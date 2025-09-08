2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Why The Green Bay Packers Look Like The Team To Beat in The NFC North

Why The Green Bay Packers Look Like The Team To Beat in The NFC North

The post Why The Green Bay Packers Look Like The Team To Beat in The NFC North appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates his sack against the Detroit Lions Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Rashan Gary knew this wasn’t any other game. As the Green Bay Packers defensive end was driving to Lambeau Field Sunday — 4 ½ hours before kickoff, mind you — he already felt the excitement. “It was crazy on the drive in,” Gary said. “Everybody looked ready, everybody was excited. And then I’m pulling up and everybody was yelling at the car, things like that. I’m like, football’s back.” And so might be the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay had one of its most impressive wins this decade, defeating visiting Detroit, 27-13. The Lions had dominated the NFC North in recent years, winning two straight divisional titles and going 3-0 in their last three trips to Lambeau Field. But the Packers dominated a team that’s become one of their biggest rivals in recent years. “I don’t know whatever generations of Packer fans come before me, who they despise the most,” tight end Tucker Kraft said. “You can tell when you get these two teams on the field, there’s fire under our (tails) and we’re ready to play some ball.” The Lions, who went 15-2 in 2024, had won six of the last seven games against Green Bay. And after Detroit defeated Green Bay, 34-31, in Week 14 last season, many Packers talked about wanting to see the Lions again in the postseason. That didn’t happen after Green Bay fell in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Packers waited all offseason to face the NFC North champion Lions, then made the most of the opportunity. “(Expletive), it doesn’t feel bad,” guard Sean Rhyan said. “I can tell you that. It definitely doesn’t feel bad. They’re…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:52
Részesedés
The 2025 Spam Wars Are Becoming a ‘Serious Threat’ to Bitcoin

The 2025 Spam Wars Are Becoming a ‘Serious Threat’ to Bitcoin

The post The 2025 Spam Wars Are Becoming a ‘Serious Threat’ to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been in Bitcoin for more than a minute, you’ve probably heard people compare today’s “Spam Wars” to the infamous Blocksize Wars almost a decade ago. The energy, the vitriol, the tribalism; it’s all back in force, only this time, instead of arguing over block sizes, the battlefield is OP_RETURN and the growing divide between Bitcoin Core and Knots. How the Spam Wars Began The roots of the Spam Wars date back to 2023. That’s when Ordinals burst onto the scene. They enabled anyone to embed digital art, NFTs, and other types of data right onto Bitcoin’s blockchain. Many heralded Ordinals for unleashing all kinds of innovations on Bitcoin. Some foresaw the problem of spam and bloat on the chain driving up transaction fees for everyday users. In early 2025, the Spam Wars moved up another gear. Bitcoin Core developers unveiled plans to scrap the 80-byte OP_RETURN limit in their upcoming v30 release. They were hoping to make Bitcoin more versatile for new kinds of on-chain activity. To many on the Core side, as long as transaction fees are paid, any use of Bitcoin is fair game. But not everyone shares that vision. Luke Dashjr, long-time Bitcoin developer and lead maintainer of Bitcoin Knots, sees the shift less as open experimentation and more as a massive red flag. To him, lifting the limits is an open invitation for spam, which would turn Bitcoin into a data dumpster for non-financial junk and threaten its role as money. Knots is quickly becoming the rallying point for critics who believe Core is surrendering Bitcoin’s neutrality, and as tensions rise, more node operators are starting to flock over: Knots’ share of the network has hit 18.5%. What’s Really at Stake At its heart, the Spam Wars are not about one line of code…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:49
Részesedés
Galidix Expands Support Team, Boosting Customer Capabilities

