2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Monday, September 8th

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Monday, September 8th

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Monday, September 8th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Monday has returned. Back to the old grindstone. I hope everyone had a great weekend — now get back to work! Back to your desks. Back to your cubicles. Back to your classrooms and delivery trucks. Back to the yard, back to the kitchen. Back to the banks and courthouses. Back to your computers and iPads. Gas stations and fire stations. Into your Ubers and into your buses and trains, planes and automobiles. But first let’s solve this Mini Crossword. Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — C 4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — C 6A. Styles of singing? — H 7A. Invite to one’s loft, say — A 8A. What “yellow” and “mellow” do — R Down 1D. What yellow and purple do, some say — C 2D. Like many an endearing goofball — D 3D. Play, as a guitar — S 4D. Burn slightly — C 5D. Overblown promotion — H Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — CDS 4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — CLOTH 6A. Styles of singing? — HARRY 7A. Invite…
Chainbase
C$0.25694+1.38%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03229+1.60%
Humanity
H$0.04234+23.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:55
Részesedés
Last Rites’ Star Patrick Wilson Believe In The Paranormal?

Last Rites’ Star Patrick Wilson Believe In The Paranormal?

The post Last Rites’ Star Patrick Wilson Believe In The Paranormal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring Last Rites.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema After playing Ed Warren for 12 years in five Conjuring Cinematic Universe films, has Patrick Wilson’s view of the paranormal changed in one way or another? Wilson, of course, reteams with Vera Farmiga — who plays Ed’s wife and fellow demonologist Lorraine Warren — in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which got off to a blockbuster start in theaters over the weekend with an estimated $83 million in domestic ticket sales. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers Wilson and Farmiga first played Ed and Lorraine Warren in the 2013 horror hit The Conjuring, which was followed by their turns in The Conjuring 2 in 2016 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021. In between the second and third Conjuring films, Wilson and Farmiga played Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe spinoff, Annabelle Comes Home, in 2019. During a Zoom conversation for his film Millers in Marriage in February, Wilson reflected on his work in The Conjuring movies and if it had changed his viewpoint on the paranormal before he first played Ed Warren in 2012. “I feel like I’ve seen a lot, I’ve heard a lot and of course, you meet fans who go, ‘You know, this happened to me, too,’ and I can’t help but see it through the eyes of my Ed Warren — not Ed Warren — but my Ed Warren,” Wilson said. “I feel that if I’ve learned anything, it’s that nothing shocks me. Because of what I’ve read, whether it’s someone’s fact or their opinion, nothing in the supernatural world would shock me if someone said ‘I saw this’ or ‘I saw that.’” ForbesWhen Is ‘The Conjuring:…
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+7.16%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01774+2.78%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:52
Részesedés
Carlos Alcaraz Seizes World No. 1 Ranking With US Open Win Over Rival Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz Seizes World No. 1 Ranking With US Open Win Over Rival Jannik Sinner

The post Carlos Alcaraz Seizes World No. 1 Ranking With US Open Win Over Rival Jannik Sinner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner during their men’s singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Something had to give in the US Open men’s final between the two greatest players of this generation. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz hadn’t dropped a set at the tournament entering the match with his biggest rival. No. 1 Jannik Sinner hadn’t lost a match at a hardcourt major in two years. Ultimately, it was Alcaraz who performed more brilliantly on the biggest of stages, using his speed, power and logic-defying tennis geometry to outlast the defending champion Sinner, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match witnessed by Donald Trump and a bevy of celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Kevin Hart, Jon Hamm, Martha Stewart and Courteney Cox. With Alcaraz serving for the match at 5-4, in the fourth, Sinner saved one match point with a brilliant backhand service return winner. On the second match point, Alcaraz closed it out with a 113-mph ace as the crowd applauded and the two men met at net. Trump stood and applauded in the Rolex box. With the win in their third straight Grand Slam final of 2025, Alcaraz seized the No. 1 ranking from Sinner. It was his sixth major title, second of the year and second US Open crown (2022). “I wanna start with Jannik,” Alcaraz said on court. “It’s unbelievable what you’re doing during the whole season. Great level every tournament you’re playing. I’m seeing you more than my family…Great performance during the whole week.” Alcaraz broke Sinner five times compared to…
MemeCore
M$1.93168+5.83%
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0263+0.66%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:49
Részesedés
Weekly NFT Market Volume Drops by 22.65% Amid Activity Increase

