Despite Trade Deadline Tear-Down, Diamondbacks Still In Playoff Hunt
The post Despite Trade Deadline Tear-Down, Diamondbacks Still In Playoff Hunt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Veteran Corbin Carroll (7) and new regular Blaze Alexander have played a part in the Diamondbacks’ resurgence. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Arizona Diamondbacks traded both corner infielders, including the NL’s leading home run hitter, and their most efficient pitcher at the July 31 trade deadline. Somehow it made them better. The Diamondbacks, built for this season, have rebuilt themselves into a contender, although they still a steep climb. The D-Backs are 21-14 since dealing third baseman Eugenio Suarez, first baseman Josh Naylor, starter Merrill Kelly and two other potential free agents at the deadline, with the third-most victories in the majors. They have climbed to within 4 1/2 games of the New York Mets for the third NL wild card position with a new-old cast that includes one of the best top-of-the-order lineups in the majors, a return to form of Zac Gallen, and newcomers who have stepped in when given the opportunity. Nos. 1-3 hitters Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll have been the driving force for an offense that has thrived even after the losses of Suarez and Naylor, and only the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies can rival the production from their top three. The D-Backs rank third in the NL with 711 runs and are on pace to break 800 after leading the majors with 886 runs a year ago, even after defensive lapses led to a disappointing 7-4 loss to Boston on Sunday, when they could not hold a 3-1 lead. Perdomo has taken his game to the next level this season, Marte has been consistent after missing a month with a left hamstring injury, and Carroll has regained his rookie power/speed levels. Carroll has a career-high 30 homers, and he is within a stolen base…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:43
Shinhan Financial’s Bold Move With Tether
The post Shinhan Financial’s Bold Move With Tether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Stablecoin Adoption Talks: Shinhan Financial’s Bold Move With Tether Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Stablecoin Adoption Talks: Shinhan Financial’s Bold Move with Tether Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoin-adoption-shinhan-tether/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:43
Pi Networks News Suggest Investors Turning To Cryptos Like Layer Brett For Major Gains In 2025
The post Pi Networks News Suggest Investors Turning To Cryptos Like Layer Brett For Major Gains In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The latest Pi Networks news is creating a clear divergence in the market. While the project boasts a massive user base, its token is struggling near all-time lows, and upcoming developments are causing concern for investors focused on near-term gains. This is causing a strategic shift, with many turning their attention to new presale opportunities like Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which appears to have a more robust formula for success in 2025. Layer Brett offers a blueprint for a successful launch To understand why investors are turning to Layer Brett, you just need to look at its design, which feels like a direct answer to Pi Network’s struggles. Where Pi’s price is languishing after its launch, Layer Brett offers a ground-floor entry point through its crypto presale, maximizing upside potential. While Pi’s trading volume has dropped over 36%, Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $2.9 million, showing strong, growing demand. And while Pi announces future utility upgrades, Layer Brett launched with a fully functional Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, providing speed and low gas fees from day one. Finally, while Pi faces upcoming token unlocks that could create massive sell pressure, Layer Brett’s model includes a powerful staking crypto feature with high APYs. This is a live dApp that incentivizes locking up tokens, which is designed to reduce launch-day volatility. The ecosystem is further supported by a roadmap that includes gamified rewards and NFT integrations, and a massive $1 million community giveaway is in place to bootstrap a loyal user base. Participation is designed to be frictionless, allowing users to buy in with ETH, USDT, or BNB with no KYC requirements. This community-first approach is backed by transparent tokenomics, including team tokens that are locked for two years, ensuring long-term alignment with its investors. Pi Networks news highlights a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:31
Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week
The post Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events: Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Global Macroeconomic Events: Navigating Their Impact on Crypto This Week Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/global-macroeconomic-events-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:31
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid
PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
PANews
2025/09/08 08:30
World Gold Council pushes gold-backed tokens for London’s multibillion dollar market
The post World Gold Council pushes gold-backed tokens for London’s multibillion dollar market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London’s $930 billion gold market is facing a major disruption, and it’s coming straight from the top. On Wednesday, the World Gold Council (WGC) announced its plan to introduce a digital token called the Pooled Gold Interest (PGI). This new token would be backed by real gold bars sitting inside London’s vaults, and for the first time, traders could own pieces of a massive 400-ounce bar without needing the entire thing. It’s legally enforceable, tradeable, and can even be used as collateral. “This is a way to be able to get into the market, hold a digital representation of gold with full legal entitlement, with full confidence that the gold is there,” said Mike Oswin, the WGC’s global head of market structure and innovation. He told CNBC that it could be used for simple investments or as collateral. The council believes this kind of token will bring in new players and give them more ways to use gold, especially in a market where prices have been breaking records this year. WGC wants digital gold to function as real collateral Right now, the gold market operates in two main ways, allocated and unallocated. Allocated gold means investors directly own a specific bar or coin. Unallocated gold gives them a claim to a certain amount of metal, but not a specific bar. This second type is the most common globally. The problem? If the institution storing the gold fails, investors might lose their claim. That’s one of the core issues the WGC is trying to fix with PGI tokens. Oswin said the main goal in the first stage is to make gold easier to use as collateral. Allocated gold is technically accepted in many financial markets as a backing asset, but moving the physical metal around is such a hassle that it…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:25
Cardano Price Prediction Sparks Buzz as Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Today With Notcoin and Pepe in Play
What if the search for the next breakout token wasn’t just about numbers but also about the thrill of discovery? The crypto market thrives on both storytelling and innovation, and right now, one project is writing a mythical chapter that has people talking. Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) has become the conversation starter, with a presale journey crafted […]
Coinstats
2025/09/08 08:15
Trump says phase two of Russia sanctions are ready as Treasury asks EU to help defeat Putin
The post Trump says phase two of Russia sanctions are ready as Treasury asks EU to help defeat Putin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump said Sunday at the Oval that he’s ready to move forward with a second phase of sanctions on Russia, a step that would directly target either Moscow or the countries still buying Russian oil, though this would be around the 20th time he has threatened the Kremlin like this. But the leader of the free world can’t seem to ever follow through. When asked directly by a reporter if he was prepared to move to “the second phase,” Trump replied, “Yeah, I am,” but didn’t provide further explanation. According to Reuters, this new stance follows months of warnings from Trump without action, as he tried to keep negotiations with Vladimir Putin open. Since returning to office in January, Trump has publicly claimed he could end the war quickly. But with no progress on a ceasefire, and Russia launching its largest air assault to date overnight, killing four people and igniting a Kyiv government building, Trump’s tone has hardened. This all come after Trump had already defended his previous sanctions last week, specifically over his decision to impose 50% tariffs on India’s U.S.-bound exports, citing New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Russia. “That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia,” Trump said last Wednesday. “You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three.” Bessent calls for EU cooperation on oil sanctions Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also went public on Sunday, pushing for the European Union to support U.S. efforts with secondary penalties. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Bessent said the administration is ready to target countries that continue buying Russian oil, warning that this could force Putin into negotiations if done in coordination with European allies. “We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:13
Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Meme Coin Frenzy With 40% Rally
The post Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Meme Coin Frenzy With 40% Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Sponsored Sponsored Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Sponsored Sponsored Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Elon Musk has changed his Profile name to “Harry Bōlz” In the immediate aftermath of this name change, the price of #HARRYBOLZ rallied by over 3,000% before profit booking commenced. This marks the second time Musk’s name change led to a crypto rally, following similar… pic.twitter.com/RiuntVwGKj — BeInCrypto (@beincrypto) February 11, 2025 Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. Sponsored Sponsored The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 08:09
Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid
PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
PANews
2025/09/08 08:08
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan
Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket