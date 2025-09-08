2025-09-09 Tuesday

The number of artificial intelligence companies in my country has exceeded 5,000

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Xinhua News Agency, in recent years, my country's artificial intelligence industry has entered a period of rapid development. Currently, the number of artificial intelligence companies has exceeded 5,000, and 11 national artificial intelligence innovation and application pilot zones and 17 national intelligent connected vehicle testing demonstration zones have been built, showing strong innovation vitality and market potential.
Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th

BitcoinWorld Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation! A significant development is on the horizon for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Astar, a prominent decentralized perpetual futures exchange, has officially announced a crucial milestone: the ASTER token generation event (TGE), scheduled for September 17th. This event marks a pivotal moment for the project and its community, setting the stage for the future of its native token. What Exactly is the Astar TGE and ASTER Token? For those new to the space, a Token Generation Event (TGE) is essentially the initial distribution of a new cryptocurrency token. It is when the tokens are created and made available, often to early investors or the wider public. In this case, Astar is launching its native utility token, ASTER. Astar itself operates as a decentralized perpetual futures exchange, allowing users to trade derivatives without intermediaries. The ASTER token is expected to play a vital role within this ecosystem. While the specific tokenomics—which detail how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its utility—are yet to be fully revealed, the upcoming Astar TGE on September 17th is a clear signal of the project’s progress and commitment to its roadmap. This initial step is crucial for establishing the token’s presence in the market. Why is the ASTER Token Generation Event So Important? The launch of a native token through an ASTER token generation event carries substantial weight for several reasons: Ecosystem Empowerment: The ASTER token will likely be integral to the Astar platform, potentially enabling governance, fee reductions, staking rewards, or other utility functions that enhance user engagement and platform decentralization. Community Growth: A TGE often attracts new users and investors, expanding the project’s community and fostering greater adoption of the decentralized exchange. Market Visibility: Listing a new token on exchanges post-TGE significantly increases Astar’s visibility within the broader crypto market, drawing attention to its innovative perpetual futures offerings. This event is not just about a new token; it represents a foundational step for Astar to further decentralize and empower its user base. What Should the Community Expect on September 17th for the Astar TGE? The confirmed date for the Astar TGE is September 17th. While the full tokenomics details are still pending, the community can anticipate the official launch of the ASTER token. This means the token will officially come into existence on the blockchain. Further announcements regarding how users can acquire, use, or interact with the ASTER token will undoubtedly follow. It is important for interested parties to keep a close eye on Astar’s official communication channels. Details like initial liquidity pools, potential airdrops, or public sale information will be critical. Understanding the tokenomics when they are released will provide a clear picture of the ASTER token’s long-term value proposition and utility within the Astar ecosystem. The Broader Impact of Astar’s TGE on DeFi Astar’s commitment to decentralized perpetual futures positions it as a key player in the evolving DeFi landscape. The successful execution of the ASTER token generation event will not only benefit Astar but also contribute to the overall maturation and diversification of the decentralized derivatives market. As more robust and user-friendly platforms emerge, the accessibility and efficiency of DeFi trading continue to improve. The TGE signifies a project moving from development to active community engagement and market participation. It reflects growing confidence in decentralized financial instruments and their ability to compete with traditional finance. This event underscores the innovative spirit driving the crypto space forward. In conclusion, the upcoming ASTER token generation event on September 17th is a landmark occasion for Astar and the broader DeFi community. It represents a significant stride in empowering a decentralized perpetual futures exchange with its native utility token. As we await the full tokenomics details, the anticipation for ASTER’s role in governance, utility, and market presence continues to build. This is an exciting time for Astar as it solidifies its position in the competitive decentralized finance arena. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Token Generation Event (TGE)? An ASTER token generation event (TGE) is the official launch or initial distribution of a new cryptocurrency token, making it available for the first time to the public or early participants. Q2: When is the ASTER token generation event scheduled? The ASTER token generation event is scheduled for September 17th. Q3: What is the ASTER token’s purpose? While full tokenomics are pending, the ASTER token is expected to serve as the native utility token for the Astar decentralized perpetual futures exchange, likely offering governance rights, staking rewards, or reduced fees. Q4: Where can I find more details about ASTER’s tokenomics? Astar has stated that the full tokenomics will be released at a later date. It is recommended to follow Astar’s official communication channels for these updates. Q5: How can I participate in the Astar TGE? Details on participation, such as public sales or airdrops, have not yet been released. Stay tuned to Astar’s official announcements for information on how to engage with the ASTER token post-TGE. Did you find this article insightful? Share this crucial update about the Astar TGE with your network and spark a conversation about the future of decentralized finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance price action. This post Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), refuted claims Sunday that the stablecoin issuing company is selling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while asserting its commitment to investing in “safe” assets.read more
Biometrics rise in policing as Laos launches digital IDs

