Scott Bessent says Trump tariffs will survive Supreme Court but warns of massive Treasury refund risk

Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs are likely to pass Supreme Court scrutiny, but warned the Treasury may be forced to return hundreds of billions in tariff revenue if the court rules against the White House. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, the Treasury Secretary said he was "confident" Trump's trade moves would be upheld. Still, he admitted that "we would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury," if the court strikes them down. "If the court says it, we'd have to do it," he added. The Trump administration is now urging the court to move fast. After a federal appeals court ruled last month that most of Trump's tariffs were illegal, the Justice Department filed a request for an expedited decision. The legal fight is over what Trump calls "reciprocal tariffs," which were applied to nearly every country under his "liberation day" policy. The Federal Circuit Court found that Trump went beyond the limits of presidential authority when imposing those measures. However, that ruling won't go into effect until October 14, giving the administration a narrow window to appeal. White House warns delay could trigger trillion-dollar refund Bessent warned that if the court delays a final ruling until 2026, the Treasury could be sitting on top of as much as $1 trillion in collected tariffs. "Delaying a ruling until June 2026 could result in a scenario in which $750 billion to $1 trillion in tariffs have already been collected, and unwinding them could cause significant disruption," he said. A refund of that size would be an enormous cash windfall to importers, and a serious financial hit to the federal government. During the same interview, NBC's Kristen Welker asked Bessent whether he believes American companies are…