned as some of the most audacious investments for the upcoming ten years due to a combination of hype, utility, and momentum. These tokens, along with emerging plays such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, are positioned as some of the most audacious investments for the upcoming years. Bitcoin: Digital gold with lasting appeal Bitcoin’s capped supply and institutional adoption continue to make it a cornerstone for long-term investors. Its performance as a store of value has already rivaled gold, and with ETFs attracting billions in inflows, BTC’s place in mainstream finance is secure. While FAANG stocks face regulatory and competitive pressures, Bitcoin offers scarcity-driven growth unmatched by traditional assets. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Another layer of momentum Bitcoin and Ethereum remain blue-chip crypto bets, but MAGACOIN FINANCE offers the underdog narrative that could rival FAANG performance. With a perfect entry point, the project appeals to small and large investors alike. Analysts argue that its unique deflationary design and rapid presale momentum make it one of the few assets capable of delivering 70x-plus returns before listings. Whales are already circling, positioning before mainstream headlines amplify demand. Just as tech stocks reshaped traditional markets, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s blend of hype, legitimacy, and scarcity may give it the fuel to rival FAANG-style growth over the next three years. Ethereum: Powering the decentralized…
Tokenized assets are already nearing $300 billion led by stablecoins

Tokenized assets are already nearing $300 billion led by stablecoins

The post Tokenized assets are already nearing $300 billion led by stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to recent data by Token Terminal, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) are already nearing $300 billion, a milestone that was projected to be reached in 2030. An additional report by RedStone Finance found that RWAs on-chain could hit as much as $30 trillion by 2034. Tokenized AUM by chain While most of the momentum is made up of stablecoins like USDT and USDC, with Ethereum and Tron emerging as the big winners in asset tokenization, don’t blink and miss the broader trend: stablecoins lead, but funds are rising. On-chain funds, treasuries, and bonds are all rapidly carving out a bigger slice of the pie, moving capital markets from sleepy bank vaults onto global, blockchain rails that trade around the clock. Tokenized RWAs: beyond dollars and stocks Tokenized RWAs include much more than dollars in disguise. Earlier this week, Coinbase announced that it would launch Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures to create the first US-listed futures product that combines traditional equities and crypto exposure. Government bonds like Ondo USDY and BlackRock’s BUIDL, tokenized money-market funds, gold tokens such as PAXG, and even fractionalized real estate shares are now also a reality. Commodities aren’t left behind either. There’s over $2.5 billion in digital gold, $500 million in tokenized oil, and millions in tokenized silver, agricultural goods, and even carbon credits. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, calls tokenization a “revolution” in investing, envisioning a future where “every asset can be tokenized” and traded with global reach and instant settlement. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. This isn’t just fintech hype. According to McKinsey and Token Terminal, institutional adoption is ramping up; tokenized RWAs alone are set to double…
Bitcoin Price Stable Between $108,000

Bitcoin Price Stable Between $108,000

The post Bitcoin Price Stable Between $108,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Bitcoin price has been sitting in a range between $108,000 and $113,000, keeping traders guessing about the next big swing. While BTC consolidates, another name is quickly gaining traction: Layer Brett. Better known as $LBRETT, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme token is turning heads with a presale that has already raised millions. It’s not just hype; it’s being hailed as a potential 100x altcoin, combining meme energy with real blockchain utility. Layer Brett is building while Bitcoin drifts BTC often moves with macro trends and institutional flows, but Layer Brett is carving its own path. This project brings together lightning-fast speeds—up to 10,000 TPS—and gas fees so low they’re practically invisible at $0.0001. Compare that to BTC’s slower settlement or Ethereum Layer 1’s costly fees, and $LBRETT looks like a practical step forward. On top of that, early adopters can stake for returns as high as 892% APY, a feature that Bitcoin simply doesn’t offer in its native form. With Layer 2 scaling forecast to process trillions annually by 2027, $LBRETT is positioning itself early. Layer Brett offers more than just another meme token The original Brett on Base was little more than a community experiment. Layer Brett is its evolution, designed as a serious Layer 2 coin with ERC-20 token standards. $LBRETT merges meme culture with actual performance: Low fees, high throughput, and a roadmap that includes staking, NFT tie-ins, and gamified rewards. It’s a meme coin that refuses to be dismissed as short-lived hype. How the $LBRETT system works for everyday users Transactions on Layer Brett are handled off-chain, relieving Ethereum’s congestion and creating near-instant settlements. Buying in is simple: Connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, use ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately through the dApp. The project also features a $1 million giveaway and…
Ethereum whale moves $254 mln after 6 years: Are buyers taking over ETH?

Ethereum whale moves $254 mln after 6 years: Are buyers taking over ETH?

Whale exits, but buyers kept pulling Ethereum off exchanges and quietly strengthening conviction.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and This Token Under $1 Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027

Bitcoin, Ethereum and This Token Under $1 Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027

FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) have dominated discussions about long-term wealth creation for years. However, a new […] The post Bitcoin, Ethereum and This Token Under $1 Could Outperform FAANG Stocks by 2027 appeared first on Coindoo.