The post Biometrics rise in policing as Laos launches digital IDs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Biometrics rise in policing as Laos launches digital IDs A new report has tagged law enforcement as the leading vertical for biometric adoption in 2025, signaling a mainstream acceptance of emerging technologies for identification. Dubbed the 2025 Industry Survey, analysts at the Biometrics Institute revealed a frenetic adoption pace for biometrics over the last year across key sectors. The report utilized the responses of over 200 professionals in the biometrics industry to questions on the present and future of the fledgling industry. The study shows that over 80% of the respondents confirmed that biometrics adoption is highest among police and law enforcement agencies. Analysts noted that security use cases from contactless biometrics make up 32% of the global market share, with utility in border control and policing leading the way. Furthermore, the experts highlighted other government use cases like national digital IDs and e-passports as contributors to the hype around biometric adoption. Banking and finance have recorded significant biometric adoption since 2020, with consumer electronics via smartphones and wearable technologies increasing their market share. Other noteworthy adopters of biometrics include the healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and education sectors. A common denominator across each sector is a forecasted growth spurt by the end of the decade amid a keen embrace by a flurry of enterprises worldwide. In forward-looking statements, the 200 professionals predict that digital identity use cases will lead the charge for biometric adoption. Meanwhile, experts are tipping artificial intelligence (AI) as a solution to improve the scope and utility of biometrics. Despite the anticipated utility, a cross-section of experts disclosed that AI-powered deepfakes are a significant threat to global biometric adoption. Furthermore, the respondents make a case for tighter privacy standards to safeguard user biometrics as the debate for ethical considerations rages. Over two-thirds…
Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally as XRP, Tron and Solana Rise

Dogecoin led a weekend rebound in altcoins as traders weighed U.S. jobs data and fresh ETF news, with TRON and XRP also edging higher.
Metaplanet purchased another 136 Bitcoins, bringing its BTC return to 487% this year.

PANews reported on September 8th that Simon Gerovich reported that Metaplanet purchased 136 Bitcoins for approximately $15.2 million , at a price of approximately $111,666 per Bitcoin. As of now, the company holds a total of 20,136 BTC , with a cumulative purchase value of approximately $2.08 billion and an average price of approximately $103,196.
Best Crypto to Buy This Week — Bitcoin, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Flagged for 25x

The post Best Crypto to Buy This Week — Bitcoin, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Flagged for 25x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding the best crypto to buy this week? Compare established token leaders with promising newer names. With Bitcoin charting the path, XRP gaining relevance in payments, and MAGACOIN FINANCE becoming the center of attention as the hidden pick relative to 25x upside talks. Bitcoin Sets the Market Tone For many traders, Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency they start trading, making it the best one to buy this week. With finite issuance and robust liquidity, it stands out as a stable point in a volatile market. Investors consider it digital gold, and its inclusion in exchange-traded funds and long-term portfolios suggests the demand from institutions is only increasing. The recent market movement has only served to cement Bitcoin’s safe haven status. Bitcoin’s strength above these levels is bringing both retail and institutional investors back into the fold once again. This stability, combined with its international legislation, keeps it at the top for those looking to play it safe in crypto. Moving forward, there are plenty who now think that Bitcoin’s status as the market’s benchmark will be consolidated. While other cryptocurrencies rise and fall, Bitcoin dominates, making it the one digital currency that will have staying power and is appealing to investors who want to be in the space without taking on a lot of risk. XRP Builds Utility Through Payments XRP also makes the list of the best crypto to buy this week thanks to an increase in usage for cross-border finance. Ripple has spent years forming ties with financial institutions, and XRP is a large part of that plan. Cheaper and more rapid transfers are a strong value proposition, particularly for multinational banks. Unlike many other tokens, XRP is backed by a clear use case. This practical application has helped it retain relevance even when other altcoins have struggled.…
Best Crypto to Buy This Week: Bitcoin, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Flagged for 25x

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-to-buy-this-week-bitcoin-xrp-magacoin-finance-flagged-for-25x/
