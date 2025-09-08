ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity

The post ZNS Connect Partners With Somnia To Transform Web3 Identity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity 2. ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption Show more ZNS has announced its cutting-edge partnership with Somnia to power the next wave of Web3 identity. This collaboration aims to open new doors for the interaction of smart contracts along with effortless decentralized identity. With this alliance, the users can mint their own .somnia domains, deploy their smart contracts, and interact directly on the network. This initiative is set to begin a new era of personalized blockchain experiences. ZNS Connect, a protocol for decentralized identity and domain, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Somnia, is a platform for immersive metaverse and Web3 social. ZNS to Create a Future of Onchain Identity Users leverage this collaboration to secure their .somnia domain in order to strengthen their digital identity. This initiative further aims to ensure direct engagement across the evolving ecosystem of Somnia. On Spmnia, saying “GM” is an interactive and verifiable action rather than a phrase on the blockchain. With these live and early interactions, ZNS is set to describe the domain-based digital identities and their effort to go beyond naming. These identities become the pathway for real-world onchain utilities. ZNS Connect Accelerates Web3 Adoption Through this partnership, ZNS Connect is poised to solidify its reputation to streamline Web3 access. In doing so, the platform redefines domains to build powerful identity tools. The platform integrates into Somnia to directly deploy smart contracts, highlighting the fusion of identity and utility. In this way, the users can get a more accessible and interactive blockchain experience. ZNS and Somnia, by joining forces, are poised to pave the way for expanding the decentralized ecosystem. With the evolution of this alliance, both platforms strive to empower builders and users by…