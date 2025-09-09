MEXC-tőzsde
Kriptovaluta-hírek
2025-09-09 Tuesday
Kriptovaluta-hírek
Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Ledger CTO Warns of Billion-Download NPM Supply Chain Attack, All Solana Ecosystem Responds
The post Ledger CTO Warns of Billion-Download NPM Supply Chain Attack, All Solana Ecosystem Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has sounded the alarm on a major supply chain attack targeting the JavaScript ecosystem. The exploit comes after a reputable developer’s NPM account was compromised, pushing malicious code into widely used packages with over 1 billion downloads. On X, Guillemet wrote: “There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk.” 🚨 There’s a large-scale supply chain attack in progress: the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised. The affected packages have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, meaning the entire JavaScript ecosystem may be at risk. The malicious payload works… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) September 8, 2025 Malicious Payload Swaps Crypto Addresses The injected payload is designed to silently replace crypto addresses during transactions. If a user pastes or inputs a wallet address, the code swaps it with the attacker’s address—stealing funds without the victim realizing. NPM has already disabled the compromised versions, but Guillemet cautions that risks may remain, especially on frontend applications still relying on cached or unpatched code. He advised: Hardware wallet users should double-check every transaction before signing. Software wallet users should pause all on-chain activity until further clarity. At this stage, it’s not clear if the attacker is also harvesting seed phrases from software wallets. Solana Ecosystem Responds The attack has triggered responses across the Solana ecosystem. Protocols and wallets quickly issued statements clarifying their exposure—or lack thereof. Drift Protocol Solana-based Drift Protocol Drift confirms that Drift’s SDK and UI are not affected by the large-scale NPM supply chain attack. None of the compromised packages were identified in Drift’s codebase. For the safety of the community, Drift advises users…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:04
Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing
The post Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Koah, a company focused on AI startups and developers, is bringing sponsored advertisements to AI tools and apps. The company, which has raised $5 million, believes integrating ads into AI apps and tools is the best way for developers to monetize their work. Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, supported Koah during its seed round, according to data from CrunchBase. Koah wants to monetize vibe-coded AI apps AI-generated ads are everywhere, but it’s rare to see ads when interacting with chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Of course, these companies are capable of building this feature on their own. However, Koah is capitalizing on third-party builders that create various apps and tools on top of large models like ChatGPT. Koah is serving users who are not paying a monthly subscription for an AI model. The company is targeting AI apps with a demographic outside the United States, like in South America or Asia. Developers of such apps struggle to bring in revenue because it’s expensive to scale. Koah fills this gap and provides devs with an ad-based monetization model. Vibe-coded apps could turn into revenue gushers when integrated with sponsored ads from platforms like Koah. This is similar to the early days of Google and social media apps, also known as Web 2.0. Koah started integrating ads across AI apps such as Luzia, Liner, and DeepAI. The advertisements are from UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These ads are labeled as sponsored content by default. They are programmed to pop up during relevant user interactions. For example, a query about website design could trigger an UpWork ad offering freelance support. GPT devs left waiting on revenue model Early last year, OpenAI introduced the GPT Store. It’s a place for developers to create customized GPTs and share them with everyone. At the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:01
SwissBorg hacked for $41M SOL after third-party API compromise
Hackers drained 193,000 SOL from SwissBorg’s Solana Earn program after a Kiln API was compromised, affecting 1% of users and 2% of assets. SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto wealth management platform, said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the API of its staking partner Kiln, draining about 193,000 Solana tokens from its Earn program. The SwissBorg app and other Earn products were not impacted by the hack, the company wrote in a post on X. The stolen SOL (SOL) tokens were worth roughly $41 million at time of writing. The breach originated with Kiln, a staking infrastructure provider that powers yield products on blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:01
PENGU soars 18% after OpenSea partnership: Is $0.04 next?
PENGU eyes another 27% price uptick, but with the ADX showing a weak trend, how will the price react?
Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:00
Pepe Coin Price Forecasts; Shiba Inu Latest News As Layer Brett Emerges With Potential 70x Gains By 2026
Pepe Coin price forecasts are sparking mixed reactions, while Shiba Inu’s latest updates continue to energize its community. Yet, the real surprise is the rise of Layer Brett, rapidly gaining traction through its presale. Analysts now suggest LBRETT could deliver up to 70x gains by 2026, potentially challenging the dominance of established meme coins. Here’s [...] The post Pepe Coin Price Forecasts; Shiba Inu Latest News As Layer Brett Emerges With Potential 70x Gains By 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 06:00
OpenSea unveils final phase of pre-TGE rewards, with $SEA allocation details due in October
The post OpenSea unveils final phase of pre-TGE rewards, with $SEA allocation details due in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OpenSea will launch the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program, allocating 50% of platform fees and offering prize vaults funded with $OP and $ARB tokens. The $SEA token generation event details and allocation are set to be announced by the OpenSea Foundation in October. OpenSea announced today three major initiatives, including a new mobile app, a million-dollar NFT collection investment, and the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program. The company is launching OpenSea Mobile, featuring AI-powered trading capabilities and cross-platform portfolio management. The mobile app aims to simplify on-chain trading by integrating multiple wallets, chains, tokens, and NFTs into one interface. OpenSea is establishing the Flagship Collection with an investment exceeding $1 million to acquire historic NFTs and works by emerging artists. The collection begins with CryptoPunk #5273, with selections managed by a committee of OpenSea employees and external digital art advisors. Starting September 15, OpenSea will allocate 50% of all platform fees to its final pre-TGE rewards phase, including 1% for NFTs and 0.85% for tokens. The program launches with $1 million in $OP and $ARB tokens already committed to the prize vault. Users will receive a Starter Treasure Chest that can be leveled up through trading across 22 chains, completing daily Voyages, and collecting surprise Shipments. The OpenSea Foundation plans to announce details about the $SEA token generation event (TGE) in early October. “$SEA is being engineered with thoughtful mechanics, clear reasons to hold, and long-term sustainability baked in from the start,” said Adam Hollander, the Chief Marketing Officer at OpenSea. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/opensea-pre-tge-rewards-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:00
Solana (SOL) on the cusp to Burst in Q4, But Experts Bring Attention To This Crypto to Offer 2025’s Big Surge
As Solana (SOL) is in the process of developing bull strength on its way to Q4, experienced analysts are subtly shifting their attention towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new addition. While Solana continues to make its mark in the Layer-1 segment with its network activity and growing developer support, the real incentive for 2025 is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 06:00
Pi Network Exposes Pi Scam Wallet Siphoning User Coins!
Pi Network just mapped out a serial Pi scam wallet that’s allegedly draining multiple accounts on the Pioneers’ native chain. A network moderator has flagged the crypto wallet involved in counterfeit action, exposing the scammer’s plot. https://twitter.com/PiNetworkUpdate/status/1964790397508657195 According to the moderator this suspicious crypto wallet had stolen Pi Coin (PI) after unlocking, then split it into hundreds of other wallets to make it harder to keep track of the nature of these funds. As Pi Network’s Core team is implementing extra security measures, another Pioneer posted an example of this vicious cyberattack. Fresh Security Measures Arrive On Pi NetworkContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:59
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Stock: Orphan Drug Win Sparks Volatility Amid NeuroNOS Cancer Pipeline Hype
TLDR: Beyond Air soars on FDA nod, then dips as early-stage fears cool sentiment FDA boost lifts Beyond Air 49%, but preclinical status stirs caution NeuroNOS wins ODD for brain cancer drug; Beyond Air stock sees whiplash BA-101 earns FDA support, but no human trials yet spook investors Beyond Air’s glioblastoma hopes rise fast, fall [...] The post Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Stock: Orphan Drug Win Sparks Volatility Amid NeuroNOS Cancer Pipeline Hype appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 05:58
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend
A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:58
Felkapott hírek
Több
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket