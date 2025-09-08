2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepenode Tipped as 2025’s 100x Token

As the cryptocurrency market struggles to maintain momentum, those looking for the best crypto to buy now are exploring alternative options among crypto ICOs. Pepenode, with its unique virtual mining paradigm, has become favored among many investors. With close to $1 million raised already, analysts are saying that Pepenode could be the next 100x asset […]
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/08 14:08
Schuldencrisis in Frankrijk voedt goud koers, crypto in de wacht

De financiële situatie in Frankrijk bereikt een nieuw dieptepunt en dat zorgt voor flink wat opschudding in heel Europa. De schulden van het land lopen uit de hand en de rentelast is inmiddels net zo groot als het hele onderwijsbudget. De Franse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken slaat alarm: “We staan... Het bericht Schuldencrisis in Frankrijk voedt goud koers, crypto in de wacht verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 14:07
Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance. Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high. The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday. Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%. Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/08 14:06
Ethereum phishing scams – $12M lost in August as EIP-7702 exploits surge!

The post Ethereum phishing scams – $12M lost in August as EIP-7702 exploits surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Phishing scams drained over $12M from 15,000+ wallets in August 2025, largely exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 standard. Experts warn that even major projects like Trump’s WLFI token are being targeted. Phishing scams in the crypto sector surged to alarming levels in August 2025, stripping investors of more than $12 million across 15,000+ wallets. According to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer, the losses marked a 72% jump from July – With the number of victims climbing by 67% month-over-month. Phishing attacks go beyond heights Phishing attacks in August showed how quickly scammers have adapted to Ethereum [ETH]’s latest innovations. In fact, Scam Sniffer revealed that three whale wallets accounted for nearly 46% of the $12 million in losses that month, with one wallet alone losing $3.08 million. The firm identified Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 standard as the primary tool scammers exploited in these schemes. For those unaware, Ethereum introduced EIP-7702 to improve wallet functionality, enabling externally owned accounts (EOAs) to temporarily operate like smart contract wallets. The upgrade added convenient features such as batching transactions, setting spending caps, integrating passkeys, and recovering wallets without changing addresses. However, attackers soon weaponized these same features, using them to accelerate thefts and trick users into signing malicious approvals. Details of the attack Wintermute’s Dune Analytics dashboard showed that over 80% of delegate contracts tied to EIP-7702 have displayed malicious behavior, compromising more than 450,000 wallet addresses since the standard’s rollout. Security experts also believe that most users remain dangerously unaware of these risks. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, also emphasized that organized criminal groups have eagerly exploited EIP-7702, extending the attacks across Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems. Hence, to counter these threats, Scam Sniffer is urgingnvestors to exercise greater caution when interacting with wallet prompts. The firm recommended verifying domains, avoiding…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 14:05
In-Depth Analysis of Etherealize: How Ethereum’s “Second Foundation” Conquered Wall Street

By Frank, PANews Etherealize, known as the "second Ethereum Foundation," recently announced the completion of a $40 million funding round led by top venture capital firms Electric Capital and Paradigm. Since its founding in 2024, this startup, backed by Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation, has attracted market attention with its strong team and close ties to the Ethereum ecosystem. What kind of company is this, and how will it accomplish its self-proclaimed mission of “reshaping Wall Street with Ethereum”? The second Ethereum Foundation is still the Ethereum Investment Center Founded in 2024, Etherealize is positioned not only as a technology startup but also as a strategic initiative for the entire Ethereum ecosystem. Jointly funded by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation, Etherealize has been strongly tied to the Ethereum ecosystem from the outset. This is reflected in its name: a combination of Ether and Realize, it symbolizes the realization of Ethereum's goals and dreams. Etherealize's official vision is to "reshape Wall Street with Ethereum." This background and goals far exceed those of an ordinary ecosystem startup. Therefore, Etherealize was nicknamed "the second Ethereum Foundation" from its inception. The team is a well-established team. In March of this year, Danny Ryan joined Etherealize as co-founder and president. Previously the Chief Researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, he was a key leader in the Ethereum "merge" upgrade and enjoys a high reputation within the community. Vitalik also welcomed his joining. Prior to Etherealize, the Ethereum Foundation was facing controversy for its excessive focus on technical research and development and its lack of effective marketing. At the same time, public chains like Solana far surpassed Ethereum in both ecosystem activity and token market performance. However, constrained by the Foundation's neutral role and the Ethereum ecosystem's core values of decentralization, the Ethereum Foundation was unable to make proactive adjustments. In this context, having an independent third-party company conduct marketing and market promotion for the Ethereum ecosystem became the optimal solution. This is how Etherealize came into being. In terms of its role, Etherealize's primary goal is to accelerate the building of bridges between Ethereum and traditional financial institutions like Wall Street through product development, institutional sales, market education, and policy lobbying. It's more like the "business development department" of the entire Ethereum ecosystem. Etherealize's membership embodies this vision. In addition to Danny Ryan, a familiar figure in the Ethereum ecosystem, Etherealize's CEO, Vivek Raman, has over a decade of experience on Wall Street, having worked as a fixed income trader at top investment banks such as Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Deutsche Bank. Co-founder Zach Obront is a top security researcher and zero-knowledge technology engineer who previously worked on building fully private over-the-counter (OTC) trading solutions for Wall Street institutions. Opening up Wall Street capital markets with RWA To date, Etherealize has not publicly released any commercial products. Its $40 million funding round in September was primarily aimed at accelerating the development of its institutional-grade infrastructure. However, the three major product lines officially announced and its past operational results may offer insights into Etherealize's future operational strategies. Etherealize has three main product directions: 1. Upgrading Markets: Simply put, this refers to asset tokenization, commonly understood as helping Wall Street issue and manage real-world assets (RWAs) on Ethereum. Etherealize plans to bring "the least efficient institutional asset classes" onto the blockchain, specifically mortgages, credit, and other fixed-income products. The technology they are developing aims to enable financial institutions to convert these real-world assets into "digital certificates" that can be efficiently traded on the Ethereum network and reliably managed and settled. 2. Automating Infrastructure: Building a modern settlement engine addresses the drawbacks of traditional financial markets, where trade settlement typically takes one to two days (T+1 or T+2) and time-limited trading. Etherealize is building a "settlement engine designed for institutional workflows" with the goal of achieving "automated execution and instant settlement without compromising regulatory compliance." By leveraging Ethereum (specifically its Layer 2 network), this engine can provide 24/7, near-real-time settlement services, significantly improving institutions' capital efficiency. 3. Embedding Privacy: A Customizable Zero-Knowledge Environment. Privacy is a major concern for institutions adopting public blockchains. To this end, Etherealize stated that it is leveraging cutting-edge zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology to build a customizable privacy environment. This technology allows for on-chain verification of transaction compliance without revealing any transaction details (such as buyer, seller, and amount). This may address the core need of institutions to protect trade secrets while pursuing transaction efficiency. In addition to the three product lines mentioned above, Etherealize is also busy developing products. They produce in-depth research reports on the Ethereum ecosystem, such as the June report " The Bull Case for Ethereum ," which compares ETH to the digital oil that drives the digital economy. They also publish articles and opinions that promote a dominant narrative, such as ETH reaching $80,000, to pave the way for collaboration with Wall Street. Etherealize also represents the Ethereum ecosystem in its communications with regulators. CEO Vivek Raman testified before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on behalf of the Ethereum ecosystem regarding the CLARITY Act. Furthermore, the company proactively submitted written comments to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s Crypto Task Force, advocating for updated regulations to recognize blockchain as a primary record-keeping system. Overall, Etherealize seems to be an ambassador for the Ethereum ecosystem. On the one hand, it expands cooperation opportunities with Wall Street, and on the other hand, it actively promotes various matters that promote the ecosystem. The blood-making machine of the Ethereum ecosystem? Although the results of Etherealize have not yet been fully realized, from its key ecological niche and existing operational direction, we may be able to see some of the impacts that Etherealize may have on the ecosystem in the future. The first and most direct aspect is to promote the continued expansion of the RWA business within the Ethereum ecosystem. While Ethereum is already the leading public blockchain in the RWA space, its development is still in its early stages in terms of scale and narrative. Currently, RWA faces multiple obstacles, including a limited asset type, insufficient on-chain asset liquidity, and high barriers to entry. As a business representative with official Ethereum background, Etherealize possesses strong technical advantages and resource coordination capabilities, potentially introducing more traditional financial assets to the Ethereum ecosystem. Once this goal is achieved as expected, it will not only bring more real assets to the Ethereum ecosystem, but also promote the use of native assets in the Ethereum ecosystem and enhance the activity of the ecosystem. The second aspect is related to the currently hot DAT narrative (crypto treasury strategies for listed companies). Like the RWA business, its primary client base is publicly listed companies. Therefore, for Etherealize, promoting crypto treasury strategies with listed companies is a natural progression. A clear example is Etherealize's current membership on the "DeFi Committee" for ETHZilla (a publicly listed company planning to transition to an Ethereum treasury reserve), providing direct professional advice on how to generate returns from its ETH treasury assets. The third aspect is the potential more far-reaching impact on the ecosystem. Once Etherealize achieves practical progress in the two aforementioned businesses, it will indirectly boost the development of Ethereum's Layer 2, particularly in light of the performance and privacy demands of traditional financial institutions. Furthermore, it will attract more institutional players to the DeFi ecosystem, Ethereum's most important business area at this stage. However, behind Etherealize's grand vision, there are also a lot of resistance and competitive pressure. On the one hand, in the existing market, institutions’ vision for encrypted public chains is no longer limited to the Ethereum ecosystem. Multiple L1s, including Solana and Sui, are favored by traditional financial institutions, and they inherently possess better performance capabilities in terms of technical characteristics. On the other hand, there's a long road ahead between vision and realization. Etherealize has been developing for over six months since its founding, yet it has yet to demonstrate a mature product prototype or secure a partnership with a major traditional financial institution. Currently, operations are limited to reporting and opinion production, a pace that's somewhat out of sync with the ever-changing market. However, bigger goals often require more effort and time. For Etherealize, we are still in the early stages. Whether we can successfully realize our vision and lead the Ethereum ecosystem to become the infrastructure of the Web3 era remains to be seen.
PANews 2025/09/08 14:04
Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Phase: What To Expect As Price Faces Resistance At $0.22

The post Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Phase: What To Expect As Price Faces Resistance At $0.22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Phase: What To Expect As Price Faces Resistance At $0.22 | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-accumulation-phase/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 14:02
A brief analysis of the “streamlined consensus” roadmap: How can Ethereum use specialized tracks to overcome the dilemma of generalization?

After taking a quick look at the Ethereum Streamlined Consensus Roadmap, I found that it has indeed begun to gain momentum as Vitalik Buterin said. Let me share the highlights I saw: 1) Ethereum's past iterations have been patchwork, resulting in a significant accumulation of technical debt. However, this roadmap at least indicates that Ethereum is truly starting over, reminiscent of its initial transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Even BLS elliptic curve signatures have been abandoned in favor of hash signatures. While BLS was instrumental in enabling the Beacon Chain, it has become the biggest cost and efficiency obstacle to full ZK adoption. The goal is to make Ethereum a truly ZK-native chain. 2) Six zkVM technology paths are being explored simultaneously, not for general computing but to optimize the single scenario of "signature aggregation." SP1 (Succinct), OpenVM general-purpose customized solutions, and specialized solutions like Binius and Hashcaster are all being advanced simultaneously. This effectively introduces a zkVM horse race mechanism, aiming to maximize the performance of Ethereum's zkVM. I noticed, however, that RiscZero, the original zkVM, seems to be absent. Upon closer inspection, this makes sense: RiscZero serves the larger generalized zkVM market, while Ethereum only needs to focus on customized signature aggregation. Given its broader scope, it doesn't bother with specialized optimizations. 3) The staking threshold has been reduced from 32 ETH to 1 ETH, and block times have been reduced from 12 seconds to 4 seconds. These performance improvements are a direct result of the hash signature and zkVM upgrades, further enhancing Ethereum's Layer 1 performance. However, this raises a question: what is the value of general-purpose Layer 2s that are simply cheaper and more efficient? There is only one path forward for them: switching to Specfic-Chains (gaming chains, payment chains?), or models like Based Rollup, which will become mainstream. After all, with improved Layer 1 performance, it makes more sense to transfer the Sequencer to Layer 1. above. Overall, I feel that Ethereum's streamlined consensus roadmap is similar to Solana's recent Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades: both are essentially achieving performance leaps through streamlined consensus. However, Ethereum's accumulated technical debt is still too heavy, and it will take at least another 4-5 years of restructuring.
PANews 2025/09/08 14:00
A certain address recharged 2.95 million USDC to build a HYPE position, with an average cost of $48.96

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Aunt Ai, a smart money address recharged 2.95 million USDC two hours ago. It has currently spent a total of US$8.6 million to build a position in HYPE, holding 175,645 coins, with an average cost of US$48.96.
PANews 2025/09/08 13:46
ICBC Asia and HSBC Pursue Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

The post ICBC Asia and HSBC Pursue Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ICBC Asia and HSBC signal their interest in stablecoin licenses. The HKMA plans to initially approve fewer than 10 licenses. Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulation sets a potential precedent for Asia. ICBC Asia and HSBC are planning to apply for stablecoin issuer licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as part of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulations starting August 1, 2025. This initiative highlights institutional efforts to engage with digital currencies, potentially impacting liquidity and including major banks in the emerging stablecoin sector in Hong Kong. Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions ICBC Asia and HSBC‘s interest underscores potential commitment from financial powerhouses to Hong Kong’s stablecoin landscape. The HKMA‘s invitation-based licensing system further emphasizes the selective nature of this initiative. This regulatory direction aims to carefully balance market growth and stability. Fewer than 10 licenses are anticipated to be initially approved. Eddie Yue, CEO of HKMA, resonated with the sentiment that the market “has become overly excited,” suggesting a moderated approach. Major stakeholders await further announcements, reflecting ongoing internal deliberations. Community and market observers have noted the cautious enthusiasm accompanying this regulatory phase. Eddie Yue, CEO of HKMA, further noted, “The HKMA is likely to approve fewer than 10 stablecoin licenses in the initial phase.” Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Regulations: A Precedent for Asia Did you know? Hong Kong’s new regulatory approach requires stablecoin assets to be backed by high-quality reserves, setting a precedent in Asia’s digital currency landscape. Tether USDt (USDT), a prominent stablecoin by market influence, currently trades at $1.00, supported by a market cap of formatNumber(168896526985, 2). Its 24-hour trading volume stands at formatNumber(76816721705, 2), denoting a 19.96% change. Over the past quarter, its price showed minor variations reflecting .01%. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap shows stability with negligible 90-day price changes. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 13:45
What is TGE (Token Generation Event)? Explained for Beginners

A Token Generation Event is the most pivotal point in the entire cycle of a cryptocurrency system. This is the point where it creates and distributes its own native tokens to its users. Users can be selected by the project developers at their own discretion. There are also projects where the tokens are released to ... Read more The post What is TGE (Token Generation Event)? Explained for Beginners appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/09/08 13:45
