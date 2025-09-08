MEXC-tőzsde
Top Cryptos for Long-Term Growth Backed by Developer Activity
The post Top Cryptos for Long-Term Growth Backed by Developer Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News WLFI, HYPE and MAGACOIN FINANCE are three altcoins backed by growth, demand and momentum for 2025 and beyond. Investors are searching for projects that have the potential to generate long-term growth as the cryptocurrency industry develops, moving past temporary hype. The key determinants of which tokens might prosper over the next ten years are developer activity, cultural adoption, and community strength. Ethereum and Bitcoin continue to rule the market, but new competitors are opening up exciting new opportunities. Analysts are highlighting three names – WLFI, HYPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE, as exceptional altcoins with sustained momentum that each offer a unique competitive advantage. WLFI: Under-$1 token attracting developer and retail buzz Developers and retail traders alike are very interested in WLFI, which has rapidly emerged as one of the most well-known under-$1 tokens of 2025. Its open, community-driven ecosystem is expanding quickly, and the low barrier to entry has sparked a surge of activity reminiscent of the early Shiba Inu craze. WLFI is one of the most talked-about projects leading into the next bull cycle on Telegram and X, where its hype keeps growing. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Scarcity, legitimacy, and second-chance energy Developer activity favors projects like Ethereum and Cardano, but cultural demand is leaning heavily toward MAGACOIN FINANCE. Unlike infrastructure coins, it thrives on viral momentum, building a fast-expanding global community that treats the token as both investment and identity. Its HashEx and CertiK-approved audits elevate it above the usual meme-coin churn, giving it credibility with cautious buyers. Analysts project potential multipliers of 35x–65x, numbers that keep investors’ eyes locked on its presale. As developer-led projects build slowly over years, MAGACOIN FINANCE represents a demand-led rocket ship, primed for the kind of exponential trajectory that defines new market leaders. HYPE: A cultural movement with expanding demand True to its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:04
‘Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant’
The post ‘Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Dear Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin is and must remain censorship resistant.” That’s the promise, the battle, and the line in the sand drawn this week as Leonidas, the host of The Ordinal Show, weighs in on the raging Spam Wars, warning Bitcoin Core: “Any serious attempt by Bitcoin Core to tighten policy rules or censor Ordinals and Runes transactions will be met with decisive action.” Bitcoin Core: transaction censorship is a ‘dangerous precedent’ Leonidas argues that the Bitcoin network was designed to be neutral, permissionless, and open to anyone willing to pay competitive fees. To censor JPEGs, memecoins, or any on-chain experiment under the guise of ‘spam’ is to undermine what sets Bitcoin apart: resistance to censorship at the base layer. He warns: “There is no meaningful difference between normalizing the censorship of JPEG or memecoin transactions and normalizing the censorship of certain monetary transactions by nation-states. Both would set very dangerous precedents.” For anyone following the 2025 Spam Wars, the Core versus Knots debate is everywhere, and node operators have begun voting with their feet, flocking to Knots for its aggressive anti-spam features. Knots’ share has ballooned from 69 nodes at the start of 2024 to over 4,200 in September 2025, now representing over 18% of the reachable network, a dramatic show of protest against Core’s upcoming v30 release. At stake is more than OP_RETURN data limits here. It’s a battle over Bitcoin’s soul: Should the protocol remain a strictly monetary settlement layer, or can it evolve to support innovative on-chain uses, as long as transaction fees are paid? The Ordinals and Runes perspective The Ordinals and Runes ecosystem, according to Leonidas, has driven over half a billion in fees, supporting miners and security, while “using Bitcoin as money every day” outside of legacy narratives. They’re fed up pf being…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:03
Buying Layer Brett Now Is Like Buying Cardano (ADA) In 2014 Say Top Crypto Analysts
The post Buying Layer Brett Now Is Like Buying Cardano (ADA) In 2014 Say Top Crypto Analysts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market thrives on identifying foundational opportunities before they become obvious to the mainstream. A growing number of top analysts are drawing a compelling parallel between Cardano’s 2014 debut and the current Layer Brett presale, suggesting today’s LBRETT investors might be positioned similar to early Cardano buyers. This comparison isn’t based on hype. But on recognizing a project with a powerful technological thesis poised to solve critical blockchain challenges, offering a rare ground-floor opportunity for immense growth. Cardano’s (ADA) early days set a powerful precedent When Cardano (ADA) launched in 2014, it stood out through its commitment to peer-reviewed research. And also a methodical, scientific approach to blockchain development. It entered a market filled with projects prioritizing speed over substance. Offering instead a vision for a more scalable, sustainable, and interoperable ecosystem. Early believers who understood this fundamental value proposition were rewarded with