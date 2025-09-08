2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy? Why This $0.035 Token Is Seen as the Next Solana (SOL) Moment

Best Cheap Crypto to Buy? Why This $0.035 Token Is Seen as the Next Solana (SOL) Moment

The post Best Cheap Crypto to Buy? Why This $0.035 Token Is Seen as the Next Solana (SOL) Moment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Is this $0.035 token the next Solana moment? That’s the question many traders are asking as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) gains momentum in its presale. With whales moving in and analysts highlighting structural features that mirror the early days of past success stories, some believe MUTM could be on the verge of delivering outsized returns. Solana’s …
Solana
SOL$212.3+2.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305+2.27%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.05869+193.45%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/08 13:04
Részesedés
South Korea boosts AI funding with biggest hike in 4 years

South Korea boosts AI funding with biggest hike in 4 years

The post South Korea boosts AI funding with biggest hike in 4 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > South Korea boosts AI funding with biggest hike in 4 years South Korea’s government has revealed an 8% increase in its budget for 2026 to expand investment in artificial intelligence (AI). It’s the highest rise in government expenditure in four years as the country struggles to keep pace with AI developments in China and the United States. While revealing the increase in its annual spending, the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF) projected expenditure to hit KRW738 trillion ($530 billion). The Asian nation intends to restructure some of its low-priority programs and redirect the money to critical digital infrastructure, with AI ranking at the top of the agenda. The new plan, which was approved by the Cabinet on August 29, now heads to the National Assembly for its approval. With the Democratic Party and its allies commanding a clear majority in the legislature, the budgetary plan is expected to sail through. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said in a news conference that the budget allows Korea to invest in AI infrastructure that enables it to compete with leading AI hubs globally. “We are now in the era of an AI transformation, and if we fall behind in so-called ‘physical AI,’ we will have no future. That is why next year’s budget is larger in scale, with more aggressive restructuring than in previous years,” he stated. Direct investment in AI will skyrocket by more than 300% in 2026, with the government setting aside KRW10.1 trillion ($7.25 billion) for the sector. A quarter of this will specifically target pushing AI adoption in both the public and private sectors. Another $5.4 billion will be channeled to expanding AI infrastructure, from purchasing an additional 15,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) to training at least 11,000 South Koreans in 24 graduate…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009179-9.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10106-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:03
Részesedés
Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Files for IPO to Target AI, Crypto, and Robotics

Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Files for IPO to Target AI, Crypto, and Robotics

The post Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Files for IPO to Target AI, Crypto, and Robotics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Wall Street strategist Tom Lee is stepping into the blank-check arena. His new venture, FutureCrest Acquisition, has filed to raise up to $250 million through an initial public offering, with plans to pursue acquisitions in artificial intelligence, digital finance, and other high-growth industries. According to its SEC filing, FutureCrest intends to sell 25 million units at $10 each. Every unit will include one share of common stock and a quarter-warrant that can be exercised at $11.50 per share. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker FCRSU, with Cantor Fitzgerald serving as the sole bookrunner. Who’s Behind It Lee, well known for his bold calls on Bitcoin and equities, co-founded research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors and serves as CIO of Fundstrat Capital. His resume also includes launching the Fundstrat Granny Shots ETF (GRNY) last year. He is joined by Chi Tsang, who will serve as CFO. Tsang is the founder of venture firm m1720 and previously led HSBC’s technology, media, and telecom investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region. FutureCrest’s prospectus points to sectors where the team has both expertise and connections: AI, digital assets, fintech, infrastructure, robotics, and communications. The filing also highlights growth opportunities in business intelligence, productivity tools, and digital health, reflecting areas that continue to attract investor capital. Why It Matters The filing shows how SPACs — after cooling in 2022–23 — are again being positioned as vehicles to capture innovation-led growth. Lee’s reputation as both a market forecaster and crypto advocate gives FutureCrest a higher profile than most new blank-check launches. FutureCrest initially filed confidentially with regulators in August 2025. With the IPO now public, the company will look to raise its war chest and begin the search for a suitable target. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes…
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000279-1.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.18%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.12%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:01
Részesedés
From Android to robot combat: A look at the RoboFi robot project ecosystem

From Android to robot combat: A look at the RoboFi robot project ecosystem

????AI is so much more than LLM! In his latest Ultimate AI Plan, Musk boasted that 80% of Tesla's future value will come from robots! With robotics stocks skyrocketing, Web3 robotics projects are accelerating and igniting a new wave of enthusiasm. How will a decentralized, on-chain collaborative intelligent ecosystem reshape our future? Follow Biteye and unlock new stars in the Web3 robot race! ???? @openmind_agi Keywords: operating system, decentralized coordination layer OpenMind has raised $20 million in funding, hoping to improve robots' understanding and learning capabilities through open source systems. Its main products include: OM1: An AI-native operating system, known as the "Android for robots," is hardware-independent and open source. It empowers machines with perception, memory, planning, and control capabilities, helping them understand the world and take contextually relevant actions. A previous hackathon participant used OM1 to build an Alzheimer's care robot in 48 hours. FABRIC: A decentralized coordination layer. Through blockchain, it allows robots to share data, rapidly learn (e.g., language), and support consensus, execution, and settlement. @peaq Keywords: Layer 1, Machine Economy peaq has raised $21 million and is a Layer 1 focused on DePIN and machine economy. Peaq enables robots, drones, sensors, and other machine devices to obtain self-sovereign IDs on the blockchain, conduct peer-to-peer payments, store data, and automate operations. This enables use cases such as robot rentals, drone deliveries, and autonomous machine collaboration, building a complete "machine economy" where robots and other devices can earn money and interact independently, just like AI agents. Built on the Substrate framework and compatible with Polkadot, the project has connected to over 90 blockchains. Currently, there are over 50 DePIN projects on the peaq chain, including Silencio (noise monitoring), MapMetrics (earning money while driving), Farmsent (agricultural supply chain), and Natix (smart driving). The network connects over 4.5 million devices and machines, providing decentralized network services for over 20 industries, including energy, mobility, transportation, agriculture, and the environment. @GEODNET_ Keywords: Real-time Positioning Network GEODNET has raised $15 million and focuses on positioning services - building the world's largest real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning network in a decentralized manner, providing centimeter-level accuracy of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) service. The project was originally built on Polygon and has now expanded to Solana. The network allows anyone to purchase and install GEODNET hardware mining equipment ("satellite miners"), collect and upload RTK correction data to the network, earn $GEOD token rewards, and ultimately enable the network to provide high-precision positioning support for applications such as robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, and the metaverse. The network currently covers 145 countries, more than 19,000 sites, and has delivered more than 207,178 GB of RTK data. @psdnai Keywords: Physical Data Collection Poseidon, incubated by @StoryProtocol, raised $15 million in seed funding, primarily to address the shortage of training data for applications such as robots and multimodal AI agents at the physical level of displays. Poseidon has built a decentralized data layer based on Story to collect, organize and manage real-world data (such as video, audio, images, location, etc.), ultimately providing IP-protected training data to help accelerate innovation in AI models. The APP is currently online, starting with sound information, allowing users to upload sound information in the APP to train the AI model so that it can process voices in different accents, dialects and environments. @PrismaXai Keywords: Tele-op, training data PrismaX, led by a16z CSX, has raised $11 million in total funding. It aims to help robots achieve a high degree of autonomy through human intervention. The tele-op platform currently available allows users to remotely operate robotic arms through a browser, converting this operational data into high-quality training data for model optimization. Operators will receive platform token rewards during this process. The platform is expected to be able to remotely connect to many well-known robots such as Yushu and UBTECH in the future. In the short term, we will focus on remote control and visual data for model training; In the medium term, robots will be able to complete actual tasks through remote human control; In the long run, the ultimate goal is to achieve complete or high autonomy of robots. @NRNAgents Keywords: Tele-op, reinforcement learning, AI Agent NRN Agents is a decentralized AI agent development and training platform running on Arbitrum. Initially focused on AI agents in games, the platform is now expanding to AI agents behind embodied robots. Through a "Sim-to-Real" framework, NRN Agents provides efficient training and deployment solutions for robotic AI agents. Users can directly control the simulated robot through the browser, and each operation generates high-quality behavioral data, providing training materials for imitation learning for the robot system; at the same time, the AI agent in the system can also be continuously optimized based on real-world interactions through reinforcement learning, without the need for complete