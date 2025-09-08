2025-09-09 Tuesday

Will tokenization kill gov’t bureaucracy?

The post Will tokenization kill gov’t bureaucracy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > From paper to protocol: Will tokenization kill gov’t bureaucracy? “Bureaucracy gives birth to itself and then expects maternity benefits.” – Dale Dauten For centuries, government bureaucracy has been built on paper. From birth to death, we need a paper form or certificate signed off by some issuing authority for every significant milestone in between. Most governments have moved to digital systems in recent decades, but these mostly mimic their paper-based predecessors. Endless signatures, stamps, and approvals are needed for everything from driving a car to getting married to opening a business. However, scalable blockchain technology, tokenization, and a few associated technologies can revolutionize these systems. Let’s explore how and what new blockchain-powered systems might look like. How tokenization might change things Imagine a world where every government database merged into one and every license, certificate, or identity document existed as a token on a scalable public ledger. Every issuance, deletion, or transfer would be timestamped, and all documents would be verified as authentic by the cryptographic signatures of involved parties. Example: The DMV issues your driver’s license, valid for 20 years. You sign it, the DMV signs it, and law enforcement can verify it as authentic automatically. It’s linked to your other blockchain-based records, such as your credentials, wallets, property deeds, and other certificates, meaning you can prove who you are to anyone at any time if you wish to do so. In a blockchain-powered system like this, there wouldn’t be any need for endless paper shuffling, requests for information between government departments, and updates and renewals that take months or years to reflect reality. Not only would everything be traceable to a single source, but information could be updated automatically when certain conditions are met. There’d also be total accountability, evidence of corruption…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:03
Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead

The post Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin is hovering around the $111,000 mark, consolidating after weeks of volatile swings that kept traders on edge. The latest moves come as market commentators suggest that the long-anticipated “bear trap” phase may be nearing its conclusion, potentially setting the stage for a stronger upward breakout. Crypto Rover, a widely followed market analyst, highlighted the classic market cycle chart, pointing to the bear trap phase as nearly complete. “Be ready. The pump is coming,” he wrote, suggesting renewed optimism could soon drive momentum. Another post compared Bitcoin’s price structure to gold’s historical breakout, arguing that Bitcoin may be following a similar ascending wedge pattern that led to gold’s parabolic rally in past years. The comparison underscores a growing narrative that Bitcoin could mimic traditional safe-haven assets in its next phase. On the charts, Bitcoin continues to consolidate between $110,000 and $112,000, a level that has acted as short-term support. Despite recent pullbacks from July’s highs above $118,000, the price action suggests buyers are stepping in to defend key levels. If the current accumulation zone holds, analysts argue that a move toward renewed highs could unfold in the coming weeks. Still, risks remain. Market cycles often lure investors with false rallies before major corrections, and macroeconomic uncertainties—such as central bank policy shifts and global liquidity conditions—will play a critical role in shaping Bitcoin’s trajectory. For now, traders are watching closely to see whether Bitcoin can shake off the bear trap narrative and transition into the next growth phase, echoing the explosive runs of previous cycles. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:01
Can Babies Be Tokenized? A Crypto Experiment to Solve the Population Crisis

Written by Lauris Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News For most of human history, infants were productive economic assets. They weren't just objects to be cared for; they were also laborers—herding sheep at five, joining the farm or becoming apprentices by ten. More children meant higher output, greater resilience to risk, and greater family wealth. This model worked well, with fertility rates showing positive growth and fertility being a significant driver of GDP. Later, everything changed. At some point in the 20th century, children ceased participating in productive labor and became consumers. Schooling replaced the practice of labor, laws restricted child labor, and the emphasis of social education shifted from fostering initiative to emphasizing obedience. Parents continued to have children, but now each child became a net liability for the family for 18 years, and the marginal utility of having a child dropped below zero. This has led to the situation we face today: a sharp decline in birth rates, an inverted population structure, and an aging economy. Relying on child labor on farms is a thing of the past, but incorporating infants into the “bonding curve” mechanism (a mathematical model used for the issuance and pricing of crypto assets) can achieve the following goals: a) Develop a new financial infrastructure tool to help families accelerate their financial freedom; and b) Re-emerging children as economically productive assets, thereby unleashing a socially beneficial effect in terms of increasing birth rates. Opportunity: Babies as on-chain financial primitives Cryptography gives us the tools to solve this problem. Using composable smart contracts, identity metadata, and financial instruments, we can now integrate babies back into the economy. When a baby is born, a "baby bond" is minted. This is a hybrid ERC-404 token: part NFT (for identification) and part fungible token (for liquidity). This token represents the potential economic value of the baby over time, encompassing multiple dimensions such as memetic, social, and intellectual. The second derivative of value, growth acceleration, is also factored back into the birth rate. Contract Standard: ERC-404 and INFNT Token Traditional NFTs are not suitable for this scenario due to their lack of liquidity. Therefore, Baby Bonds adopt the ERC-404 standard. This is a hybrid standard that allows each baby-related token to: Fragmentation trading via INFNT tokens Individual identity recognition through parent NFT Combining badges with bonding curves to achieve dynamic valuation This design allows us to combine the advantages of both: permanence of identity and composability of mobility. From a mathematical point of view: let B(t) be the baby bond at time t, then the formula for its value change is: dB/dt = ∂INFNT/∂milestone + ∂INFNT/∂meme speed, where both variables are convex with respect to public interest and institutional verification. Traits, AI, and Badges Baby bonds are not just a token, but also a vital modular carrier that carries value accumulation and reputation transfer. AI-verified feature metadata: From the moment the token is minted, an AI agent monitors and records the infant's early developmental characteristics, such as movement speed, social behavior, and audio signal complexity. These characteristics are attached to the NFT via semi-immutable metadata (modifiable only through a trusted update oracle), ultimately forming a longitudinal, verifiable, and privacy-protected "baby feature profile." Educational Badges: Schools, universities, digital academies, and other institutions can issue cryptographic badges directly attached to NFTs. These badges, used to mark milestones (e.g., "Learned to read at age 3," "Admitted to MIT," "Top 1% in spatial IQ"), provide both public resources and exclusive advantages to token holders. Dynamic feature accumulation and modular governance: Before the age of 18, baby bonds are managed by parents, smart contracts, or decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) trustees. After turning 18, governance rights transfer to the baby. Furthermore, starting at age 13, babies can be granted an "exit right." Early voting decisions can be weighted quadratically to prevent aggressive large investors from manipulating governance. Fully auditable on the chain: All data and operations are recorded on the chain and can be audited at any time. Example: Trait Score Formula: TraitScore (t) = ∑ (Badgeᵢ * wᵢ) where Badgeᵢ represents a verified achievement signal and wᵢ represents a weight coefficient determined by the market. Convexity and Mechanism Design The value of baby tokenization does not come from linear cash flow, but from "unlocking convexity" - based on the baby's developmental results, the popularity of memes and external certification, it can generate significant nonlinear revenue growth. Bonding Curve-Based Issuance: INFNT tokens (the native token of non-fungible baby bonds) are issued through a bonding curve to reward early backers. As babies achieve more milestones or increase their social impact, the token's value will grow exponentially, making "baby investing" a new type of "seed investment." Third-party feature injection: Verification badges issued by authoritative organizations can drive token value growth along a nonlinear trajectory. For example, adding an “Olympic Gold Medal” badge can cause NFTs to experience discontinuous upward adjustments in value due to a meme-based “supply shock.” Protocol-based fertility incentives: Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), Layer 2 networks, and even countries can implement composable incentive mechanisms. Examples include providing gas subsidies for families with children, quadratic matching of baby bonds held by low-income parents, and launching "fertility farming" programs for rural users. The design space is completely open. Downstream application scenarios After the baby is tokenized, it will become a programmable financial infrastructure. The following are some of the downstream applications: 1. Baby Mortgage Loans Families holding high-potential baby bonds can use their baby's expected income or meme stake as collateral to obtain long-term, low-interest mortgages. Loan approval is no longer based on parental income, but rather on the child's expected economic utility. For example, "We pay a 30% down payment, 10% in ETH and 20% in the baby's bond share." 2. Baby Index ETF Build curated portfolios of baby bonds by geographic region, talent area, or profile. For example, "Nigeria's Top 50 STEM Potential Babies," "Genius Portfolio - Level 1 IQ Scores," and "Elite Violin DAO." These portfolios can be issued as ERC-4626 standard vaults or tradable basket tokens. 3. Baby Perpetual Futures A comprehensive derivatives market will be built, allowing users to "go long" or "short" on the future socioeconomic benefits of specific groups. Contracts will be settled based on the on-chain composite key performance indicators (KPIs) of the infant at age 21, and oracle disputes will be resolved through multi-sig arbitration or memetic resolution mechanisms. 4. Baby Influence DAO Tokenized philanthropy is achieved from birth. Donors can contribute to baby bonds in impoverished areas, earning impact returns and receiving governance tokens in the "Baby Enhancement DAO." This "proof of impact" mechanism will replace traditional philanthropy models and establish a regenerative fertility finance system. 5. Narrative derivatives Bets are placed on speculative developmental trajectories of infants, such as: “Will Child X become a billionaire?” or “Will Child Y be embroiled in public controversy before the age of 12?” The on-chain prediction market will become a “narrative vehicle,” with token value increasing as the trajectory outcomes materialize. Ethical considerations Some may consider this proposal dystopian, arguing that it commodifies life. However, in reality, life has already become financialized in today's society, and children themselves are a cost center for families. We've simply been using a model with low transparency and poorly designed incentives. Tokenization isn't exploitation, but rather a readjustment of the existing system, allowing the coexistence of "life meaning" and "capital." The object of the transaction is never the baby itself, but the predicted value of its growth trajectory. in conclusion We can’t go back to a time when we relied on child farmers; that model is obsolete. The labor of infants on farms is a thing of the past, but by tokenizing babies—a combination of real-world assets (RWAs) and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePINs)—we can leverage token incentives and cryptography to solve one of modern society’s most pressing problems. Childbearing becomes a source of income. Parenting becomes a protocol to follow. Human society will also regain "mobility".
PANews2025/09/08 15:00
Nemo Protocol Suffers Critical $2.4M Loss

The post Nemo Protocol Suffers Critical $2.4M Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world recently faced another stark reminder of its inherent risks. Nemo Protocol, a promising trading platform built on the Sui network, has unfortunately fallen victim to a significant security incident. This Sui hack resulted in a substantial loss of $2.4 million, sending ripples of concern across the community. It highlights the constant battle against malicious actors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Exactly Happened in the Nemo Protocol Sui Hack? Blockchain security firm PeckShield first reported the incident, detailing how an attacker successfully exploited vulnerabilities within Nemo Protocol. This sophisticated Sui hack involved the theft of $2.4 million in USDC, a popular stablecoin. The breach occurred on the Nemo Protocol, a decentralized trading platform. Attackers swiftly moved the stolen USDC. Funds were bridged from Arbitrum to Ethereum, making recovery more complex. This rapid movement of funds is a common tactic employed by hackers to obscure their tracks and complicate tracing efforts by security firms and law enforcement. How Does This Sui Hack Impact User Trust and the Sui Ecosystem? A security breach of this magnitude inevitably raises questions about the overall security posture of the Sui network and its associated projects. Every Sui hack, regardless of the specific protocol involved, can erode user confidence. Users want assurance that their assets are safe when interacting with DeFi platforms. Moreover, the incident presents several challenges: Reputational Damage: Such events can deter new users and investors from engaging with the Sui ecosystem. Developer Scrutiny: Projects building on Sui may face increased scrutiny regarding their smart contract security and audit processes. Market Volatility: While not always direct, major hacks can contribute to negative market sentiment for the affected blockchain. The community will now look to the Sui Foundation and other projects to demonstrate their commitment to robust security measures. What Can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:00
MemeCore eyes $0.36 breakout as shorts bleed – Traders, watch THIS risk unfold!

Short traders lost millions as MemeCore rallied, but liquidation maps may still drag the price lower
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:00
Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead

The latest moves come as market commentators suggest that the long-anticipated “bear trap” phase may be nearing its conclusion, potentially […] The post Bitcoin vs Gold: Chart Patterns Hint at Major Rally Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 15:00
Ethereum Revenue Drops but Analysts Say Network Still Strong

Ethereum Revenue Drops but Analysts Say Network Still Strong

The post Ethereum Revenue Drops but Analysts Say Network Still Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Messari analyst sparked heated debate over the weekend after declaring Ethereum is “dying” as network revenue declined in August. In an X post on Saturday, Messari research manager AJC stated that “Ethereum’s fundamentals are collapsing,” as Ethereum’s revenue from fees in August was $39.2 million, down over 40% year-over-year and approximately 20% month-over-month. Source: AJC But many who read the post disagreed, pointing to Ethereum’s rising metrics, app revenue, stablecoin supply, continued L2 scaling and a distinction between Ethereum being a commodity, rather than a tech stock — meaning it shouldn’t be valued based on revenue.  Ethereum is still a vibrant ecosystem   A large part of Ethereum’s fall in revenue has come as a result of the Dencun upgrade in March 2024, which lowered transaction fees for layer-2 scaling networks using it as a base layer to post transactions. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer of investment firm Apollo Crypto, said it is unlikely Ethereum is dying, because data from Ethereum L2s analytics tool growthepie shows it’s still “a vibrant ecosystem with stablecoin supply, throughput, and active addresses are all at or close to all-time high.”  As of Aug. 30, there were also over 552,000 daily active addresses on Ethereum according to investment research platform YCharts, representing a 21% increase since the same time in 2024.  There were over 552,000 daily active addresses on Ethereum as of Aug. 30. Source: YCharts “We believe both Ethereum and Bitcoin have a place in a crypto portfolio,” Andersson said.  “Ethereum is becoming the neutral decentralized base layer for finance and just like Bitcoin is not valued on revenue but as a store of value, we don’t believe Ethereum can be valued solely on its revenue.” In response to critics, however, AJC defended his use of revenue to value the layer-1…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:59
Pepenode Tipped as 2025’s 100x Token

The post Pepenode Tipped as 2025’s 100x Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market struggles to maintain momentum, those looking for the best crypto to buy now are exploring alternative options among crypto ICOs. Pepenode, with its unique virtual mining paradigm, has become favored among many investors. With close to $1 million raised already, analysts are saying that Pepenode could be the next 100x asset thanks to its unique themes and use cases. Cryptonews has even gone as far as to call it the next 1000x crypto, noting its ability to provide users with the opportunity to mine blue chip meme coins. However, does this token have what it takes to actually explode? This article highlights whether it truly could be one of the best crypto picks of this year. Focusing on the Gamified Aspect of Mining Cryptocurrency mining has always been under the hegemony of the few who could afford the technology to make it run. Furthermore, the technical aspects of the ecosystems have been enough to make people step back from the prospect. That is where Pepenode changes things. Mining here is not the same on-chain mining, but instead has an off-chain gamified approach. The entire premise is built around buying “Meme nodes” by spending $PEPENODE tokens. These nodes can be bought together to create mining rigs within a virtual environment. Beyond the initial building stage, these rigs can also be upgraded. The official website gives a simple layout of how this game could look. It has the same strategic style as games like Roller Coaster Tycoon, but within the cryptocurrency mining domain. $PEPENODE tokens can be used to power these mining rigs to mine more tokens. However, in special instances and through unique upgrades, tokens like Pepe and Fartcoin can also be mined. A Blue-Chip Mining Ecosystem One of the biggest strengths pushing Pepenode to the top…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 14:57
Metaplanet Acquires 136 More Bitcoin as It Races Toward 2026 Target

Metaplanet has tripled its near-term goal and increased its 2026 objective nearly fivefold as Bitcoin's institutional adoption rose.
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:56
Bank of America Corp. ($BAC) Stock: Valuation Concerns as New Alts Access Program Targets Ultra-Wealthy

TLDR Bank of America (BAC) closed at $49.77 on September 5, down 1.13%, with after-hours trading at $49.74. The bank launched its Alts Expanded Access Program to give ultra-wealthy clients more exposure to private markets. BAC shares are up more than 10% in the past month and 31% over the past year. Analysts highlight the [...] The post Bank of America Corp. ($BAC) Stock: Valuation Concerns as New Alts Access Program Targets Ultra-Wealthy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 14:56
