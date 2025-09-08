2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty as Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty as Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

BitcoinWorld Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty as Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, understanding the broader macroeconomic landscape is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. While digital assets often carve their own path, they are not immune to the gravitational pull of traditional financial markets. Recent developments in Asia FX, particularly the surprising muted response despite growing expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the dramatic slide of the Japanese Yen following Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation, highlight this intricate dance. For crypto enthusiasts and traders, these shifts in global currencies can signal underlying currents that ultimately influence capital flows, risk appetite, and even the perceived value of digital assets. Let’s unpack these critical movements and explore their potential ramifications. Understanding the Muted Tone in Asia FX: A Paradox? The global financial community has been buzzing with anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Historically, such expectations would typically lead to a weakening US Dollar and a corresponding strengthening of Asian currencies as capital seeks higher yields or more stable growth prospects outside the US. However, the current landscape tells a different story: Asia FX has largely remained subdued, showing minimal appreciation. Why this paradox? Several factors are at play: Divergent Economic Recoveries: While some Asian economies show robust growth, others are grappling with domestic challenges, including property market woes (e.g., China) or inflationary pressures. This varied performance means a unified currency appreciation against a weaker dollar is unlikely. Central Bank Caution: Many Asian central banks are adopting a cautious stance, hesitant to cut rates too aggressively themselves, fearing a resurgence of inflation or capital flight. This reduces the appeal of their currencies even if the Fed cuts. Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing trade disputes, regional geopolitical uncertainties, and supply chain reconfigurations contribute to a risk-averse sentiment, limiting significant inflows into Asian markets. USD Resilience: Despite rate cut bets, the US Dollar has shown surprising resilience. This is partly due to the US economy’s relatively strong performance compared to other major economies, and its role as a safe-haven asset during global uncertainty. This muted response from Asia FX indicates that investors are looking beyond just interest rate differentials, considering the broader economic health and stability of individual nations. For crypto investors, this means that a simple inverse correlation between the USD and other currencies might not always hold, requiring a more nuanced understanding of regional dynamics. The Critical Plunge of the Japanese Yen: A Confluence of Factors While the broader Asian currency market has been quiet, the Japanese Yen has taken a significant hit, sliding sharply after news broke of Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation. This political instability has exacerbated existing pressures on the currency, pushing it to multi-decade lows against the US Dollar. What’s Driving the Yen’s Weakness? Political Uncertainty: The resignation of a sitting Prime Minister, especially unexpectedly, introduces a layer of political instability. Markets dislike uncertainty, and investors tend to pull capital from affected regions, leading to currency depreciation. Ishiba’s departure raises questions about future policy direction, particularly regarding economic stimulus and fiscal reforms. Monetary Policy Divergence: The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy for an extended period, keeping interest rates near zero or even negative, in stark contrast to other major central banks like the Fed, which raised rates significantly. This substantial interest rate differential makes holding the Japanese Yen less attractive, encouraging investors to move their funds into higher-yielding currencies. The Carry Trade: The low-yielding Yen has long been a favorite for the ‘carry trade.’ This strategy involves borrowing in a low-interest rate currency (like the JPY) and investing in a higher-interest rate currency or asset. As long as interest rate differentials remain wide, the carry trade puts continuous downward pressure on the Yen. The BoJ’s recent, cautious moves away from negative rates have been too slow to reverse this trend significantly. Economic Fundamentals: Japan’s economy faces structural challenges, including an aging population, low productivity growth, and persistent deflationary pressures, which further weigh on the currency’s long-term outlook. The weakening Japanese Yen has significant implications globally, particularly for international trade and investment, and indirectly for markets like cryptocurrency, as Japanese investors may seek alternative hedges or investment avenues. Navigating Fed Rate Cuts: Global Impact and Regional Divergence The anticipation of Fed Rate Cuts is a major theme dominating global financial discussions. While a dovish Fed typically signals a weaker dollar and potentially stronger emerging market currencies, the current environment presents a more complex picture. How Do Fed Rate Cuts Influence Global Markets? Dollar Weakness: Lower US interest rates reduce the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets, leading to capital outflow from the US and a depreciation of the dollar. Emerging Market Inflows: Capital typically flows into emerging markets, seeking higher returns as the cost of borrowing in dollars decreases. This can boost local currencies and asset prices. Commodity Prices: A weaker dollar often makes dollar-denominated commodities (like oil and gold) cheaper for international buyers, potentially driving up their prices. Risk Appetite: Lower global interest rates generally foster a ‘risk-on’ environment, encouraging investment