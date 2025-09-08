2025-09-09 Tuesday

Dogecoin ETF Buzz Grows as Breakout Signals 17% Upside

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing a proposal that could accelerate the approval of exchange-traded funds tied to cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin. The agency is reviewing new generic listing standards that would streamline the process for introducing crypto-based ETFs. If adopted, the framework could pave the way for Dogecoin ETF listings as early […] The post Dogecoin ETF Buzz Grows as Breakout Signals 17% Upside appeared first on CoinChapter.
Sui Hack: Nemo Protocol Suffers Critical $2.4M Loss

BitcoinWorld Sui Hack: Nemo Protocol Suffers Critical $2.4M Loss The cryptocurrency world recently faced another stark reminder of its inherent risks. Nemo Protocol, a promising trading platform built on the Sui network, has unfortunately fallen victim to a significant security incident. This Sui hack resulted in a substantial loss of $2.4 million, sending ripples of concern across the community. It highlights the constant battle against malicious actors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Exactly Happened in the Nemo Protocol Sui Hack? Blockchain security firm PeckShield first reported the incident, detailing how an attacker successfully exploited vulnerabilities within Nemo Protocol. This sophisticated Sui hack involved the theft of $2.4 million in USDC, a popular stablecoin. The breach occurred on the Nemo Protocol, a decentralized trading platform. Attackers swiftly moved the stolen USDC. Funds were bridged from Arbitrum to Ethereum, making recovery more complex. This rapid movement of funds is a common tactic employed by hackers to obscure their tracks and complicate tracing efforts by security firms and law enforcement. How Does This Sui Hack Impact User Trust and the Sui Ecosystem? A security breach of this magnitude inevitably raises questions about the overall security posture of the Sui network and its associated projects. Every Sui hack, regardless of the specific protocol involved, can erode user confidence. Users want assurance that their assets are safe when interacting with DeFi platforms. Moreover, the incident presents several challenges: Reputational Damage: Such events can deter new users and investors from engaging with the Sui ecosystem. Developer Scrutiny: Projects building on Sui may face increased scrutiny regarding their smart contract security and audit processes. Market Volatility: While not always direct, major hacks can contribute to negative market sentiment for the affected blockchain. The community will now look to the Sui Foundation and other projects to demonstrate their commitment to robust security measures. What Can We Learn from the Nemo Protocol Sui Hack to Boost Security? Every security incident, including this recent Sui hack, offers valuable lessons for both users and developers in the crypto space. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial for safeguarding digital assets. For users, it emphasizes the importance of: Due Diligence: Always research a protocol’s security audits and team reputation before investing. Diversification: Avoid putting all your funds into a single, potentially vulnerable platform. Stay Informed: Follow reliable security firms and news outlets for real-time alerts on potential threats. For developers and project teams, the incident underscores the need for: Rigorous Audits: Conduct multiple, independent security audits by reputable firms. Bug Bounty Programs: Encourage white-hat hackers to identify and report vulnerabilities. Continuous Monitoring: Implement systems for real-time threat detection and incident response. Moving Forward: Enhancing Resilience After a Sui Hack Incident The cryptocurrency industry is constantly evolving, and so are the methods of attackers. While a Sui hack like the Nemo Protocol incident is concerning, it also serves as a catalyst for improvement. The Sui community and its developers must collaborate to strengthen security frameworks. This includes sharing threat intelligence, developing more secure coding practices, and fostering a culture of security awareness. Ultimately, the goal is to build a more resilient and trustworthy environment for all participants in the Sui ecosystem. The Nemo Protocol Sui hack is a painful reminder of the persistent security challenges in DeFi. A $2.4 million loss is significant, impacting users and potentially shaking confidence in the platform. However, it also presents an opportunity for the Sui network and its projects to learn, adapt, and reinforce their defenses. Continuous innovation in security protocols and unwavering community vigilance are essential for navigating the complex landscape of decentralized finance safely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Nemo Protocol? A1: Nemo Protocol is a trading platform built on the Sui network, designed for decentralized financial activities. Q2: How much money was lost in the Nemo Protocol Sui hack? A2: The Nemo Protocol hack resulted in a loss of approximately $2.4 million in USDC. Q3: Where did the stolen funds go after the Sui hack? A3: The attacker bridged the stolen USDC from Arbitrum to Ethereum, a common method to complicate tracking and recovery efforts. Q4: Is the Sui network itself compromised by this hack? A4: The hack specifically targeted Nemo Protocol, a project built on Sui. While it raises concerns for the ecosystem, it does not necessarily mean the core Sui network itself was compromised. Q5: What should users do to protect their assets in DeFi? A5: Users should conduct thorough research, diversify investments, utilize strong security practices like hardware wallets, and stay informed about security best practices and potential vulnerabilities. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Spreading awareness about security incidents like the Nemo Protocol Sui hack helps the entire crypto community stay vigilant and better protected. Your shares help us reach more people and promote a safer decentralized future. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the blockchain security landscape. This post Sui Hack: Nemo Protocol Suffers Critical $2.4M Loss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
What is dApps in Crypto? Working, Goals, Examples

dApps are short for Decentralized Applications that run on the blockchain network. In general, traditional apps like Facebook, X, and Instagram are known as centralized apps because they are owned and controlled by the respective companies. dApps are gaining popularity for their decentralized nature. These are built on top of blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, ... Read more The post What is dApps in Crypto? Working, Goals, Examples appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Experienced Analyst Assesses Bitcoin Dominance and Discusses the Possibility of an Altcoin Season

The post Experienced Analyst Assesses Bitcoin Dominance and Discusses the Possibility of an Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Daan made evaluations regarding Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the altcoin market. According to the analyst, Bitcoin dominance has peaked in the current cycle and further increases could create good entry opportunities for strong altcoins against BTC. Daan stated that he expects a temporary surge in Bitcoin dominance in the short term, saying this could stem from two different scenarios: “Either Bitcoin tests lower levels and panics in the market, or it enters price discovery and outperforms altcoins. Both scenarios have their advantages.” Daan argued that for the market to progress healthily, it’s crucial for Bitcoin to lead the way out of consolidations. He stated that if altcoins simultaneously gain value while Bitcoin rises, this will bring short-term gains for investors but make the rally less sustainable. The analyst, who predicted that Bitcoin dominance would decline to lower levels in 2025, stated that the outperformance of altcoins against BTC would not be valid for all projects, and that, as in this cycle, Ethereum and a few strong altcoins would especially stand out. Daan also touched on his portfolio allocation, explaining that he currently holds 50% of his assets in Bitcoin and 50% in altcoins. He stated that he considers this balance healthy for the current phase of the cycle, noting that he had previously focused entirely on altcoins at this point, but that this was a high-risk choice and that investors should determine their own strategies based on their risk appetite. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-assesses-bitcoin-dominance-and-discusses-the-possibility-of-an-altcoin-season/
San Diego Wave FC Retires Alex Morgan’s Iconic Jersey Number

The post San Diego Wave FC Retires Alex Morgan’s Iconic Jersey Number appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sunday evening, San Diego Wave FC hosted their first ever jersey retirement ceremony as Alex Morgan became the first player in club history to retire her #13 jersey. Alex Morgan watches as San Diego Wave FC unveil her #13 jersey in the Toyota Terrace of Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Wave FC Snapdragon Stadium Celebrates Morgan Ahead of their game against the Houston Dash, all of the Wave players joined in on the ceremony by sporting the same Alex Morgan #13 t-shirt. As the day progressed, Morgan herself made an appearance down a pink runway carpet to speak to the media on what it meant to celebrate her career with the club. Morgan joined the NWSL in the inaugural season when there were eight teams as she played with the Portland Thorns from 2013-2015. “It’s so incredible to just look back and see 13 years ago when the NWSL was formed and players and everyone banding to make it work, to make it have another game, another day, another training session,” Morgan told Forbes. “It’s just a proud moment for me and for those young girls in the stadium today, to see the possibilities and to see it in front of their eyes. I didn’t see that, there wasn’t this possibility when I was 7 years old and when I had the dream of playing soccer. For those girls to see it, they know they can be it and I think that’s a really special thing.” Although the Wave ultimately fell 3-0 to the Dash, they still sit in a high ranking of third place across the NWSL standings. The Wave held a post game ceremony on the field and her former teammate and current ESPN analyst, Ali Krieger, kicked off the ceremony with high praise for Morgan. “As Alex’s…
The EU plans to launch the 19th round of sanctions against Russia, which may involve cracking down on Russian crypto exchanges

PANews reported on September 8 that the European Union is studying a new round of sanctions against about six Russian banks and energy companies. People familiar with the matter said this would be the 19th round of sanctions imposed by the EU since 2022. The measures may also involve cracking down on Russia's payment and credit card systems, cryptocurrency exchanges, and further tightening restrictions on Russian oil trade. The EU hopes to coordinate some of these measures with the United States. A delegation of EU officials will travel to Washington this week to meet with the US and discuss the possibility of joint action. The EU's latest package of restrictive measures will expand sanctions on Russian "shadow ships", target oil traders in third countries, and may introduce a reinsurance ban on listed tankers. The EU is also considering imposing stricter sanctions on major Russian oil companies, canceling some exemptions currently enjoyed by companies such as Rosneft. At the same time, it may also ban the export of more goods and chemicals used in Russia's military industry. According to sources familiar with the matter, the EU is also considering initiating its anti-circumvention tool against Kazakhstan for the first time, which would prohibit the import of certain machines. EU trade data shows that these machines continue to be transferred in large quantities to Russia and used in weapons production. Other measures under consideration include visa restrictions, restrictions on ports handling sanctioned "shadow vessels," and sanctions on services with military significance, such as artificial intelligence. The proposed sanctions are expected to be formally presented in the coming days.
Nemo Protocol Hacked on Sui Network; $2.4 Million USDC Stolen

The post Nemo Protocol Hacked on Sui Network; $2.4 Million USDC Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nemo Protocol lost $2.4 million after Sui network hack. No public comments from Nemo or Sui leaders. USDC was the primary affected asset. Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million hack on Sui Network, September 8, 2025, with USDC assets stolen and transferred from Arbitrum to Ethereum, PeckShieldAlert reported. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols, as no official responses from Nemo or Sui teams emerged, raising concerns over asset security and protocol transparency. $2.4 Million USDC Theft Exposes Blockchain Vulnerabilities Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million loss, involving USDC. PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security firm, reported the incident. The attack occurred on the Sui Network, impacting USDC assets specifically. The breach was executed through the Arbitrum-to-Ethereum bridge. The hack shows ongoing risks linked to decentralized finance infrastructure. Vulnerabilities persist despite previous security improvements in blockchain technologies. Immediate financial exposure concerns persist, affecting USDC liquidity on Sui. “The incident was first raised by PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security firm that tracks on-chain exploits.” Stablecoin Market Steady Despite Security Concerns Did you know? The $2.4 million USDC loss on the Sui network exposes a vulnerability similar to the Cetus DEX exploit, where extensive recovery actions were seen. According to CoinMarketCap, USDC remains stable at $1.00 with a market cap of $72.55 billion. The token shows a slight 24-hour and 7-day change at -0.13%. Its dominance in the stablecoin market holds at 1.89%, unaffected by the recent exploit. USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Research suggests potential regulatory developments emphasizing security protocols. Strengthening technological defenses remains key for the sustainable growth of decentralized finance. Enhanced security standards may emerge to protect against similar vulnerabilities. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage…
Venus Protocol returns $11 million in crypto to phishing victim

A Venus user had lost around $13 million on Sept. 2 after signing a malicious transaction through a fake Zoom client.
Trump Family Crypto Wealth Jumps $1.3 Billion as WLFI and ABTC Go Public

The financial empire of U.S. President Donald Trump’s family has expanded sharply in recent days. According to Bloomberg, their collective crypto wealth grew by $1.3 billion in just one week. This windfall comes primarily from two ventures tied to the family: American Bitcoin (ABTC), a crypto mining company, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance protocol. How WLFI Boosted the Family Fortune World Liberty Financial played a key role in the surge. The platform's token WLFI entered the market last week. Since then, it is estimated to have added approximately $670 million to the Trump family’s net worth. At launch, WLFI unlocked nearly 25 billion tokens for public trading. The token price initially spiked but quickly fell by more than 40%, amid market volatility. Meanwhile, the Trump family holds a substantial supply of WLFI tokens, valued at around $4 billion, although these remain locked for now. Trump Stake in American Bitcoin Another major contributor was American Bitcoin, which completed its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Following the merger, it re-entered U.S. stock exchanges on Wednesday. Eric Trump, who co-founded the firm, holds a sizable stake. Bloomberg valued that stake at over $500 million following its first day of trading. The stock had a turbulent debut, climbing to a peak of $14. It then dropped by more than half to around $6.24 per share, with trading halted five times during the day due to extreme price swings. Updated Net Worth and Market Position Even without counting the locked WLFI tokens, the Trump family’s combined wealth now stands at more than $7.7 billion. The updated figure highlights the significant portion of their fortune now tied to digital assets. This highlights their exposure to the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. While the family’s traditional businesses remain intact, their pivot into digital finance has quickly become a central driver of their wealth. Political Scrutiny and Industry Impact Meanwhile, the family’s deep involvement in cryptocurrencies has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that it gives legitimacy to the crypto sector in the U.S., especially after years of restrictive policies under earlier administrations. Critics, particularly Democratic lawmakers, warn that the president’s direct financial ties to such projects create conflicts of interest. This debate is likely to intensify as both ABTC and WLFI navigate their volatile early trading phases.
A Massive 53.5% Airdrop Unveiled For Astounding Community Growth

The post A Massive 53.5% Airdrop Unveiled For Astounding Community Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER Tokenomics: A Massive 53.5% Airdrop Unveiled For Astounding Community Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News ASTER Tokenomics: A Massive 53.5% Airdrop Unveiled for Astounding Community Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aster-tokenomics-airdrop-unveiled/
