2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Hong Kong’s HKMA to issue few stablecoin licenses at launch as banks race for early slots

The post Hong Kong’s HKMA to issue few stablecoin licenses at launch as banks race for early slots appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said early Monday that it will approve only a few licenses in its stablecoin rollout, even though 77 institutions have already shown interest. That number came in at the end of August. It’s a full-blown stampede; banks, e-commerce platforms, tech firms, Web3 startups, payment companies, and asset managers are all on the list, according to reporting from local media. Among the biggest names chasing this license is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the largest bank in the world by assets. It’s applying through its Hong Kong arm, ICBC (Asia). That makes it the second top-tier Chinese bank to step in, after Bank of China (Hong Kong). HSBC, the biggest bank in Hong Kong, hasn’t filed yet, but it’s circling. Legislators say rules will be tough, and only one license might come early 2025 Lawmakers are backing HKMA’s strict approach. According to Ng Kit-chong, a member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, the new rules are tight by design. “The number of licenses to be issued will be very small,” he said, adding that “possibly one license” might even come early next year. And that’s not all. Lawmakers are also preparing new legislation for offline OTC crypto transactions, which could roll out in 2025 too. HKMA has told applicants to submit full applications by end of September if they’re serious. But it warned everyone: submitting interest or even a full application doesn’t mean approval. They’re not giving out trophies for participation. Also, the public has been told not to trust any ads or promotions linked to unlicensed stablecoins, because they’re not legally recognized. Cora Ang, legal head at Amina Group, said, “The regime will filter out those unable to align with the strict regulations, produce viable use cases and demonstrate financial stability.” Her…
2025/09/08
Analysts Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cut in September

The post Analysts Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cut in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Analysts suggest a potential 50bps rate cut by the Fed. Labor market weakness drives rate cut speculation. Market pricing reflects a shift toward aggressive easing. Standard Chartered Bank predicts the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September 2025, intensifying analysts’ discussions despite lacking official confirmations from key stakeholders. The possible rate cut could impact markets, particularly BTC and ETH, as investors anticipate changes in monetary policy, affecting both traditional and cryptocurrency sectors. Fed’s 50bps Rate Cut Prediction Amid Labor Market Weakness Standard Chartered Bank has predicted a 50 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve in September, exceeding a previously anticipated 25 basis points. This expectation follows weak labor market data reported last month. Analysts suggest this situation has led to increased market discussions and expectations for larger-scale easing. Market reactions display a 100% probability of a rate cut, though debates over the size continue. No official confirmation has surfaced from primary central bank channels, but secondary sources report intense speculation about the move. Lead analysts, including RSM’s Joseph Brusuelas, emphasize the central bank’s challenging position, stating: “It’s a tightrope. The labor market is deteriorating, but inflation is not yet back to target.” Crypto Markets Stay Alert Amid Potential Economic Shifts Did you know? In March 2020, significant rate cuts by the Federal Reserve resulted in a sharp recovery in risk assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, demonstrating the immediate positive price response to large-scale easing measures. Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major player in the cryptocurrency market, boasting a price of $111,008.41 with a market cap of $2,211,034,286,145.18. Over the past 30 days, BTC saw a -4.66% decline, balancing its generally upward trend over 90 days. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap reflects its ability to weather economic shifts. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
2025/09/08
XRP Price Momentum Builds As Traders Watch $5 Target

The post XRP Price Momentum Builds As Traders Watch $5 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price traded around $2.82 at press time after a strong series of rallies. Analysts examined momentum indicators and technical levels to determine if the token could extend toward $5. Could this push higher define the next stage of the trend? XRP Price Showed Steady Momentum in Recent Weeks The XRP price advanced through several resistance points in recent sessions. Buyers pushed the token beyond $2.90 and $3.40 before it consolidated near $3.65 at press time. This series of higher moves showed demand remained consistent even as the market absorbed profit-taking. Market observers compared the climb with earlier periods in XRP’s trading history. In prior cycles, clearing such resistance zones often opened the way to significant psychological levels. Traders now viewed $5 as the next checkpoint, combining both technical significance and symbolic importance. One widely followed market analyst said XRP remained in an established uptrend. He noted that as long as buyers continued to support higher levels, the probability of testing $5 increased. His assessment aligned with broader trading discussions on X, where many participants highlighted the importance of XRP holding above the $2.80 zone. The token’s ability to consolidate near recent highs without sharp retracement reinforced the idea that momentum remained intact. Market participants monitored whether accumulation at current levels would provide a base for another leg upward. Source: X Technical Indicators Supported Further Upside Potential At press time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood near 62. Analysts pointed out that this reading placed XRP comfortably below the traditional overbought threshold of 70. The implication was that the token still had room for further gains before technical exhaustion became a concern. Some divergence appeared between the RSI and recent price peaks. Traders acknowledged this, but many argued it was typical during consolidation within an uptrend. Divergences of this…
2025/09/08
Barclays raises its forecast for the Fed's rate cuts this year to three

