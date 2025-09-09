2025-09-09 Tuesday

BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 06:13
Solana Project Aquabot Vanishes With $4.65M in Presale Rug Pull After Being Promoted by Major Influencers

Solana Project Aquabot Vanishes With $4.65M in Presale Rug Pull After Being Promoted by Major Influencers

A Solana-based Telegram trading bot project, Aquabot, has allegedly executed a rug pull, disappearing with more than $4.65 million in presale funds just hours before its planned token generation event. On-chain investigator ZachXBT was the first to flag the suspicious activity, noting that Aquabot’s presale wallet moved 21,770 SOL, worth roughly $4.65 million, into multiple intermediary addresses before routing the funds to instant exchanges. The transfers were split into four tranches, a tactic often associated with attempts to obscure transaction trails. Solana Community Warns of Presale Scams After Aquabot Controversy The presale address, identified as 4Ea23VxEGAgfbtauQZz11aKNtzHJwb84ppsg3Cz14u6q, had collected the funds through what the project described as a “gamified” presale mechanism. Investors were told they could receive multipliers on their allocations through a randomizer, and the team initially promised 100% token distribution at launch without vesting. However, shortly before the token generation event, Aquabot altered its terms, imposing vesting on presale buyers. The sudden fund movements came just before the launch, triggering accusations of fraud across the Solana community. Following the transfers, the Aquabot team locked replies on all of its X posts, further fueling concerns. The situation has drawn heightened scrutiny because several high-profile names in the Solana ecosystem had promoted Aquabot. Platforms and teams, including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, amplified the project in recent weeks. Influencers also endorsed the presale, touting its novel approach to distribution and low trading fees compared with competitors. Critics argue that such endorsements have created a false sense of security around the project. “Once again, reputable protocols interact and make partnerships with ruggers, and then they act like nothing happened,” one community member wrote, reflecting growing frustration with repeated presale scams on Solana. Aquabot marketed itself as a low-fee Telegram trading bot, promising a 0.25% transaction fee structure and a novel “liquidity ladder” presale design intended to stagger entry prices for buyers. The approach was pitched as a solution to the “inorganic” trading patterns that often emerge when all presale investors share the same cost basis. Enthusiasm for the model was visible across X, where some users said that they considered replicating the idea for future token launches. Instead, the project appears to have followed a familiar pattern of sudden fund withdrawals and vanished communication channels. With the presale funds now dispersed across exchanges, recovery prospects appear slim. The incident has reignited calls for greater transparency in Solana’s rapidly growing ecosystem. Critics say teams and investors need to exercise far more caution when associating with new projects, particularly those offering novel mechanics or unusually favorable terms. “There can be no tolerance for such behavior. What we need—at the very least—is radical transparency across Solana,” ZachXBT said in his Telegram channel, where he first detailed the transfers. Surge in Solana Presale Scams Raises Investor Concerns This is not the first time the network has faced presale scams; last year, ZachXBT warned that many projects are either fraudulent or on the verge of rug pulls. On Solana, presale hype fueled a wave of rug pulls. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT flagged multiple cases where projects collected millions in SOL before vanishing. One wallet tied to @Sartoshi0x raised 7,000 SOL but withheld 62% of the funds. Another scam directed 2,100 SOL to a fake Jared MEV bot account. Presales by @bluekirbyftm and @Vombatus_eth also collapsed after promises of refunds were broken. In total, just 33 presales pulled in over $150 million in SOL. Despite the risks, Solana’s social metrics surged. LunarCrush reported more than 22.6 million engagements and 121,000 mentions, with Solana’s market cap climbing to $116.7 billion. A $1.65 billion Solana treasury initiative led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital further boosted confidence in the ecosystem. Meanwhile, in the U.S., federal prosecutors secured a conviction in one of the year’s biggest cryptojacking cases. Charles O. Parks III, known as “CP3O,” was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for defrauding cloud service providers of $3.5 million in computing power. Between January and August 2021, he mined nearly $1 million worth of Ether, Litecoin, and Monero. Parks laundered the proceeds through exchanges and luxury purchases, including a Mercedes-Benz, before pleading guilty to wire fraud in December 2023. Scams also extended to new token launches. The WEB3 presale, which raised $500,000 in hours, drew scrutiny after ZachXBT linked its team to the failed Squiggles NFT project and alleged scammer Raichu. And in June, the same investigator tied WhiteRock Finance to ZKasino’s $33 million exit scam, exposing what appeared to be a laundering scheme disguised as a real-world asset platform
CryptoNews 2025/09/09 06:13
Részesedés
ETHZilla Delivers 102,246 ETH, Strengthens Treasury Position

ETHZilla Delivers 102,246 ETH, Strengthens Treasury Position

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethzilla-102246-eth-treasury/
Coinstats 2025/09/09 06:12
Részesedés
Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September

Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September

TLDR Crypto ETFs experienced a 27% decline in trading volumes in early September. Ether funds saw the largest losses, shedding $912 million in a single week. Bitcoin crypto ETFs received $524 million in inflows, offsetting broader market weakness. The US market recorded $440 million in outflows from crypto ETFs last week. Germany saw a rise [...] The post Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 06:11
Részesedés
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Coinstats 2025/09/09 06:10
Részesedés
Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach

Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach

BitcoinWorld Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach The world of cryptocurrency is often exciting, but it also carries significant risks. Recent events have cast a shadow over one prominent platform, as news broke about a substantial SwissBorg hack. This incident saw a staggering $41.5 million worth of SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain, vanish. For many, this event serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present security challenges in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened in the Shocking SwissBorg Hack? The cryptocurrency trading and analysis application, SwissBorg, confirmed a major security incident. According to reports from BeInCrypto, the platform lost a substantial sum of SOL tokens. This wasn’t a direct attack on SwissBorg’s core infrastructure, but rather a more nuanced exploit. Targeted API: Investigators discovered that the hacker initially targeted one of SwissBorg’s partner APIs. An API (Application Programming Interface) allows different software systems to communicate, and a compromised one can open doors to other systems. Staking Protocol Breach: Following the API breach, the attacker then moved to exploit a SOL staking protocol. Staking involves locking up cryptocurrency to support the network and earn rewards, making these protocols attractive targets for malicious actors. Significant Loss: The total value of the stolen SOL amounted to approximately $41.5 million, marking a significant financial blow for the platform and its users. This scale of loss highlights the sophistication often involved in such cyberattacks. The Broader Impact: Why Does This SwissBorg Hack Matter? A security breach of this magnitude sends ripples throughout the entire crypto ecosystem. It raises crucial questions about the security measures in place, even for established and seemingly robust platforms like SwissBorg. Understanding the implications helps us grasp the gravity of this SwissBorg hack. Firstly, such incidents erode user trust. When millions of dollars are lost, investors naturally become wary of depositing their funds on any platform. This can lead to a general downturn in confidence across the crypto market. Secondly, it underscores the interconnectedness of the crypto world. A vulnerability in a partner’s API or a specific staking protocol can have far-reaching consequences for a primary platform. This complex web demands robust security practices at every touchpoint. Moreover, the incident serves as a critical learning experience for the entire industry, pushing for: Enhanced security audits and penetration testing. Stricter vetting processes for third-party partners and their APIs. Improved real-time monitoring for suspicious activities across all integrated systems. SwissBorg’s Response and User Compensation After the Hack In the wake of the devastating SwissBorg hack, the company has acted quickly to address the situation. Their immediate response focused on transparency and a commitment to their user base, which is crucial for maintaining credibility during a crisis. SwissBorg has publicly stated that it will soon release a specific plan to compensate victims. This is a vital step, as a clear and fair compensation strategy can significantly mitigate the negative impact on affected users and help restore faith in the platform. While the details are still pending, users affected by the breach should: Stay informed by monitoring official SwissBorg communication channels. Understand the terms of the compensation plan once it is released. Report any suspicious activity on their accounts immediately. This commitment to compensation is a testament to SwissBorg’s dedication to its community, despite the challenging circumstances of the hack. Protecting Your Assets: Lessons from the SwissBorg Hack The recent SwissBorg hack is a powerful reminder that even in advanced financial systems, vulnerabilities can exist. For individual investors, it highlights the importance of diversifying assets and not putting all funds into one basket or platform. Always prioritize platforms with strong security track records and transparent communication. This incident also underscores the need for continuous vigilance in the fast-evolving world of digital finance. As platforms innovate, so do the methods of malicious actors. Staying informed and practicing robust personal cybersecurity habits are more important than ever. Conclusion: The $41.5 million SOL loss due to the SwissBorg hack is a serious incident that has shaken the crypto community. While SwissBorg is working on a compensation plan, this event serves as a critical lesson on the complexities of cybersecurity in the decentralized finance space. It reinforces the need for both platforms and users to prioritize security, remain vigilant, and adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape to safeguard digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg is a cryptocurrency trading and analysis application that allows users to buy, sell, and manage various digital assets, aiming to provide smart investment tools. 2. What is SOL? SOL is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain. Solana is known for its high transaction speeds and low costs, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications and crypto projects. 3. How did the SwissBorg hack occur? The hacker reportedly targeted one of SwissBorg’s partner APIs, which then allowed them to exploit a SOL staking protocol, leading to the theft of $41.5 million worth of SOL. 4. Will victims of the SwissBorg hack be compensated? Yes, SwissBorg has stated that it will soon release a specific plan to compensate all victims affected by the hack. 5. How can I protect my crypto assets from similar hacks? Always use strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). Diversify your holdings across multiple platforms and consider hardware wallets for long-term storage. Stay updated on security best practices and be wary of phishing attempts. 6. Is it safe to use SwissBorg after the hack? SwissBorg is actively addressing the security breach and working on compensation. Users should monitor official communications from SwissBorg for updates on enhanced security measures and the compensation plan before making decisions about their continued use of the platform. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network to help others understand the implications of the recent SwissBorg hack and the importance of crypto security. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/09 06:10
Részesedés
World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi

World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi

The post World Liberty Financial is perfecting TradFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe  “Without the need to trust a third party middleman, money can be secure and transactions effortless.” — Satoshi Property rights are not sacrosanct in traditional finance. Even in the US stock market — where shareholder rights are treated with near-religious reverence — a company’s management can sometimes forcibly divest an unwanted shareholder of their shares. In 2009, for example, the struggling software firm Selectica used a poison pill defense to cut a single shareholder’s stake in half. When the pill was triggered, all shareholders other than Versata, a hedge fund, received rights that effectively doubled the number of shares they owned. In effect, this redistributed half of Versata’s share in the company to the company’s other shareholders. Versata sued, but a Delaware judge sided with the company — proving that, under some circumstances, a board can seize a shareholder’s property much like a government invoking eminent domain. Unlike eminent domain, however, the company doesn’t have to compensate the dispossessed owner. It’s not done lightly.  Selectica had to prove in court that its action was a “proportionate” response to a threat posed by a hostile shareholder. But the fact that it’s possible is part of what inspired crypto and decentralized finance: a new kind of financial system where property rights are enforced by code, not the whims of a Delaware judge. On Friday, however, World Liberty Financial — a DeFi protocol that’s “governed by a distributed community of WLFI tokenholders” — effectively dispossessed a large token holder of their tokens.  Justin Sun’s substantial holding of WLFI was frozen (perhaps temporarily) when his tokens were added to a blacklist that prevents them from being moved. In total, World Liberty blacklisted 272 accounts this weekend, mostly in an effort to stop…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 06:09
Részesedés
Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

The post Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Hack: What Happened? A widely used npm package, error-ex, was tampered with in its 1.3.3 release. Hidden inside was obfuscated code that activates two dangerous attack modes: Clipboard Hijacking: When you paste a wallet address, the malware silently swaps it with the attacker’s lookalike address. Transaction Interception: If you use a browser wallet, the code can intercept transaction calls and change the recipient’s address before you even see the confirmation screen. This makes it nearly impossible to notice unless you carefully check every single character of the address you’re sending to. Who’s at Risk from this Crypto Hack? Developers: Any project pulling dependencies without strict version pinning may have installed the infected version. This could affect CI pipelines, production builds, and apps that rely on JavaScript. Crypto Users: The malware targets major assets including $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $TRX, $LTC, and $BCH. Both clipboard users and browser wallets are at risk. Platforms: Even centralized apps integrating npm libraries may have unknowingly included the malicious code. Which Companies were Affected? Already, SwissBorg confirmed a breach linked to a compromised partner API. Roughly 192.6K SOL (~$41.5M) was drained in the attack. While the SwissBorg app itself remains secure, its SOL Earn Program was hit, affecting <1% of users. The platform has promised recovery measures, including treasury funds and support from white-hat hackers. How to Protect Yourself Here’s what you need to do right now: For Wallet Users ✅ Always verify every transaction — check the full recipient address before signing.✅ Use a hardware wallet with clear signing enabled.✅ Avoid unnecessary browser wallet extensions.✅ If something feels off (unexpected signing requests), close the tab immediately. For Developers ⚙️ Switch CI builds from npm install to npm ci to lock dependencies.⚙️ Run npm ls error-ex to detect infected installs.⚙️ Pin safe versions (error-ex@1.3.2) and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 06:06
Részesedés
Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners

Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners

The post Luxor, Canaan Team up on Financing for 5,000+ Avalon A15 Pro Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canaan Inc. has partnered with Luxor Technology Corporation to provide financing for bitcoin mining machines, beginning with a deal that enabled an unnamed U.S. institutional miner to acquire more than 5,000 Avalon A15 Pro rigs in August. Canaan Taps Luxor for Non-Dilutive Financing as Institutional Miner Buys 5,000+ Rigs Canaan disclosed on Monday that the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/luxor-canaan-team-up-on-financing-for-5000-avalon-a15-pro-miners/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/09 06:05
Részesedés
Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown

Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown

TLDR: Ethereum Layer 2 Kinto announced a complete shutdown. The project cited difficulties in maintaining operations and ecosystem growth. Kinto had aimed to provide compliance-focused Layer 2 scaling. The closure highlights challenges in the competitive Ethereum Layer 2 market. Ethereum Layer 2 project Kinto has announced it will shut down operations, marking an end to [...] The post Ethereum Layer 2 Project Kinto Announces Shutdown appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/09 06:04
