U.S. August Payroll Data Weakens, Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts Increases

U.S. August Payroll Data Weakens, Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts Increases

The post U.S. August Payroll Data Weakens, Speculation on Fed Rate Cuts Increases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. August non-farm payrolls increase by only 22,000; unemployment rises to 4.3%. Market adjusts to potential interest rate cuts amid weakening labor. Crypto markets react speculatively, reflecting on past economic data impact. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in August 2025, non-farm payrolls increased by 22,000 and unemployment rose to 4.3%, signaling ongoing labor market weakness. This data suggests potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy, impacting U.S. dollar valuations and cryptocurrency markets, pending official rate announcements. August Payrolls Miss Expectations, Unemployment Hits 4.3% Bitcoin (BTC) currently stands at $110,945.59 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion, dominating 57.64% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume reached $26.07 billion. Week-on-week, Bitcoin’s price rose by 3.30%, signifying cautious optimism amid broader economic uncertainties. [CoinMarketCap] Analysts from Coincu suggest that speculative market adjustments hinge on future Federal Reserve announcements, potentially impacting regulatory and financial conditions in the cryptocurrency sector. Bold decisions in monetary policy could reshape market dynamics once official confirmations are available. For further detailed insights, you can review the Detailed Summary of Employment Situation October 2023. No direct statements from key officials or organizations are available as of September 8, 2025, regarding the labor data. Crypto Markets Eye Federal Reserve Amid Economic Uncertainties Did you know? The U.S. labor market’s cooling trend in August 2025 mirrors earlier periods like March 2023, where non-farm payrolls missed expectations, triggering similar market responses yet without immediate Federal Reserve rate adjustments. Bitcoin (BTC) currently stands at $110,945.59 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion, dominating 57.64% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume reached $26.07 billion. Week-on-week, Bitcoin’s price rose by 3.30%, signifying cautious optimism amid broader economic uncertainties. [CoinMarketCap] Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:09 UTC on September 8, 2025.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:18
Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD Following New BTC Purchase, Bitcoin Price Rebounds

Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD Following New BTC Purchase, Bitcoin Price Rebounds

The post Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD Following New BTC Purchase, Bitcoin Price Rebounds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet is nearing a 500% year-to-date yield on its 2025 Bitcoin strategy. The firm announced the expansion of its BTC holdings with a fresh purchase. In reaction, the Bitcoin price has shown steady gains as it continues its recovery. Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD with New BTC Purchase Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. With this latest acquisition, the company now controls a total of 20,136 BTC. This represents a cumulative investment of roughly $2.057 billion. The disclosure revealed that the average purchase price for the most recent tranche was $111,000 per BTC. The company also highlighted the performance of its BTC yield, which is closing in on the 500% mark.  This metric is used to measure shareholder value tied to its Bitcoin treasury strategy. These benchmarks are designed to track the efficiency of its accumulation plan while minimizing dilution risks. This acquisition follows its purchase last week. Metaplanet secured 1,009 BTC for approximately $112 million. That transaction allowed the company to cross the 20,000 BTC mark. Furthermore, Metaplanet shareholders approved a plan to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas. This is valued at $884 million. The capital raise would be used to continue to expand its BTC reserves. CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the approval, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening governance and aligning with the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation roadmap. Bitcoin Price Recovers The announcement also coincides with fresh momentum in the Bitcoin price. The token has recovered to $111,000, rising by 1% over the last day and by almost 7% over the week. Moreover, trading volumes have increased by 23%. This indicates a resurgence of investor interest as Bitcoin maintains its strength above important psychological levels. Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Price Daily Chart In other treasury developments, MARA Holdings confirmed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:17
3 Things That Could Influence Crypto Markets in Big Week for Inflation Data

3 Things That Could Influence Crypto Markets in Big Week for Inflation Data

A busy week lies ahead on the United States economic calendar, and all eyes are on key inflation reports before next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 13:17
Ordinals dev floats forking Bitcoin Core amid censorship concerns

Ordinals dev floats forking Bitcoin Core amid censorship concerns

Bitcoin Ordinals leader Leonidas said his community would fork Bitcoin Core if developers reversed the upcoming update that allows for more Ordinals and Runes transactions. A Bitcoin Ordinals developer has threatened to fund the development of an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core if developers attempt to censor Ordinals, Runes and other non-financial transactions on the network.The open letter on X from Leonidas, host of The Ordinal Show, on Saturday comes amid a war between members of the Bitcoin community as to whether Bitcoin node validators should prioritize peer-to-peer financial transactions and censor — or at least ignore — large data transactions, such as pictures, videos or documents, which critics claim to be spam.Leonidas warned of a “dangerous precedent” and said that any tightening of policy rules or censorship of Ordinals and Runes transactions would trigger “decisive action.”Read more
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:16
Why Analysts Remain Skeptical Of A $120K Surge

Why Analysts Remain Skeptical Of A $120K Surge

The post Why Analysts Remain Skeptical Of A $120K Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical Of A $120K Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cut-bitcoin-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:12
Bitcoins Being Stolen from Old Wallets with Quantum Tech, Former Wall Street Trader Claims

Bitcoins Being Stolen from Old Wallets with Quantum Tech, Former Wall Street Trader Claims

Ex-Wall Street trader Josh Mandell claims that quantum computing is already in use, and it is helping "a large player" to steal old Bitcoins
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:11
Tether Doubles Down on Gold Strategy With Additional $100M Elemental Investment

Tether Doubles Down on Gold Strategy With Additional $100M Elemental Investment

Stablecoin issuer increases stake in Canadian royalty firm amid broader precious metals push
Blockhead2025/09/08 13:11
Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge

Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge

BitcoinWorld Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation, but a potential Fed rate cut Bitcoin analysts suggest, might not be the magic bullet for a massive price surge. Many hoped a dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve would catapult Bitcoin to new heights, perhaps even the elusive $120,000 mark. However, expert opinions reveal a more nuanced and cautious outlook. Understanding the Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin Conundrum The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting looms large, with many eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s potential decision on interest rates. While a rate cut is generally seen as a positive for risk assets like Bitcoin, the reality might be more complex than it appears. According to Rachel Lucas, a crypto analyst at BTC Markets, the market has already largely factored in a rate reduction. This ‘pricing in’ effect means that the immediate positive impact could be diminished. Lucas further highlights two significant headwinds for Bitcoin’s upward trajectory: Institutional Profit-Taking: Large investors who bought in at lower prices may be cashing out, creating selling pressure. Stagnant ETF Inflows: The initial excitement around spot Bitcoin ETFs seems to have cooled, with new money not flowing in as rapidly as before. These factors combined suggest that even with a rate cut, the path to $120,000 for Fed rate cut Bitcoin could be significantly constrained. Is a Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin Signal for Economic Slowdown? Adding another layer of caution to the outlook is Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research. He presents an alternative, less optimistic interpretation of a Fed rate cut. Liu suggests that such a move could, paradoxically, be perceived by the market as a signal of an impending economic slowdown. In an environment where economic growth concerns are prevalent, investor sentiment tends to shift away from riskier assets. Instead, there’s a flight to safety, which typically benefits traditional safe havens rather than cryptocurrencies. Liu elaborates on how this sentiment could play out: Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation could erode purchasing power and make investors more wary of speculative assets. Dampened Investor Sentiment: A general air of economic uncertainty can suppress overall demand for risk assets, including Bitcoin. Therefore, the very action intended to stimulate the economy could, in this context, dampen demand for Fed rate cut Bitcoin, making the $120,000 target even more challenging to achieve. Navigating the Path: What Does This Mean for Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin Aspirations? Given these expert perspectives, the narrative around a straightforward ascent for Bitcoin post-rate cut becomes complicated. The consensus suggests that while a rate cut might provide some short-term relief, it’s unlikely to be the sole catalyst for a meteoric rise to $120,000. The market’s current dynamics indicate that other, more fundamental shifts are required. For Bitcoin to truly break through the $120,000 resistance level, analysts point to crucial factors: Significant Increase in ETF Inflows: A renewed surge of institutional and retail capital into spot Bitcoin ETFs is essential. Clear Boost in Liquidity: Broader market liquidity, perhaps driven by more definitive economic recovery signals, would be needed. Without these powerful tailwinds, the current market structure, coupled with profit-taking and cautious sentiment, seems poised to keep Fed rate cut Bitcoin within its existing range. Investors should remain vigilant, closely monitoring both macroeconomic indicators and specific crypto market data. In conclusion, while a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut is a highly anticipated event, its impact on Bitcoin’s price, particularly in reaching the ambitious $120,000 target, appears limited according to leading analysts. The market has largely priced in such a move, and other factors like institutional profit-taking, stagnant ETF inflows, and the potential interpretation of a rate cut as an economic slowdown signal are acting as powerful brakes. For Bitcoin to achieve a substantial breakout, a robust influx of new capital and clearer liquidity boosts are indispensable. The journey for Fed rate cut Bitcoin to $120K is fraught with more complexity than a simple interest rate adjustment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q: Why might a Fed rate cut not significantly boost Bitcoin’s price? A: Analysts suggest the market has already priced in a rate cut. Additionally, institutional profit-taking and stagnant inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs are limiting upward momentum. Q: How could a Fed rate cut signal an economic slowdown? A: Some experts believe the Fed might cut rates in response to weakening economic data, which could be interpreted by investors as a sign of an impending slowdown, leading them to avoid riskier assets like Bitcoin. Q: What factors are currently constraining Bitcoin’s price momentum? A: Key constraints include profit-taking by institutional investors, a slowdown in new capital flowing into spot Bitcoin ETFs, and general concerns about inflation and economic stability. Q: What would be needed for Bitcoin to reach the $120,000 level? A: According to analysts, a significant increase in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows and a clear, broader boost in market liquidity would be crucial catalysts for Bitcoin to overcome current resistance and reach $120,000. Q: Should investors change their strategy based on these predictions? A: While these are expert analyses, individual investment decisions should always be based on personal research and risk tolerance. It’s prudent to monitor macroeconomic trends and crypto-specific data closely. Found this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Fed rate cut Bitcoin and its journey to $120K! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:10
HashKey launches DAT strategy, raising over US$500 million in first round

HashKey launches DAT strategy, raising over US$500 million in first round

PANews reported on September 8th that HashKey announced a comprehensive investment in the digital asset treasury ( DAT ) sector, planning to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund, with an initial fundraising of over US$ 500 million. The fund will focus on investing in Ethereum and Bitcoin ecosystem projects, striving to connect traditional finance with on-chain assets. HashKey will be deeply involved in DAT project operations, promoting industry compliance and ecosystem development, and strengthening cooperation with global financial institutions.
PANews2025/09/08 13:06
Solo Bitcoin Miner Gets Lucky, Scores $347K in BTC

Solo Bitcoin Miner Gets Lucky, Scores $347K in BTC

The lone miner earned 3.13 BTC mining block 913,632, marking the second independent mining success on the Bitcoin blockchain this month.
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:05
