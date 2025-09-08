2025-09-09 Tuesday

Critics argue Stripe’s blockchain ambitions clashes with crypto decentralization

The post Critics argue Stripe’s blockchain ambitions clashes with crypto decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christian Catalini, co-creator of Meta’s now-defunct Libra project, took to X to explain how Stripe’s Tempo blockchain fails one of the basic tenets of the crypto movement: decentralization. In fact, Catalini believes that if Stripe’s Tempo succeeds commercially, it would mean that early crypto idealists will have to embrace a future where the original ethos of decentralization is lost. Catalini used the example of Libra’s failure to demonstrate his point. The failure of Libra—what really killed it Catalini noted that in the tech and finance industry, being too early to the market is almost the same as being wrong. In his post, Catalini wrote: “Looking back on Libra, the stablecoin project I helped design inside Meta, I can confirm we weren’t just early; we were also comically, spectacularly wrong.” Besides the unfortunate timing, several other factors contributed to Libra’s ultimate failure. This included the “Silicon Valley hubris—the belief that elegant code can simply wish away centuries of financial regulation,” Catalini wrote. Additionally, Facebook’s aggressive marketing of Libra not only drew more attention, but also provided ammunition to its opponents. According to Catalini, there is a prevalent misconception that Libra failed because it could not meet regulatory guidelines. However, the opposite is true, Catalini wrote, adding: “The reality is that we were on the verge of becoming the most buttoned-up, regulator-friendly crypto project on the planet.” Problems with corporate blockchains like Tempo Catalini wrote: “The problem with corporate chains like Tempo isn’t a matter of code—it’s a matter of incentives. We already know the script.” This is how corporate blockchains usually work: a tech firm creates a blockchain and promises fairness. But after capturing a substantial chunk of the market, the temptation to tilt the playing field in their favor becomes nearly irresistible. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 12:03
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $788 million last week, a record high

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$788 million last week (September 2 to September 5, Eastern Time), with no net inflow. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$312 million. ETHA's current historical total net inflow is US$12.81 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$288 million. FETH's current historical total net inflow is US$2.48 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.64 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.73 billion.
PANews2025/09/08 12:01
Best Cryptos to Buy in High Inflation: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano

The post Best Cryptos to Buy in High Inflation: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Cardano, Ethereum, and Bitcoin stand out during periods of high inflation. Here’s why these cryptocurrencies are still excellent options. Despite being above central banks’ targets well into 2025, inflation has turned out to be more persistent than many economists had anticipated. Uncertainty in bond markets, slower wage growth, and rising costs for necessities have made investors reevaluate how they safeguard their purchasing power. Although digital assets are becoming more widely acknowledged as the new frontier, traditional inflation hedges like gold and real estate still have a place. The top three cryptocurrencies that are thought to be resilient in situations of high inflation are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Each has unique advantages: Cardano is a progressive governance network, Ethereum is the foundation of decentralised finance, and Bitcoin is digital gold. However, new opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project attracting attention for its structural legitimacy and cultural energy, are also being discussed more broadly among investors. Bitcoin: The Digital Hedge Bitcoin has matured into a recognized macro asset. Its fixed supply of 21 million coins creates a hard cap that directly counters inflationary monetary policies. In 2025, inflows into U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $20 billion, confirming institutional belief in its role as digital gold. Analysts stress that while Bitcoin may not deliver the explosive multiples of its early years, its reliability in preserving wealth makes it the first choice for inflation-weary investors. Retail adoption also remains strong, with Lightning Network activity showing increased transaction use beyond speculation. For long-term portfolios, Bitcoin is the anchor. Ethereum: Decentralized Infrastructure for the Future Ethereum plays a different role in inflationary environments. Rather than simply hedging, it thrives as demand for decentralized applications grows. Billions in total value are locked across DeFi protocols, while the Ethereum ETF approvals of 2025 attracted pension funds and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 12:01
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $246 million last week, marking two consecutive weeks of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$246 million last week (September 2 to September 5, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$434 million. The total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.74 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a weekly net inflow of US$33.29 million. The total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.77 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of US$81.52 million. ARKB's total historical net inflow currently stands at US$2.01 billion. The second largest was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a daily net outflow of US$76.9 million. BITB's total historical net inflow currently stands at US$2.21 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.05 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.49 billion.
PANews2025/09/08 12:00
Ethereum’s 32% YTD surge leaves Bitcoin behind: Can ETH catch gold, silver next?

Despite a strong YTD performance, ETH is struggling to break past resistance.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.1-0.13%
Coinstats2025/09/08 12:00
Best Cryptos to Buy in a High-Inflation Market – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Despite being above central banks’ targets well into 2025, inflation has turned out to be more persistent than many economists […] The post Best Cryptos to Buy in a High-Inflation Market – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 12:00
HKMA will only issue a few stablecoin licenses despite 77 applicants

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said early Monday that it will approve only a few licenses in its stablecoin rollout, even though 77 institutions have already shown interest. That number came in at the end of August. It’s a full-blown stampede; banks, e-commerce platforms, tech firms, Web3 startups, payment companies, and asset managers are […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 12:00
Chainlink CEO meets with SEC Chairman to advance asset on-chain integration

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to CoinDesk, Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov met with US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins to discuss the regulatory compliance path for on-chain asset transactions. Nazarov stated that the SEC is accelerating the inclusion of blockchain assets in existing securities regulations, with full compliance expected by mid-next year. The SEC recently issued a joint policy with the CFTC to support spot trading of certain crypto assets and launched "Project Crypto." The Chainlink network has been used by the US Department of Commerce to publish economic data, demonstrating the accelerated adoption of on-chain applications.
PANews2025/09/08 11:58
WSPN Completes Acquisition Of Aplauz NL B.V.

The post WSPN Completes Acquisition Of Aplauz NL B.V. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading global digital payments company, today announced the successful acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V., a licensed Dutch Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and subsidiary of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. The transaction was approved by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) in June 2025 and finalized in July 2025. The acquisition underscores WSPN’s commitment to building a global presence while advancing compliant stablecoin payment ecosystems across key markets. It reflects WSPN’s determination to drive the standardization of stablecoin services and to broaden its reach into diverse real-world applications, helping accelerate the development of future financial infrastructure. Executive Statements “The acquisition of Aplauz NL B.V. strengthens our European presence and accelerates our mission to pioneer transparent and inclusive digital payments,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO at WSPN. “With Aplauz’s established platform and team, we will explore broader market opportunities in productizing stablecoin use cases, delivering innovative next-generation payment network solutions to more partners and users.” “We are delighted to complete this next step in our journey,” said Goran Abramović, Director of Aplauz Financial Services Ltd. “The successful sale of our Dutch operations to WSPN highlights the strength of the Aplauz platform and its relevance in today’s evolving digital payments landscape. We are confident that WSPN will build on this foundation and unlock exciting opportunities for Aplauz NL B.V.” About WSPN WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Its product portfolio includes stablecoins and a diverse suite of productized solutions for real-world stablecoin payment scenarios, all designed to build and expand the WSPN network ecosystem. Guided by its “Stablecoin 2.0” vision, WSPN places usability, reliability, and accessibility at the core of its approach, driving…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 11:51
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 8, 2025 –Crypto Market Rebounds as AI, Meme Coins Lead; Worldcoin Jumps 20%

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 8. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:48
