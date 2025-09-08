The TechBeat: Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground (9/8/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More. Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. My UX improvements for Flipper Zero By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. Studies Show AI Agents and Browsers Are a Hacker’s Perfect Playground By @viceasytiger [ 5 Min read ] Researchers reveal how AI agents and browsers are being exploited by hackers, exposing critical risks and calling for a security-first approach. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Embedding Large Language Models as OS-Level APIs: An Overlooked Gateway to AI Safety and Privacy By @hacker33221686 [ 8 Min read ] Artificial intelligence is quickly turning into a standard part of today's software landscape. But the ways these models get plugged in right now feel scattered Read More. Best Crypto to Buy: 5 Tokens Gaining Attention in September 2025 By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] September 2025 highlights five top cryptos: Little Pepe, TRON, Sui, Dogecoin, and Sei—each showing momentum, adoption, or meme-fueled hype. Read More. What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs? By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. SwapRocket — No KYC Crypto Exchange 2025 By @boostlegends1 [ 3 Min read ] SwapRocket is a no KYC crypto exchange for fast, private, non-custodial cross-chain swaps. See steps, fees, speed, and safety tips to trade in minutes. Read More. 6 Best NotebookLM Alternatives in 2025: AI-Powered Research & Note-Taking Tools Compared By @zakyboy69 [ 5 Min read ] Discover the best NotebookLM alternatives in 2025. Compare 6 AI-powered research and note-taking tools to boost productivity, learning, and workflow. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway By @chainwire [ 2 Min read ] Read More. Why LLMs Struggle with Arithmetic Puzzles By @extrapolate [ 2 Min read ] We tested GPT-4, Llama-2, and more on symbolic puzzles—see why even the strongest LLMs fail without fine-tuning. Read More. We Keep Reinventing CSS, but Was Styling Really the Problem? By @denodell [ 2 Min read ] We keep changing how we style the web, but the real problem isn’t CSS. It’s how we build around it. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️