Galidix Expands Support Team, Boosting Customer Capabilities

The post Galidix Expands Support Team, Boosting Customer Capabilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galidix made an important decision to increase the number of specialists in the support team in order to make its service even more useful and accessible to customers. The company’s new specialists bring their many years of experience and key knowledge in the field of financial markets, providing clients with additional opportunities. Their deep understanding of the internal processes in the financial sector, gained over many years of work, makes their recommendations especially valuable. The updated support team helps clients better navigate investment decisions and build a strategy, as well as quickly master the platform. Thanks to the team’s help, clients are able to use all its capabilities from the first day of work, gaining the necessary knowledge and confidence. Detailed analysis of the market situation and advice based on deep knowledge of the processes – all this is available to Galidix clients. This level of support is especially important for beginners who are not yet ready to rely on their own knowledge in making trading decisions. However, even experienced users benefit from the deeper strategies and approaches offered by the company’s specialists. Qualified Galidix professionals seek an individual approach to each client and their requests, which facilitates decision-making and deepens their knowledge in the process of comfortable interaction.   Accessibility and ease of use Galidix has created a platform that is both multifunctional and easy to use. Modern analytical tools combined with a wide range of learning materials allow clients to receive the necessary information in a timely manner to make informed decisions. Charts, indicators, historical data, access to the latest news and trends – all this strengthens the validity of their strategy and increases the level of self-confidence. Accessibility from any device, including mobile, gives investors the opportunity to make trades at any convenient time, regardless of where…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:48
Részesedés
Aster will hold a TGE on September 17th and will airdrop 7.04 million ASTER tokens to users.

Aster will hold a TGE on September 17th and will airdrop 7.04 million ASTER tokens to users.

PANews reported on September 8th that the decentralized trading platform Aster announced it will hold its ASTER Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 17th, airdropping 7.04 million ASTER tokens to eligible users participating in the rewards program. Officials stated that details regarding ASTER redemption and the token economics model will be announced later that day. Additionally, the second phase of the Aster Genesis campaign has launched, allowing users to earn Rh points through Aster Pro trading. Points are calculated weekly and graded based on multiple factors, including trading volume, holding time, asset holdings, and team recommendations.
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 10:47
Részesedés
Lady Gaga Dedicates MTV VMAs Artist Of The Year Win To Fiancé And Fans

Lady Gaga Dedicates MTV VMAs Artist Of The Year Win To Fiancé And Fans

The post Lady Gaga Dedicates MTV VMAs Artist Of The Year Win To Fiancé And Fans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga accepting the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 7, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Getty Images for MTV Lady Gaga gave her applause to some special people during her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Gaga was briefly present at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, hosted by LL Cool J. At the start of the awards show, following Doja Cat and Kenny G’s performance of “Jealous Type,” fellow musician Lenny Kravitz presented Gaga with the first trophy of the night. “Getting ready for this show, I thought how much it would mean to me to win this award tonight, and I cannot begin to tell you what this means to me,” Gaga said as she read a prepared speech onstage at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. “I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding.” “Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world,” the “Abracadabra” singer continued. “Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.” Lady Gaga posing backstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV Gaga won the fan-voted award over Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. She was also the most-nominated artist at this year’s VMAs with 12 total nods. In her speech, she delivered some words of encouragement…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:46
Részesedés
Salvo Games And Last Odyssey To Drive AI-Driven Web3 Gaming

Salvo Games And Last Odyssey To Drive AI-Driven Web3 Gaming

The post Salvo Games And Last Odyssey To Drive AI-Driven Web3 Gaming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Salvo Games, a prominent GameFi platform, has partnered with Last Odyssey, the earliest AI-driven MMORTS 5X game developed on the Ronin Network. The partnership is aimed at merging cutting-edge technology and next-gen Web3 gaming. As revealed by Salvo Games in its official X announcement, the collaboration indicates the potential of community-led growth in the broader decentralized gaming world. Hence, this move is expected to substantially accelerate visibility, particularly with the 2nd public test of Last Odyssey that is scheduled to occur in October. Salvo Games and Last Odyssey Partner to Bolster AI-Led Web3 Gaming The partnership between Salvo Games and Last Odyssey focuses on advancing Web3 gaming with the inclusion of robust AI technology. Hence, with this collaboration, Last Odyssey will get wider in-game exposure apart from providing community participants with direct ways for comprehensive interaction via Telegram and Discord. This approach guarantees that players get the center stage in the growth, combining gameplay and community engagement. Keeping this in view,  the partnership is anticipated to deliver an immersive player experience while displaying the potential of AI-led decision-making during real-time gameplay. What to Expect from This Partnership for Developers? According to Salvo Games, the partnership offers noteworthy advantages for the developers. They take into account wider exposure within the growing Web3 community, opportunities to develop alongside a swiftly scaling project via Ronin Network, and access to AI-led tools to build immersive gameplay. Thus, the duo attempts to leverage the broader industry reach of Salvo Games and AI-driven approach of Last Odyssey to let developers explore new avenues in decentralized gaming. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and FinTech enthusiast. He has strong command over writing…
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:35
Részesedés
A Pivotal Move For ICBC And HSBC In Digital Finance

