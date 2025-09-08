2025-09-09 Tuesday

Ethereum Stablecoin Supply Hits $165B, Setting New ATH

Stablecoin supply on Ethereum reaches a record $165 billion, signaling rising on-chain liquidity and surging crypto adoption.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/08 14:39
China Buys Gold yet Again, Consolidates 10-Month Purchase Streak

The post China Buys Gold yet Again, Consolidates 10-Month Purchase Streak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People’s Bank of China has continued to purchase gold to add to the country’s foreign reserves, according to official data. The purchase, albeit marginal, fuels China’s 10-month streak of acquisitions, even at record prices. China Continues to Purchase Gold Even at Record Prices Countries have started to turn to gold again, given the current […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/china-buys-gold-yet-again-consolidates-10-month-purchase-streak/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:38
Remittix vs Pepeto vs BlockDAG, the top predicted crypto presale to buy now

The post Remittix vs Pepeto vs BlockDAG, the top predicted crypto presale to buy now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Remittix is appearing across crypto news, and many readers arrive searching for Remittix first. When they compare the project side by side to pepeto, Pepeto(PEPETO) often becomes the pick for the top predicted crypto presale to buy now , with its day one utility, while BlockDAG keeps attention for its community size. This guide gives …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 14:37
BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Trends

The post BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling Crucial Insights: BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Trends Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling Crucial Insights: BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Trends Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-insights-7/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:36
The World Gold Council plans to promote digital gold, analyzing the different implementation paths of PGI, PAXG, and XAUT

By JAE, PANews On September 3, 2025, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, wrote on the X platform that the US dollar debt crisis was one of the factors driving the prices of gold and cryptocurrencies. That same day, the international gold price hit a record high of $3,578.32 per ounce. Meanwhile, the tokenized gold market in the crypto industry has surpassed $2.6 billion, and Tether has recently been reported to be in talks to invest in the gold mining industry. While the gold market continues to soar, with frequent success reports and a generally favorable outlook, a wave of digital transformation is sweeping across the market. Recently, the World Gold Council (WGC) and leading international law firm Linklaters jointly released a groundbreaking white paper, formally proposing a new definition of the "Wholesale Digital Gold" ecosystem and "Pooled Gold Interests" (PGI). The gold market's digital upgrade is more than just a technological shift; it represents a strategic response from TradFi to the crypto market. As one of the oldest financial assets, gold is also embracing the new digital era's emphasis on efficiency and flexibility, unlocking new use cases within the TradFi ecosystem. From trading restrictions to mortgage obstacles, WGC provides a "digital solution" for the gold market Currently, London’s over-the-counter (OTC) gold market is primarily comprised of two clearing models: allocated gold and unallocated gold, each with its own strengths and weaknesses that create the “opportunity gap” identified in the white paper. Allocated gold refers to specific gold bars in a physical vault with unique serial numbers, fineness and weight information. Its biggest advantage is clear ownership. Investors have direct ownership of the physical gold bars, which effectively isolates and custodians from credit risks. However, the "cost" of this model is higher complexity, the indivisibility of transactions that only accept whole gold bars (usually about 400 ounces), and the resulting liquidity restrictions. In contrast, unallocated gold represents an investor's claim on a specific amount of gold held by a custodian. Because it doesn't require the allocation of specific gold bars, this model offers greater flexibility and liquidity, allows for trading in units as low as a thousandth of an ounce, and provides a more efficient settlement process. However, its disadvantage is significant counterparty risk. In the event of the custodian's bankruptcy, investors' claims on the gold will be liquidated along with other unsecured creditors, making it difficult to obtain judicial protection for their assets. The white paper points out that both current models have serious limitations in serving as financial collateral. Unallocated gold, due to its debt nature, generally cannot be considered eligible collateral under UK and EU law. While allocated gold is legally feasible, its "cost" means that in practice it requires frequent physical transfers, deliveries, and segregation, resulting in extremely high costs and complexity, making it difficult to use as collateral. The WGC proposed a new PGI model as a solution. The PGI is based on a pool of physical gold bars held jointly by core participants, independent of the custodian's own assets, with divisible interests. The legal foundation of PGI is what distinguishes it from existing models. The white paper notes that the scheme is based on Section 20A of the UK Sale of Goods Act 1979, which allows the transfer of undivided shares in "identified bulk goods" without physically separating the goods. This legal framework defines PGI as an "intangible movable," meaning that its transfer does not require the physical movement of the goods, but rather represents a transfer of rights executed on a digital ledger. The core advantages of PGI are mainly reflected in three aspects: first, like unallocated gold, it can be divided into trading units of one thousandth of an ounce, providing higher flexibility; second, due to the legal definition of "exclusive rights", the assets of PGI holders are "bankruptcy-resistant" and their assets will not be liquidated even if the custodian institution goes bankrupt, thus filling the shortcomings of unallocated gold; finally, as an intangible movable property, PGI is naturally suitable as collateral, and its design takes into account compliance requirements such as the EU, UK EMIR and the US Dodd-Frank Act, which may activate the collateral potential of gold in OTC and central clearing counterparties. The practical path of tokenized gold In fact, in response to the long-standing pain points of the gold market, such as low liquidity, difficulty in collateralization, and high credit risk, the crypto market has conducted preliminary explorations through tokenized gold, providing a feasible practical example for the digitization and financialization of gold. As a pioneer in the crypto market, Tether launched Tether Gold (XAUT) in 2020, with a current market capitalization exceeding $1.3 billion. Each XAUT token represents one troy ounce of LBMA-standard gold bar, stored in a Swiss vault. Technically, XAUT is an ERC-20 token issued on Ethereum, enabling 24/7 global trading, freeing it from the constraints of traditional market hours. XAUT offers the advantages of high liquidity and divisibility (accurate to one-millionth of an ounce), and its widespread adoption as a crypto asset within the DeFi ecosystem. XAUT provides crypto investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to gold and can be used as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. However, XAUT's drawbacks lie in its highly centralized control and questionable transparency. The underlying assets are completely dependent on Tether's credit and solvency, presenting significant counterparty risk. Although Tether is governed by the British Virgin Islands, its legal framework is not widely recognized in mainstream financial markets, and its ownership resembles a contractual beneficiary's rights rather than a legally clear proprietary right. Paxos Gold (PAXG) represents a compliance-first approach to tokenized gold, currently valued at approximately $1 billion. Issued by Paxos Trust Company, PAXG is strictly regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). This strong regulatory backing is a significant compliance advantage for PAXG over many similar projects. Similarly, PAXG is an ERC-20 token issued on Ethereum, each representing a single troy ounce of LBMA gold bar held in a London vault. Paxos claims ownership of a specific physical gold bar and has developed a unique feature: users can access the serial number and physical characteristics of the physical gold bar associated with their token simply by entering their Ethereum wallet address, providing an additional layer of trust and transparency. In addition to regulatory backing, PAXG's unique advantages include a flexible redemption mechanism—institutional investors can redeem it directly for physical gold bars. Furthermore, PAXG has gained widespread recognition in leading DeFi protocols such as Curve and Aave, enabling lending and liquidity provision, which increases its profitability. Leveraging its trust company structure, PAXG establishes a legal framework similar to proprietary rights within the traditional legal system, serving as a bridge between the TradFi and crypto markets. The paradigm battle among three types of gold digitization solutions The fundamental differences between XAUT and PAXG's tokenized gold and WGC's PGI digital gold solution in terms of law, technology, market positioning and core use cases reveal the different directions chosen by traditional finance and the crypto market when facing the same issue. In terms of law and ownership, WGC places greater trust in the law. PGI does not develop a completely new asset class, but rather establishes a new ownership definition for "intangible movable property" within the existing legal framework. Its advantage lies in its legal validity and enforceability guaranteed by a centuries-old judicial system. While this solution may sacrifice some of the decentralization advantages of public blockchains, it also provides necessary legal certainty for institutional investors. In contrast, cryptocurrencies place greater trust in code. While PAXG, through its regulated trust company structure, attempts to establish similar proprietary rights within the traditional legal framework, the decentralized nature of the ERC-20 token standard presents inherent legal conflicts. XAUT, on the other hand, is primarily defined by Tether's terms of agreement and smart contracts, and the legal validity of both remains unverified within the mainstream legal system. In terms of technical architecture and market positioning, PGI is essentially an infrastructure that emphasizes "technology neutrality" and compatibility with emerging solutions such as distributed ledger technology. The WGC's description suggests that the solution is more likely a permissioned consortium blockchain operated collaboratively by core participants, aiming to digitize and automate the inter-institutional clearing process. Its target market is the highly closed institutional market with extremely high requirements for trust and efficiency, specifically addressing the clearing and collateral issues among large institutions in the London OTC market. XAUT and PAXG, on the other hand, are more like products, both issued on public blockchains like Ethereum. They are permissionless assets that can be held, transferred, and traded by any user through a crypto wallet, without having to go through the complex KYC/AML processes of TradFi institutions. Therefore, they are targeted at the DeFi and retail markets, serving crypto-native protocols and retail investors. In terms of core use cases, WGC's primary goal is to unlock the potential of gold as an institutional-grade collateral. By addressing the legal and practical challenges of gold collateralization, PGI will enable the efficient use of gold in scenarios such as repos and lending, thereby revitalizing trillions of dollars in existing assets. The WGC CEO stated that gold needs to transform from a "non-interest-bearing" asset to an "interest-bearing" one. XAUT and PAXG are primarily focused on empowering the crypto ecosystem. As gold-backed stablecoins, they can be used for lending, liquidity provision, volatility hedging, and portfolio diversification in DeFi. While the two solutions offer superficially similar use cases, their underlying logic is fundamentally different. PGI aims to transform the long-established and large-scale TradFi market, while XAUT and PAXG are targeting the rapidly growing DeFi market. PGI is TradFi's attempt to "embody the essence" of blockchain technology, adopting a digital form while remaining true to the essence of TradFi. This selective innovation may maximize the benefits of integrating digital technology into existing frameworks while minimizing regulatory risks. PGI, PAXG, and XAUT have the potential to form a multi-dimensional, multi-layered "gold ecosystem." PGI will dominate the institutional market, focusing on solving high-value, large-volume liquidation and collateral issues. PAXG, leveraging its regulatory compliance advantages, has the potential to bridge mainstream institutions and the crypto market, providing a trusted, regulated channel between TradFi and DeFi. XAUT can continue to focus on the retail and crypto-native markets, securing a niche with its high liquidity and broad compatibility.
PANews2025/09/08 14:35
Fair Value Gap Suggests Bitcoin Price Is Going Higher, But Watch Out For This Crash