retraining. The project is currently in its early stages, focusing primarily on the operation of the robotic arm (RME-1). Future developments will include the robot's combat capabilities, athletics, and other competitive sports. @AukiNetwork Keywords: DePIN network, physical world data, positioning data Auki Network aims to build a decentralized neural network for robots and intelligent machines, giving them a deeper understanding of the physical world. Its core business is to build a DePIN network that allows various devices (such as robots and smart glasses) to share location and perception data in real time, forming a collaborative spatial understanding. The network, based on the Posemesh protocol, consists of compute nodes that provide computing resources, motion nodes (made up of intelligent devices like robots) that provide motion and sensor data, reconstruction nodes that use the former and latter to generate 3D maps or spatial models, and domain name nodes that manage these 3D spaces. These nodes are rewarded with $AUKI tokens based on their contributions. @RoboStack_io Keywords: Abstracting hardware complexity, simplifying hardware and software integration RoboStack is a cloud-native simulation and integration platform. It not only provides realistic environment modeling and scalable computing infrastructure for robot development and deployment, but also establishes a standardized communication protocol through the Robot Context Protocol (RCP) across diverse hardware, software, and communication standards, simplifying the connection between underlying robot hardware and AI agents at the software level. The native token $ROBOT has been launched on the virtuals platform. Users can participate in $ROBOT staking in virtuals and vote for their favorite robot projects in SIM lord for a chance to win rewards. @frodobots Keywords: sidewalk robot FrodoBots Lab is a robotics lab that uses gamification to promote real-world data collection and the development of embodied intelligence. Its core product, the Earth Rover, is a remote-controlled sidewalk robot (a robot that walks on sidewalks), priced between $249 and $399. It can be used for gaming, data collection, and AI research. FrodoBots has deployed hundreds of Earth Rovers worldwide and has open-sourced 2,000 hours of real-world driving datasets. FrodoBots has built an ecosystem that integrates entertainment and scientific research through innovative robotic hardware, a decentralized platform, and an AI framework. The following are its main projects: 9.1. @BitRobotNetwork Keywords: decentralized subnet architecture The BitRobot Network, a decentralized platform built on Solana and jointly developed by FrodoBots Lab and Protocol Labs, has secured $6 million in funding. The network utilizes a subnet architecture, with each subnet contributing specific resources such as computing power, a fleet of robots, datasets (real or synthetic), or AI models. These subnets cover a wide range of form factors, from sidewalk robots to humanoid robots. The first subnet, ET Fuji, has launched and is described in detail below. 9.2. @ET_Fugi Keywords: Games, Remote Control Platform Tele-op ET Fugi (Extra-Terrestrial Fugitives) is a real-world robotics game where players remotely control the Earth Rover to capture “alien” NFTs, while generating valuable sidewalk data for robot AI training and earning rewards such as FrodoBots Points (FBP). 9.3. @samismoving Keywords: AI Agent, Framework SAM was originally developed by FrodoBots and @virtuals_io as an AI agent for remotely operating the Earth Rover. It later evolved into the core framework for launching AI agents on the Robots.Fun (Launchpad) platform. All subsequent AI agents are built on SAM's architecture and pay a 5% commission to it. SAM collects operational data through Earth Rover to improve the overall AI agent's capabilities. It also livestreams portions of its adventures via X (Twitter), showcasing specific interactions, competitions, and data collection scenarios, providing both entertainment and educational value. 9.4. @robotsdotfun Keywords: AI Agent Launch Platform Robots.Fun is a platform for launching robotic AI agents. It collects data and strengthens the AI agents through daily competitions (such as capturing alien NFTs). To create an AI agent on Robots.Fun, you must own or purchase an Earth Rover robot, which serves as the "body" of the AI agent. 9.5. @UFBots Keywords: Robot fighting, remote control platform Tele-op Ultimate Fighting Bots is a free robot battle club where users remotely control Booster T1-based humanoid robots to engage in combat. The platform generates real-world data for training embodied AI while providing users with an immersive entertainment experience. Summarize After understanding the above projects, we can clearly see the two core advantages of the Web3 robot track: The decentralized advantage of blockchain is expected to break the scarcity barriers of robot models and data. The on-chain property rights and incentive mechanisms have injected new vitality and sustainability into the robotic economy. What are your thoughts on the future of Web3 bots? What other opportunities or challenges do you think are worth watching? Share your thoughts with Biteye in the comments! ????
Gravity
G$0.01169+4.74%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009335-0.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06078+0.28%
Részesedés
PANews2025/09/08 13:00
Részesedés
Pi Network, Chainlink Or Layer Brett: Which One Of These Is Predicted For 40x Growth By January

Pi Network, Chainlink Or Layer Brett: Which One Of These Is Predicted For 40x Growth By January

The search for exceptional returns continues to drive cryptocurrency investment decisions, with three projects currently drawing particular attention. Pi Network’s (PI) long-awaited mainnet launch, Chainlink’s (LINK) established oracle network, and Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) emerging presale all present different value propositions. Market analysts are increasingly converging on which of these opportunities offers the most realistic path [...] The post Pi Network, Chainlink Or Layer Brett: Which One Of These Is Predicted For 40x Growth By January appeared first on Blockonomi.
Chainlink
LINK$22.97+2.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5377+3.44%
Pi Network
PI$0.34247-0.64%
Részesedés
Blockonomi2025/09/08 13:00
Részesedés
Sonic upgrades tokenomics as part of U.S. expansion strategy

Sonic upgrades tokenomics as part of U.S. expansion strategy

The post Sonic upgrades tokenomics as part of U.S. expansion strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sonic Labs is rolling out major tokenomics changes designed to support its U.S. expansion and institutional adoption plans.  Summary Sonic will issue 633.9M new S tokens (~$196.5M), with $150M earmarked for U.S. expansion through Sonic USA, ETF development, and a NASDAQ PIPE vehicle. New burn mechanics and fee redistribution aim to counter dilution, increasing deflationary pressure and long-term token value. The August governance vote saw 99.99% support, signaling strong community backing for Sonic’s TradFi push. The details were outlined in a Sept. 7 post on X by Tokenomist, who broke down the new issuance and supply dynamics following the governance proposal that closed on Aug. 31 with near-unanimous approval. Sonic’s tokenomics overhaul According to Tokenomist, Sonic (S) will issue 633.9 million new S tokens, valued at about $196.5 million. The allocation is split across three categories: 150 million tokens for Sonic’s U.S. operations, 322.6 million reserved for a NASDAQ private investment vehicle locked for at least three years, and 161.3 million earmarked for a future ETF partnership with BitGo custody. 1/ 📢 $SONIC Tokenomics Update Thread 🧵 Following the approved governance proposal, @SonicLabs is implementing significant tokenomics changes to enable U.S. institutional expansion, ETF development, and enhanced competitiveness against projects with larger treasury reserves.… pic.twitter.com/3YSRX6w9wb — Tokenomist (@Tokenomist_ai) September 7, 2025 The changes increase Sonic’s total available supply from 4.12 billion to 4.75 billion, with circulating supply climbing 14% to 3.79 billion. Released supply rises 5.4% to 3.14 billion, while total supply expands by 14% to 3.89 billion.  Despite this inflationary effect, the project has introduced stronger burn mechanics. 90% of fees from builder-focused transactions will go back to builders, 5% to validators, and 5% will be burned. For non-builder transactions, half of all fees will be permanently removed from circulation. Supporting U.S. expansion In addition to giving Sonic Labs…
NEAR
NEAR$2.611+5.83%
Union
U$0.01006-9.20%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20341+5.09%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Market Rally Amid DOGE ETF Optimism

Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Market Rally Amid DOGE ETF Optimism

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006487+7.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.18%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23618+3.31%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:00
Részesedés
Dogecoin price prediction – Whales’ buying spree, a new breakout, and odds of hitting $0.25

Dogecoin price prediction – Whales’ buying spree, a new breakout, and odds of hitting $0.25

The hike in short-term holder supply, if sustained, should be a huge boost for Dogecoin's bull run.
Boost
BOOST$0.09959+2.54%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+7.76%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:00
Részesedés
Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B In Largest Selloff Since 2022

Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B In Largest Selloff Since 2022

The post Bitcoin Whales Dump $12.7B In Largest Selloff Since 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin whales have sold a whopping $12.7 billion in Bitcoin over the past month, and continued sales could further pressure its price for the next few weeks, according to analysts. “The trend of reducing exposure by major Bitcoin network players continues to intensify, reaching the largest coin distribution this year,” observed CryptoQuant analyst “caueconomy” on Friday.  They added that in the last 30 days, whale reserves have fallen by more than 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC), “signaling intense risk aversion among large investors.” This selling pressure has been “penalizing the price structure in the short term,” ultimately pus hing prices below $108,000. According to CryptoQuant data, it has been the largest whale sell-off since July 2022, with a 30-day change of 114,920 BTC worth around $12.7 billion at current market prices as of Saturday.  “At this time, we are still seeing these reductions in the portfolios of major players, which may continue to pressure Bitcoin in the coming weeks.” Bitcoin whales have been offloading. Source: CryptoQuant Whale balance change slows down  The seven-day daily change balance reached its highest level since March 2021 on Sept. 3, with more than 95,000 BTC being shifted by whales for that week. Last week, Bitcoin entrepreneur David Bailey said prices could surge to $150,000 if two key whales stop selling.  Related: Bitcoin will soar to $150K if we slay these 2 whales: David Bailey The good news is that the aggressive selling appears to have slowed, with the weekly balance change dropping to around 38,000 BTC as of Sept. 6.  Meanwhile, the asset has been trading in a tight range-bound channel between $110,000 and $111,000 over the past three days as the selling pressure abated slightly.  CryptoQuant defines whales as a cohort holding a balance between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC.  A structural counterbalance  “While recent whale…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14617-0.53%
SatLayer
SLAY$0.025-16.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195897-0.92%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 12:58
Részesedés
US ETH Spot ETFs Face Record $788M Exodus

US ETH Spot ETFs Face Record $788M Exodus

The post US ETH Spot ETFs Face Record $788M Exodus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Outflows: US ETH Spot ETFs Face Record $788M Exodus Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Outflows: US ETH Spot ETFs Face Record $788M Exodus Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-eth-spot-etfs-outflow/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01748+7.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,287.65-0.15%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 12:51
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket