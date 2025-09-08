2025-09-09 Tuesday

Lisa’s ‘Born Again’ With Doja Cat And RAYE Wins MTV VMA For Best K-Pop

The post Lisa’s ‘Born Again’ With Doja Cat And RAYE Wins MTV VMA For Best K-Pop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOJA CAT, RAYE, & LISA (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Once again, Lisa of BLACKPINK has proven herself a force at the MTV Video Music Awards despite not being able to attend the 2025 ceremony. The Thai superstar scored one nomination at this year’s VMAs in the Best K-Pop category for her single “Born Again” featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. While some debated whether the English-language pop single was actually a K-pop song, Lisa’s comeback single and tour with BLACKPINK this year brought her back into the Korean-pop industry at least for 2025. While the Alter Ego starlet wasn’t able to accept her Moonman in person, she did record a winner’s speech that aired during the VMAs pre-show. “I’m so honored to be receiving this award,” Lisa said of her Best K-Pop win. “I want to thank MTV and VMAs for all the love and support. Thank you to Doja Cat and RAYE for making ‘Born Again’ such a special song, and to [my] RCA Family and Team LLOUD, thank you for helping me to get to where I am today. And lastly, to Lilies and Blinks, I couldn’t have done it without you guys, so thank you and I love you.’” “Born Again” competed against all three of Lisa’s BLACKPINK bandmates in Best K-Pop with Jisoo’s “Earthquake,” Jennie’s “Like Jennie,” and Rosé’s “Toxic Till the End.” Jimin of BTS’ “Who” was also nominated alongside “Chk Chk Boom” from boy band Stray Kids and “Whiplash” by girl group aespa. Lisa’s win for Best K-Pop marks her third win in the category in four years. After making her K-pop solo debut in 2021 with the hip-hop single “Lalisa,” Lisa won the 2022 award for Best K-Pop that she accepted in person with her BLACKPINK bandmates…
Sidekick
K$0.1657+4.54%
MemeCore
M$1.91657+4.70%
Threshold
T$0.01628+1.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:46
El Salvador Restructures Bitcoin Holdings Amid Quantum Computing Concerns

El Salvador has taken another step to safeguard its national Bitcoin holdings by redistributing its reserves across multiple wallet addresses, a move that officials say is designed to mitigate potential risks from quantum computing. Late last month, the country’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) confirmed the transfer of holdings into multiple addresses, each capped at around […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+4.61%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004457+3.36%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.004059+3.59%
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:46
Venus Protocol Returns $11.4M in Phishing Attack Recovery

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/venus-protocol-11m-recovery-phishing/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017483+7.20%
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:43
Shocking ETH Liquidations Dominate Crypto Market: $19.6M Wiped Out

The post Shocking ETH Liquidations Dominate Crypto Market: $19.6M Wiped Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking ETH Liquidations Dominate Crypto Market: $19.6M Wiped Out Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking ETH Liquidations Dominate Crypto Market: $19.6M Wiped Out Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-crypto-liquidations-dominate/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017483+7.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,287.47-0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:42
Crypto Treasuries in for “Bumpy Ride” as NAV Premiums Drop

The post Crypto Treasuries in for “Bumpy Ride” as NAV Premiums Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The premiums of digital asset treasury (DAT) firms are falling and it’s likely to worsen in the near future unless they take action, says New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG). NYDIG global head of research Greg Cipolaro said on Friday that the gap between stock price and net asset values (NAV) of major Bitcoin (BTC) buying firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy “continue to compress” even as BTC has reached new highs. “The forces behind this compression appear to be varied,” Cipolaro added. “Investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives from DAT management teams, tangible increases in share issuance, investor profit-taking, and limited differentiation across treasury strategies.” Strategy’s premium to NAV (blue) has narrowed over the past few weeks as Bitcoin (orange) has risen. Source: NYDIG Crypto treasury firms have become the latest fad on Wall Street and have garnered billions of dollars in the last year. Investors will typically compare share prices to the value of the assets they hold as a metric to assess their health. Share buyback programs needed to boost health Cipolaro said a “bumpy ride may be ahead” for crypto treasury firms as many are awaiting mergers or financing deals to go public, which could see a “substantial wave of selling” from existing shareholders. He added many treasury companies, including KindlyMD and Twenty One Capital, are trading at or below the value of recent fundraises, and a share price drop “might exacerbate selling once shares are freely tradeable.” If shares in a treasury company traded below its NAV, “the most straightforward course of action would be stock buybacks,” Cipolaro said, which aim to increase share prices by reducing supply. “If we were to give one piece of advice to DATs, it’s to save some of the funds raised aside to support shares via…
NEAR
NEAR$2.611+5.83%
holoride
RIDE$0.000976+3.06%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002262-12.49%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:41
Ripple Highlights 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge

The post Ripple Highlights 3 Key Drivers Behind Institutional Digital Asset Adoption Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banks are accelerating into digital assets with custody, stablecoins, and blockchain-driven operations leading the charge—three core shifts Ripple says are redefining institutional finance. 3 Strategic Shifts Powering Banks’ Move Into Digital Assets, Says Ripple Ripple shared insights last week, emphasizing that institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating as banks and financial firms expand into […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-highlights-3-key-drivers-behind-institutional-digital-asset-adoption-surge/
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+4.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017483+7.20%
Core DAO
CORE$0.44+2.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:35
Sabrina Carpenter Performs ‘Tears’ at MTV VMAs, Supports Trans Rights

The post Sabrina Carpenter Performs ‘Tears’ at MTV VMAs, Supports Trans Rights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter performing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena. Billboard via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter brought the rain to the MTV Video Music Awards. Fresh off the release of her studio album Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter took the stage at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday night for her first-ever performance of “Tears.” The cheeky pop track is the second single from Man’s Best Friend, which was released in late August. Carpenter began her performance by emerging from a “manhole” wearing a fringed silver outfit, sparkly black tights and black high heels. She was joined by dancers and famous drag queens, like Denali and Lexi Love, some of whom held up picket signs supporting trans rights. Some signs read “if you hate, you’ll never get laid,” “protect trans rights” and “support local drag.” After a quick outfit modification in an old-school telephone booth, Carpenter continued dancing as rain fell. Sabrina Carpenter performing during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty Images for MTV Carpenter made her MTV VMAs debut in 2024, where she performed a medley of her hits “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and Espresso.” This year, the singer was nominated for eight awards, including Best Pop Artist and Best Album. After her “Tears” performance, and another outfit change, Carpenter returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Album for her 2024 release Short n’ Sweet. She beat Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd.. The “Manchild” singer used the moment to further highlight her support of the trans community and “my queens on stage with me tonight.” “This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity,” she said, adding that she’s “grateful” to be part of something that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:34
Asia FX Faces Uncertainty As Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The post Asia FX Faces Uncertainty As Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty As Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation Skip to content Home Forex News Urgent: Asia FX Faces Uncertainty as Japanese Yen Plunges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-yen-plunge/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017483+7.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:33
Silver Outcompetes Bitcoin And Gold In 2025 YTD

The post Silver Outcompetes Bitcoin And Gold In 2025 YTD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial markets have shown notable performance throughout 2025 up till now. In this respect, silver has witnessed a stronghold, outperforming even Bitcoin ($BTC) and gold among the top assets during 2025. As per the data provided by the popular CryptoQuant analyst, Maartunn, silver has recorded a staggering 40.2% year-to-date (YTD) surge, surpassing risk and conventional safe-haven assets alike. This highlights the sustained dominance of the precious metals in the financial sphere even in 2025. Silver Outpaces Gold and Bitcoin with 40.2% YTD Growth during 2025 Based on the exclusive market analytics, silver has recorded a huge 40.2% increase in its price from the start of 2025 up till now. In this respect, it has efficiently outcompeted the noteworthy asset in the conventional finance and the crypto market. Particularly, in comparison, gold has seen 34.8% growth in the meantime. This signifies the growing demand for silver as a dependable hedge to confront volatility. In the meantime, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), has also remained ineffective in surpassing the growth level of silver, with 18.3% rise. Investor Sentiment Fuels Silver’s Growth According to Maartunn, despite the remarkable gains witnessed by Ethereum ($ETH), the leading altcoin recorded a 32.6% gain during 2025. This percentage is significantly less when compared with silver’s 40.2%. This points toward silver’s growing impact in the market and could set new benchmarks while investors keep on investing amid the broader market shift. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs, DeFi, and FinTech enthusiast. He has strong command over writing authentic reviews about brokers and exchanges and he has collaborated with our education team to write educational content as well. He has a dream to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,316.59+0.27%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009179-9.02%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006487+7.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:32
Venus Protocol officially returns Kuan Sun’s $11.4 million position

PANews reported on September 8th that Venus Protocol, after due diligence, has officially returned a position valued at $11.4 million to Kuan Sun (@KuanSun1990) based on the token price of that day. The transaction was published on BscScan. Related Reading: Revisiting the Venus Attack: When DeFi’s “Emergency Brake” Crushes Decentralization Beliefs
SUN
SUN$0.021015+0.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+5.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305+2.27%
PANews2025/09/08 11:32
Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket