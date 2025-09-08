2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Today’s Wordle #1542 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 8th

Today's Wordle #1542 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 8th

The post Today’s Wordle #1542 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 8th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Welcome back to your daily Wordle guide, oh my dearest Wordlers. If you’re not playing Pips yet, I highly recommend it. You can read all about the newest game on the NYT Games app right here, and check out my guide for today’s super challenging Pips here. If you’re not interested in a new game and just want to solve today’s Wordle, keep scrolling. Hints, clues and the answer await! Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: FRAME (131 words remaining) The Hint: Baby bird. The Clue: This is an onomatopoeic word. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. FRAME wasn’t a great starting word today. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:58
The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Detroit Lions

The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Detroit Lions

The post The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Detroit Lions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-13, Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers’ last NFC North championship came in 2021. Green Bay was just 8-10 in the division in the last three years. And Detroit was 6-1 in its last seven games against the Packers. Green Bay, which has Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, knows it will never reach those lofty heights if it can’t reclaim dominance in the division. “If we want to be who we want to be, then these are the games we’ve got to win,” Packers right tackle Zach Tom said before the game. “So it’s an opportunity for us to make a statement, make a big statement.” The Packers did just that Sunday with an impressive 27-13 win over Detroit. The Lions were coming off a 15-2 season and had won the last two NFC North titles. But the Packers led from start to finish and had one of their most notable wins in recent memory. Here’s the ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’ from the Packers’ impressive Week 1 win. THE GOOD DOMINANT DEFENSE: The Lions led the NFL in scoring in 2024 averaging 33.2 points per game. Detroit also ranked second in the league in total offense (409.5). But Green Bay’s defense was sensational, holding the Lions to 246 total yards. Green Bay’s game plan started with slowing Detroit star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and that’s exactly what the Packers did. Gibbs was held to 20 rushing yards on eight carries (2.5) and the Lions had just 47 rushing yards. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who had a team-high 12 tackles, was instrumental in taking Gibbs away. “You’ve got to stop the run game,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “If you can stop the run…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:55
Részesedés
Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

PANews reported on September 8th that Kinto, according to its official Medium post, lost 577 ETH in July due to a CPIMP proxy exploit on Arbitrum's $K token . This has exacerbated funding and debt pressures, and the team has not received any compensation since July. The project has now been shut down. All remaining assets (approximately $800,000) will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, with an estimated 76% principal recovery. The founder will personally donate $55,000, and victims will receive up to $1,100 per address and can participate in future fund recovery through the CVR protocol. Kinto wallet and asset withdrawals will be available until September 30th, and the ERA airdrop is expected to be distributed on October 15th.
PANews2025/09/08 07:54
Részesedés
MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List (Live Updates)

MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List (Live Updates)

The post MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List (Live Updates) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are almost underway at the UBS Arena in New York. As one of music’s biggest nights unfolds, we’ll be updating the list below with every moonman winner as they’re announced, so don’t forget to refresh. LL Cool J returns to host the star-studded ceremony for the second time, which begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, MTV and Paramount+. Lady Gaga leads the evening’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods, while Bruno Mars follows with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each. ForbesWhat Time Do The 2025 MTV VMAs Start? Here’s Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Tate McRae, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren and others are slated to perform tonight. Video Vanguard Award recipient Mariah Carey will sing a medley of her hits. Additionally, Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin — recipients of the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively — will take the stage. Check out the full list of performers here The show will also feature a tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne performed by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt. “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever,” Aerosmith wrote in a statement after the Prince of Darkness’ death in July. . ForbesHow To Watch The 2025 MTV VMAs On Cable, Streaming And For FreeBy Monica Mercuri MTV VMAs 2025: Full List of Winners (Updating Live) ELMONT, NEW YORK…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:52
Részesedés
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Monday, September 8th

Today's NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Monday, September 8th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Monday, September 8th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No joke, today’s Difficult Pips is the hardest I’ve encountered. It really took me awhile. I had to clear the board a couple times to figure it out. There were two particularly challenging things about this puzzle: First, there are lots of different conditions on the board. Mostly these are single tiles, small Total groups and small = groups and even figuring out where to begin is tough. Second, the shape of the puzzle. It’s basically a mushroom, and there are lots of little protrusions that make fitting pieces a little more difficult. I’ll walk you through it below. Let’s dive right in! Looking for Sunday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:49
Részesedés
El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day with Strategic BTC Purchase

El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day with Strategic BTC Purchase

The post El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day with Strategic BTC Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event: El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchase led by Nayib Bukele. 21 BTC added to national reserves. Current total: 6,313.18 BTC, valued at $701 million. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced the nation’s purchase of 21 Bitcoins on September 8, marking another significant increase in the country’s cryptocurrency reserves. This acquisition highlights El Salvador’s continuous investment strategy amid fluctuating market conditions, aiming to strengthen its position in the global cryptocurrency landscape. 21 Bitcoins Purchased on Bitcoin Day: Strategic Implications On Bitcoin Day, President Nayib Bukele elevated El Salvador’s Bitcoin position by acquiring 21 BTC, raising the state-held total to 6,313.18 BTC. This marks another milestone for El Salvador in its strategy to use Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The new purchase signifies the consistent effort by Bukele’s administration to integrate cryptocurrency into national financial systems, emphasizing bitcoin’s strategic importance for the country. The market value of the holdings now stands at $701 million. This action may influence international expectations, with some prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket speculating the treasury might swell to $1 billion by the end of 2025. El Salvador’s dedication to Bitcoin highlights a unique national strategy that contrasts with standard monetary reserves. Community reactions have been significantly vocal, with notable industry figures discussing implications on platforms like X. President Bukele’s actions have sparked discourse, though no formal critiques were captured from major western regulatory entities. The sentiments largely portray an optimistic view on Bitcoin’s potential role in national fiscal policies. As expressed by Bukele: “Buying 21 BTC for Bitcoin Day today.” Bitcoin’s Market Data Reinforces Influence Amid El Salvador Moves Did you know? On prior symbolic dates, El Salvador used BTC purchases to reinforce the cryptocurrency’s integration, maintaining an expansionist strategy amid shifting international perceptions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $111,416.70, propelling its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:46
Részesedés
Early 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals Include Doja Cat, Ricky Martin

Early 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals Include Doja Cat, Ricky Martin

The post Early 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals Include Doja Cat, Ricky Martin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Stars including Doja Cat, Ricky Martin and the voice stars of KPop Demon Hunters are among the early red carpet arrivals at Sunday’s 2025 MTV Video Music Awards celebration in New York. The 2025 MTV VMAs will begin airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from UBS Arena on Long Island on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. The action gets underway an hour earlier, though, with a red carpet pre-show on several cable and satellite outlets. ForbesWhat Time Does MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show Begin? How To WatchBy Tim Lammers The 2025 MTV VMAs will be hosted by rap icon and NCIS franchise star LL Cool J and will feature live performances by Lady Gaga, who is up for a leading 12 MTV VMA nominations. Other artists scheduled to perform include Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll and Busta Rhymes. The 2025 MTV VMAs is being hosted by rap legend LL Cool J. See photos below of some of the early red carpet arrivals to the celebration. ForbesPhotos: Major Stars At 2025 U.S. Open Day 13By Tim Lammers Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more photos are the stars arrive at the 2025 MTV VMAs. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Lara Raj, Megan, Manon, Sophia, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV Lara Raj, Megan, Manon, Sophia, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE posed on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:43
Részesedés
30 Day Crypto Chain Shake-Up: Solana Keeps Churning, Tron Keeps Earning

30 Day Crypto Chain Shake-Up: Solana Keeps Churning, Tron Keeps Earning

Over the past 30 days, blockchain networks have shown some lively shifts across addresses, transactions, and fees. Solana remains the behemoth in terms of active wallets with more than 75.5 million, though that came with a hefty 23% drop. Crypto Chain Metrics Between Aug. 7 to Sept. 7, 2025 Nansen analytics show that Tron wasn’t […]
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:43
Részesedés
Best Cryptos to Buy? ChatGPT Picks SOL and This Penny Crypto as Firms File S-1 Applications for Solana ETFs

Best Cryptos to Buy? ChatGPT Picks SOL and This Penny Crypto as Firms File S-1 Applications for Solana ETFs

The post Best Cryptos to Buy? ChatGPT Picks SOL and This Penny Crypto as Firms File S-1 Applications for Solana ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Solana (SOL) gains recognition, several firms have filed S-1 applications for Solana ETFs. Fidelity submitted its Spot Solana ETF in June 2025. Called the Fidelity Solana Fund, it will use real-time market data to track the Solana Reference Rate. Bitwise also submitted an application for a Solana ETF through CF Benchmarks, which will hold SOL in trust for investors. Meanwhile, 21Shares, the first crypto ETP issuer, filed for its Core Solana ETF in 2024, updated its application this year following additional discussions with the SEC. Little Pepe Emerges as a Penny Crypto to Watch While Solana may be dominating the headlines, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has become a formidable player in the penny crypto landscape. The project has established itself as more than just a meme coin. Ethereum Layer 2 integration allows for speed, scalability, and extremely low transaction fees. Its architecture innovatively seeks to keep it affordable for retail participants while securing participants using the powerful ecosystem of Ethereum. This positioning makes Little Pepe attractive not only to small investors but also to larger wallets with an interest in supporting utility-driven meme projects. Powered by its Layer-2 blockchain, Little Pepe brings speed, scalability and ultra-low fees to the table. Its innovative design ensures affordability for retail participants while maintaining security through Ethereum’s robust ecosystem. This positioning makes Little Pepe appealing to both small investors and larger wallets seeking utility-driven meme projects. Fair, Secure, and Transparent: Why Investors Trust Little Pepe Little Pepe is more than just a hype, boasting features that add an extra layer of fairness and usability. Its sniper bot resistance ensures the projects are immune to unfair trade practices. The launchpad feature of the platform facilitates the safe and transparent launch of tokens, supporting the growth of new meme-driven projects. Transactions are quick and low in…
Solana
SOL$212.28+2.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 07:40
Részesedés
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:38