A Pivotal Move For ICBC And HSBC In Digital Finance

The post A Pivotal Move For ICBC And HSBC In Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move For ICBC And HSBC In Digital Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move for ICBC and HSBC in Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hong-kong-stablecoin-license-5/
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:33
Részesedés
Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move for ICBC and HSBC in Digital Finance

Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move for ICBC and HSBC in Digital Finance

BitcoinWorld Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move for ICBC and HSBC in Digital Finance The financial world is abuzz with news from Hong Kong, as a significant development signals a new era for digital assets. The Hong Kong unit of China’s banking behemoth, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), has officially declared its intention to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license. This move is not just a ripple; it’s a potential wave in the global financial landscape, hinting at how traditional finance is embracing the future of money and setting a new standard for institutional involvement. Why is a Hong Kong Stablecoin License a Game Changer? This isn’t an isolated event. Global banking giant HSBC has also expressed keen interest in securing such a license, though a formal application from them awaits public confirmation. These actions underscore a growing recognition among established financial institutions that stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to stable assets like fiat money, are set to play a crucial role in the evolving digital economy. For Hong Kong, a city striving to become a leading crypto hub, attracting such major players is a massive endorsement of its regulatory foresight and market potential. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has been proactively establishing a robust regulatory framework for virtual assets. Their efforts are designed to foster innovation while safeguarding financial stability and protecting investors. By offering clear guidelines and licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers, HKMA aims to build a trusted and secure environment, ensuring that the digital asset space grows responsibly. What Does This Mean for Traditional Banking? The pursuit of a Hong Kong stablecoin license by institutions like ICBC and HSBC represents a strategic pivot. It shows that these banks are not merely observing the crypto space but are actively seeking to integrate digital assets into their core services. This strategic shift could lead to several transformative outcomes: Enhanced Efficiency: Stablecoins can facilitate faster, more transparent, and significantly cheaper cross-border transactions, reducing reliance on traditional, often slow, correspondent banking networks. New Revenue Streams: Banks can unlock new business models by offering stablecoin-related services, including custody solutions, payment gateways, and even facilitating tokenized asset markets. Increased Digital Adoption: By providing regulated, bank-backed stablecoins, these institutions can bridge the gap between traditional banking and the digital economy, making crypto assets more accessible and trustworthy for mainstream users and businesses. This integration is vital for Hong Kong’s ambition to be a global Web3 leader. By bringing regulated stablecoins into the mainstream, the city can attract more innovation, talent, and investment in the digital asset sector, solidifying its position as a financial technology powerhouse. Challenges and Opportunities for Hong Kong’s Digital Future While the enthusiasm is palpable, the path to widespread stablecoin adoption isn’t without its hurdles. Regulatory compliance, ensuring seamless technological integration, and educating the public about these new financial instruments are significant challenges. Banks will need to navigate complex legal frameworks, invest heavily in secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure, and adapt their operational models. However, the opportunities presented by a thriving stablecoin ecosystem are immense. The issuance of a regulated Hong Kong stablecoin license could unlock new possibilities across various financial applications: Cross-border Payments: Streamlining international remittances and trade finance, benefiting both individuals and corporations with reduced costs and faster settlement times. Programmable Money: Enabling the development of sophisticated smart contracts and automated financial processes, which can revolutionize areas like supply chain finance and insurance. Financial Inclusion: Potentially providing access to digital financial services for a broader population, including the unbanked and underbanked, by offering low-cost, instant transactions. Hong Kong’s commitment to creating a clear regulatory path is a key differentiator. This proactive stance is attracting global financial powerhouses, positioning the city at the forefront of digital finance innovation and setting a benchmark for other jurisdictions. What’s Next for Stablecoin Regulation in Hong Kong? The HKMA’s regulatory sandbox and licensing regime are designed to be iterative, adapting as the market evolves and new technologies emerge. The applications from ICBC and potentially HSBC will provide valuable real-world insights into the practicalities of stablecoin issuance and management within a regulated environment. This ongoing dialogue between regulators and industry players is crucial for developing a framework that is both robust in its oversight and flexible enough to foster continuous innovation. The potential for “bank-issued” stablecoins under a Hong Kong stablecoin license could lend significant credibility and stability to the entire digital asset ecosystem. It offers the inherent trust and regulatory oversight associated with traditional banks, combined with the efficiency and innovation of blockchain technology. This powerful blend is precisely what is needed to transition stablecoins from niche crypto products to mainstream, widely accepted financial instruments. A Glimpse into the Future of Finance The pursuit of a Hong Kong stablecoin license by banking giants like ICBC and HSBC is more than just a business decision; it’s a strong signal about the future direction of global finance. It highlights a clear trend towards the convergence of traditional banking and digital assets, with stablecoins acting as a key bridge. As Hong Kong continues to build its reputation as a leading crypto hub, these developments will be closely watched by the international financial community, eager to see how this strategic move unfolds. The integration of stablecoins into regulated financial systems promises to bring greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation. It’s an exciting time for digital finance, and Hong Kong is clearly at the vanguard of this transformation, setting a precedent for how major economies can embrace the digital revolution responsibly and securely. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin license? A stablecoin license is a regulatory approval granted by financial authorities, like the HKMA, that permits an entity to issue and manage stablecoins. This license ensures that stablecoin operations adhere to specific standards for consumer protection, financial stability, and anti-money laundering (AML) protocols. Q2: Why are major banks like ICBC and HSBC interested in stablecoins? Traditional banks are increasingly recognizing the potential of stablecoins to enhance efficiency in payments, create new revenue streams, and bridge the gap between conventional finance and the growing digital economy. Their involvement adds credibility and stability to the crypto market. Q3: How does Hong Kong’s regulatory approach differ from other regions? Hong Kong is adopting a proactive and clear regulatory framework for virtual assets, including stablecoins. The HKMA aims to foster innovation while ensuring robust investor protection and financial stability, positioning the city as a leading, regulated crypto hub. Q4: What are the main benefits of bank-issued stablecoins? Bank-issued stablecoins combine the efficiency and innovation of blockchain technology with the trust and regulatory oversight of traditional financial institutions. This can lead to faster, cheaper transactions, new financial products, and greater mainstream adoption of digital currencies. Q5: What are the challenges for banks issuing stablecoins? Challenges include navigating complex regulatory compliance, integrating new blockchain technology with existing systems, managing cybersecurity risks, and educating both staff and customers about these new financial products. Despite these, the long-term benefits are seen as significant. Did you find this insight into Hong Kong’s stablecoin ambitions fascinating? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about how traditional finance is embracing the digital revolution! This post Hong Kong Stablecoin License: A Pivotal Move for ICBC and HSBC in Digital Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 10:30
Részesedés
Taiko Dazzles At Seoul’s Luxury Cultural Event

Taiko Dazzles At Seoul’s Luxury Cultural Event

The post Taiko Dazzles At Seoul’s Luxury Cultural Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary RWA Tokenization: Taiko Dazzles At Seoul’s Luxury Cultural Event Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary RWA Tokenization: Taiko Dazzles at Seoul’s Luxury Cultural Event Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rwa-tokenization-taiko-luxury/
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:27
Részesedés
Zhudi Holdings announces HK$4.5 million cryptocurrency investment plan

Zhudi Holdings announces HK$4.5 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on September 8 that the Hong Kong-listed company Zhudi Holdings (stock code 01413) issued an announcement stating that the board of directors has approved its subsidiary Tiankun Digital Co., Ltd. to invest up to HK$4.5 million of its own funds in cryptocurrencies, using a quantitative strategy based on Delta neutrality to invest in BTC and ETH spot and derivatives, with a target annualized return rate of 12-18%, and an 8% retracement stop loss and real-time on-chain audit.
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 10:25
Részesedés

