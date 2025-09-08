Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Monday, September 8th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Monday, September 8th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No joke, today’s Difficult Pips is the hardest I’ve encountered. It really took me awhile. I had to clear the board a couple times to figure it out. There were two particularly challenging things about this puzzle: First, there are lots of different conditions on the board. Mostly these are single tiles, small Total groups and small = groups and even figuring out where to begin is tough. Second, the shape of the puzzle. It’s basically a mushroom, and there are lots of little protrusions that make fitting pieces a little more difficult. I’ll walk you through it below. Let’s dive right in! Looking for Sunday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than…