Weekly NFT Market Volume Drops by 22.65% Amid Activity Increase

The post Weekly NFT Market Volume Drops by 22.65% Amid Activity Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The NFT market experienced a 22.65% decline in weekly transaction volume. Despite the volume drop, both buyers and sellers increased significantly. Major networks like Ethereum saw substantial decreases in transaction volumes. The NFT market recorded a 22.65% drop in transaction volume to $104.5 million last week as reported by CryptoSlam, while NFT buyers and sellers saw significant increases. This downturn highlights market volatility, despite rising buyer interest, reflecting potential challenges in sustaining transaction momentum across major blockchain networks like Ethereum and BNB Chain. NFT Volume Dips 22.65% Despite Rising Buyer and Seller Numbers Over the past week, the NFT market saw a steep reduction in transaction volume, falling from recent levels to $104.5 million. This marks a notable shift, as reported by Crypto.news via CryptoSlam data. Volume reductions were most pronounced on the Ethereum network, with a 29.88% decrease, alongside several other blockchains including BNB Chain and Bitcoin experiencing similar drops. Despite the volume decrease, the NFT market recorded an increase in both buyers and sellers. The number of buyers rose by 14.89% reaching 622,535, while sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. Nevertheless, there was a 3.07% reduction in the number of transactions. “While we observe significant volume declines, ongoing buyer engagement suggests a shift rather than a market exit.” – Randy Wasinger, Founder, CryptoSlam Ethereum Leads NFT Volume Decline, Transaction Numbers Fall Did you know? In the past, NFT markets experienced similar rapid declines, often tied to broader market sentiment and regulatory impacts, as seen during sharp downturns in mid-2022. CoinMarketCap data reveals Ethereum’s current price at $4,301.16 with a market cap exceeding $519 billion, accounting for a 13.54% market share. Recent 24-hour trading volume reached $17.4 billion, with a marginal decrease of 0.81%. Ethereum’s price adjustments include a 7-day decline of 3.50% and a 60-day increase…
Binance Coin
BNB$873.75-0.57%
Capverse
CAP$0.126-13.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+7.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:45
Részesedés
Missed The Bonk Surge? MoonBull Is Charging Up For 100x Crypto Moves In 2025 – Jump In Now

Missed The Bonk Surge? MoonBull Is Charging Up For 100x Crypto Moves In 2025 – Jump In Now

Are the right crypto choices slipping through your fingers? With so many tokens gaining traction overnight, missing a chance can sting harder than a cat’s scratch. Recently, Bonk has been making waves in the crypto market, attracting meme coin enthusiasts and speculative traders alike. Yet, despite the buzz, many investors have been left watching from […]
Waves
WAVES$1.12+1.60%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002287+8.54%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007646+4.35%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 06:45
Részesedés
Radix – Radically Different DeFi

Radix – Radically Different DeFi

The post Radix – Radically Different DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Simmons is CSO of Radix DLT, a Layer-1 distributed ledger—think blockchain for DeFi, but without the clunky blocks. It’s built from the ground up to make decentralized finance smoother, safer, and more scalable. Why you should listen Radix DLT is a full-stack Layer-1, distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform purpose-built for the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 development. Unlike traditional blockchains, Radix isn’t chained to blocks—it’s a true DLT leveraging its novel Cerberus consensus algorithm, offering atomic composability across shards and effectively limitless scalability. That means DeFi dApps can interoperate seamlessly in a single transaction without choking on traffic—Radix is engineered to scale to the needs of global finance. Radix isn’t just about raw speed—it doubles down on usability. On the user side, the Radix Wallet brings clarity: no more blind signing or seed-phrase nightmares. Transactions are human-readable, and multi-factor, decentralized account recovery makes losing access a bore of the past. For developers, Radix gives you Scrypto—the world’s first asset-centric smart contract language—and the Radix Engine, a DeFi-optimized “game engine” for building secure, composable dApps fast. Think of it as trading in clunky old engines for a sleek, intuitive ride that actually encourages innovation. Radix wasn’t tinkering around—it’s OECD-scale serious. With integrated, platform-native identity solutions baked right into its design, Radix is tackling one of the biggest barriers to real-world adoption: bridging crypto and compliance. That means institutional investors can actually bring capital on-chain, using verifiable, on-ledger identity in a way that’s compatible with KYC/AML frameworks. If Web3 is ever going mainstream, it needs to solve identity—not just scalability and UX. Radix aims to check all three boxes. Supporting links Fidelity Crypto Careers  Radix Andy on Twitter  Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin   If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation…
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.05%
holoride
RIDE$0.000976+3.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.06082+0.24%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:44
Részesedés
Last Rights’ Opens With $83 Million For Best Horror Opening Of 2025 So Far

Last Rights’ Opens With $83 Million For Best Horror Opening Of 2025 So Far

The post Last Rights’ Opens With $83 Million For Best Horror Opening Of 2025 So Far appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Horror movie “The Conjuring: Last Rites” dominated the box office this weekend, grossing an estimated $83 million according to early estimates published by Hollywood trade publications, easily outpacing projections to become the biggest opening for a fright film in 2025 and the seventh consecutive hit for Warner Bros. Vera Farmiga, one of the stars of “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” attends the Emmy Awards in 2019. FilmMagic Key Facts Although Warner Bros. began the year with a series of flops, including “Mickey 17” and “The Alto Knights,” the new “Conjuring” film became its latest release to gross more than $40 million at the box office on their opening weekends: following “A Minecraft Movie,” “The Accountant 2,” “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” “F1,” “Superman,” and “Weapons.” The most recent installment of the “Conjuring” franchise, which began with “The Conjuring” in 2013, now has the most successful opening weekend of any film in the franchise—beating out “The Nun,” the 2018 spinoff that grossed $53.8 million its opening weekend. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” also became the third-biggest horror opening in domestic box office history—falling short of only “It” in 2017 (which grossed $123 million) and “It: Chapter 2” in 2019 ($91 million). How Does “the Conjuring: Last Rites” Compare To This Year’s Other Horror Hits? Despite a less-than-stellar year for box office sales, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” joins one of several horror films making headlines for unexpected success. In April, “Sinners,” the new original film from “Black Panther” and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler, opened with $48 million after receiving high praise from audiences and critics. “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” the sixth installment in its own long-running series, opened with $51.6 million in May. Finally, in August, Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” grossed $43.5 million during its opening weekend. With an $83 million opening weekend, “The Conjuring: Last Rites”…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107-0.31%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2689-5.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+7.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:43
Részesedés
Why Kinto’s K Token Collapsed Before Unlocking

