2025-09-09 Tuesday

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

As the name suggests, anonymous crypto casinos are online gambling platforms that allow users to play and transact without providing any personal identification. They leverage cryptocurrencies to uphold users' privacy. Typically, these casinos do not require players to undergo Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, meaning they can create an account, deposit funds, and withdraw them without submitting ...
Bitemycoin 2025/09/08 15:17
BullZilla Presale Leads the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 as World Liberty Financial and Brett Stay in the Spotlight

Crypto markets thrive on turning underdogs into giants. Each new wave of presales has the power to transform small investments […]
Coindoo 2025/09/08 15:15
EU Prepares 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Finance

The post EU Prepares 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The EU is developing sanctions targeting Russian banks, energy firms, and the cryptocurrency sector. New measures include expanding restrictions and introducing financial limitations, with coordination from U.S. representatives. The sanctions aim to restrict Russia’s access to international markets, focusing on financial isolation. The European Union plans to implement its 19th sanctions package targeting Russian financial sectors, including banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, with coordination expected alongside the United States in Washington discussions this week. This sanctions package will further restrict Russia’s financial activities, potentially affecting global markets, particularly cryptocurrency exchanges, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Historical Trends and Current Ethereum Market Data According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,296.99 with a market cap of $518.67 billion. Market dominance stands at 13.52%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.90 billion, reflecting a 12.58% change. The current circulating supply is approximately 120.71 million. Insights from Coincu research team highlight potential impacts on the financial system, including further financial isolation for Russia, though technical implications remain limited for cryptocurrencies due to their decentralized nature. Compliance requirements might still face intensification. Let me be very clear. Europe will maintain pressure on Russia… we have already adopted 18 sanction packages and we’re working on the 19th. — Arianna Podestà, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission Market Data and Expert Insights Did you know? The EU’s 17th and 18th sanctions rounds previously led to banning financial messaging services and sanctioning oil cargoes, setting a precedent for the upcoming 19th package. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,296.99 with a market cap of $518.67 billion. Market dominance stands at 13.52%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.90 billion, reflecting a 12.58% change. The current circulating supply is approximately 120.71 million. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:08 UTC on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/08 15:15
The Space Blockchain Rush: Separating Signal from Noise in 2025

Blockchain startups race to space. Spacecoin XYZ plans to launch the first off-world blockchain network in November 2024 as the space economy surges.
Hackernoon 2025/09/08 15:15
Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news from Ethena Labs, it has made a strategic investment of millions of dollars in Based, an important participant in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and reached a partnership. This partnership will promote the adoption of USDe, USDtb, and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid. Furthermore, Based plans to support USDe and USDtb as payment options on its debit card and embed savings functionality to further expand product use cases. Notably, this investment will exclusively benefit sENA token holders, with future sENA stakers receiving exclusive Based Points rewards. It is reported that Based is the largest builder code platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, accounting for approximately 7% of the current perpetual contract trading volume.
PANews 2025/09/08 15:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Smart Money Dumps 115,000 BTC in Biggest Distribution Since 2022

TLDR Bitcoin whales sold 112,000-115,000 BTC worth approximately $12.7 billion in the past month, marking the largest sell-off since mid-2022 The selling pressure pushed Bitcoin prices below $108,000 and contributed to a 6.5% decline in August Whale reserves dropped to their lowest levels since 2022, with the most aggressive selling occurring in early September Recent [...]
Coincentral 2025/09/08 15:13
Urgent: EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russian Crypto Exchanges

BitcoinWorld Urgent: EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russian Crypto Exchanges The world of cryptocurrency is often seen as a borderless frontier, yet it’s increasingly subject to global geopolitics. A significant development is unfolding as the European Union (EU) is reportedly considering new, stringent measures aimed directly at Russian crypto exchanges. This move marks a crucial escalation in the ongoing efforts to pressure Russia following the conflict in Ukraine. Why Are Russian Crypto Exchanges a Target? The European Union’s latest deliberation, as reported by Bloomberg, focuses on tightening financial restrictions. The core idea is to close any potential loopholes that could allow Russia to circumvent existing sanctions. While traditional banking systems are heavily restricted, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies has raised concerns. Circumvention Concerns: Authorities worry that Russian entities might use digital assets to bypass conventional financial blockades. Increased Pressure: Targeting Russian crypto exchanges adds another layer of economic pressure, aiming to further isolate Russia from the global financial system. Past Actions: The EU has previously banned the provision of crypto-asset wallet, account, or custody services to Russian persons and residents, showing a clear pattern of intent. This consideration underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers of cryptocurrency’s role in international finance, for better or worse. What Do These Sanctions Mean for Users and Platforms? If implemented, these sanctions could have far-reaching consequences, not just for the targeted entities but also for individual users and the broader crypto ecosystem. The exact nature of the measures against Russian crypto exchanges is still under discussion, but the impact could be substantial. Restricted Access: Russian citizens and entities might face severe limitations or outright bans on using these platforms for trading, sending, or receiving cryptocurrencies. Operational Challenges: Targeted exchanges would struggle to operate, potentially leading to asset freezes or service suspensions. Increased Scrutiny: All crypto transactions involving Russian entities would likely face heightened scrutiny from international regulators and financial institutions. Consequently, users on these platforms should be aware of the evolving regulatory landscape and prepare for potential disruptions. This could force many to seek alternative, compliant platforms, or face a complete loss of access to their digital assets. The Broader Impact on the Global Crypto Landscape The EU’s potential move against Russian crypto exchanges isn’t just about Russia; it signals a broader trend in global crypto regulation. Governments worldwide are increasingly looking to bring the decentralized finance (DeFi) space under more centralized control, especially when it comes to national security and financial integrity. Moreover, such sanctions could: Influence Other Jurisdictions: Other nations might follow suit, implementing similar restrictions if they see the EU’s measures as effective. Drive Innovation (or Isolation): While some argue this could push sanctioned countries towards developing their own isolated crypto infrastructure, it also reinforces the need for global compliance standards for exchanges operating internationally. Market Volatility: News of significant regulatory action can often introduce volatility into the crypto markets, as investors react to the changing landscape. The debate around crypto’s role in sanctions evasion highlights a critical challenge for the industry: balancing innovation and decentralization with regulatory demands and geopolitical realities. Navigating the Shifting Sands: What’s Next for Russian Crypto Exchanges? For Russian crypto exchanges, the road ahead appears challenging. They would need to navigate a complex web of international laws and sanctions, potentially facing severe penalties for non-compliance. This could involve significant changes to their operational models and customer onboarding processes. For the wider crypto community, this development is a stark reminder of the growing intersection between digital assets and traditional geopolitics. It emphasizes the need for: Due Diligence: Users should always research the regulatory compliance of any platform they use. Regulatory Awareness: Staying informed about evolving global regulations is crucial for all participants in the crypto space. Decentralization’s Role: The debate will continue on how truly decentralized platforms can or should respond to state-level sanctions. Ultimately, the EU’s consideration of these sanctions represents a pivotal moment, shaping not only the future of crypto in Russia but also influencing the global regulatory framework for digital assets. Conclusion: The European Union’s move to consider sanctions on Russian crypto exchanges marks a significant escalation in its economic pressure campaign. While the specifics are still being ironed out, the message is clear: the EU intends to close all avenues for sanctions circumvention, including those involving digital assets. This development will undoubtedly reshape the operational landscape for crypto platforms in Russia and serve as a powerful precedent for how global powers view and regulate the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. It’s a stark reminder that even in the digital realm, geopolitical forces wield considerable influence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are the EU’s proposed sanctions targeting? A1: The EU is reportedly considering measures to target Russian crypto exchanges and other crypto trading platforms to prevent Russia from using digital assets to bypass existing financial sanctions. Q2: How might these sanctions impact individual crypto users in Russia? A2: If implemented, individual users in Russia could face severe restrictions or bans on accessing these platforms, potentially leading to difficulties in trading, sending, or receiving cryptocurrencies. Q3: Has the EU taken similar actions against crypto before? A3: Yes, the EU has previously banned the provision of crypto-asset wallet, account, or custody services to Russian persons and residents, indicating a consistent approach to restrict crypto access. Q4: What could be the broader implications for the global crypto market? A4: These sanctions could influence other countries to adopt similar regulations, potentially increasing market volatility, and intensifying the debate around centralized control versus decentralized finance principles. Q5: What should crypto users do to prepare for such regulatory changes? A5: Users should stay informed about evolving regulations, conduct due diligence on the compliance of their chosen platforms, and understand the geopolitical factors that can impact the crypto space. The evolving landscape of crypto regulation is a topic that affects us all. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it on your social media platforms. Your engagement helps us bring critical news and analysis to a wider audience, fostering a more informed crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping regulatory trends and institutional adoption. This post Urgent: EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russian Crypto Exchanges first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/09/08 15:10
NBU Head Warned that Crypto Assets Cannot Be a Means of Payment

During a meeting with business at the EBA Global Outlook, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshnyi called the recently adopted draft law on virtual assets important but imperfect. He stressed that the National Bank has “a clear understanding of its functions and red lines beyond which it is impossible to go”. […] Сообщение NBU Head Warned that Crypto Assets Cannot Be a Means of Payment появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted 2025/09/08 15:09
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Coinstats 2025/09/08 15:08
Bitcoin Prices Struggle as Key Interest Rate Decision Looms

Bitcoin is trading narrowly before the Federal Reserve's key rate decision. A weaker-than-expected jobs report raises the chance of a rate cut. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Prices Struggle as Key Interest Rate Decision Looms The post Bitcoin Prices Struggle as Key Interest Rate Decision Looms appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/09/08 15:05
