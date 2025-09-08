2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Recovery Chances Fade as Bearish Signals Grow

Unlike most altcoins that mirror Bitcoin’s price swings, Pi Coin has largely broken away from the trend. Current data shows […] The post Pi Coin Price Prediction: Recovery Chances Fade as Bearish Signals Grow appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 14:30
Trump Family’s Crypto Wealth Soars $1.3B via WLFI, Eyes Real Estate Tokenization

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:29
Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin In South Korea

Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin In South Korea

The post Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin In South Korea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin In South Korea Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-won-based-stablecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:27
Ordinals Leaders Threatens Bitcoin Core Fork To Avoid Censorship

The post Ordinals Leaders Threatens Bitcoin Core Fork To Avoid Censorship appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Bitcoin Ordinals developer has threatened to fund the development of an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core if developers attempt to censor Ordinals, Runes and other non-financial transactions on the network. The open letter on X from Leonidas, host of The Ordinal Show, on Saturday comes amid a war between members of the Bitcoin community as to whether Bitcoin node validators should prioritize peer-to-peer financial transactions and censor — or at least ignore — large data transactions, such as pictures, videos or documents, which critics claim to be spam. Leonidas warned of a “dangerous precedent” and said that any tightening of policy rules or censorship of Ordinals and Runes transactions would trigger “decisive action.” “If necessary, the DOG Army will fund the development and maintenance of an open source fork of Bitcoin Core that strips out nearly all policy rules, and that thousands of people will run to make it abundantly clear that Bitcoin is and must always remain censorship resistant.” Source: Leonidas His comments followed remarks from Blockstream CEO Adam Back, who is one of many Bitcoiners who believe these transactions are spam and should have “no place in the timechain.” Bitcoin Core vs Bitcoin Knots  Bitcoin Knots, an alternative to Bitcoin Core, has been growing in popularity over the past year. It went from 67 nodes in March 2024 to over 4,380 today, representing more than 18% of the network.  The rise has come ahead of Bitcoin Core’s v30 release, scheduled for Oct. 30, which will remove the 80-byte limit on the OP_RETURN function, allowing for significantly more media filed to be stored onchain. The letter from Leonidas came from fears that they may overturn the update. Related: Bitcoin network mining difficulty climbs to new all-time high Those siding with Back include Ocean Mining creator Luke Dashjr and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:26
Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea Tether, the issuer of the popular USDT stablecoin, recently made headlines with its discussions in South Korea. During a meeting on September 8th, Tether officials informed Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Dong-ok that they are actively monitoring the regulatory landscape and market sentiment for a potential won-based stablecoin. This move hints at an exciting future for digital currency in the region. What is a Won-Based Stablecoin and Why Does it Matter? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. A won-based stablecoin would, therefore, be digitally pegged to the South Korean won, aiming to offer the stability of traditional currency with the efficiency of blockchain technology. This development could bring significant advantages: Reduced Volatility: Users can transact digitally without worrying about the extreme price swings often seen in other cryptocurrencies. Faster Transactions: Blockchain offers quicker and more efficient settlement times compared to traditional banking. Lower Fees: Digital transactions often come with reduced processing costs. Accessibility: It could open up new avenues for financial services, especially for cross-border payments and remittances. For South Korea, a domestic stablecoin could streamline digital payments and foster greater integration of blockchain into everyday finance. Navigating the Regulatory Waters for a Won-Based Stablecoin Tether’s discussions with Shinhan Financial Group were primarily for information exchange and networking, as a company official told News1. They highlighted the difficulty in making a firm business commitment while the regulatory situation remains under review. This cautious approach is understandable, given the evolving nature of cryptocurrency regulations globally. South Korea has a sophisticated financial market and a proactive stance on digital innovation, but also stringent regulations concerning digital assets. For a won-based stablecoin to thrive, clear and comprehensive regulatory frameworks are essential. These frameworks would need to address: Consumer protection and investor safety. Anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) compliance. Operational standards for stablecoin issuers. Interoperability with existing financial systems. The successful launch of such a stablecoin hinges on a collaborative effort between innovators like Tether and regulatory bodies to establish a secure and transparent environment. How Might Market Sentiment Influence a Digital Won? Beyond regulations, market sentiment plays a crucial role in the adoption of any new financial product. Industry observers believe the recent meeting was a strategic step by Tether to gauge this sentiment and understand the local market’s readiness for a won-based stablecoin. Public acceptance and trust are paramount. If introduced, a won-based stablecoin could potentially: Enhance Financial Inclusion: Providing easier access to digital finance for a broader population. Boost Digital Economy: Facilitating seamless digital transactions and fostering innovation in payment solutions. Attract Investment: Signaling South Korea’s openness to cutting-edge financial technologies, potentially drawing more foreign investment into its digital sector. However, consumer education and robust security measures will be key to building confidence and driving widespread adoption. Tether’s Strategic Vision and Global Implications Tether is a dominant player in the stablecoin market, with its USDT token widely used for trading and remittances. Its exploration of a won-based stablecoin signifies a broader strategic vision: to expand its reach into diverse national currency markets. This move is not just about a single product; it reflects a global trend where stablecoins are increasingly seen as a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world. The potential for a won-based stablecoin in South Korea could set a precedent for other national currencies, encouraging further innovation and regulatory clarity in the global stablecoin landscape. It highlights the growing recognition of stablecoins as vital tools for the future of finance, offering both stability and the technological advantages of blockchain. Concluding Thoughts on South Korea’s Stablecoin Future Tether’s engagement with Shinhan Financial Group underscores the significant interest in developing stable digital currencies tied to national fiat. While a firm commitment for a won-based stablecoin is still under wraps, the ongoing monitoring of regulations and market sentiment by a major player like Tether is a strong indicator of future possibilities. The journey ahead will require careful navigation of regulatory complexities and a deep understanding of local market needs. Ultimately, such initiatives have the potential to reshape how South Koreans interact with digital money, offering efficiency, stability, and new opportunities in the digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility. It achieves this by pegging its value to a stable asset, such as a fiat currency like the US dollar or the Korean won, or to a commodity like gold. Why is Tether interested in a won-based stablecoin? Tether, a leading stablecoin issuer, aims to expand its global presence and offer stable digital assets in various national currencies. A won-based stablecoin would allow it to tap into the South Korean market, facilitating more efficient digital transactions for local users. What are the main challenges for launching a new stablecoin in South Korea? The primary challenges include navigating the complex and evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring compliance with local financial laws, and gaining strong market sentiment and user adoption. How could a won-based stablecoin benefit the South Korean economy? It could offer faster and cheaper digital transactions, enhance financial inclusion, boost the digital economy by fostering innovation in payments, and potentially attract more investment into the country’s blockchain sector. What role does Shinhan Financial Group play in these discussions? Shinhan Financial Group is a major financial institution in South Korea. Their meeting with Tether indicates an interest in exploring potential collaborations and understanding the implications of digital currencies on the traditional financial sector. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Potential: Tether Eyes Won-Based Stablecoin in South Korea first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:25
Live: What Crypto News Shapes Market Sentiment on Sept. 8

The post Live: What Crypto News Shapes Market Sentiment on Sept. 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the past 24 hours, we have observed the crypto market recovery. Many coins have moved into the green zone, as their prices have started to rise steadily. Worldcoin (WLFI) is 20% up; it is now trading at $1.26. Meanwhile,  the gains of Dogecoin [NC] are close to 7%. Let’s take a closer look at what is happening in the crypto world now. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Editor-in-Chief at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-what-crypto-news-shapes-market-sentiment-sept-8/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:24
Japan's 30-year government bond yield rises to 3.285%, a record high

PANews reported on September 8 that Japan's 30-year government bond yield rose to 3.285%, a record high.
PANews2025/09/08 14:23
Metaplanet Scoops 136 BTC for $15.2M, Now Holds 20136 Bitcoin

Japanese BTC investor Metaplanet has announced a fresh purchase of 136 BTC, boosting its BTC Yield to 487% YTD 2025.
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:22
PeckShield: Nemo Protocol on Sui suffers $2.4 million loss in hacker attack

PANews reported on September 8th that Nemo Protocol was hacked on Sui Network, resulting in a loss of approximately $ 2.4 million, according to PeckShieldAlert . The attacker bridged USDC from Arbitrum to Ethereum via Circle .
PANews2025/09/08 14:22
El Salvador’s total BTC holdings surpass $700m on Bitcoin day

The post El Salvador’s total BTC holdings surpass $700m on Bitcoin day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador’s total Bitcoin holdings surpassed $700 million as the country celebrated the fourth anniversary of its landmark decision to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender. Summary El Salvador purchased 21 BTC on Bitcoin Day. The country’s total holdings stand at 6,313.18 BTC, worth over $700 million. Critics have argued that El Salvador’s Bitcoin play has severe risks. Data from the country’s Bitcoin Office, the administrative unit managing its Bitcoin holdings, shows that the nation holds 6,313.18 BTC, after a 21 BTC purchase executed on what it calls Bitcoin Day. Based on current prices, El Salvador’s Bitcoin stash is valued at a little over $700 million when writing.  The 21 BTC acquisition deviates from the Bitcoin Office’s 1 Bitcoin a day policy that the country has adopted since its landmark Bitcoin Law was officially implemented.  Although El Salvador has occasionally executed bigger purchases, this recent one was a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment, even as it navigates the tightrope of IMF obligations and public skepticism. President Nayid Bukele proposed El Salvador’s Bitcoin law in 2021, which subsequently made the Latin American country the world’s first to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender once the proposal was signed. Although this marked a historic moment for both the country and the cryptocurrency industry, the decision has been met with a lot of criticism from economists who have warned about the volatility and macroeconomic risks involved. One of the biggest critics of El Salvador’s Bitcoin move has been the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Since the early days of adoption, the global watchdog and lender has repeatedly warned that adopting such a volatile asset as legal tender could undermine financial stability, complicate monetary policy, and expose the country to various fiscal risks. Fast forward…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:21
