2025-09-09 Tuesday

El Salvador's president announces Bitcoin Day purchase of 21 Bitcoins

El Salvador's president announces Bitcoin Day purchase of 21 Bitcoins

PANews reported on September 8th that El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 21 Bitcoins to celebrate Bitcoin Day. Data shows that El Salvador's official BTC holdings have reached 6,313.18, with a current market value of approximately $701 million, with an increase of 28 Bitcoins over the past seven days.
PANews2025/09/08 07:33
Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

As poker adoption increases across the world, so too does the number of software solutions offering quality experiences on both mobile or desktop devices.  Essentially, most of these software clients strike a balance between high-fidelity graphics, high-octane gameplay and sleek interface to deliver swift, seamless, and enjoyable gameplay. Beyond visuals and gameplay, the best poker […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 07:33
ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity

ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity

The post ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity 2. ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption Show more ZNS has announced its cutting-edge partnership with Somnia to power the next wave of Web3 identity. This collaboration aims to open new doors for the interaction of smart contracts along with effortless decentralized identity. With this alliance, the users can mint their own .somnia domains, deploy their smart contracts, and interact directly on the network. This initiative is set to begin a new era of personalized blockchain experiences. ZNS Connect, a protocol for decentralized identity and domain, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Somnia, is a platform for immersive metaverse and Web3 social. ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity Users leverage this collaboration to secure their .somnia domain in order to strengthen their digital identity. This initiative further aims to ensure direct engagement across the evolving ecosystem of Somnia. On Spmnia, saying “GM” is an interactive and verifiable action rather than a phrase on the blockchain. With these live and early interactions, ZNS is set to describe the domain-based digital identities and their effort to go beyond naming. These identities become the pathway for real-world onchain utilities. ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption Through this partnership, ZNS Connect is poised to solidify its reputation to streamline Web3 access. In doing so, the platform redefines domains to build powerful identity tools. The platform integrates into Somnia to directly deploy smart contracts, highlighting the fusion of identity and utility. In this way, the users can get a more accessible and interactive blockchain experience. ZNS and Somnia, by joining forces, are poised to pave the way for expanding the decentralized ecosystem. With the evolution of this alliance, both platforms strive to empower builders and users by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:32
Frax, Agora, and others also bid for Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin issuance rights

Frax, Agora, and others also bid for Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin issuance rights

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to The Block, the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid plans to launch the USDH stablecoin. It has invited Paxos, Frax, Agora, and Native Markets to submit proposals, with the final decision to be made by validator voting. Paxos has pledged 95% of interest to be used for HYPE repurchases , Frax has proposed USDH be backed 1:1 with frxUSD and with zero fees, and Agora has pledged 100% net revenue sharing. Ethena Labs is also interested in bidding. Hyperliquid currently holds approximately $5.5 billion in USDC deposits.
PANews2025/09/08 07:26
The Funding: Why crypto VCs are betting on prediction markets now

The Funding: Why crypto VCs are betting on prediction markets now

From Polymarket to Kalshi to new entrants like The Clearing Co., VCs are circling prediction markets. What’s driving the surge — and what comes next?
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:18
Galaxy Digital Moves 935,000 SOL to Coinbase

Galaxy Digital Moves 935,000 SOL to Coinbase

The post Galaxy Digital Moves 935,000 SOL to Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Galaxy Digital deposits 935,000 SOL on Coinbase, including a recent addition of 175,000 SOL. Potential market implications of large institutional SOL deposits. Solana’s 3.65% daily price increase amid $3.84 billion trading volume. Galaxy Digital, led by CEO Michael Novogratz, has moved 935,000 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $191 million, onto Coinbase, including a recent deposit of 175,000 SOL. This substantial transfer could signal potential selling activity, potentially exerting downward pressure on Solana’s market price and impacting overall cryptocurrency market dynamics. Galaxy Digital Makes $191 Million SOL Deposit on Coinbase Galaxy Digital’s notable deposit of 935,000 SOL into Coinbase includes a recent addition of 175,000 SOL. On-chain monitoring by Lookonchain first reported these movements. The transfer highlights Galaxy Digital’s strategic asset management as it oversees substantial blockchain investments in a dynamic market. Immediate implications are commonly tied to liquidity increases on exchanges like Coinbase. The extent of the impact remains uncertain, however, as trading volumes can fluctuate. Market buzz revolves around the potential for significant sales or strategic repositioning by Galaxy Digital. Despite the large movement, no official comments from Galaxy Digital’s leadership or significant external stakeholders have been observed in primary on-chain forums. No official statements available regarding the recent deposits of SOL. — Michael Novogratz, CEO, Galaxy Digital Solana’s Price Movement Amid $3.84 Billion Daily Trading Did you know? Large-scale deposits by institutional investors often signal impending volatility in asset prices, adding potential market tension. Solana (SOL), priced at $207.55, holds a market cap of approximately $112.47 billion, dominating 2.93% of the market as recorded by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume experienced a 25.66% change totaling $3.84 billion. SOL’s price movements show an increase of 3.65% in the last day and significant gains of 16.70% over 30 days, with CoinMarketCap noting updates at 23:09 UTC on September…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:15
Explore BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now with 3 Other Coins Poised for Growth

Explore BullZilla's Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now with 3 Other Coins Poised for Growth

BullZilla headlines 2025’s best crypto presales with its mutation model, referral vault, and 1000x upside, while Apecoin, Mog Coin, and Snek add culture, virality, and ecosystem reach.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 07:15
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 92%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 8%.

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 92%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 8%.

PANews reported on September 8th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 0%, the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 92%, and the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut is 8%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 0%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 21.2%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 72.6%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point rate cut is 6.2%.
PANews2025/09/08 07:12
Kinto Price Crashes 85% Amid the Unfinished Story of July Hack

Kinto Price Crashes 85% Amid the Unfinished Story of July Hack

The post Kinto Price Crashes 85% Amid the Unfinished Story of July Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kinto (K) announced it is shutting down after failing to recover from a series of blows, including a $1 million debt burden and the lingering effects of a July exploit. The news triggered a dramatic sell-off, with the K token plunging almost 85% in the past 24 hours. Kinto Shuts Down: Everything Users Need to Know Sponsored The DeFi project revealed the decision in a statement posted to X (Twitter), conceding that it had exhausted every possible avenue to continue. With every effort proving unsuccessful, it is now conducting an orderly wind-down. 1/ 🛑 Kinto is shutting down. After exhausting every path to keep going, we’re conducting orderly wind-down to protect users and community. – Users can normally withdraw assets– Phoenix lenders receive ~76%– Morpho Victims can claim up to $1.1k each Read full details 🧵 — Kinto (@KintoXYZ) September 7, 2025 The project emphasized that users can still withdraw their assets until September 30. Meanwhile, Phoenix lenders will recover around 76% of their principal. Morpho victims, who were hit hardest by the July exploit, can claim up to $1,100 each from a goodwill fund set up by the founder. “It’s time to accept reality. I pursued this venture to the best of my ability, but didn’t achieve a successful outcome. The CPIMP exploit was a black swan, yet I am contributing over $130,000 to offer relief to affected users,” stated Kinto founder Ramon Recuero. The project stressed that while its wallets, Layer-2 infrastructure, and core systems were never hacked, the July CPIMP proxy exploit drained 577 ETH. Reportedly, this compelled Kinto to raise debt in a desperate attempt to recover. Sponsored The incident caused the K price to drop by over 90% on July 10. Since the announcement to shut down, the Kinto ecosystem’s powering token has decreased by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:06
Top 5 Altcoins With 20x Potential in Q4 – XRP, DOT and MATIC Flagged by Analysts

Top 5 Altcoins With 20x Potential in Q4 – XRP, DOT and MATIC Flagged by Analysts

As Bitcoin stabilizes after its record ETF-driven surge, market watchers are turning to altcoins for the next wave of exponential gains. Analysts say Q4 could be the strongest quarter yet for high-cap and mid-cap tokens, with several poised for 20x returns if momentum holds. Among the standouts are XRP, Polkadot (DOT), and Polygon (MATIC), along […] Continue Reading: Top 5 Altcoins With 20x Potential in Q4 – XRP, DOT and MATIC Flagged by Analysts
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:00
