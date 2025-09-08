Trump says phase two of Russia sanctions are ready as Treasury asks EU to help defeat Putin

The post Trump says phase two of Russia sanctions are ready as Treasury asks EU to help defeat Putin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump said Sunday at the Oval that he’s ready to move forward with a second phase of sanctions on Russia, a step that would directly target either Moscow or the countries still buying Russian oil, though this would be around the 20th time he has threatened the Kremlin like this. But the leader of the free world can’t seem to ever follow through. When asked directly by a reporter if he was prepared to move to “the second phase,” Trump replied, “Yeah, I am,” but didn’t provide further explanation. According to Reuters, this new stance follows months of warnings from Trump without action, as he tried to keep negotiations with Vladimir Putin open. Since returning to office in January, Trump has publicly claimed he could end the war quickly. But with no progress on a ceasefire, and Russia launching its largest air assault to date overnight, killing four people and igniting a Kyiv government building, Trump’s tone has hardened. This all come after Trump had already defended his previous sanctions last week, specifically over his decision to impose 50% tariffs on India’s U.S.-bound exports, citing New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Russia. “That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia,” Trump said last Wednesday. “You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three.” Bessent calls for EU cooperation on oil sanctions Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also went public on Sunday, pushing for the European Union to support U.S. efforts with secondary penalties. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Bessent said the administration is ready to target countries that continue buying Russian oil, warning that this could force Putin into negotiations if done in coordination with European allies. “We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to…