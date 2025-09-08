2025-09-09 Tuesday

South Korean government requires reporting when funds from virtual asset sales are used to purchase a home

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Digital Asset, the South Korean government has revised real estate transaction regulations, requiring that funds raised from the sale of virtual assets for home purchases be truthfully reported in the financing plan. The new regulations, jointly formulated by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and other departments, aim to increase transparency in transaction funds and prevent illegal capital from flowing into the real estate market. Financing plans will now include proceeds from the sale of virtual assets as owned funds, and supporting documentation will be required for these transactions.
PANews2025/09/08 10:09
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana Gain; Ethereum Steady: Analyst Says BTC's Breakout Past This Level Could Be A 'Massive Trigger'

Leading cryptocurrencies traded higher on Sunday, as investors braced for a week marked by key inflation data.read more
Coinstats2025/09/08 10:07
ICBC Asia and HSBC express their intention to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to a report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will only issue a few stablecoin licenses in the first phase. As of the end of August, 77 institutions had expressed interest in applying for licenses. ICBC (Asia) reportedly has applied to the HKMA, becoming the second major Chinese bank to do so after Bank of China (Hong Kong). HSBC has also expressed interest, and Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are likely to receive the first batch of licenses.
PANews2025/09/08 10:07
Tether CEO refutes claims that the firm sold Bitcoin and bought gold

The post Tether CEO refutes claims that the firm sold Bitcoin and bought gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USDT, took to X on Sunday to refute claims about the firm selling its Bitcoin (BTC) to invest in gold. In his post, Ardoino wrote that “Tether didn’t sell any Bitcoin,” adding that: “While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets like Bitcoin, Gold and Land.” How the rumor started On Sept. 6, YouTuber Clive Thompson claimed that “recently, Tether has been buying gold and selling Bitcoin.” Thompson’s assertion was based on an examination of Tether’s statements of assets. According to Thompson, Tether sold over $1 billion BTC and purchased over $1.6 billion gold in the last quarter. This indicates that Tether is dumping Bitcoin in favor of gold, as per Thompson. Flaws in Thompson’s claims Jan3 CEO Samson Mow pointed out flaws in Thompson’s theory based on public data. In an X post, Mow explained that Thompson arrived at the wrong conclusion since he assumed that a fall in BTC holdings of Tether automatically meant they sold it for gold. In the first and second quarter of this year, Tether reported holdings of 92,650 BTC and 83,274 BTC respectively. According to Mow, Thompson forgot to factor in Tether’s funding of a separate project called Twenty One Capital (XXI). Tether transferred 14,000 BTC on June 2 and 5,800 BTC in July, sending a total of 19,800 BTC to XXI. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Therefore, Mow explained that Tether had 4,624 BTC more in Q2 2025 than the previous quarter. Accounting for July’s transfer, Tether “has (at least) a net increase in Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:03
Social chatter fuels USELESS Coin’s 18% rally: More upside ahead IF…

USELESS Coin rallies despite weak volumes, leaving traders asking if Smart Money inflows justify the hype.
Coinstats2025/09/08 10:00
China Explores Blockchain Integration Through Venom Talks

The post China Explores Blockchain Integration Through Venom Talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports indicate that a Chinese financial technology company is in preliminary discussions with the Abu Dhabi–based Venom Foundation. While unconfirmed, these discussions highlight Chinese firms’ continued interest in exploring blockchain platforms for cross-border transactions, environmental reporting, and large-scale data processing, reflecting a broader trend of experimentation with advanced digital finance infrastructure. Preliminary Discussions Reported Chinese media sources suggest that a leading fintech firm is considering acquiring blockchain infrastructure from the Venom Foundation. Neither party has confirmed these discussions, and the details remain speculative. China has explored blockchain applications in multiple areas, including digital asset management and financial services infrastructure. Earlier initiatives have included testing cryptocurrencies and integrating blockchain into corporate treasury operations. A potential acquisition of Venom would represent a step toward incorporating a high-performance blockchain platform into broader financial systems rather than limited pilot projects. Venom is a blockchain capable of high throughput and rapid settlement. Internal testing reportedly recorded up to 150,000 transactions per second, with settlement finality in under three seconds. Its architecture relies on sharding and parallel execution to maintain performance under high load. The platform includes compliance tools such as KYC and AML verification and can support digital assets or stablecoins aligned with regulatory requirements. Potential applications identified in reports include cross-border currency settlements, environmental reporting, and processing large datasets for financial analytics. These uses align with areas of interest for Chinese policy, including international trade facilitation and monitoring of environmental initiatives. Implications for Chinese Digital Finance China’s technology sector has previously used acquisitions to integrate external technologies into domestic financial and digital ecosystems. While no transaction has been confirmed, the reported discussions suggest that Chinese firms continue to explore ways to incorporate advanced blockchain infrastructure into their operations. Industry sources estimate that any potential deal, if it proceeds, could be finalized in late 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:00
The total amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has reached $2.4 billion, an increase of nearly 100% this year.

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Token Terminal, the total amount of tokenized gold on the Ethereum chain is currently approximately $2.4 billion, with supply increasing by approximately 100% year-to-date. Major tokens include PAXG and XAUT, reflecting the continued expansion of on-chain gold assets.
PANews2025/09/08 09:59
Singapore's OCBC Bank launches $1 billion blockchain-based digital dollar commercial paper program

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Business Times , Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation ( OCBC ) announced the launch of a $ 1 billion blockchain-based US Dollar Commercial Paper ( USCP ) program, becoming the world's first USCP issuer to achieve a full lifecycle blockchain issuance. The program, supported by JPMorgan 's Kinexys Digital Assets platform and Digital Debt Service application, has already completed the issuance of the first six-month note, with proceeds to be used for general purposes.
PANews2025/09/08 09:57
New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority launches public consultation on tokenization regulation

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Ledger Insights , the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority ( FMA ) has launched a public consultation on tokenization, which runs until the end of October . The FMA stated that it has received numerous tokenization-related inquiries this year, but few projects have actually been implemented. The FMA is concerned that existing regulations may pose obstacles to startups, leading some companies to circumvent local regulations and expand into overseas markets, thereby weakening consumer protection.
PANews2025/09/08 09:53
Whales profited from long $PUMP on HyperLiquid, while some accounts experienced negative losses due to high leverage on $BTC.

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Onchain Lens, $PUMP has risen by approximately 110% since the ATL. Two whales held 5x leveraged long positions on the HyperLiquid platform, worth $7 million and $5 million respectively, with floating profits of $2.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively. Among them, Whale 1 lost $3 million due to holding a 40x leveraged $BTC long position, and the overall account balance was negative; Whale 2 also held a 10x leveraged $ENA long position, with a floating profit of $5.4 million.
PANews2025/09/08 09:52
