Lisa’s ‘Born Again’ With Doja Cat And RAYE Wins MTV VMA For Best K-Pop

DOJA CAT, RAYE, & LISA (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Once again, Lisa of BLACKPINK has proven herself a force at the MTV Video Music Awards despite not being able to attend the 2025 ceremony. The Thai superstar scored one nomination at this year's VMAs in the Best K-Pop category for her single "Born Again" featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. While some debated whether the English-language pop single was actually a K-pop song, Lisa's comeback single and tour with BLACKPINK this year brought her back into the Korean-pop industry at least for 2025. While the Alter Ego starlet wasn't able to accept her Moonman in person, she did record a winner's speech that aired during the VMAs pre-show. "I'm so honored to be receiving this award," Lisa said of her Best K-Pop win. "I want to thank MTV and VMAs for all the love and support. Thank you to Doja Cat and RAYE for making 'Born Again' such a special song, and to [my] RCA Family and Team LLOUD, thank you for helping me to get to where I am today. And lastly, to Lilies and Blinks, I couldn't have done it without you guys, so thank you and I love you.'" "Born Again" competed against all three of Lisa's BLACKPINK bandmates in Best K-Pop with Jisoo's "Earthquake," Jennie's "Like Jennie," and Rosé's "Toxic Till the End." Jimin of BTS' "Who" was also nominated alongside "Chk Chk Boom" from boy band Stray Kids and "Whiplash" by girl group aespa. Lisa's win for Best K-Pop marks her third win in the category in four years. After making her K-pop solo debut in 2021 with the hip-hop single "Lalisa," Lisa won the 2022 award for Best K-Pop that she accepted in person with her BLACKPINK bandmates…