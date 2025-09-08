2025-09-09 Tuesday

Live: What News Shapes Crypto Market Sentiment on Sept. 8

The first week of September is behind us. What will the new week bring? Follow the latest crypto market updates on Monday, Sept. 8. The post Live: What News Shapes Crypto Market Sentiment on Sept. 8 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/08 14:21
Metaplanet, El Salvador add Bitcoin as sentiment shifts ‘neutral’

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said in June that the company’s long-term goal is to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027. Japanese investment company Metaplanet and crypto-friendly country El Salvador bought more Bitcoin on Monday as the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index returned to “neutral” after several days in “fear.”  Metaplanet said in a fresh disclosure on Monday that it had purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin (BTC), increasing its total stash to 20,136, worth over $2.2 billion at current prices.In June, CEO Simon Gerovich said the company’s long-term goal was to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027, which would make it the second-largest holder of Bitcoin among public companies, behind Strategy, according to Bitbo.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:20
Vitalik Buterin Assesses the Current State of Ethereum (ETH)

The post Vitalik Buterin Assesses the Current State of Ethereum (ETH) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced that the team has made significant progress this year towards Ethereum’s long-term goals of scalability, decentralization, and resilience. While Buterin argued that important milestones in the short-term roadmap are approaching, he also brought up a new technical proposal. Buterin introduced a proposal for a minimal zkVM (zero-knowledge virtual machine) called “leanVM.” Buterin noted that leanVM is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, and that, compared to Cairo, leanVM significantly reduces processing costs by using a four-instruction ISA, multilinear STARKs, and logup lookups. Buterin said in a statement: The Ethereum team is doing a truly exceptional job across the board this year. I expect these ideas to come to fruition alongside key milestones in the near-term roadmap to ensure scalability, decentralization, and resilience. I also appreciate the emphasis placed on writing each piece in very few lines of code. Protocols are not just quick-fix solutions coded for short-term convenience. Protocols are, and should be, seen as, works of art. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/vitalik-buterin-assesses-the-current-state-of-ethereum-eth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:20
What is a DEX? List of the Best Decentralized Exchanges

Planning to invest in the crypto market? You might have come across terms like decentralized exchanges or DEX.  Such terms can be confusing, but it’s important to understand how such exchanges function. Grasping their core features, benefits, and associated risks empowers you to make wise investment decisions.  In the article, we will delve deeper into ... Read more The post What is a DEX? List of the Best Decentralized Exchanges appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/08 14:16
El Salvador Expands Bitcoin Holdings to Celebrate Legal Milestone

El Salvador buys 21 BTC on Bitcoin Law's fourth anniversary. The purchase increases the country's holdings to 6,313 BTC. Continue Reading:El Salvador Expands Bitcoin Holdings to Celebrate Legal Milestone The post El Salvador Expands Bitcoin Holdings to Celebrate Legal Milestone appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:16
Fidelity Quietly Launches $200M Ethereum-Based Treasury Fund

FDIT token represents shares in Treasury fund, competing with BlackRock's BUIDL in tokenized securities market
Blockhead2025/09/08 14:15
FutureCrest Acquisition Plans $250M NASDAQ IPO; Eyes Digital Assets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/futurecrest-acquisition-250m-ipo-plan/
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:13
Japan’s economy grew faster in Q2 after officials raised the GDP estimate

Japan’s economy grew faster in Q2 after officials raised the GDP estimate.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 14:11
The TechBeat: Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground (9/8/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More. Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. My UX improvements for Flipper Zero By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Embedding Large Language Models as OS-Level APIs: An Overlooked Gateway to AI Safety and Privacy By @hacker33221686 [ 8 Min read ] Artificial intelligence is quickly turning into a standard part of today's software landscape. But the ways these models get plugged in right now feel scattered Read More. Best Crypto to Buy: 5 Tokens Gaining Attention in September 2025 By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] September 2025 highlights five top cryptos: Little Pepe, TRON, Sui, Dogecoin, and Sei—each showing momentum, adoption, or meme-fueled hype. Read More. What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs? By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. SwapRocket — No KYC Crypto Exchange 2025 By @boostlegends1 [ 3 Min read ] SwapRocket is a no KYC crypto exchange for fast, private, non-custodial cross-chain swaps. See steps, fees, speed, and safety tips to trade in minutes. Read More. 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research &amp; Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of&nbsp;AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway By @chainwire [ 2 Min read ] Read More. Why LLMs Struggle with Arithmetic Puzzles By @extrapolate [ 2 Min read ] We tested GPT-4, Llama-2, and more on symbolic puzzles—see why even the strongest LLMs fail without fine-tuning. Read More. We Keep Reinventing CSS, but Was Styling Really the Problem? By @denodell [ 2 Min read ] We keep changing how we style the web, but the real problem isn’t CSS. It’s how we build around it. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/08 14:10
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’un (ETH) Mevcut Durumunu Değerlendirdi!

Ethereum (ETH) kurucu ortağı Vitalik Buterin, ekibin bu yıl Ethereum’un uzun vadeli ölçeklenebilirlik, merkeziyetsizlik ve dayanıklılık hedefleri konusunda önemli ilerleme kaydettiğini açıkladı. Buterin, kısa vadeli yol haritasındaki önemli dönüm noktalarının yaklaştığını savunurken, yeni bir teknik öneriyi de gündeme getirdi. Buterin, “leanVM” adı verilen minimal bir zkVM (zero-knowledge virtual machine) önerisini öne çıkardı. leanVM’in XMSS toplulaştırması […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:09