in riskier assets, including equities and, increasingly, cryptocurrencies. However, the actual impact of Fed Rate Cuts on Asia FX and other markets is not uniform. As we’ve seen, local economic conditions, political stability, and the specific policies of regional central banks can significantly modify these global trends. For instance, if a country faces high inflation, its central bank might not follow the Fed’s lead in cutting rates, potentially strengthening its currency but risking economic slowdown. Implications for Forex Market Volatility and Beyond The confluence of these factors – muted Asia FX, a plunging Japanese Yen, and the impending uncertainty around Fed Rate Cuts – creates an environment ripe for heightened Forex Market Volatility. Traders and investors need to be acutely aware of these dynamics. Key Considerations for Volatility: Factor Impact on Forex Market Broader Market Implications Political Instability (Japan) Increased JPY selling pressure, flight to perceived safety (e.g., USD, Gold). Potential for regional economic slowdown, reduced foreign investment in Japan. Divergent Monetary Policies Widening interest rate differentials, favoring higher-yielding currencies. Increased carry trade activity, potential for sudden reversals if policies shift. Global Economic Outlook Sentiment-driven swings; risk-on/risk-off cycles. Impacts equity markets, commodity prices, and investor confidence in general. Geopolitical Events Sudden spikes in volatility for specific currencies or regions. Supply chain disruptions, trade policy changes, affecting global growth. High Forex Market Volatility can lead to rapid price swings, making traditional currency trading more challenging but also potentially more rewarding for those with robust strategies. For crypto, this volatility can sometimes act as a catalyst for capital flight into digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, which is often seen as a hedge against traditional financial instability, or it can exacerbate risk-off sentiment across all asset classes. Crafting Your Crypto Trading Strategy in Turbulent Times Given the significant shifts in the traditional financial landscape, how should a savvy crypto investor or trader adapt their Crypto Trading Strategy? Actionable Insights for Crypto Traders: Monitor Macroeconomic Indicators: Pay close attention to central bank announcements (especially the Fed and BoJ), inflation data, and GDP reports. These traditional indicators can provide early signals for shifts in global liquidity and risk appetite, which often spill over into crypto markets. Understand Intermarket Correlations: Observe how Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies react to movements in the US Dollar Index (DXY), gold, and major equity indices. A strong dollar can sometimes be a headwind for crypto, while increased Forex Market Volatility might push some investors towards Bitcoin as a perceived safe haven or inflation hedge. Consider Stablecoins for Stability: In periods of high currency volatility, stablecoins pegged to the US Dollar (like USDT, USDC) can offer a temporary refuge for capital, allowing traders to preserve value while waiting for clearer market signals. For those exposed to a weakening currency like the Japanese Yen, stablecoins can offer a way to maintain purchasing power against the dollar. Explore Arbitrage Opportunities: Significant currency movements can sometimes create arbitrage opportunities between different crypto exchanges, especially those with high exposure to specific fiat on/off-ramps. For example, if the JPY significantly weakens, there might be temporary price discrepancies for BTC/JPY pairs. Risk Management is Paramount: During periods of heightened uncertainty, proper risk management, including setting stop-losses, diversifying portfolios, and not over-leveraging, becomes even more critical. The unpredictable nature of both traditional and crypto markets demands discipline. Long-Term vs. Short-Term Perspective: Differentiate between short-term market noise driven by immediate news (like PM resignations) and long-term trends influenced by fundamental shifts (like sustained Fed Rate Cuts). Your Crypto Trading Strategy should adapt to both. The interplay between traditional finance and crypto is becoming increasingly intricate. By understanding the forces shaping Asia FX, the Japanese Yen, and the global impact of Fed Rate Cuts, crypto traders can refine their strategies to better navigate periods of intense Forex Market Volatility. Conclusion: Navigating the Interconnected Financial Labyrinth The current financial landscape is a complex tapestry woven with threads of economic policy, political shifts, and market sentiment. The muted performance of Asia FX despite expectations of Fed Rate Cuts, coupled with the dramatic slide of the Japanese Yen following Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation, underscores the intricate and often unpredictable nature of global markets. These events contribute to significant Forex Market Volatility, creating both challenges and opportunities for investors across all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies. For those in the crypto space, recognizing these traditional market signals is no longer optional. A well-informed Crypto Trading Strategy must incorporate an understanding of macro trends, currency movements, and geopolitical events. As capital flows respond to interest rate differentials, political stability, and economic growth prospects, these shifts inevitably influence the broader investment environment, impacting risk appetite and the perceived value of digital assets. Staying vigilant, adapting strategies, and embracing a holistic view of the financial world will be key to thriving in these turbulent yet transformative times. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the global currency landscape and their impact on institutional adoption. This post Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty as Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2,609+%5,75
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14615-%0,54
Gravity
G$0,01167+%4,56
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:30
Részesedés
Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence

Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence

The post Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence Skip to content Home Crypto News Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaplanet-bitcoin-acquisition-strategy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017483+%7,20
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:27
Részesedés
Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence

Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence

BitcoinWorld Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence In a significant move that underscores its commitment to digital assets, Metaplanet, a prominent Japanese listed company, has once again made headlines with a substantial Metaplanet Bitcoin acquisition. This latest purchase reinforces the company’s pioneering strategy in integrating Bitcoin into its core treasury, setting a remarkable precedent in the corporate world. Why is Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy So Significant? Metaplanet’s decision to embrace Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset is not merely a financial transaction; it is a strategic declaration. The company views Bitcoin as more than just a cryptocurrency; it’s a robust hedge against inflation and a long-term store of value. This approach offers several compelling benefits: Inflation Protection: Bitcoin’s finite supply acts as a natural safeguard against the eroding purchasing power of traditional fiat currencies. Long-Term Value Preservation: Many believe Bitcoin offers superior potential for capital appreciation compared to conventional assets over extended periods. Global Accessibility: Bitcoin provides a decentralized, borderless asset that is not subject to the whims of any single government or financial institution. Transparency and Security: The blockchain’s inherent transparency and cryptographic security offer a new level of financial integrity. This commitment to Metaplanet Bitcoin highlights a forward-thinking leadership that understands the evolving global financial landscape. What Does This Latest Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase Mean? Metaplanet recently announced on its official X account the purchase of an additional 136 BTC. This acquisition brings their total holdings to an impressive 20,136 BTC. To put this into perspective, accumulating over 20,000 Bitcoins positions Metaplanet among a select group of publicly traded companies with significant digital asset reserves. This steady accumulation strategy demonstrates a deep conviction in Bitcoin’s future. It’s a clear signal that Metaplanet is not just dabbling in crypto; it is actively building a substantial position to secure its financial future. The company’s consistent focus on increasing its Metaplanet Bitcoin portfolio shows a strategic, rather than speculative, investment philosophy. Can Metaplanet Bitcoin Adoption Be a Blueprint for Other Corporations? Metaplanet’s bold move could indeed serve as a powerful blueprint for other corporations globally. As macroeconomic uncertainties persist, more companies are exploring alternative treasury management strategies. However, adopting Bitcoin is not without its considerations: Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies varies significantly across jurisdictions, posing potential challenges. Volatility: Bitcoin’s price can be volatile, which requires a strong risk management framework and a long-term investment horizon. Operational Integration: Companies need robust systems for secure storage, accounting, and compliance when managing digital assets. Despite these challenges, the advantages, as demonstrated by Metaplanet Bitcoin strategy, are increasingly difficult to ignore. The company’s transparency in its acquisitions and public statements helps build confidence and provides a real-world example for others to study. Metaplanet’s continued accumulation of Bitcoin, now surpassing 20,000 BTC, marks a significant milestone in corporate digital asset adoption. This strategic foresight positions the Japanese company as a leader in treasury management innovation. By prioritizing Metaplanet Bitcoin as a core asset, the company is not only protecting its capital but also embracing a future where digital currencies play a pivotal role in global finance. It’s a powerful testament to the growing institutional acceptance and long-term potential of Bitcoin. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Metaplanet’s primary reason for buying Bitcoin? A1: Metaplanet primarily buys Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset to hedge against inflation and preserve long-term value, viewing it as a superior store of wealth compared to traditional assets. Q2: How much Bitcoin does Metaplanet currently hold? A2: With its latest purchase, Metaplanet now holds a total of 20,136 BTC, establishing a significant position in the corporate Bitcoin adoption landscape. Q3: Is Metaplanet the first Japanese company to adopt Bitcoin as a treasury asset? A3: While not necessarily the very first, Metaplanet is one of the most prominent Japanese listed companies to publicly and consistently adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, making its strategy highly visible and influential. Q4: What are the potential risks for companies holding Bitcoin? A4: Key risks include Bitcoin’s price volatility, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the operational complexities associated with secure storage, accounting, and compliance for digital assets. Q5: How does Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy compare to other large corporations? A5: Metaplanet’s consistent and transparent accumulation places it alongside global leaders in corporate Bitcoin adoption, demonstrating a similar long-term conviction in the digital asset’s value proposition. Did Metaplanet’s strategic move inspire your thoughts on corporate Bitcoin adoption? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of finance! Your insights are valuable. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Metaplanet Bitcoin: Strategic Accumulation Signals Unwavering Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0,0608+%0,31
Bitcoin
BTC$111.321,15+%0,28
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01682-%0,17
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:25
Részesedés
Japan’s National Leadership Change: What It Means to Crypto

Japan’s National Leadership Change: What It Means to Crypto

The post Japan’s National Leadership Change: What It Means to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on September 7, citing completed US trade negotiations and growing internal party dissent. His departure triggers a leadership contest within the ruling party. The change raises uncertainty over Japan’s economic direction, including cryptocurrency regulation and digital industry policies that had gained momentum under his administration. Ishiba Steps Down After Mounting Pressure Sponsored Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed on Saturday that he will resign, ending his tenure earlier than expected. The announcement followed weeks of internal pressure for an earlier leadership election. Many viewed this as a vote of no confidence. Now that Ishiba is stepping down, the party no longer needs the vote. Instead, the party will hold a new leadership contest to select Ishiba’s successor. He also made clear that he would not be a candidate. Ishiba said he timed his decision with the conclusion of trade talks with the US. President Donald Trump had just signed an executive order reducing automobile tariffs. The decision reflects broader political turmoil. Following the ruling party’s heavy defeat in July’s upper house elections, opposition parties and many within the LDP pressed for Ishiba’s resignation. On September 2, four senior party executives, including Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, resigned simultaneously, leaving the prime minister politically isolated. Implications for Crypto and Digital Policy Sponsored Ishiba’s exit holds particular implications for Japan’s crypto and Web3 ecosystem. In late August, he addressed a Web3 event in Tokyo, emphasizing that startups like blockchain and AI are essential to Japan’s economic growth and solutions to social challenges. He had signaled continued support for investment and regulatory reforms in the digital sector. Yet with new leadership imminent, the policy direction is uncertain. Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi have emerged as potential frontrunners. A public opinion survey conducted…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,587+%1,39
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00195897-%0,92
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017483+%7,20
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:24
Részesedés
Crypto treasuries set for ‘bumpy ride’ as premiums narrow: NYDIG

Crypto treasuries set for ‘bumpy ride’ as premiums narrow: NYDIG

An NYDIG analyst has warned of possible market turbulence as the gap between the share price and asset values of Bitcoin holding companies has narrowed. The premiums of digital asset treasury (DAT) firms are falling and it’s likely to worsen in the near future unless they take action, says New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG).NYDIG global head of research Greg Cipolaro said on Friday that the gap between stock price and net asset values (NAV) of major Bitcoin (BTC) buying firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy “continue to compress” even as BTC has reached new highs.“The forces behind this compression appear to be varied,” Cipolaro added. “Investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives from DAT management teams, tangible increases in share issuance, investor profit-taking, and limited differentiation across treasury strategies.”Read more
NEAR
NEAR$2,609+%5,75
holoride
RIDE$0,000976+%3,06
Bitcoin
BTC$111.321,15+%0,28
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:23
Részesedés
BullZilla Stage 2 Presale Soars With Solana And Official Trump In 2025

BullZilla Stage 2 Presale Soars With Solana And Official Trump In 2025

The post BullZilla Stage 2 Presale Soars With Solana And Official Trump In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every market cycle brings tokens that break through the noise and capture investor attention. In 2025, the spotlight falls on BullZilla, Solana, and Official Trump. Each of these projects represents a distinct approach to driving growth. BullZilla has entered Stage 2 of its presale, with mechanics that transform scarcity into opportunity. Solana continues to strengthen its role as one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains. Official Trump surges ahead with cultural recognition and political undertones fueling its demand. Together, they stand tall among the top cryptos to buy now. BullZilla: Stage 2 Awakens the Mutation BullZilla is more than a meme, it is a structured system of scarcity, loyalty, and narrative. Its presale model has already placed it firmly in conversations about the best crypto to buy today. Current Presale Snapshot Stage: 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase: 1st Current Price: $0.00003241 Raised: Over $200k Token Holders: More than 700 ROI from Stage 1D to Listing ($0.0052): 16,164.76% ROI until Stage 2A for the Earliest Joiners: 25.86% Starting at just $0.00000575, BullZilla rewards early participants with the most substantial ROI potential while driving momentum with every milestone. The Mutation Mechanism BullZilla’s presale is powered by the Mutation Mechanism, a dynamic pricing engine designed to create urgency and reward conviction. The price increases automatically every time $100,000 is raised or every 48 hours if the milestone is not reached. This ensures two things: investors who act early secure the lowest price, and the presale never loses momentum. This mechanism ensures that BullZilla’s value does not stagnate. Instead, it grows continuously, propelled by market demand and time. The Roar Burn Mechanism Complementing the Mutation Mechanism is the Roar Burn Mechanism. With every chapter in BullZilla’s cinematic journey, tokens are burned from the Burn Pool Reserve. Token Burn: Supply shrinks permanently with…
Threshold
T$0,01628+%1,18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,587+%1,39
Moonveil
MORE$0,1011-%0,28
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:20
Részesedés
Trump’s top oil donors are now directly influencing U.S. energy policy

Trump’s top oil donors are now directly influencing U.S. energy policy

Oil billionaire Harold Hamm was spotted celebrating with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago as the 2024 election results rolled in, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. Harold is the founder of Continental Resources, and he pumped millions into Trump’s campaign, along with many other energy executives. Their goal was simply to kill the momentum […]
Union
U$0,01006-%9,20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,587+%1,39
HAROLD
HAROLD$0,005567+%8,22
Részesedés
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 11:19
Részesedés
Traders Expect Fed to Cut September Rates, Impact Markets

Traders Expect Fed to Cut September Rates, Impact Markets

The post Traders Expect Fed to Cut September Rates, Impact Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Traders anticipate a 25 bps rate cut by Fed in September. Significant probability increase for October rate cut. Markets react with increased activity in crypto sectors. Traders anticipate a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, with expectations extending to October, influencing both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Such rate cuts can bolster risk assets like cryptocurrencies, spurring speculative activity and impacting token pricing dynamics across various altcoin markets. Traders Expect Fed to Cut September Rates, Impact Markets According to CME FedWatch, market participants currently see a 90% likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. This represents a shift in expectations, as the probability of no rate cut has fallen to zero. In related developments, CITIC Securities predicts further rate reductions of the same amount in both October and December. The expected rate cut is poised to lower borrowing costs, potentially enhancing financial conditions for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. If realized, investor sentiment may grow more favorable, triggering trading interest particularly in high-risk assets. “The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25bps in September, and will cut rates by another 25bps in October and December respectively,” says CITIC Securities. Potential Crypto Market Volatility from Fed Policy Shift Did you know? The Federal Reserve’s previous rate cuts have historically led to rallies in bitcoin and several altcoins, as lower interest rates often bolster speculative investments. Such periods typically see increased capital flow into digital assets. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,309.77, with a market cap of “520.21 billion”. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume reached “19.24 billion”, seeing minor fluctuations of 0.28%. Ethereum’s circulating supply stands at over 120.70 million tokens, indicating robust market activity. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
Moonveil
MORE$0,1011-%0,28
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006487+%7,66
Capverse
CAP$0,126-%13,20
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:15
Részesedés
BullZilla Presale Unlocks Stage 2—Why It Leads the Top Cryptos to Buy Now With Solana and Official Trump

BullZilla Presale Unlocks Stage 2—Why It Leads the Top Cryptos to Buy Now With Solana and Official Trump

BullZilla, Solana, and Official Trump lead the list of top cryptos to buy now with massive ROI potential in 2025.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,587+%1,39
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000357-%8,69
Részesedés
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 11:15
Részesedés
Unveiling The Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event On September 17th

Unveiling The Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event On September 17th

The post Unveiling The Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event On September 17th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astar TGE: Unveiling The Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event On September 17th Skip to content Home Crypto News Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/astar-tge-september-17/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01303+%2,11
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017483+%7,20
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:12
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket