Biggest Celebrities At 2025 U.S. Open Men’s And Women’s Finals
The post Biggest Celebrities At 2025 U.S. Open Men’s And Women’s Finals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessica Alba on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA Bruce Springsteen, Kevin Hart, Jessica Alba, Danny DeVito, Pink, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Courteney Cox, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Walton Goggins and Usher were among the big stars attending the U.S. Open Finals matches on Saturday and Sunday in New York. Earlier in the week such stars as Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson, Tina Fey, LL Cool J and Steve Carell attended matches, while Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Bowen Yang, Issa Rae, Danai Gurira, Rami Malek, Questlove and Alec Baldwin caught mid-week matches. ForbesPhotos: 2025 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals Include Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter And MoreBy Tim Lammers On Friday, such stars as Rachel Brosnahan, Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, Adam Driver, Keegan-Michael Key and Clive Davis were spotted in the stands. Other stars turning out for the U.S. Open Women’s Singles Final on Saturday and Men’s Singles Final on Sunday included Michael Douglas, David Duchovny, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Shaggy and Sting. See photos of the celebrities during the U.S. Open’s weekend matches below. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones on the blue carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA Wall Street Oscar winner Michael Douglas and his wife, Chicago Oscar winner and Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the blue carpet ahead of the U.S. Open Men’s Final match on Sunday. David Duchovny on the Blue Carpet at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Shea Kastriner/USTA) Shea Kastriner/USTA The X-Files star David Duchnovny also walked the blue carpet at the U.S. Open Men’s Final on Sunday. Usher at the 2025 US Open, Sunday, Sep. 7, 2025 in Flushing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 10:58