Why Kinto’s K Token Collapsed Before Unlocking

Kinto (K) announced it is shutting down after failing to recover from a series of blows, including a $1 million debt burden and the lingering effects of a July exploit. The news triggered a dramatic sell-off, with the K token plunging almost 85% in the past 24 hours. Kinto Shuts Down: Everything Users Need to Know The DeFi project revealed the decision in a statement posted to X (Twitter), conceding that it had exhausted every possible avenue to continue. With every effort proving unsuccessful, it is now conducting an orderly wind-down. The project emphasized that users can still withdraw their assets until September 30. Meanwhile, Phoenix lenders will recover around 76% of their principal. Morpho victims, who were hit hardest by the July exploit, can claim up to $1,100 each from a goodwill fund set up by the founder. “It’s time to accept reality. I pursued this venture to the best of my ability, but didn’t achieve a successful outcome. The CPIMP exploit was a black swan, yet I am contributing over $130,000 to offer relief to affected users,” stated Kinto founder Ramon Recuero. The project stressed that while its wallets, Layer-2 infrastructure, and core systems were never hacked, the July CPIMP proxy exploit drained 577 ETH. Reportedly, this compelled Kinto to raise debt in a desperate attempt to recover. The incident caused the K price to drop by over 90% on July 10. Since the announcement to shut down, the Kinto ecosystem’s powering token has decreased by over 85%. Kinto (K) Price Performance. Source: TradingView Market conditions, combined with the new liabilities, ultimately killed its chances of further fundraising. “The team has been unpaid since July. It’s time to face reality and shut down responsibly,” the project said. What Users Need To Do Amid Withdrawal Difficulty The sudden closure has sparked backlash from some users, with some slamming the Ethereum L2 for winding down after making money. However, Kinto insists that neither the team nor investors had unlocked a single token, disputing the idea that the shutdown was a rug pull. Other users call for leeway to withdraw their assets, so Kinto urged users to submit requests for assistance to customer support. “Create a help ticket in Discord if you ned help withdrawing,” Kinto noted. Security researchers are reportedly still tracing the stolen 577 ETH, with Kinto pledging that any recovery will first go to the victims. A perpetual claim contract is also expected to handle outstanding withdrawals and repayments in early October. Against this backdrop,Kinto has begun consolidating roughly $800,000 of the remaining assets into a Foundation SAFE. Allegedly, all funds are earmarked to repay creditors and victims. Despite the wind-down, the project also confirmed that the pending ERA crypto airdrop will still be distributed in October. While Kinto insists it is shutting down responsibly, the collapse is a stark reminder of the fragility of early-stage DeFi projects.
Sidekick
K$0.1653+4.29%
Threshold
T$0.01629+1.05%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9246-2.64%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 06:42
Részesedés
Unveiling The Intense Battle For Issuance Authority

Unveiling The Intense Battle For Issuance Authority

The post Unveiling The Intense Battle For Issuance Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Unveiling The Intense Battle For Issuance Authority Skip to content Home Crypto News Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Unveiling the Intense Battle for Issuance Authority Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hyperliquid-usdh-stablecoin-battle/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+7.16%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:42
Részesedés
Trump Family’s Collective Wealth Grows by $1.3 Billion Thanks to Crypto

Trump Family’s Collective Wealth Grows by $1.3 Billion Thanks to Crypto

The post Trump Family’s Collective Wealth Grows by $1.3 Billion Thanks to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The family of United States president Donald Trump grew their collective wealth by $1.3 billion this week amid the trading debut of mining company American Bitcoin (ABTC), and gains from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol linked to the Trump family. World Liberty Financial has added $670 million to the Trump family’s net worth, and Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million following the trading debut of ABTC on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The calculation measured the family’s net worth using market prices on Wednesday when shares of ABTC shot up to a high of $14 before collapsing by over 50% to a low of 6.24.  ABTC price action following merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Source: TradingView Additionally, the $1.3 billion did not account for the roughly $4 billion in WLFI tokens held by the Trump family that are subject to lock-up periods.  Using current market prices and excluding the $4 billion in WLFI tokens, the family’s collective net worth stands at over $7.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.  Trump family’s collective net worth surges in September. Source: Bloomberg The Trump family’s involvement in crypto has brought an air of legitimacy to the cryptocurrency industry in the US following years of anti-crypto policies under the previous administration. However, the US president’s crypto ties have also invited scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers in the US, who say the First Family’s involvement in the crypto sector represents a conflict of interest. Related: Trump family went pro-crypto after Biden ‘weaponized’ banks: WSJ American Bitcoin and World Liberty made high volatility trading debuts this week World Liberty Financial made its trading debut on major crypto exchanges on Monday, unlocking 24.6 billion WLFI tokens for the launch, which saw an initial trading spike before…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+1.36%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2071-9.76%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08072-7.14%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 06:41
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket