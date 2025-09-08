2025-09-09 Tuesday

What If Banks Say No to XRP, Here’s Why XRP Still Wins Without Wall Street

What If Banks Say No to XRP, Here’s Why XRP Still Wins Without Wall Street

When XRP was first introduced, its main selling point was to serve as the digital rail for banks, replacing SWIFT in cross-border settlements. However, over a decade later, global financial giants remain cautious. They are exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and internal payment rails instead of fully adopting XRP. Some analysts, particularly those from the Chainlink community, have called this a defeat for XRP. However, XRP has alternative use cases that secure its relevance and growth, even without Wall Street’s full embrace. XRP Can Pivot to the People’s Rail One of the strongest niches for XRP remains retail remittances. In markets such as Mexico, the Philippines, Nigeria, and India, millions of people depend on fast and affordable cross-border transfers. Fintechs serving migrant workers and families can adopt XRP, where every second saved and every fee cut directly improves lives. As The Crypto Basic reported in 2023, Michael Brooks, CEO of the freelance platform goLance, confirmed that the company uses XRP to pay freelancers quickly and cost-effectively. Brooks explained that goLance targets underserved markets where traditional banking systems cause delays and high fees. By leveraging RippleNet and the XRP Ledger, goLance enables instant payments with minimal fees, even on weekends. He highlighted that for freelancers in regions like the Philippines, where $50 a week is a common wage, waiting days or losing up to 10% in bank fees is unsustainable. XRP solves this by enabling fast, low-cost cross-border payments. With the global remittance market worth nearly $860 billion a year, this “people’s rail” narrative could become the backbone of XRP’s value proposition beyond its original bank rail pitch. Corporate Payments Beyond Banking Systems Meanwhile, small and mid-sized enterprises are also ripe for XRP adoption. These firms don’t need a full-scale replacement of banking rails—they just need cheaper and faster ways to manage supplier payments, payroll, and foreign exchange. For example, cross-border payroll solutions in the gig economy, or payments across Asia’s dense supplier networks, could benefit from XRP’s low-cost settlement. This use case drives steady adoption without having to wait for traditional banks to move. Indeed, in 2023, SBI Japan launched an XRP-based international remittance service targeting bank accounts in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia—regions with high remittance volumes. Using XRP as a bridge currency, the system allows SBI VC Trade to send XRP upon a remittance request, which is then converted into local currency for the recipient. Powering the Internet Economy Beyond traditional payments, XRP could become a crucial enabler of the internet economy. Micropayments for streaming, gaming, IoT devices, or even automated API calls require fast, inexpensive transactions. While Bitcoin’s Lightning Network and stablecoins have captured much of this space, XRP’s low fees and high throughput position it as a natural contender. The XRPL Ecosystem Advantage Furthermore, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) itself offers fertile ground for innovation. Decentralized exchanges, automated market makers, tokenized assets, and even compliance-friendly NFTs are emerging within the XRPL ecosystem. With stablecoin issuers already leveraging the network, XRP’s role as a native bridge asset becomes even stronger. In other words, even without banks, ecosystem activity could drive demand for XRP as collateral and liquidity fuel. Reserve-Like Asset in a CBDC World Finally, XRP may evolve as a diversification asset. As transaction fees gradually burn XRP supply, its scarcity could attract investors seeking a hedge in a world dominated by CBDCs. It wouldn’t need to replace the dollar or euro to thrive. It would merely act as an alternative for portfolio allocation, supporting long-term value. In Sum The idea that XRP’s future rests entirely on bank adoption may no longer hold true. Instead, XRP’s path to success could emerge from a variety of use cases, from migrant remittances and gig economy payments to IoT transactions and tokenized markets. Each use case may be smaller than the original “bank rail” vision, but together, they create a diversified foundation that makes XRP resilient. Ultimately, even if banks say no, XRP still has plenty of ways to win.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/08 13:41
Alexander Choi reveals nearly one million dollars in crypto assets were stolen

Alexander Choi reveals nearly one million dollars in crypto assets were stolen

PANews reported on September 8th that Alexander Choi, founder of the crypto trading community Fortune Collective, reported having his crypto wallet stolen, losing approximately $996,000, after multiple video calls with someone claiming to be associated with SparkToken. Choi stated that the account involved, SparkTokenSOL (now deregistered), was not aware of any issues during the incident and subsequently cleaned his device and transferred his files. He emphasized that the incident serves as a wake-up call for industry security.
PANews2025/09/08 13:40
HKMA to Issue Limited Stablecoin Licenses

HKMA to Issue Limited Stablecoin Licenses

The post HKMA to Issue Limited Stablecoin Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post HKMA to Issue Limited Stablecoin Licenses appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will grant only a limited number of stablecoin licenses in its first round, according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal. So far, 77 institutions have expressed interest. ICBC (Asia) has joined BOC Hong Kong in planning to apply, while HSBC has also shown interest. Industry insiders believe Standard Chartered and BOC Hong Kong are among the frontrunners expected to receive initial approval from the regulator. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/hkma-to-issue-limited-stablecoin-licenses/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:38
The Beginner's Guide to Leveraging AI in Marketing (Without Losing Your Soul

The Beginner's Guide to Leveraging AI in Marketing (Without Losing Your Soul

The moment ChatGPT became mainstream, marketers flooded the field like gold rush prospectors with pickaxes made of prompts. Most marketers use AI as a crutch, not a lever. They prompt without direction. They write without soul. They publish without strategy.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 13:38
3-Way Push for USDH: Paxos, Agora, and Frax Pitch Stablecoin Infrastructure to Hyperliquid

3-Way Push for USDH: Paxos, Agora, and Frax Pitch Stablecoin Infrastructure to Hyperliquid

The post 3-Way Push for USDH: Paxos, Agora, and Frax Pitch Stablecoin Infrastructure to Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, Hyperliquid received competing proposals from Paxos, Agora, and Frax to supply stablecoin infrastructure for USDH, with each bidder emphasizing regulatory posture, distribution, and how yield from reserves would be shared with the ecosystem. Hyperliquid Is Now Weighing Multiple Proposals Bitcoin.com News previously reported on Paxos on Sunday, Sept. 7, and Paxos’s written bid […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/3-way-push-for-usdh-paxos-agora-and-frax-pitch-stablecoin-infrastructure-to-hyperliquid/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:35
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Makes His First Appearance on the Billionaires List – Here’s His Net Worth and Details

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Makes His First Appearance on the Billionaires List – Here’s His Net Worth and Details

The post Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Makes His First Appearance on the Billionaires List – Here’s His Net Worth and Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has made his first appearance on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Saylor’s net worth has increased by $1 billion since the beginning of 2025, reaching $7.37 billion. This puts him at number 491 on the list. According to Bloomberg data, Saylor’s fortune consists of approximately $650 million in cash and $6.72 billion in MicroStrategy stock. The company’s most significant asset is its Bitcoin holdings, the largest of any publicly traded company. As of May 2025, MicroStrategy held approximately 580,000 Bitcoins, worth approximately $60 billion. The largest portion of Saylor’s wealth is his 8% stake in MicroStrategy. According to the company’s 2025 filings, this stake consists of 19.6 million Class B shares and 382,000 Class A shares. Saylor’s personal Bitcoin holdings were not included in the wealth calculation due to verifiability requirements. Saylor generated significant cash flow from selling more than $410 million in MicroStrategy shares in 2024. These cash holdings are reportedly updated based on tax and market performance. Saylor, 60, founded MicroStrategy in 1989 with friends from MIT. The company grew in the early years with data analytics software, then in the 1990s, it struck deals with large corporate clients like McDonald’s and went public in 1998. By the early 2000s, its stock price had risen more than 5,000%, and Saylor’s fortune had soared to $7.5 billion. However, by the end of that year, the company was required to restate its financials, and Saylor reached an $11 million settlement with the SEC. Today, MicroStrategy is described more as a “BTC treasure trove” than a traditional software company. Saylor is also noted as the architect of this transformation. In his past statements, he predicted that Bitcoin could reach $13 million by 2045. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:32
AI As the Ultimate Propaganda Machine

AI As the Ultimate Propaganda Machine

AI isn't just a tool, it's the most powerful weapon in the modern war for attention. In the right hands, it becomes a propaganda machine that doesn't sleep, doesn't blink, and doesn't ask for permission. This article breaks down how AI is reshaping marketing into a battlefield of influence, hypnotization, and manipulation. Where data is ammo, attention is currency, and the battlefield is your mind. If you're not using AI to control the narrative, someone else is.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 13:31
Wall Street Analysts See XRP, Solana, and Cardano Leading Next ETF Wave

Wall Street Analysts See XRP, Solana, and Cardano Leading Next ETF Wave

The post Wall Street Analysts See XRP, Solana, and Cardano Leading Next ETF Wave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The era of crypto ETFs tied only to Bitcoin and Ethereum may be nearing its end. Market watchers believe the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is laying the groundwork for broader approvals, potentially unlocking a flood of new altcoin investment products. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, several tokens are already positioned to qualify under existing listing rules. Among the likely contenders are Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT). Popular names such as Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple’s XRP, and Cardano (ADA) also feature prominently thanks to their liquidity and established derivatives markets. Bitcoin and Ethereum, of course, will remain the anchors of the ETF ecosystem, but the expectation is that once the SEC opens the door, the next tier of digital assets will be ready to follow. Ethereum’s Stumbling Rollout The case of Ethereum ETFs offers a cautionary tale. When they launched in July 2024, inflows were far weaker than many predicted. Advisers were still digesting the implications of Bitcoin ETFs, and the lack of staking features left Ethereum funds looking incomplete. Analysts argue that when staking becomes formally integrated into ETF structures, interest could accelerate. What Comes Next If the SEC greenlights altcoin ETFs, the first wave is likely to focus on household names such as Solana, XRP, and Cardano, with broader diversification coming later through basket products. Demand will not be equal across all assets, but the arrival of new funds would represent a major milestone: the normalization of altcoins as part of Wall Street’s financial toolkit. For now, the debate has shifted. It’s no longer about whether ETFs will expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum — it’s about which tokens will be first in line. ﻿ The information provided in this article is for informational…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:31
Nobody Is Holding Predictive Systems Accountable

Nobody Is Holding Predictive Systems Accountable

Spectral Sovereignty explains how predictive systems make binding decisions without visible authority. From bank freezes to hospital scoring and DAO governance, outcomes are enforced by code rather than people, creating legitimacy without presence and accountability gaps.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 13:31
Kinto Token Crashes as Network Confirms Shutdown

Kinto Token Crashes as Network Confirms Shutdown

The post Kinto Token Crashes as Network Confirms Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The news caused its governance token to plunge over 80%. The project pointed to failed fundraising, unsustainable operations, and mounting losses as reasons for the closure. Built on Arbitrum, Kinto wanted to combine decentralized security with centralized exchange efficiency and even supported tokenized stock trading. The team pledged to return remaining assets to lenders and provide grants to hack victims, but the shutdown is co-founder Ramon Recuero’s second failed venture. Kinto Network Shuts Down The governance token of the Kinto Network collapsed by more than 80% after the project announced it will shut down its Ethereum layer-2 blockchain at the end of September. The team pointed to worsening market conditions, failed fundraising efforts, and the fallout from a July hack that drained 577 ETH, worth about $1.6 million, from its protocol.  In a Medium post, Kinto said that it was operating without salaries since July and that continuing would only erode remaining funds. This left closure as the only responsible option to protect users and lenders. The hack exploited a vulnerability in the ERC-1967 Proxy standard, which is a widely used OpenZeppelin codebase, and impacted several projects beyond Kinto. While the team pointed to the hack and financial pressures as the primary reasons for shutting down, some people criticized Kinto’s unsustainable yield offerings. Earlier this year, co-founder Ramon Recuero said that staking K tokens generated returns of up to 130% APY in USDC, among the highest in the DeFi sector, even as the project struggled to generate revenue. Kinto was built on Arbitrum with Ethereum as its settlement layer, and its modular exchange attempted to merge the efficiency of centralized platforms with the security of decentralized ones. It also facilitated trading of tokenized stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.  After the shutdown announcement, the team outlined a recovery plan that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 13:30
