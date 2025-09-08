MEXC-tőzsde
Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC Worth $15.2M, Pushing Total Holdings Past $2B
The post Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC Worth $15.2M, Pushing Total Holdings Past $2B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC Worth $15.2M, Pushing Total Holdings Past $2B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet, often called Japan’s “MicroStrategy,” has added 136 BTC for about $15.2 million at an average price of $111,783 per coin. With this purchase, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings have climbed to 20,136 BTC, representing a total investment of nearly $2.057 billion. The stash is now valued at over $2 billion, demonstrating Metaplanet’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as a key treasury asset and reinforcing its status as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/metaplanet-adds-136-btc-worth-15-2m-pushing-total-holdings-past-2b/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 13:29
Hyperliquid Validators to Decide USDH Ticker in First Governance Test Following Pushback
Hyperliquid is putting the USDH ticker to a validator vote, a step that analysts see as a governance push for its stablecoin strategy.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 13:28
Büyük Bitcoin Boğası Michael Saylor İlk Kez Milyarderler Listesine Girdi! İşte Serveti ve Detaylar
MicroStrategy’nin kurucu ortağı ve yönetim kurulu başkanı Michael Saylor, Bloomberg Milyarderler Endeksi’ne ilk kez girdi. Saylor’un net serveti 2025 başından bu yana 1 milyar dolar artarak 7.37 milyar dolara yükseldi. Bu rakam onu listenin 491. sırasında konumlandırıyor. Bloomberg verilerine göre Saylor’un servetinin yaklaşık 650 milyon doları nakit, 6.72 milyar doları ise MicroStrategy hisselerinden oluşuyor. Şirketin […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/08 13:28
Eric Trump Clarifies Ties in Asia Other Than Metaplanet, MTPLF Stock Slips
The post Eric Trump Clarifies Ties in Asia Other Than Metaplanet, MTPLF Stock Slips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump, US President Donald Trump’s son, on Monday clarified his allegiance to Metaplanet only in the Asian region. The move comes in response to rumors stirring about his involvement in another company in Asia amid his visit to the region. Eric Trump Clarifies Commitment to Metaplanet Only Eric Trump took to the X platform on September 8 to clarify that he is involved only with Metaplanet, aka Asia’s Strategy. He said Bitcoin treasury firm “Metaplanet is the only company I am aligned with in the region.” His photo with the president of ABC (formerly GFA) was circulated in Japan’s investment community. The speculation of Eric’s ties with ABC triggered a rise in the stock price of the firm. It is believed that foreign investors saw this photo and purchased ABC, believing it would definitely skyrocket. Eric Trump with ABC President. Source: X On Monday, GFA stock tumbled more than 17.79% to 462 JPY after Eric denied any involvement with the firm. The 24-hour low and high are 462 JPY and 630 JPY. He said: “I don’t know who this is, nor do I have ANY involvement in this company. This was a picture from a conference when I was in Asia. If someone is representing that I’m involved in this company, let me be clear – I am not.” Eric Trump was earlier appointed as strategic advisor to Metaplanet, Japan’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. He also attended Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting last week. Today, Metaplanet increased its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC. The firm purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million at an average price of $111,783 per BTC. Metaplanet and MTPLF Stocks Slump At the time of writing, Metaplanet stock closed more than 2.96% lower at 688 JPY. The stock continues its decline amid heavy short positions by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 13:26
Bukele says El Salvador purchased $2.3 million in BTC to mark bitcoin law anniversary
The central American nation marked the fourth anniversary of its bitcoin law with a 21 BTC purchase, worth about $2.3 million.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 13:26
Tether Denies Bitcoin Sale Amid Growing Speculation
The disappearance of a few thousand bitcoins from a balance sheet is enough to fuel controversies. This weekend, the issuer of USDT found itself at the center of a media whirlwind: did it secretly sell its BTC? Some saw a strategic shift there. However, behind the seemingly worrying figures, another reality emerges, much more nuanced, and above all, revealing the discreet movements of a giant in crypto finance. L’article Tether Denies Bitcoin Sale Amid Growing Speculation est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 13:25
Hong Kong Crypto Regulation Tightens With Limited Stablecoin Licenses
The post Hong Kong Crypto Regulation Tightens With Limited Stablecoin Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Hong Kong Crypto Regulation Tightens With Limited Stablecoin Licenses appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is moving carefully as it begins the stablecoin licensing process. Despite receiving interest from 77 institutions by the end of last month, the regulator plans to issue only a few licenses in the first phase. This cautious rollout aims to maintain oversight while gradually testing Hong Kong’s stablecoin ecosystem. Major Banks Join the Race Big players are lining up. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank by assets, has applied through its Hong Kong arm, ICBC (Asia). This makes it the second Chinese banking giant in the race after Bank of China (Hong Kong). HSBC has also shown interest, while industry insiders believe Standard Chartered and BOC Hong Kong could be among the first to secure approvals. If granted, these licenses will anchor Hong Kong’s ambition to be a trusted global hub for regulated digital assets. Screening Before Approval The HKMA has stressed that ongoing talks with institutions are part of an initial screening—not a guarantee of approval. “Whether a licence is ultimately granted will depend on whether the application meets the licensing requirements,” an HKMA spokesperson explained. The authority has also reminded the public to be cautious of unlicensed stablecoins and misleading promotions from non-approved entities. .article-inside-link { margin-left: 0 !important; border: 1px solid #0052CC4D; border-left: 0; border-right: 0; padding: 10px 0; text-align: left; } .entry ul.article-inside-link li { font-size: 14px; line-height: 21px; font-weight: 600; list-style-type: none; margin-bottom: 0; display: inline-block; } .entry ul.article-inside-link li:last-child { display: none; } Also Read : Coinpedia Digest: This Week’s Crypto News Highlights | 6th September, 2025 , Global Impact of HKMA’s Approach Formal applications are expected soon, but the final number of approvals…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 13:23
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) vs Ripple (XRP)
As the market enters the final quarter of the year, investors are asking which coins offer the strongest ROI. Two names stand out: Ripple (XRP), one of the most established players in the crypto space, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum based meme coin that has quickly gone viral. While both tokens have strong backing, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 13:20
Australia's Digital Transformation Surges $18.5 Billion
Australia's digital transformation market has reached a critical inflection point. The sector is valued at $18.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $84.7 billion by 2033. The financial services and banking sectors continue to lead digital adoption initiatives. Traditional industries including manufacturing and agriculture are increasingly embracing digital technologies.
Hackernoon
2025/09/08 13:19
Ethereum metrics are telling 2 very different stories right now
A Messari analyst says Ethereum is “dying” as revenue fell 44% in August. Others argue it’s a flawed way to measure the blockchain’s success. A Messari analyst sparked heated debate over the weekend after declaring Ethereum is “dying” as network revenue declined in August.In an X post on Saturday, Messari research manager AJC stated that “Ethereum’s fundamentals are collapsing,” as Ethereum's revenue from fees in August was $39.2 million, down over 40% year-over-year and approximately 20% month-over-month.But many who read the post disagreed, pointing to Ethereum’s rising metrics, app revenue, stablecoin supply, continued L2 scaling and a distinction between Ethereum being a commodity, rather than a tech stock — meaning it shouldn’t be valued based on revenue. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/08 13:18