The post Fair Value Gap Suggests Bitcoin Price Is Going Higher, But Watch Out For This Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price chart is now flashing a head and shoulders pattern with quite a clear plan for what could be coming next. Mix in the fact that there is an unfilled Fair Value Gap (FVG) available for the time being, with a high probability of being filled. This makes for a good idea for how the Bitcoin price could play out in the new week. However, there is also the possibility of a crash with resistance mounting that could cause trouble for the cryptocurrency. Filling The Fair Value Gap At $114,000 Crypto analyst Xanrox revealed that the first Bitcoin Fair Value Gap (FVG) opened up right above $114,000 following the last crash. This gap left a hole for liquidity that could attract more buy-ins to trigger another run. This fair value gap is also sitting above the Head and Shoulders pattern that has formed on the chart. With the gap still open and more likely to be filled, it suggests that the Bitcoin price could see a first initial run-up from here. This would take it all the way up to $114,000, and this is where the real problem comes in. This is because there is a lot of resistance building up above the fair value gap that could be triggered once the liquidity is sucked dry. Xanrox further explains that many traders have placed their stop loss orders above $114,000, which also adds to the mounting pressure at this level. Thus, whales will use this opportunity to take out all of the liquidity before they start to push the Bitcoin price back down. Bitcoin Price On The Edge Of A Crash Once the fair value gap is filled at $114,000, then there is the next phase of the trend, which is more bearish. In the post, the crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:35
Japan raises Q2 GDP estimate amid strong consumer spending

The post Japan raises Q2 GDP estimate amid strong consumer spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan raised its second-quarter GDP estimate because households spent more and businesses kept investing, showing that domestic demand is stronger than expected. The Cabinet Office had earlier reported that its economy grew by a mere 0.1% but new figures show that it’s actually by 2.2%. This stronger growth shows that the world’s fourth-largest economy is holding up well, despite high inflation, worker shortages, and pressure from U.S. tariffs. Government lifts GDP numbers after stronger household spending Private consumption increased by 0.4% compared to the first estimate of 0.2%. This indicates that the country’s economy depends heavily on household spending as families spent more money on goods, services, and leisure activities than the previous report suggested. The report also showed that capital expenditure rose by 0.6%, lower than the 1.3% that was first estimated. This proves that businesses were more cautious about spending, while households loosened their wallets. But even with the drop in business spending, the stronger consumer demand raised the overall gross domestic product by 0.5% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. This is higher than the estimated 0.3% that policymakers and analysts initially believed.  The new numbers indicate that the economy’s strength came from within Japan rather than from exports. Net exports accounted for 0.3% of GDP growth, while domestic spending added 0.2%. Inventories also showed no contraction as compared to the first report.  Economists associate the growth with rising wages and domestic demand. In July, the nominal wages (which don’t change for inflation) rose faster in seven months, while real wages (which account for higher prices) also improved slightly. This gave families more purchasing power. Economists connect growth to rising wages and domestic demand The Bank of Japan has been trying to guide the country’s economy out of decades of weak inflation, and there seems to be a glimmer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:34
Vitalik Praises Lean Ethereum Team Progress on Long-Term Scaling Roadmap

The Ethereum co-founder has praised the efforts of developers working on a compact, minimal virtual machine for Ethereum scaling.
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 14:33
El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin, Sparking Debate

The post El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin, Sparking Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador commemorated the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law by purchasing 21 Bitcoins, a move valued at approximately $2.3 million. This acquisition increased the nation’s total Bitcoin holdings to 6,313 BTC, which equates to a market value of $701.8 million, according to the National Bitcoin Office. Continue Reading:El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin, Sparking Debate Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/el-salvador-buys-more-bitcoin-sparking-debate
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:32
Recovery Chances Fade as Bearish Signals Grow

The post Recovery Chances Fade as Bearish Signals Grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Pi Coin is showing little sign of shaking off its slump, with traders increasingly worried that the token could be heading toward fresh lows despite Bitcoin’s relative stability above the $110,000 mark. Unlike most altcoins that mirror Bitcoin’s price swings, Pi Coin has largely broken away from the trend. Current data shows its correlation with BTC has slipped to 0.12, meaning Pi is moving on its own. Instead of benefiting from Bitcoin’s resilience, the token’s divergence has raised concerns about deteriorating investor confidence. Technical Pressure Mounts Chart signals are also turning darker. The Squeeze Momentum Indicator is now flashing warnings of a volatility buildup. Historically, these setups lead to sudden bursts in price movement. With sentiment already tilted bearish, analysts fear the break could unleash additional selling rather than spark a rebound. Key Levels in Focus At present, Pi Coin is hovering near $0.345, clinging just above a critical support line at $0.344. A decisive drop below that threshold could drag prices toward $0.334 and even challenge the record low of $0.322. If those levels collapse, Pi would likely enter uncharted bearish territory. The only way to avoid such a scenario would be a bounce from current levels that pushes the token back toward $0.360. But without stronger inflows and a restored connection to Bitcoin’s broader trend, the odds of such a recovery appear slim. Outlook For now, Pi Coin faces a pivotal test. Either it holds its fragile support and stabilizes, or it risks slipping into another leg lower — with technical indicators suggesting volatility is about to decide the outcome. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:31