historic gains as the network matured and its technology gained widespread recognition. That early-stage potential is what analysts see mirrored in Layer Brett today. While Cardano focused on building a better Layer 1, Layer Brett is addressing the critical scalability issues facing the world’s premier smart contract platform, Ethereum. It represents a similar leap in thinking, applied to the next generation of blockchain problems. Layer Brett (LBRETT) embodies a similar ethos for this cycle Layer Brett (LBRETT) is fundamentally different from the meme coins that dominate headlines. It is not a token without purpose; it is a fully functional Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. It successfully merges viral meme culture with tangible, real-world blockchain utility. This powerful combination brings together the community-driving energy of a meme. With the high-speed transactions and near-zero gas fees that users and developers desperately need. This fusion of “meme power” and “real mechanism” creates a potent formula for adoption and exponential…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:02
Scott Bessent says Trump tariffs will survive Supreme Court but warns of massive Treasury refund risk
The post Scott Bessent says Trump tariffs will survive Supreme Court but warns of massive Treasury refund risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are likely to pass Supreme Court scrutiny, but warned the Treasury may be forced to return hundreds of billions in tariff revenue if the court rules against the White House. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the Treasury Secretary said he was “confident” Trump’s trade moves would be upheld. Still, he admitted that “we would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury,” if the court strikes them down. “If the court says it, we’d have to do it,” he added. The Trump administration is now urging the court to move fast. After a federal appeals court ruled last month that most of Trump’s tariffs were illegal, the Justice Department filed a request for an expedited decision. The legal fight is over what Trump calls “reciprocal tariffs,” which were applied to nearly every country under his “liberation day” policy. The Federal Circuit Court found that Trump went beyond the limits of presidential authority when imposing those measures. However, that ruling won’t go into effect until October 14, giving the administration a narrow window to appeal. White House warns delay could trigger trillion-dollar refund Bessent warned that if the court delays a final ruling until 2026, the Treasury could be sitting on top of as much as $1 trillion in collected tariffs. “Delaying a ruling until June 2026 could result in a scenario in which $750 billion to $1 trillion in tariffs have already been collected, and unwinding them could cause significant disruption,” he said. A refund of that size would be an enormous cash windfall to importers, and a serious financial hit to the federal government. During the same interview, NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Bessent whether he believes American companies are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:01
Opinion: U.S. regulation promotes "clarity" in the crypto industry, becoming the key to scale
PANews reported on September 8th that, according to CoinDesk, US regulators such as the OCC, SEC, and Federal Reserve have recently issued clear compliance guidelines for crypto asset custody, stablecoin reserves, and token information disclosure, driving clarity into industry infrastructure. These new regulations require banks to control cryptographic keys, separate client assets, and comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Stablecoins must be held on a one-to-one basis and audited, and token issuers must disclose their business models and smart contract code. Compliance and transparency have become the foundation for institutional expansion and trust, shifting the industry's focus from "enforcement and regulation" to "information disclosure."
PANews
2025/09/08 08:01
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?
Situation can turn around pretty quickly, but Bitcoin's inability to retrace might push Shiba Inu and Ethereum down
Coinstats
2025/09/08 08:01
Bitcoin whales offload 112K BTC in a month: Bearish September ahead?
Smart money shedding BTC – Exit liquidity or strategic repositioning?
Coinstats
2025/09/08 08:00
Here’s How a Single Exploit Brought Down Ethereum Layer 2 Kinto
For Ramón Recuero, Kinto’s closure marks the second time he has had to oversee damage control after a hack. His […] The post Here’s How a Single Exploit Brought Down Ethereum Layer 2 Kinto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/08 08:00
Top 3 Cryptos for Long-Term Growth – Backed by Developer Activity and Market Demand
Investors are searching for projects that have the potential to generate long-term growth as the cryptocurrency industry develops, moving past […] The post Top 3 Cryptos for Long-Term Growth – Backed by Developer Activity and Market Demand appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/08 08:00
Ethereum to $10,000? Analysts Compare Current Setup to 2020 Run
Ethereum has long been the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, but many believe its biggest rally may still lie ahead. With analysts drawing comparisons between today’s setup and the conditions leading into the 2020 bull run, speculation is mounting that ETH could climb to $10,000 before the end of the cycle. The driving factors include […] Continue Reading: Ethereum to $10,000? Analysts Compare Current Setup to 2020 Run
Coinstats
2025/09/08 08:00
Felkapott hírek
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket