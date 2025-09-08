2025-09-09 Tuesday

SOL Adoption is Real’: Solana Bags Unusual Validation Amid Bloated TPS Criticism

The post SOL Adoption is Real’: Solana Bags Unusual Validation Amid Bloated TPS Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana adoption came into focus this week following a debate on its transaction activity and network revenue. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan introduced the first Solana exchange-traded fund with staking, confirming the coin’s adoption streak. This gives the blockchain new recognition beyond the ongoing discussions about inflated usage numbers. Justin Bons Defends Solana Adoption Justin Bons, the founder of Cyber Capital, defended Solana’s adoption after questions were raised about the quality of its activity. In his latest tweet, Bons said claims that Solana’s usage and revenue were fake are wrong. He explained that even after subtracting failed transactions and consensus activity, Solana still led in transactions per second. A user replied to his tweet that the problem was not whether the revenue was fake but whether it had lasting value. According to the user, much of Solana’s income came from priority fees linked to memecoin activity. This, they argued, did not show stable adoption but only short-term gambling trends. However, Bons answered that blockchains had always attracted speculation in early stages. He gave examples from Bitcoin’s Satoshi Dice period and Ethereum’s time of heavy NFT and ICO activity. Justin added that speculation was part of decentralized finance and should not be viewed as a weakness. In a separate tweet, Dave, another critic, said that Solana’s performance metrics were misleading. He pointed to a bot that had processed almost eleven million transactions in thirty days, with 99.95% of them failing. According to the update, Dave argued that these failed transactions still stayed on the ledger. He said this made it harder and more costly for archive nodes and analytics providers to manage the full history of the chain. Dave said low fees allowed bots to distort the network, turning transaction counts into what he described as vanity statistics. He added that high numbers did…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:22
U.S. Long-term Unemployment Soars to Record High

The post U.S. Long-term Unemployment Soars to Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Long-term unemployment hits 1.94 million in the U.S. Record levels not seen since November 2021. Non-healthcare employment declines rapidly in recent months. August 2025 has seen U.S. long-term unemployment numbers peak at 1.93 million, marking the highest level since late 2021, according to BLS data. Elevated long-term unemployment often signals potential economic recession, posing risks to broader markets, yet crypto remains stable amid these labor market challenges. Long-term Unemployment Spikes as Job Losses Mount Long-term unemployment in the U.S. reached 1.94 million in August 2025, signifying a significant increasing trend in individuals jobless for over 27 weeks. This surge is among the largest since the 2020 and 2008 recessions. The proportion of unemployed Americans jobless for 27 weeks or more has climbed to 26.3%, a substantial increase over the past 20 months since December 2023. Job losses continue, with non-healthcare sectors experiencing significant declines. In the past four months, these sectors have reported losing 142,200 jobs, marking the steepest job loss since 2020. This rapid decline is usually indicative of a forthcoming recession, closely tracking historical patterns where such employment reductions were precursors to broader economic downturns. “The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) changed little at 1.9 million in August but has increased by 385,000 over the year. In August, the long-term unemployed accounted for 25.7 percent of all unemployed people.” – BLS Employment Situation Report Market participants are cautious, given the broader implications of these numbers. Analysts have underscored potential market vulnerabilities if the labor market continues to weaken. Despite the gravity of the situation, key figures like President Joe Biden and Secretary of Labor Julie Su have not issued emergency communications, while official economic rhetoric has avoided declaring a recession. Bitcoin Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty Highlights Crypto Market Resilience Did…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:18
Fed Rate Cut Hopes Rise: Bitcoin Price Doesn’t Follow

The post Fed Rate Cut Hopes Rise: Bitcoin Price Doesn’t Follow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the Asia Pacific Morning Brief—your essential digest of overnight crypto developments shaping regional markets and global sentiment. Monday’s edition is last week’s wrap-up and this week’s forecast, brought to you by Paul Kim. Grab a green tea and watch this space. Expectations for three interest rate cuts this year have returned to the market following a weakening US jobs report. Major US stock indices rallied, but Bitcoin’s price saw a relatively muted response. Jobs Report Worsens, Fuels Rate Cut Bets Sponsored Last week, Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 2.72% and Solana (SOL) rose 2.64%. However, Ethereum (ETH) underperformed, dropping 2.07% over the same period. Last week’s most closely watched event in the risk asset market was the Friday release of the US August non-farm payrolls (NFP) report. This key indicator can significantly influence US interest rates and overall market liquidity. Earlier, a surprisingly low NFP number of just 73,000 new jobs in July sparked fears of an economic crisis. These concerns prompted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to suggest a 100 basis point rate cut this year, which helped propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high of $123,000. The August data proved weaker than July’s, with only 22,000 non-farm jobs added. Furthermore, a revision of the June data revealed a loss of 13,000 jobs, marking the worst performance since 2021. The unemployment rate also ticked up 0.1% to 4.3% from the previous month. While 4.3% is not a crisis level by historical standards, the dramatic slowdown in job growth is a concern. This suggests that the labor market could be at a turning point and may deteriorate rapidly. Sponsored According to the FedWatch Tool, the probability of three Fed rate cuts this year increased once again in response to the poor numbers. Bitcoin’s price quickly rebounded to the $113,000 level. However, Bitcoin failed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:15
You Missed Just a Chill Guy — Don’t Miss BullZilla: The Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