PANews reported on September 8 that Barclays expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates three times in 2025, each time by 25 basis points, in September, October and December respectively, which is higher than the previous forecast of two 25 basis points cuts in September and December.
2025/09/08
New Viral Token to Explode 35000% Like Ripple (XRP) Once Did, Cheap Below $0.004 Today

The post New Viral Token to Explode 35000% Like Ripple (XRP) Once Did, Cheap Below $0.004 Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post New Viral Token to Explode 35000% Like Ripple (XRP) Once Did, Cheap Below $0.004 Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Now and then, a token emerges that feels distinct. Today, many eyes are on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now priced at $0.0021 in its stage 12 presale. With over $22.3 million already raised and over 14.25 billion tokens sold, the project has quickly moved from curiosity to contender. The early momentum has sparked speculation that LILPEPE could follow a path similar to Ripple (XRP), which once delivered 35000% gains in its breakout years. Why Little Pepe is Getting Attention The cryptocurrency space has seen numerous meme projects, but most launch without a clear plan. What sets Little Pepe apart is that it has paired meme culture with real infrastructure. It is building a Layer 2 network designed specifically for meme tokens. This approach enables faster trading, lower fees, and a fairer environment, thanks to anti-sniper protections that help prevent bots and whales from instantly scooping up supply. Momentum has been building rapidly. After the stage 11 presale sold out early, the project moved into stage 12 with a token price of $0.0021. Investors who bought at Stage 1 have already seen more than a 110% gain, and the listing price is expected to be $0.003. That means buyers at today’s level could still capture around 42% upside even before the broader market decides how far LILPEPE may run. Credibility and Security Security remains a concern for many new token launches, but Little Pepe has taken steps to alleviate investor concerns. The project has already completed a full CertiK audit, one of the industry’s most respected verification forms, achieving a score of nearly 95%. Additionally, it is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap, providing investors with another layer of transparency…
2025/09/08
Venus Protocol’s Triumphant Move: Completes Phishing Attack Compensation

The post Venus Protocol’s Triumphant Move: Completes Phishing Attack Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venus Protocol’s Triumphant Move: Completes Phishing Attack Compensation Skip to content Home Crypto News Venus Protocol’s Triumphant Move: Completes Phishing Attack Compensation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/venus-protocol-compensation-complete/
2025/09/08
Standard Chartered expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September

PANews reported on September 8 that Standard Chartered Bank said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points in September after August's non-farm payroll figures fell far short of expectations and the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%. The brokerage had earlier expected the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, but the institution now says that the latest data shows that the labor market is slowing rapidly, opening the door to a larger rate cut.
2025/09/08
Metaplanet buys $15 million in bitcoin, total holdings now at 20,136 BTC

The latest purchase raised its total holdings to 20,136 BTC, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin holder worldwide.
2025/09/08
Kinto price slides 85% as project announces shutdown

The post Kinto price slides 85% as project announces shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Layer-2 project Kinto will close this month after a major exploit in July drained its reserves and left the team unable to secure new funding. Summary Kinto price has fallen by more than 80% after a shutdown announcement following a July exploit that drained 577 ETH. Phoenix lenders will recover about 76% of funds, while hack victims are eligible for $1,100 goodwill grants. Withdrawals remain open until Sept. 30, with an Ethereum claim contract and ERA airdrop planned in October. On Sept. 7, Kinto announced on X that its will shut down operations on Sept. 30, following a July exploit that drained about 577 ETH (worth $1.9 million) and left the team unable to recover financially. The announcement sparked volatility, with the project’s K token sliding 85% in the last 24 hours, and now 94% down in the past month. From exploit to shutdown The incident stemmed from a vulnerability in the ERC-1967 Proxy standard, a widely used OpenZeppelin codebase for upgradeable smart contracts. 110,000 fake Kinto tokens were minted by attackers on Arbitrum (ARB) and used to siphon funds from Uniswap (UNI) liquidity pools and Morpho (MORPHO) lending vaults. Through its “Phoenix Program,” Kinto raised $1 million in debt and resumed trading to stabilize operations. However, mounting debt, weak market conditions, and the loss of investor confidence proved insurmountable. Fundraising efforts have stalled, and team members have not been paid since July. Kinto’s reimbursement and next steps Kinto says it has consolidated around $800,000 of remaining assets into a foundation-controlled safe. These funds will go first to Phoenix lenders, who are expected to recover about 76% of their principal. Hack victims on Morpho will receive up to $1,100 each from a $55,000 goodwill grant funded personally by Kinto founder Ramon Recuero. Additional recoveries from the stolen Ethereum (ETH),…
2025/09/08
Kinto price slides 85% as project announces shutdown following $1.9M hack in July

Kinto price has dropped 85% after as Ethereum Layer-2 announces shut down on Sept. 30.
2025/09/08