The crypto market is a land of missed chances. One day, a token like Just a Chill Guy looks like a background player; the next, it explodes, minting fortunes and leaving latecomers drowning in regret. Many investors sat on the sidelines, dismissed it, or hesitated a day too long. Then came the flood of posts, […]
Coinstats2025/09/08 09:15
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs. Compound: Could This New Lending Protocol Define the Next Era of DeFi?

The post Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs. Compound: Could This New Lending Protocol Define the Next Era of DeFi? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has gone through multiple waves of innovation, with each wave defining efforts to create new rules governing the movement of funds on a chain. Compound (COMP) was one of the original protocols of DeFi lending during its infancy and established open markets where users could deposit, borrow, and earn interest without relying on banks or intermediaries. However, by 2025, Compound continues to be a big player, but its growth opportunities appear limited. This has made possible new projects such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a token that is both low-cost and innovative and which is already being touted as potentially becoming the successor of the original giants of DeFi. Compound (COMP) When Compound was created in 2018, it was one of the first protocols to show that decentralized lending was possible. It was a creative concept then that enabled one to borrow against their cryptocurrency holdings, earn interest and place the cryptocurrency assets in the liquidity pools. Following its introduction as a token of governance in 2020, COMP was a catalyst for the broader DeFi boom and became linked to yield farming. When it soared up to more than $850 in May 2021, COMP gave early adopters life-altering returns. The token has a market worth in the billions, and it is currently trading close to $43. Though it remains among the most popular DeFi tokens, its ability to go many times has faded since the breakout years. As a matter of fact, Compound has grown to be a popular protocol. Its market value has little to no room to go up 20x or 30x, it has a well-established user base and its mechanics have been replicated. It is likely that the explosive growth days of COMP are already behind them, thus the emphasis is being laid on earlier-stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:13
Trump family adds $1.3 billion to crypto assets in weeks

PANews reported on September 8th that Bloomberg reported that the Trump family's net worth increased by approximately $1.3 billion in a matter of weeks through its two crypto businesses, World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin Corp. World Liberty Financial contributed approximately $670 million, while Eric Trump's stake in American Bitcoin Corp. is valued at over $500 million. Alt5 Sigma has pledged to purchase $1.5 billion in WLFI tokens, and some of the Trump family's holdings remain locked up. The family's total wealth now stands at $7.7 billion.
PANews2025/09/08 09:12
Crucial New South Korea Crypto Real Estate Reporting Requirements Unveiled

The post Crucial New South Korea Crypto Real Estate Reporting Requirements Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial New South Korea Crypto Real Estate Reporting Requirements Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial New South Korea Crypto Real Estate Reporting Requirements Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korea-crypto-real-estate/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:12
Best Altcoins for 50x Gains

The post Best Altcoins for 50x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts highlight SHIBA, LINK, and a $0.006 presale token as top picks for explosive 2025 growth. Could these altcoins deliver 50x returns? The hunt for explosive altcoin plays has intensified as 2025’s growth cycle unfolds. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, smaller-cap assets are attracting investors who see parallels to early bull runs. Among the most discussed right now are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and a new presale token priced at just $0.0004. Each represents a different angle of opportunity, from established meme-driven rallies to infrastructure-based growth and high-risk, high-reward presales. Analysts say that opportunities like these are being closely tracked by early investors. In fact, many in the market are starting to compare the momentum of certain presales to how coins like SHIB and DOGE gained traction before hitting major exchanges. That’s where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the conversation. With early traction building, it has quickly positioned itself as one of the most-watched emerging tokens for those aiming to capture outsized returns before listings go live. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets Another Wave Shiba Inu remains a crowd favorite. The token’s journey from meme coin to ecosystem project has kept its community engaged. If SHIB mirrors even a fraction of its 7,500% moonshot from its early cycle entry, analysts suggest the token could revisit all-time highs. With SHIB’s ecosystem expanding through Shibarium and decentralized apps, optimism around a sustained rally is strong. Chainlink (LINK) as DeFi’s Infrastructure Backbone Chainlink’s importance in decentralized finance cannot be overstated. Acting as the backbone for oracle data feeds, LINK has become critical for smart contract execution across multiple blockchains. Current trading levels suggest LINK is consolidating, but forecasts point toward a potential $50–$70 range if broader adoption continues. Analysts argue that as DeFi matures, LINK will capture outsized demand. Early-Stage Investors Eye…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:10
Goldman’s tech summit swirls with talk of record 2025 deals

The post Goldman’s tech summit swirls with talk of record 2025 deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tech CEOs, investors, analysts, and even bankers descending on San Francisco this week for one of the industry’s biggest gatherings are buzzing about the possibility that 2025 could become a record year for deals. That optimism marks a sharp reversal from just six months ago, when President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden tariff announcement rattled markets and stoked recession fears. The occasion is Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Communacopia & Technology Conference 2025, opening Monday at the Palace Hotel. The tech event has long served as both a stage for companies to lay out priorities and a proving ground for executives seeking to defend or drum up support for major mergers. Dealmakers flood San Francisco as optimism returns Roughly 260 firms are slated to present, including Meta Platforms Inc., fresh off its $14.3 billion bet on Scale AI Inc.; Salesforce Inc., which in May struck its biggest deal since 2020 with Informatica Inc.; and Nvidia Corp., which just last week snapped up startup Solver Inc. in a multimillion-dollar agreement.  According to Bloomberg data, such transactions have pushed technology dealmaking to $645 billion year-to-date, the strongest pace since 2021’s post-pandemic boom that generated nearly $1 trillion in deals. Counting communications and media, the broader sector has already notched $822 billion in activity. Big-ticket moves this year include Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s $25 billion takeover of CyberArk Software Ltd., Thoma Bravo’s $12.3 billion buyout of Dayforce Inc., and CommScope Holding Co.’s $10.5 billion asset sale to Amphenol Corp. The driving force now is the artificial intelligence arms race. Meta and Elon Musk’s xAI Corp. are pouring billions into data centers. At the same time, major software companies face mounting pressure to use M&A as a defensive strategy against AI-driven disruption, according to dealmakers. “There will be transactions that defy our imagination within the broader…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:04
Audiera Partners With Ariwallet To Redefine Web3 Entertainment

The post Audiera Partners With Ariwallet To Redefine Web3 Entertainment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Audiera Brings Music, Dance, and AI on BNB Chain 2. Arichain Represents Ariwallet as the Core of its Ecosystem Show more Audiera is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Ariwallet, the official wallet of Arichain’s Multi-VM ecosystem. This collaboration represents a remarkable step forward in redefining the intersection of Web3 entertainment and blockchain. This exciting alliance is set to introduce music, dance, and AI-powered experiences into the decentralized world. With this, the synergy aims to pave the way for a new era in Web3 entertainment. Audiera, a Web3 platform for AI-powered music and dance, has announced the news through its official X account. Audiera Brings Music, Dance, and AI on BNB Chain Audiera aims to empower the Web3 landscape by bringing legendary music and dance intellectual property to the space. This AI-powered innovation is built on the BNB Chain. The platform aims to infuse creativity, performance, and advanced blockchain infrastructure to break the boundaries of traditional entertainment. This initiative strives to enable users to explore unique ways of connecting with content, leveraging decentralized ownership and participation. With this step, Audiera aims to cement its reputation as a frontrunner at the edge of the blockchain and culture intersection. The platform introduces digital experiences that are interactive and rewarding alike. Arichain Represents Ariwallet as the Core of its Ecosystem Ariwallet, the official wallet of Arichain, stands as a central hub for Arichain’s vibrant community. Ariwallet is a significant gateway for users, supporting the SVM and EVM environment to improve its capabilities. With this, Arichain becomes a more versatile wallet to encounter multi-chain interactions. Audiera and Ariwallet, by combining their efforts, are poised to bridge entertainment with Web3 access effortlessly. In this way, the wallet builds an ecosystem where co-existence happens between music, dance, and blockchain-powered engagement. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 09:00
